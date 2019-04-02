Bill's Smoked BBQ Baby Back Ribs

28 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 1
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

These are to-die-for ribs you will want to serve to guests, to show off your cooking ability.

By WHATS HIS FACE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare charcoal in a smoker, and bring the temperature to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut the ribs into smaller portions of 3 or 4 ribs, and place them in a large pot. Pour in enough apple juice to cover. Place a lid on the pot and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, and let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Lightly oil the grate in your smoker. Place ribs on the grate, and throw a few cloves of garlic onto the hot coals. Close the smoker. Maintain the temperature at 225 degrees F (110 degrees C) by adding more charcoal as needed. Smoke the ribs for 7 hours, adding more garlic cloves to the coals occasionally.

  • Make a sauce by mixing together the barbeque sauce with 2 cups of the apple juice from the pot. Season with granulated garlic. Baste ribs with this sauce while continuing to cook for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1091 calories; protein 49.3g; carbohydrates 87.3g; fat 59.5g; cholesterol 234.1mg; sodium 1333.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022