Chicken with Cashews

Rating: 4 stars We really liked this dish (even my 13 month old!) I modified this recipe a bit. Instead of veg. oil, I used peanut oil (it's all about flavor!) I started by stir-frying garlic (I think stir-frying ginger with the garlic would be a good idea too). As everything was stir-frying together, I added 2 TBS rice vinegar, 4 TBS Curry powder,and 1 tsp. of sugar. I also used brocolli, carrots, and water chestnuts. Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars I thought this was pretty tasty-except for the amount of oil used-10 tablespoons! I cut it down to about 3-1 tbsp canola oil to cook the chicken, then 1 tbsp to stir fry the veggies. I didn't add a full tbsp of the sesame oil-I feel it's not really needed since it's pretty flavorful. I also would have added a clove or two of garlic and another tsp or so of curry. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this recipe you could even adapt it with additional ingredients my family loves mushrooms so I added this to our dinner. It got great reviews with everyone. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This was very tasty but a bit too oily for my liking. I would definately make this again as it was a hit but would probably cut down on the amount of butter and oil used. A bit more curry powder wouldn't hurt either. But on the whole very good. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars It was super easy to make and some of the best cashew chicken I've had. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe tonight for dinner and it was a hit. I found it to be a little oily for me but I would make it again. Nice soft flavor. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars this recipe was EXCELLENT it was like something you would order in a restaurant. Were tasty- i will keep this recipe and use again and again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Quick easy delicious! Helpful (2)