Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
You can also substitute ham or turkey for the chicken. This dish was named for Luisa Tetrazzini, a well known, well FED turn-of-the-century Italian singer!
I stumbled onto this recipe on accident when I was looking for a way to use up some half and half. By the third bite, my husband rated it A+! When I tell him it is on the menu he claps his hands! We use 4 chicken breasts instead of the tenderloins. It ends up having chicken in every bite. It is every bit as good the next day too.Read More
This really wasn't bad. It was good comfort food, but we also found it a little bland. I also think that a pasta dish doesn't need this much flour in the sauce, it was a little too much and the cheeses would have thickened it well enough. I recommend using more spices like garlic and perhaps a little mustard too, to make it more flavourful.Read More
This was a great dish my girlfriend and i Love to eat this dish in the winter because it is so hearty.
This recipe was very tasty. I am not a very big cooked pepper fan, but the red peppers were very good with the other flavors in this recipe. This recipe is very thick though, so in the future I would use a different pasta, such as bow tie or penne. I will definately add this to my favorate list though. Thanks for the recipe.
Yum! This was very good, although I did do some substitutions. I used condensed milk instead of cream, minced garlic instead of garlic salt, canned mushrooms, and green peppers instead of red/yellow. It's very easy and I was asked "when can you make it again???" Thanks for the recipe!
next time I will add more mushrooms and shred the chicken before adding it to the sause but absolutley fantastic! A huge hit with my husband! Thanks!
I made this for our church dinner and got RAVE reviews!! There was another dish of someone else's tetrazzini next to mine - they took theirs home with them while I took home an empty pan:-)
Soooo good! I did the recipe almost all as was called for especially with the sauce part, but did add some more salt and seasoned salt to sauce and used italian cheese mixture and parmesan cheeae instead of swiss cheese. I also added green pepper, onion and garlic to the sauteed chicken. I also used angel hair pasta and used skim milk instead of half and half. Serve with garlic bread. Yum!! Thank you for the recipe!
This was very delicious. I used 1/2 of suggested flour. I also added some white wine and italian herbs (mainly thyme, oregano, and some basil) in the sauce. Instead of garlic salt, I used fresh minced garlic. I think cooking the chicken first and then setting it aside helped. I also cut up the chicken before adding it back to the pasta. I will definitely make this dish again.
I usually follow a Michael Fields recipe for chicken (actually turkey) tetrazzini, but saw this one and decided to give it a try instead. It tastes a little like my kid's favorite recipe for tuna noodle casserole that calls for mushroom soup and mayonaise, but the Parmesan and a the really nutty swiss I used distinguished the final dish from the prosaic.
This came out REALLY bland and really thick. Has potential though.
The chicken was very bland. I made the suace using no peppers (they tend to over power the other flavors). The sauce was excellent and I suggest just using this on any type of pasta. Forget the chicken, the sauce was great just over the pasta. I used a tri-colored rotini, not only was it delicious, but also very beautiful.
This was good; I used two cans of chunk chicken and mushrooms that I browned in butter; added a few dashes of paprika, and ground sage to my sauce... Mixed into egg noodles and Italian blended cheese (no Swiss) For the top I mixed melted butter and a few T of bread crumbs and sprinkled on top. I put under the broiler about 3-4 minutes until lightly browned... Hubby went back for seconds so thanks! :)
Unfortunately, I wasn't impressed with this one. . .it's flavors just didn't blend. We really like all kinds of cheese, but these two just didn't match up. It was a really heavy meal.
I used sliced up chicken breasts, sauteed them in olive oil with about 1 tsp minced garlic and omitted the peppers and mushrooms (picky hubby). Without the garlic, the chicken would have been bland, but I loved the sauce. A very quick and easy, hearty dinner that I will make again. I like that it has potential to add ingredients to change it up a bit. I wish I hadn't left this one sitting in my recipe box for so long!
I made this for dinner tonight. It was pretty good, though just a litle bland. Next time I will probably add a few cloves of minced garlic, and perhaps a splash of white wine. It was a nice smooth, soothing meal all in all though.
I added 1/2 cup dry sherry to the sauce and it was very tasty...added that little something. enjoy!
This was REALLY good. The sauce is dreamy. I doubled the recipe because I had a larger tupperware of turkey left AND I wanted to use a whole 1 lb pkg of pasta. Mostly because I didnt want to cook again for a couple nights. Because we like veggies at my house, I added sauteed celery, about a cup of finely sliced baby carrots (they needed using up), and about 1 cup of small brocolli florets (also cuz they needed using). So with all those goodies added to the mix, I basically made about 2.5 times the sauce. Baked all in the oven for ab out an hour with crushed round crackers mixed with parm on top. Got raves from hubby and even the teens. This made enough for a 9x13 pan to bake last night and also a smaller 8x8 pan (uncooked) for the freezer and some night when I need the kids to stick something in the oven for me. Have added this one to my box and will try with leftover chicken another time too. Did I add the sauce is the best? One of my kids licked the spoon after I poured it over the pasta mix.
The kids loved this one~ it's fairly easy to make, and tastes wonderful. They each had seconds!
