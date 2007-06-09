Chicken and Biscuit Casserole
A kind of marriage between the traditional chicken pot pie and chicken and dumplings. My family begs me to make this!
I made this 1 other time before and followed the recipe to a T. It was very good and the proportions are very balanced. This time I made sure to cut the celery and carrot pieces smaller than the onion so that they are all done at the same time. I also substituted some half-and-half for the chicken broth (1/4 of the portion) just to give it some richness and color. I added about 3/4 tbsp. of poultry seasoning and a dash of cayenne. I used frozen peas instead of canned and did not bake the biscuits with the casserole. I used frozen buttermilk biscuits and poured the mixture on top. I love the way that the biscuit melts when the sauce is poured on it. This time it came out DIVINE.Read More
Bummer! How did everyone rate this 5 stars? Maybe I missed something, because I thought that this recipe was not so great. Maybe the basil biscuits didn't suit my taste. If you make this recipe I would recommend using prepared biscuits and not attemting the sticky mess... the end result was not worth the effort. SORRY! :(Read More
UPDATE: Try this recipe with mashed potoatoes on top in lieu of the biscuits called for (i.e. like a chicken shepherd's pie). I got this idea from Rachel Ray. All in all, I prefer this better as is (i.e. with a biscuit crust), but had to give it a try... This is an excellent recipe!!! My friend who has the "favorites" cookbook recommended it to me (it's in the original paperback). I do not like the "crust" part of pot pies, but I love the filling, so this recipe is perfect for me! The biscuits are just yummy! I made this casserole for my parents and they loved it too! I added some fresh mushrooms, pearl onions and a little cookig sherry (you could also use white wine...) to make it extra special :) I made more than 8 biscuits (8 didn't seem to be enough to cover the entire 9x13 pan) and didn't flatten them as the recipe directed (I just spooned heaping mounds of biscuit mix onto the filling). This dish pairs nicely with a tossed salad. I'll definitely make this again. It's a keeper! Thanks for sharing!!!
Great recipe--I would use a little less black pepper, and I used Bisquick baking mix with 2/3 cup buttermilk instead of regular milk. Bought a whole roasted chicken and used that for the 4 cups of chicken meat. Oh yes, you must use frozen peas instead of canned, big difference. Enjoy!
I made the chicken mixture according to the recipe, except I added a little poultry seasoning. It was very good but next time I make this I'll use frozen peas instead of canned. Some other reviews had mentioned there needed to be more biscuits so I used 3 cups Bisquit, 2 cups milk and two teaspoons basil. It made 12 good sized biscuits that covered the whole pan. I didn't roll them as the recipe stated, I just did drop biscuits. This was very good and will definately be made again. However, we had leftover since there's only two of us and the leftovers were not great, the biscuits soaked up the broth and it was just kinda dry, so I would suggest cutting the recipe in half, using a 9x9 inch pan if you're only making it for two people.
Soooooo very good! I didn't add the celery, but I did add corn and potatoes (that I cooked in the microwave first). I also used 4 chicken stock cubes and 4 cups of water instead of the chicken broth. I didn't roll or flatten the biscuits with my hands as the instructions stated to do. I realized that my biscuit mix was much too sticky to mess with so instead I just spooned 6 "blops" of the mix onto the chicken mixture. Then I cooked the whole thing in a round casserole dish instead of the 9 X 13 inch baking dish.
i just made this havent tasted it yet, but i cant help commenting on the people who completely change the recipe and then comment. please save yourself the time, tweaking it is one thing, but completely changing it is another for pete's sake!
I was really surprised by this. I've made similar dishes which usually turn out pretty bland but since this had such good ratings I thought I'd try it. It's really good! The basil is a great touch just make sure to follow the recipe and not put in too much. I can easily tell how it could be overpowering and ruin the dish if you add too much. I'd suggest changing the veggie mix a little by adding mushrooms, more onions, a few diced potatoes and green beans would be nice and cut down on the peas.
