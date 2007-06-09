Chicken and Biscuit Casserole

I would give this seven stars. wow, so easy and so delicious. I agree with the frozen peas over canned and chopping the carrots smaller to cook evenly with onions. I didn't have celery, so I just subbed in more onion- I had lots of small sweet onions on hand, tasted great, not bland at all. I also used chopped fresh basil, but maybe with fresh you have to add more, because I barely noticed it, and I love basil. Also, I didn't use baking mix, but opted for the E-Z drop biscuit recipe from this site, and carefully spooned it onto the filling-nearly covered whole whole pan. It really filled up my 9x13 pan, to the brim, I was worried the biscuits would make it overflow, but only a little bubbled out. Definitely halve if made for two or three. We had friends for lunch (the main meal in Spain), and still had leftovers for dinner for everyone (me, hubby, two kids-1&3) This was delicious, and so easy, especially with my Thermomix (wedding present) to do all the chopping and stirring and boiling of the filling for me. The biscuits did not soak up anymore filling in the tupper, they got chicken and veggies stuck to them, which seemed to act as a slight barrier. I really cannot say enough good things about this recipe. And so glad it just uses chicken broth, not cream of anything- they don't have Campbells in Spain yet.