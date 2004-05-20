Chicken with Cashews

Rating: 4.11 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This delicious Asian-inspired dish can be served with white rice.

By NIBLETS

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet over medium-high heat, mix butter or margarine and vegetable oil until hot. Add chicken and saute, stirring often, until the chicken turns white. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

  • In the same skillet, saute onion and peppers. Add the cooked chicken and the cashews and season with salt and pepper, curry powder and sesame oil. Saute for another 2 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 42.2g; cholesterol 91.3mg; sodium 251.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

Cynthia Morrison
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2004
We really liked this dish (even my 13 month old!) I modified this recipe a bit. Instead of veg. oil, I used peanut oil (it's all about flavor!) I started by stir-frying garlic (I think stir-frying ginger with the garlic would be a good idea too). As everything was stir-frying together, I added 2 TBS rice vinegar, 4 TBS Curry powder,and 1 tsp. of sugar. I also used brocolli, carrots, and water chestnuts. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

SCOUT100
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2003
I thought this was pretty tasty-except for the amount of oil used-10 tablespoons! I cut it down to about 3-1 tbsp canola oil to cook the chicken, then 1 tbsp to stir fry the veggies. I didn't add a full tbsp of the sesame oil-I feel it's not really needed since it's pretty flavorful. I also would have added a clove or two of garlic and another tsp or so of curry. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
KBUTCHER
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
I really enjoyed this recipe you could even adapt it with additional ingredients my family loves mushrooms so I added this to our dinner. It got great reviews with everyone. Read More
Helpful
(11)
AEDNEY
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
This was very tasty but a bit too oily for my liking. I would definately make this again as it was a hit but would probably cut down on the amount of butter and oil used. A bit more curry powder wouldn't hurt either. But on the whole very good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
RWHITT7
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2004
It was super easy to make and some of the best cashew chicken I've had. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Peachez
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2006
I made this recipe tonight for dinner and it was a hit. I found it to be a little oily for me but I would make it again. Nice soft flavor. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Danielle
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2005
this recipe was EXCELLENT it was like something you would order in a restaurant. Were tasty- i will keep this recipe and use again and again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
DerekW
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2006
Quick easy delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
RichelleB
Rating: 3 stars
03/31/2009
My boyfriend loved this but I didn't care for it. I thought the peanut oil was too overpowering. It wasn't anything like cashew chicken at a chinese restaurant and he agreed that he likes that kind better. But he ate all of it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