This is a good recipe!I left out the celery. I added extra onion and more peas. The basil is a must! It really make the sauce! I floured the biscuits in a small bowl instead of on wax paper...less mess!I didn't cover it the last 10 min. either. I will probably 1/2 the recipe next time, it makes alot.Perfect for a big family!
OMG,these are so awesome! I just served them for dinner and there's absolutely no leftovers. Everyone went for seconds and kept on raving about how great it was. I did however tweaked the recipe to our liking. I didn't use chicken broth, flour, sugar, basil or milk. I used two cans of cream of chicken soup, added 1/2 teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary and 1 tablespoon of cilantro. I also didn't make my own biscuits, just used the canned stuff. I did however overcooked it a bit. I suggest not to follow the cooking time in the oven and watch it carefully (my mistake, but it turned out great still). Now that there's no leftovers, I need to make something else for the others who aren't home...=/
I had no peas, so I used frozen shelled edamame - delicious! As far as leftovers, I used the same technique as I use with leftover matzoh ball soup, that is, to remove the biscuits from the leftover casserole and store them separately, then reunite them with the casserole when it's time to reheat for another meal. I will be making this often!
I would give this seven stars. wow, so easy and so delicious. I agree with the frozen peas over canned and chopping the carrots smaller to cook evenly with onions. I didn't have celery, so I just subbed in more onion- I had lots of small sweet onions on hand, tasted great, not bland at all. I also used chopped fresh basil, but maybe with fresh you have to add more, because I barely noticed it, and I love basil. Also, I didn't use baking mix, but opted for the E-Z drop biscuit recipe from this site, and carefully spooned it onto the filling-nearly covered whole whole pan. It really filled up my 9x13 pan, to the brim, I was worried the biscuits would make it overflow, but only a little bubbled out. Definitely halve if made for two or three. We had friends for lunch (the main meal in Spain), and still had leftovers for dinner for everyone (me, hubby, two kids-1&3) This was delicious, and so easy, especially with my Thermomix (wedding present) to do all the chopping and stirring and boiling of the filling for me. The biscuits did not soak up anymore filling in the tupper, they got chicken and veggies stuck to them, which seemed to act as a slight barrier. I really cannot say enough good things about this recipe. And so glad it just uses chicken broth, not cream of anything- they don't have Campbells in Spain yet.
Having been through culinary school, I can appreciate a really simple, yet delicious recipe/dish. With that said, I have made this numerous times and have even subbed out a delicious beef and beef stock for the chicken and the outcome is just as delicious! This is the epitomy of downright, in the pit of your soul comfort food! Definitely worth the effort!
I'll make again. Not way exciting, but very good. Seemed to taste even better after refrigerated a few days.
I just made this for the 1st time tonight and followed the recipe exact (except cut in half because it's just my husband and I) and like many others I used frozen peas. I made it in a 11x7 pan but kept the same amount of biscuit topping to make sure I covered the entire top. Oh, I also used buttermilk in the biscuits instead of regular milk because I think they taste awesome that way! Overall, I loved the recipe but I think it was a bit bland so I will add more seasoning next time, probably poultry seasoning would be great! One more thing, it's wonderful making a "casserole" type recipe without having to use cans of soup (and all the sodium and additives and garbage that come along with it!).
I make this delicious recipe often. I add whatever veggies I have on hand depending on my mood: green beans, peas, carrot,s, potatos, etc. I use canned biscuits to save time and I'm not a fan of making biscuits or dough. I usually use 2 cups chicken broth and a can or two of cream of chicken soup to make it not so runny.
This was so good! Even better than I expected. I subbed frozen peas for canned, and since I don't like biscuit mix I used the recipe for Miss Betty's Super Quick Dinner Rolls from this site and doubled it (I forgot to add the basil). After 35 minutes the top was puffy but not browned so I turned the broiler on for two minutes. Boyfriend loved it and it was so easy! Thanks!
I loved this recipe! The only thing I changed was omitting the butter and used whole chicken breasts and cooked it in the crock pot! I made the biscuits a head of time so dinner was all ready when we got home and I just poured the chicken and veggies over the biscuits. I shredded the chicken as I served it. It was fantastic!
