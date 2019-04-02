Bill's Smoked BBQ Baby Back Ribs

As advertised, very good flavor and very very tender. Couple of personal notes. I use a charcoal smoker that has the water pan andI use the water that I soak the Apple Wood Chunks and Apple wood chips in for the water pan. ( Soaked over night). Another Apple flavor source. I did 8 pounds of ribs. Cooking time was 5.5 hours. My Brinkman smoker does not have a temp gage. I always place 4 towels on my smoker for efficiency during smoking, and it was also 5 degrees outside today. It was 5.5 hours as expected. After smoking I basted the ribs andplaced them in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees, more juicy and even more tender. Did some in and some out of the oven. Oven cooked slightly better. Jucier and the sauce cooked in. What was great was NO Smokey flavor. Using just Apple wood, the boiling in Apple Juice, charcoal with NO mesquite flavor all eliminate smokey flavor. This was a great change of pace for doing ribs on the smoker. Not overpowering either. Not salty as well. Very good recipe, and I look forward to doing again and for a group.