Bill's Smoked BBQ Baby Back Ribs
These are to-die-for ribs you will want to serve to guests, to show off your cooking ability.
I was a little cautious because the recipe is so easy, but this was fantastic! Note: I have a gas smoker, and I really can't get the temp lower than 250. The ribs reached the fully cooked internal temperature just over 4 hours. I basted as directed, and in 30 minutes we had a winner.
This is mostly my mistake in that I didn't notice they were to be cooked on a smoker. However, I have to make the comment because someone out there like me may make the same mistake. In order for this to be as good as previously reviewed...you need a smoker! The grill, wood chips, etc. just will not do it justice. My advice, if you don't have a smoker stay away from this recipe but if you do have one, I wish I could be invited to your next bbq because I'm sure it's a lot better than mine turned out! :o)
Excellent! We finished the last 30 min. in a 350 degree oven wrapped in foil with the bbq sauce. This eliminates all that bbq sauce clean up in the smoker.
Bill, this is a great recipe and you can cook for me anytime! Your ribs were fantastic, tender, loved and devoured by all!! ASAP!!
As advertised, very good flavor and very very tender. Couple of personal notes. I use a charcoal smoker that has the water pan andI use the water that I soak the Apple Wood Chunks and Apple wood chips in for the water pan. ( Soaked over night). Another Apple flavor source. I did 8 pounds of ribs. Cooking time was 5.5 hours. My Brinkman smoker does not have a temp gage. I always place 4 towels on my smoker for efficiency during smoking, and it was also 5 degrees outside today. It was 5.5 hours as expected. After smoking I basted the ribs andplaced them in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees, more juicy and even more tender. Did some in and some out of the oven. Oven cooked slightly better. Jucier and the sauce cooked in. What was great was NO Smokey flavor. Using just Apple wood, the boiling in Apple Juice, charcoal with NO mesquite flavor all eliminate smokey flavor. This was a great change of pace for doing ribs on the smoker. Not overpowering either. Not salty as well. Very good recipe, and I look forward to doing again and for a group.
I had been looking for the perfect backyard recipe for Baby Back Ribs and my hat is off to Bill. These were absolutely perfect!!!!! I followed the recipe exactly, with one small exception and that was using some of the apple juice that I boiled the ribs in as a mopping sauce. I wouldn't recommend changing a thing, Bill definatley knew his business when it came to GREAT home smoked ribs. I'll be doing this again and again for family and friends and will no longer be looking for that perfect baby back rib recipe.
i was glad i only smoked 2-3 lbs.using this recipe. the're not bad, but they just were not not that great either. middle of the road. the wife says the're a 4 star so i guess that makes this a 3.5 star to be exact.
Move over Arthur Bryant! Kudos to you, Bill.
My family scoffs at new dishes (and this was my first time using a smoker) but as soon as they tasted these ribs they were sold. Thank you! Great recipe.
Unbelievable! After making it a few times I am the equivalent of a local hero now
YUMMY!!!!!
We have tried so many rib recipe's in search for the perfect one. I must say that this one is it! These are fabulous and by far the best!
My husband is a huge rib fan and these were a smash hit at our house! A very simple recipe that produced great tender ribs. However, we're not big garlic people so instead of using that we used Hickory chips to produce a good smoked flavor.
I found this to be just ok. I am not typically a fan of boiling beforehand but given the reviews thought I would try it. I do think what barbeque sauce you use would make a difference. Edible but will look for another recipe next time.
It sure was a feast for a beast. Delicious; it was nice to drink the rest of the apple juice with the meal.
I have been doing this for years and my only suggestion would be to use a mix of apple/pecan wood
Wow... nice idea with the quick "hot tub soak" of the ribs in apple juice. I usually brine, but you're basically doing the same thing in a fraction of the time. I can't wait to try this out next time I smoke some ribs. Love the garlic cloves on the coals too. I have a gas grill that I can basically lay wood chips right inside, no foil or smoke box and I regularly throw some garlic cloves inside. People think I'm crazy until they get that subtle roasted garlic hint. Very cool.
I used an electric smoker with apple chips. The meat was very tender. However, the flavor was a lot more mild than I expected. I basted the ribs with the BBQ sauce after 7 hrs of smoking, then again 30 minutes later. Maybe I just like more zing in my rib's flavor. In the end we dipped the tender meat in bottled BBQ sauce.
What can I say? The best ribs ever! Thank you whats his face.....
We loved this EASY YUMMY recipe!! I used my canner pot with the lift inside and placed some wood chips underneath and then placed the meat on top and then added the apple juice. AMAZING! Their on their way to a boys scout high adventure. Thanks for the great recipe!
Technically "0" stars...following this recipe in newer, efficient equipment will result in overdone and inedible meat. No way to smoke par-boiled ribs for 7 hrs. at 225 degrees F!
A 15 MIN. SOAK IN APPLE JUICE adds a flavor and moistness, no where near par-boiled!! These are fantastic ribs and I suggest you try it again but according to directions. You may be supericed.
Great. I used an electric smoker with cherry wood chips. Basted it every hour. Done in 6 hours. Hubby loved them.
Turned out great! This will be my go to smoker recipe for ribs. I added 1/4 of brown sugar to the sauce since we like a sweeter sauce.
My husband and I have been smoking meat for about a year and a half. Yesterday was my first "solo" attempt. Your recipe gave me a great start and I we enjoyed the result immensely!