This recipe was wonderful, very tasty and hardy. I would have to agree with a few other reviewers comments about rating a recipe when all you do is change the ingredients....... while I readily agree everyone has their own taste,... then submit your own recipe. Just saying :-)
this is a good base to start with, i love lots of flavor and i knew this would be bland so i added to it like others have. first, i did sautee the onions, garlic and celery until softened then i added 3/4 bag of frozen mixed vegies. i added poultry seasoning, salt, pepper, cayenne and italian spices to taste. as others recommended i too used canned biscuits. you may want to cook them a bit (not completely) first according to directions then add them to the casserole towards the end of cooking. i didn't want to cook them entirely independently, because i really wanted the biscuits to suck up more flavor and juices from the casserole. a good recipe it does need more flavor, basil alone just isn't enough.
Wow! Great flavor. Need to try a different biscuit recipe though - those were kind of bland.
Many have said that the taste of this dish was bland. This might help. I did not have dried basil, so I used an Italian blend (basil, rosemary, thyme, sage, oregano). It was amazing and I cannot imagine the taste with just basil. The sage and rosemary added a wonderful flavor, especially. I probably will use canned biscuits next time - my biscuits were not "bisquity" tasting enough. Great recipe overall.
Great basic recipe, but in good conscience I could never serve my family canned peas! I used chicken stock instead of broth, chopped the celery and carrot smaller, and have tried using double the biscuits, and garlic/chive mashed potatoes instead . The mashed potatoes win, hands down.
UPDATE: i tried using better biscuits (last time i used the cheap ones, store brand) i used Grands biscuits this time. I took A LOT longer to cook, 45 minutes or so and i had to flip the biscuits over so the other side got cooked. the outside of the biscuit was beautiful but the inside was a little doughy. I MUST think of a solution because the flavor of this dish is OUT OF THIS WORLD!! i just love this dish.......9*11*11 This is OMG delicious! I used frozen mixed veggies (green beans, lima beans, peas, and cubed carrots) and for the top, i used refrigerated biscuits! it was ready in about 30 minutes....super simple and delicious! I thought the tsp of sugar would make this too sweet but it was perfect. loved it
This was very yummy. I only made a half batch and used some premade rolls and frozen veggies that I had and it turned out great. I will definately do this one again.
This was super easy to make and had amazing flavor, my family loved it!
What a wonderful way to use up that roasted chicken leftovers! I wanted a good tasting recipe without the condensed soup and this was just the ticket. I also looked up a recipe for the buttermilk baking mix and found "Biscuit Baking Mix" by Tami Christman (also at allrecipes.com) Together they were a thumbs up from even my picky teenage boys. And...I had everything on hand and saved a trip to the grocery store.
absolutely love this recipe! it is a perfect quick fix for comfort food when you don't have time to make a chicken pot pie. The only thing i change is adding a cup of canned corn, and making my own biscuits instead of using the mix. JPs Big Daddy Biscuit from this recipe are perfect for the crust!
This recipe took a bit of prep time but was worth it! It had great flavor as is (even with the canned peas) and it was perfect to reheat for a lunch! I thought the biscuits would dry out in the refrigerator but they were still just as soft when warmed up as when it came out of the oven! Perfecto!
I made this as written except substituted boullion for broth and corn for the peas. It was good, my husband said he could eat it everyday. But my only thing is that I think baking it all together is pointless. I think the sauce could just be made on the stove, then biscuits in the oven and then sauce just poured over the biscuits. It would save the step of putting it all in a baking dish and baking it. I hate washing those big casserole dishes.