This recipe was really good. Add some garlic when sauteeing chicken. Otherwise, follow directions exactly!!! Microwaves really well also.
We really enjoyed this dish, I omitted the veggies because my picky kids wouldn't eat them. Also, in order to lower the amount of fat I made a few changes: I only used 2 Tbsp of butter and a little of olive oil, 1/2 cup of half and half and 1/2 cup of skim milk, 2% swiss cheese instead of regular. After all of these changes still tasted great!
I cooked the chicken with garlic and excluded the swiss cheese since everyone said the sauce was heavy. I used tricolor pasta and used 1/4 cup more of chicken broth. I also changed the bell peppers to sweet bell peppers from trader joes. This is a great dish, very delicious.
A very good recipe with great flavor! Next time I think I'll use less pasta and more of the rest of the stuff - and I'd definatly recremend taking the chicken out of the pan before starting to cook the vegetables- that way the chicken doesn't get too dried out! :)
Yum! We really enjoyed this meal. The base seemed a little thick so we added the rest of the can of chicken broth, used skim milk instead of half and half and canned mushrooms. I didn't add the rest of the parmesan as it seemed very cheesy and creamy already. This recipe took less than 40 minutes from start to finish. Thanks.
My husband and I loved this recipe! I searched for it after a woman on the Maury Povich Show accused a woman of making Chicken Tetrazzini for her boyfiend. I thought then, it had to be good and it was! I did cook the chicken with olive oil and garlic before adding the peppers and mushrooms. I used whole wheat pasta and could not tell because the sauce is so thick and tasty. I definitely do not think this recipe was bland like one reviewer but then, I did add garlic. Definitely try it!
Prepared this dish for guests; all enjoyed except the teens. Modifications: 1) Pounded one whole chicken breast and cut into strips; 2) added 2 cloves chopped fresh garlic the last minute of saute on the vegetables; 3) used egg noodles instead of spaghetti noodles; 4) added 1/2 cup frozen peas for the last 10 minutes of cooking for color/flavor. Will likely make again, and use 3 cloves garlic, maybe add a little white wine for another taste dimension. Dish is similar to beef stroganoff.
Ok..here goes. First off I was out of my bell peppers so I had to prepare this dish without. I paid attention to many of the previous reviews regarding the "blandness" of the dish. I seasoned the chicken and mushrooms with some fresh garlic, tony's seasoning, and a bit more black pepper than it called for. I followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. My fam and I were disapointed..we work hard to have a healthy diet and this recipe was a bit of a splurge for us (butter, 1/2 and 1/2, large amounts of cheese) honestly it just wasn't that good. We felt like we would have enjoyed our meal more if we had just sat down on the carpet with a cheesecake and a couple of forks. Try it you want but go for a run afterward if you can move.
The entire family loved this one. Fast, easy, and quite delicious. The only change I made: I had no half-n-half, so I used an equivalent amount of sour cream. Pair with a salad and garlic bread for a great easy meal.
This is really good. I didn't have any bell peppers so I didn't add any, I sauted an onion with the chicken and added garlic seasoning with it. The sauce was very good...I added a few spices, onion salt, nutmeg, Italian seasonings, pepper, and red pepper flakes. I also added a little mozzarella. Over all it was a good meal.
Absolutely fantastic!
My family loved this! We didn't have any leftovers and they have been begging me to make it again. I didn't change a thing.
Very good and easy! I added a splash of white wine to the sauce which was a nice addition.Thanks for the recipe - I'll use it often!
I used cooked chicken, No peppers in the house but sautéed onions and celery and then added the mushrooms. I then added the cooked chicken to warm it it. I also added a little more broth to sauce. Turned out great.
This was very good. It came together very quickly and had a great cheese sauce. My husband hates Swiss cheese, and was shocked to find out that was the base of the sauce! I did not add any peppers since my family does not like them but added fresh spinich instead which was fabulous. I will be making this again. The only pitfall was the cleanup. The cheese sauce is a bear to remove from my stainless steel pots.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added more chicken/bow tie noodles/and Spicy Brown Mustard was a great addition for some extra taste to the sauce. Overall a great success!
Everyone loved this recipe - no leftovers. I omitted the peppers and used fat free evaporated milk to lighten the sauce.
yummy!!! I made this last night, and both my husband and my 5 year old son loved it. I used bowtie pasta, and skim milk, and the sauce was the perfect consistency. i just added the swiss cheese to taste and it was yummy, and I got to eat all the mushrooms myself because I am the only one who loves them!!
This is very good, but I added a whole stalk of sliced celery and 1 chopped onion, also a jar of pimentos and a jar of chopped chilies. I also flavored with 1 tsp of curry powder and parsley. I also changed the swiss cheese to cheddar as these are what I usually in chicken tetrazinni. I made it for 20 ladies and was it well liked by all.
This was really good and pretty easy. I did make some changes, but I don't think it made a big difference. I used evaporated milk, bowtie pasta, cubed ham and a whole rotisserie chicken cut to pieces. I also had to use a shredded four chees Italian blend. This is definately not low fat, but still a keeper.
