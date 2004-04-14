Chicken Breasts with Balsamic Vinegar and Garlic

1 of 3158

Rating: 5 stars I really love this dish. I have made it a few times. The first time, I followed the directions exactly. It had really good flavor, but I didn't like the way the flour on the chicken got slimy on the chicken. The second time I still followed the original recipe but I left out the flour and it was perfect and that's how I'll make it from now on. The balsamic reduction was delicious. I always use portobellos as the mushrooms. Fantastic! This is one of the best recipes I have tried off this website! Other than omitting the flour this recipe needs no variations! Thanks Colleen

Rating: 5 stars I am giving this 10 stars!!!!! I loved this. Very easy to prepare and it just reeked of professionalism. Next time, I may leave out the whole flour thing because it didn't really add anything to the dish. Also, I only ended up with enough sauce for two chicken breasts instead of four (think I reduced the sauce too long). Beautiful recipe. Went great with a California Zinfindel (Campus Oaks, Lodi, 2000). Also, I did flatten my breasts before seasoning and flouring so they would cook more evenly. Very tender and moist chicken. Can you tell that I loved this recipe? I am planning on making this many more times for friends and for parties. THANK YOU!!!

Rating: 5 stars I love this, it is my favorite recipe from this site! If you're not a vinegar lover I suggest using only 1/8 cup of balsamic vinegar. I love the vinegar flavor so I wouldn't change a thing. I use white balsamic vinegar (looks nicer). And... I use 1.5 lb. of mushrooms, 1 cup chicken broth and 10 cloves of garlic.

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely loved this recipe! Very impressive dish that was easy to prepare with ingredients that are normally found in one's kitchen. Used baby bella mushrooms and pounded out the chicken so it would cook more evenly. Serve over linguini! Fabulous!!!

Rating: 5 stars OMG! This is restaurant-quality fare for certain! I didn't flour the chicken and after removing from the pan, I simply thickened the sauce with about 1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch which I poured over the chicken. To die for. My husband and I are black pepper fiends so I made sure I used a lot of it. I will make again and again. Thanks fo much, Colleen!

Rating: 5 stars This was great; cooked it with a friend. We did change a couple of things, though. First, we cut the chicken into strips & added garlic powder to the flour mixture. Then browned the chicken & removed from pan. Sauteed garlic for just a minute, then dumped in double the sauce ingredients. We reduced the sauce for about 8-10 minutes, then added the chicken back in and continued reducing for 10 minutes, then added the butter. We browned the mushroom separately and added them in just before serving. YUM! **Note:I made this again and didn't bother with flouring the chicken, I just sprinkled a little wondra towards the end of cooking and then added the sauce right to the pan. Just as good and way easier!

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is a wonderful alternative to the same old chicken. It tastes a lot like Chicken Marsala. It is a little sweet and has great flavor. I let the chicken sit in a little vinegar for aobut 15 minutes before flouring. I used the whole can of broth. I though the amount of sauce was perfect. If you are looking for a simple dinner that will impress anyone this is it.

Rating: 4 stars 4-1/2 stars as written. However, with a few simple additions you can swing this over into the 5 star stratosphere! No treatment of the garlic cloves is mentioned, so I peeled them, crushed and very finely minced 2 of the cloves (to make the garlic flavor more pronounced,) leaving the rest whole. Also added 2 Tb finely minced shallots, which gave lots of depth of flavor. If you don't have or can't find shallots, green onions will do. If you find the taste to be too acidic, then look to your balsamic vinegar as the culprit. The only type to use is from Modena, Italy. Others are just imitators. A genuine Modena balsamic is smooth as silk, with no bite. It costs more, but in a dish such as this, it makes a world of difference. Once the breasts are pounded thin, cooking them for 10 minutes in liquid is WAY too much. After you've browned them, they need very little time. Just make your sauce as directed (also added a little marjoram, white pepper, and a tsp Dijon mustard to increase flavor complexity,) turn off the heat, and allow your already-browned breasts to steep in the sauce covered for 10 minutes on top of the burner. This is known as carry-over cooking, and the heat of the sauce is quite sufficient to finish off any undercooked meat. Skipping the flour coating works just fine. However, to thicken the sauce enough to coat noodles or potatoes, whisk 2-3 tsp of flour to the room temp stock, then stir this into the pan, stirring until sauce reaches a boil. Finishing the sauce

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is just wonderful! My husband and children found it had a bit too much vinegar even when I cut the amount in half. So the next time I made it I added about 2tbsp of cream when the sauce was cooked. It might sound strange but it really helped richen the flavor and take the bite out of the vinegar. This recipe also works well with pounded, boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Thanks for this recipe, it's a family favorite! :) Barb in BC