I do a much easier and quicker version of this using canned veggies-drained, 1 can each: sweet peas, coined carrots and mixed veggies ("Veg-All" type, the ones with the limas in it not the ones with potatoes), 1 large can of cream of chicken soup and 1/2 a bag of frozen cubed hashbrown potatoes. Top it with refrigerated canned biscuits (the "grands"-style, the buttery flaky ones work well) and all you need to do is cook it long enough to brown the biscuits in the oven! I even start with raw chicken and brown it with the onions and celery (and hash browns) and it still only takes 30 minutes start to finish! it is delicious! And I use sage or poultry seasoning rather than basil-no need for salt. (LOL I rate mine 5 stars...)
Absolutely incredible recipe. The true critics of my household (the kids) gave this dish a passing grade. I do agree with previous reviews that there is too much pepper as is. I will reduce to about 1/2 the pepper next time. I also used cubes and water in place of broth and refridgerated biscuits but only because it's what I had on hand. The biscuits were the big kind (Grands) so I opened the biscuits and served like biscuits and gravy. I didn't combine the biscuits and chicken mixture until plating because I was worried about the biscuits getting soggy.
This is real comfort food. I used thyme instead of basil and next time I will use a little less garlic. I just dropped the biscuit dough on top and spread it slightly with a spatula. Came out great. This will be perfect for the next snowstorm.
My family loved this. The only thing I would do is cut the sugar in half next time I make it. It seemed a little sweet to me, but the rest of my family didn't really notice it.
Good comfort food staple and I like that it's not made with a can of soup. I used a can of buttermilk biscuits, a whole roasted chicken, and my can of peas had mushrooms and onions. Next time would probably reduce the basil or leave it out altogether. Next time will try the biscuits on the bottom as others suggested.
Doubled all the veggies and added frozen corn and frozen peas. Also added Italian seasoning and a tiny bit of milk. I didn't attempt to fool around with the sticky dough, I just dropped dollops on the chicken mixture. Very good I must say.
This recipe is so good! We all loved it. I did add more veggies to it and increased the gravy by half, and used Herbs de Provence instead of basil in the mixture. The addition of basil to the biscuit mixture was a great idea. Will definitely be making again.
A recipe that seems to please everyone. To make it easier, I just use frozen mixed veggies (pre-cooked in microwave) placed frozen bisquits (thawed slightly) on top instead. Will make again & again. Thank you for such a great recipe!
We loved this! First-I halved the recipe and did in a square Pyrex instead-fed me and my 2 sons with 1 portion left over (and I had quite a large portion the first day it was so yummy). I decided to do frozen peas instead of canned (YUCK!) and also decided to add broccoli-I got fresh and cut it up really small. I got my boys to at least try their veggies (15 months and 4 years) and it turned out really yummy. I made homemade Bisquick-followed the recipe from the book Make a Mix and highly recommend the homemade mix. The only down side is that you have a dirty sauce pan and a dirty pan you bake it in-I like meals that only create 1 dirty dish (plus what we eat on). It was worth the extra dishes though. Highly recommend adding the broccoli too-maybe even some cheese.
If you really want to gild the lily on this recipe, sprinkle grated cheddar cheese over the top of the biscuits before baking.
We loved this casserole! One key ingredient is the chicken broth. I make my own hearty broth, and it adds a lot of flavor to this dish (see my review for broth). Also sauteed lots of fresh mushrooms along with the onion/celery, added about 1/3 C. good-quality dry sherry (not cooking sherry), and frozen mixed vegetables rather than canned. I added 5 C. broth, and that was perfect for the plump biscuits (I made enough for 2 extra biscuits). I'll delight my family and make this again.
Great recipe! I halved everything but the veggies, and it was perfect for two. Left out the peas, and added about 1/4cup of milk, as I was a little short on broth. It was very flavorful, and loved the fact there were no canned products.
Comfort food at its best. Will definitely make again.
I was looking for a casserole that didn't need milk or cream of whatever soup! This is wonderful, hearty comfort food! I make it with "Simon and Garfunkel" chicken (skinless, boneless chicken breast coated in olive oil, sprinkled with parsley, sage, rosemary & thyme and baked for 30-35 mins in 350 oven). I use parsley in place of the basil so as not to have too many competing spices. This is very tasty with the biscuits but is also good with noodles or just plain white rice.
DH and 2 yr old daughter loved it. I added more garlic, I think 2-3 cloves would be perfect. We used basil and it was terrific; we'll try rosemary next time. Great staple recipe, thank you for posting!
A good recipe that I did modify a bit. In preparing the 2nd step of the recipe, I cooked off the vegetables in the butter. In a separate bowl I mixed the flour, salt, pepper, basil and a teaspoon of Thyme, omitting the sugar. I then tossed the diced uncooked chicken in the flour mixture, added to the cooking vegetables and cooked together for approximately five minutes. I've found that this keeps the chicken tender and mingles the flavors nicely. Add in the broth with a Tablespoon of worcestershire sauce and a few dashes of Tabasco. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer and added in a cup of sliced white mushrooms and the canned peas. I doubled the biscuits for the size of the pan and to keep my wife from stealing mine. A good dish that was enjoyed by the whole family.
Made exactly as written, except used Smart Balance Light in place of the butter and my own biscuit recipe for the topping (plus the basil, which was a nice addition). It was good, but not earth-shattering. Also, my husband and I both felt that this did NOT make 6 servings, at least where the meat and veggies were concerned. The next time I make this, I will double the chicken/veggie mixture, cut my biscuit recipe in half and make 4 servings instead of 6.
I read through the reviews. I thickened the chicken mixture, used frozen mixed veggies, added milk, poultry seasoning and a little pepper. I made the biscuits with buttermilk and I would compare this with a chicken and dumplins recipe. Just like others have said, the biscuits are not biscuity-more like dumplins Overall, it was a feel-good recipe.
This came out pretty well, I love basil and think I went a bit heavy on it which threw the flavor off the first time. I made my own bisuits (DO IT!) and it is a warm, satisfying meal for a chilly evening. Nothing over the top though.
Me lovin' this dish! If you want to speed things along, cut up a rotisserie chicken (save the rest for sandwiches or stew) and use refrigerator biscuits. Your tummy will thank you!
This recipe was very easy to make and delicious. Obviously, not everyone will have the same spice and/or vegetable preferences, but it's so easy to use this basic recipe and swap out the specifics to suit your family's tastes. For my family, I went a little easy on the basil and added our favorite poultry seasoning. Just be sure to taste the chicken mixture before you pour it into the prepared baking dish. If it needs a little more flavor, add whatever suits you. Since I am gluten free, I used my own GF allpurpose flour in the chicken mixture, and gluten free cheddar biscuts (the recipe is on the Betty Crocker website.) It was ready to take from the oven after the initial 30 minutes. That may vary depending on the biscuits you choose to use. Our biscuits were done to perfection w/o the additional ten minutes of bake time.
This is a great starter recipe! You can add spices that your family loves to make it even better. I didn't have time to make the biscuits so I used Grands. I added Maggi Seasoning, poultry seasoning, thyme and extra basil to the gravy. My family loved it! Thanks CVernSmith!
We loved this recipe! we added broccoli and left over kernels from corn on the cob YUMMY
Very good. I found that I needed a little more umph to the chicken/veggie mixture so I added some additional seasonings. I will probably also add some additional seasonings to the biscuit mixture as well next time.
Have made this several times and it's a great cold weather dish. I used Heart Smart Bisquik mix and did not add the basil to the biscuit mix. If you don't have basil, don't worry--it isn't necessary and still great without it. Also, since the dough is extremely sticky and hard to work with, just spoon it onto the top of the casserole. No need to get all fancy and make perfectly round biscuits!
This is really good, but takes a lot of time to prepare. You need a good hour for just prep time, so be prepared!
Sorry...I hate to go against the other reviews but my family and I thought that this was just not good. It tasted a bit like one of canned boxed dinners. It wasn't exactly inedible but my husband requested I not make it again and I would agree.
I know this is good since I have made a similar dish, my only suggestion would be to use frozen peas or mixed vegtables, eliminate or lower salt, you get salt in the biscuit mix, canned ingredients add unnecessary salt to our diet.
Absolutely delicious! Didnt have celery on hand so I used celery salt in place of regular salt. Instead of doing anything in a skillet I put all ingredients except biscuits into the crock pot for about 6 hrs. My chicken was raw and frozen when I started. After the 6 hrs I put everything in a baking dish and added refrigerated biscuits on top and cooked for the 30 mins suggested. I forgot to use foil so some of the biscuit wasnt completely cooked and had to stay in longer but next time I will remember the foil
This is delicious. I made some modifications, used a bag of frozen mixed vegtables in place of the peas. No basil in the biscuit mix and half the garlic. This is one of my sons favorite meal.
Make this with plain biscuits, basil biscuits or garlic cheddar biscuits. Amazing no matter what!
This was good but not as amazing as I was expecting. The basil flavor was very overwhelming. The addition of poultry spices as well as rosemary helped a little to create a larger array of flavors. Also, it was way too salty. I would cut down the salt by half. I don't think I will be doing this recipe again.
This is a delicious dish. I used a can of packaged biscuits rather than making my own which worked out fine. It's one of those very comforting meals.
This was an excellent way to use up my leftover turkey and would work great with leftover chicken as well. I only made a couple minor changes: per previous reviewers advice, I used 3 cps chicken broth and 1 cup half-and-half. I left out the salt, enough in the chicken broth. I used Bisquik and milk I soured (put 1 Tpsb vinegar or lemon juice in a measuring cup, fill to the one cup line with milk. Let sit for 5-10 minutes, will look curdled, stir and use desired amount. This is a substitute for buttermilk). I just did drop biscuits on top of the chicken mixture. Canned peas tasted fine but are not as fresh looking as frozen. Everyone ate it up. Next time, I will use double the veggies and less chicken. Great recipe, thanks!
Excellent! I was so excited to find a chicken pot pie/biscuits recipe that did not call for condensed soup (yuck!)! Made this for dinner last night pretty much following recipe as written. Omitted celery (none on hand), added mushroom and diced red potatoes (pre cooked in the microwave), used fresh peas and doubled the garlic. Did 6 drop biscuits on top and while this worked fine, would prefer to do smaller drops next time - like 10 or 12 small drops. Also, could cut biscuit batter back by 1/4 and still have plenty. Ended up throwing out 6th biscuit because there wasn't enough chicken-y goodness to adequately cover it. Easy peasy although it takes a little more effort than a dump and bake recipe but well worth the effort! Tastes great!
I really liked this. I used green beans instead of peas, & next time might try rosemary instead of basil, but it had a nice, different flavor.
Add one bullion cube, blanch carrots, cook chicken before hand heavily salt and peppered 30 min, Modifications from Jeni's recipe
THIS BY FAR THE BEST, FEED 6 & NO LEFTOVERS. I DID DO IT A LITTLE DIFFERENT. 1st I CUT UP THE CHICKEN, THEN FLOURED IT. NEXT I PUT IN A PAN EVOO & BUTTER, AND COOKED THE CHICKEN 15min., THEN ADDED 3 CANES OF CREAM OF CHICKEN, 1/2 CUP HEAVY CREAM, THEN 1 BAG MIX VEGGIES, AND COOK 5 MORE MIN. PLACED INTO A 9X13 DISH, COVERED IT WITH HOME MADE MASHED PATATOS, AND BAKED IT FOR 1/2 HOUR. VERY SIMPLE.
Everybody in my family liked this recipe. I cooked the chicken in the crockpot in the morning with a couple stems of rosemary and a couple cloves of garlic and 2 cups of water to give it a little bit of flavor. I took the ideas of a couple other reviews and replaced 1/2 cup of the chicken broth with 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1/4 cup sherry. I used the broth from the cooked chicken. I didn't have any biscut mix so I used refrigerated buttermild biscuts instead which my family prefers anyway. Makes a nice comfort meal on a cold winter day.
This was real good. Didn't make too many changes. I didn't have dried basil on hand, so I used dried rosemary instead & used corn instead if peas.
I used Gluten Free Busquick mix to make the busquits following the instructions on the box. I formed patties of the mix and baked as instructed on this recipe. It came out fantastic and my non gluten free guests could not tell the difference.
We thought this recipe was very good, however a little too much basil for us. I will definitely make again, but next time I will leave the basil out of the bisquit mix and try adding a little parmesan instead. I will also make more of the broth/gravy so it's more like bisquits and gravy and not as dry. Great flavor though, thanks!
My roommate told me about this dish a while ago, but in his move had lost the recipe. I found it on your website and as soon as I gave it to him, he decided to make it for dinner. I wasn't sure if it was going to live up to all he had said about it but I was not disappointed. This dish is EXCELLENT! Great flavor! We used corn instead of peas and it worked great. You HAVE to try this, 5 stars for sure!
The whole family loved this! That is a rarity for us. I didn't have everything on hand so I subbed frozen mixed veggies-carrots,green beans, corn, peas- and used 1 can of broth, 1/2 cup white wine, 1 1/2 cups half and half for the liquid and added 2 tsp of chicken bullion granules. So good! Will definitely be making this again.
Good, and easy too! I used diced potato in place of the peas.
I, like Brook, subbed Miss Betty's Super Quick Dinner Rolls in place of the biscuit mix. I don't like sweet tasting meals so I omitted the sugar and the carrots and added some fresh sliced mushrooms.
Good, but I will reduce the amount of pepper next time.
Just okay. Not nearly as flavorful as pot pie, and with all the prep that goes into the "soup" part, you might as well whip up some homemade biscuits to go on top. It might improve the quality of this recipe. I won't make it again.
This was pretty good. However, the basil killed it. I would think a pinch of fresh thyme would have worked much better. I will make this again, but totally omit the basil. And I LOVE basil, just not in this recipe. Oh and it makes A LOT.
A good, hearty meal. We used frozen peas.
I thought this dish was just what I needed on a cold rainy day. However my husband was not that thrilled with it. The only change I made was that I used grands buttermilk bisquits and baked them for a couple minutes so the bottoms would get done then stuck them on top of cassarole.
I'd recommend upping the spices a bit for more flavor or using bullion cubes instead of broth but otherwise, this is a really easy way to use up chicken you've already cooked.
Wonderful easy dish! Only change I made was to decrease salt to 1/2 tsp and used low sodium broth-Hubby actually said " This is good " usually have to pull teeth to get a comment! Thanks for sharing!
I read many of the reviews and got a kick out of the range - "loved it" to "would never make it again". As a cook, I enjoy tinkering with a recipe. Rarely do I follow the exact list or amount in a recipe (with the exception of deserts, which demand precision). This casserole dish was an excellent base. It gave me a starting point which I might not have thought of on my own. I boosted the onion and garlic to my family's taste, added fresh parsley and cilantro to the soup base, used frozen peas and corn, added thyme and rosemary while cutting the basil. It worked! My picky wife and daughter enjoyed it and I had seconds. Preparation is a bit more than 30 minutes. Start to finish took 90 minutes.
I was looking for a way to use left-over roast beef, and this one hit is out of the park. I used the drippings from the roast and beer in place of the chicken broth, added mushrooms to the veggie saute, and also doubled the biscuit quantity. I dropped the biscuits on top, as others had. It got rave reviews at the pot-luck.
Really tasty and quite easy. Wouldn't change a thing!
I made this with leftover turkey. Added sage and rosemary. Since I had about 1/2 the meat, I halved most of the ingredients, but used about 3 cups broth to 1/4 c flour. Made buttermilk biscuits from scratch, and my husband liked it so much, I didn't have enough leftover for a second meal. A definite keeper for holiday leftovers.
This was lovely, I would certainly make it again. It is time consuming, so don't come home at 6pm from work and want to eat by 7, not going to happen. I was having a bit of prob getting the flour to thicken and it lumped up, but a whisk sorted it right out. The only change I would make next time would be to eliminate the sugar as I could taste it and it isn't necessary. I didn't have canned peas so used frozen mixed carrots and peas, was lovely. I also didn't have buttermilk mix, so used regular bisquick and was great. Enough to make 2 meals for 2 people. I have also used left over beef for this recipe and it is just as good as the chicken. After making this numerous times there are a few short cuts to make dinner a bit quicker. I eliminate the butter completely and when cooking the chicken you can add the onions and garlic, salt and pepper then. Then remove the chicken from the pan briefly. I also add the flour and basil to the broth and whisk it all together in a pitcher, then add it to the celery/onion/garlic in the pan with carrots...let simmer then add rest of veg, again simmer then put chicken back in...less lumps in the flour mixture if you add it together then add to pan...
Definitely use canned biscuits, I prepared it as written and none of my family cared for the bland, hard biscuits. I also added 1 can of cream of chicken to the broth, made it a bit creamier and lessened the pepper, you only need about a 1/4 tsp or less.
Very good. Made a few changes - used less butter, no celery or baby carrots, used 10 oz. frozen package of mixed veg instead of canned peas, and 1 can of Pillsbury red. fat buttermilk biscuits. I think I saved myself the hassle of making biscuits and the canned ones were great. I do think it could use another spice but not sure what, for right now I will just add another tsp. the salt next time. My 3 year old loved it and so did my husband. Thanks Cyndi!
Did not care for this.
Yum! Hit the spot! I wanted something different and I saw a recipe for something similar to this but used canned soup,etc and I wanted something not using soups. This was it! Thank you! I enjoyed my dinner tonight and the only thing that I changed was the veggies. I used onion,celery and broccoli pieces instead of carrots and peas. I am positive that carrots and peas would be great as well. I was just craving a broccoli dish. I used bisquick and buttermilk for my biscuits and I replaced basil in this recipe with Mrs.Dash Tomato,Basil,Garlic Seasoning. I also cooked the biscuits separately from the mixture and enjoyed it this way.
I love this recipe and it is very easy to make. I use frozen veggies with peas, carrots, corn and green beans. Also, when I am short on time, I buy the biscuits you get in a tube.
Nice flavor. Family enjoyed. It didn't thicken up the way I had hoped but I will add more flour or cornstarch next time. I did follow the recipe exactly except I topped it with mashed potatoes instead of biscuits. Very nice winter meal. Will make again, thanks!
I just made this and followed the recipe exactly. It was so good we couldn't stop eating it. Even my picky daughter said it was yummy. I will be making this often this winter.
I couldn't wait to try this recipe and much to my disappointment, I couldn't find any chicken in the freezer. So I made it with leftover cut up tri-tip steaks and beef broth. I also didn't have peas so I threw in a couple cups of chopped, steamed broccoli. I made the biscuits from scratch and mixed in a little basil for flavor and this is really a good recipe. It was kind of like beef stew with delicious biscuits on top. I will definitely make this again and I can't wait to try with chicken. I used the exact measurements but next time I might try baking the casserole in a smaller pan because it did feel like the sauce got a little lost spread out in the 9x13. Over all a great recipe though.
This was a good dinner. Next time I might try using thyme instead. I used Bisquick for the biscuits and they turned out fine. Michele, Ontario Canada
Thank you for this, I usually dont alter the recipe the first time but I did. Cut down on the butter and changed some veggies and added potato. What I love is the base, no condensed fat soup. My kids loved it and it so easy and soooo much better fot them then pre-made or throw a bunch of processed stuff together. This will be used often. KUDOS
This recipe is AWESOME!! Fast, simple, comforting and just plain good!! The whole family plus lots of teenage boys devoured it in no time flat.... there were definitely no leftovers! I used chicken stock instead of broth as I think it has a richer flavor, as well as frozen peas, and I was short on time, so instead of making my own biscuits, I just used some store bought ones from a can and rolled them in basil and then topped the casserole -and it was incredible!! Thanks for such a great recipe - it will definitely be in my Go To File!!