Yummy, flavorful chicken tetrazzini recipe! Not only was it quicker to prepare (no oven cook time) than my normal chicken tetrazzini (Betty Crocker pasta cookbook), but it was also more flavorful with the peppers, fresh mushrooms (instead of canned), garlic, and swiss cheese. I also "dressed it up" even more by cooking the chicken in a few T. of Kraft Zesty Italian Dressing, adding about 1/2 c. chopped onion and 1 minced clove of garlic with the veggies, and using a whole cup of Swiss. I used milk instead of half and half, and served it over wholewheat spaghetti. From now on, this will be my regular chicken tetrazzini!
The first time I made it, I made it with leftover ham - we demolished it - the second time (the following week) I made it with chicken - good but we all agreed the ham was better - this is so delicious - followed the recipe except I used angel hair pasta, and the kids especially, really gobbled it up - I'm always glad to find a new, easy recipe that everyone loves - this is it !
Delicious as is. It's a bit too much work for a busy week night, but it's great comfort food and has such amazing flavor.
This was really good!
very tasty, if I say so myself. I used leftover thanksgiving turkey.
It's pretty alright. My family didn't love it. I liked it, thought!
Amazing! I added some garlic to the chicken and onions with the peppers (i love onions in everything). Turned out amazing with the swiss cheese. Usually my boyfriend doesn't like most recipes I do from this site but he gave it a 5 stars!
Good but very rich. I grilled the chicken with some Italian seasoning and thought it was a nice addition. My boyfriend doesn't usually like leftovers but gladly took this to work the next day.
Very good...hubby and kids loved it. I substituted evaporated milk for the half and half and used mozzarella instead of swiss and it was still good. Will make again (with spinach next time too.)
Great, easy recipe! Used chopped chicken and nonfat milk to lower fat and turned out great. For cheese used mozzarella. Perfect, thanks for the recipe.
this recipe is brilliant. it reminds me of tetrazzini my friend's mother used to make for me in highschool. if i want it a bit less rich, i substitute 1 and 3/4 chicken stock and 1/4 milk. sometimes i also throw in a jar of artichoke hearts and a tablespoon of capers. delicious!
I love this recipe, it was easy to make and very quick. It is so refreshing to find a creamy recipe without canned cream soup. I didn't have Swiss cheese so I used Italian blend and added a couple of pinches of basil and oregano. The peppers added great flavor and color. Thanks,
Good recipe, but since it's made with spaghetti, why does the photo have some other type of pasta?
I tried it, and it was awesome. The only reason for no 5 stars is that I agree with another post: amount of flour seems too much. I get that it's based on a roux, but for this, I'd cut flour in half. Also, I substituted kefir for half and half. It turned out so well! So pleased. My fiancé was raving about it. Also, used fresh tuna instead of chicken. Really really good dish.
Definitely storing this one for the recipe box. I wasnt able to find shredded swiss but it turned out really good with adding more parmesan instead.
I made this with leftover ham and fresh mushrooms, omitted the peppers but everything else was the same. It was very good, though I thought the sauce a little thick, added a bit more milk and it was yummy. Very rich and satisfying!
I tweaked as I've been known to do based on available ingrediants, but the directions were straight forward and user friendly. Overall a great dish! I will deff. make it it again!
This was very easy to make, which was great. Unfortunately, it had VERY litte flavor, even after increasing the amounts of spices. We found ourselves savoring the pieces of peppers. It smelled great, looked great, but it was missing something that made it very bland to us.
A great one-meal dinner! Made this for a dinner party with an Italian salad and my grandma's tiramisu recipe for dessert. I made the recipe with farfalle instead of spaghetti and it was perfect, also used a little more parmigiano than what the recipe said, skipped the salt and used fresh minced garlic when I sauteed the chicken. Will definitely make this again.
The family loved it. Took the suggestion from someone else of reducing dirty pans by frying the chicken first, and then deglazing the pan with the broth, and make the sauce in it. A fairly quick meal too. Will definitely make this again, but going to try it with ham.
Made it and loved it! Definitely made it onto my favorite list.
Great recipe. I used it as my diving off point and in oil sautéed holy trinity. Added a three cheese mix, Gouda and sharp cheddar, pepper, dash of nutmeg and Worcester
A little more Alfredo than the Tetrazzini I remember from my youth, but not bad. Pretty easy, too.
Our version turned out great. We added minced garlic to our recipe. It was really easy and yummy. We just made a small mistake by cooking the chicken entirely before adding the vegetables to sauté which dried the chicken out a little but overall I loved it. I would definitely make this again.
Absolutely amazing.
I loved this dish. I served it at a committee meeting luncheon and it was gobbled up. I made it a day ahead and just heated it at 350° for 30 minutes. Yum.
This was pretty good...I had to use whipping cream since I didn't have any 1/2 and 1/2 and I just used a touch of milk to thin it a little. I loved the flavor the bell peppers gave it. And for the fun of it, next time I will experiment with it and try fresh garlic and maybe some italian seasonings as other suggested.
love this dish I used pimientos instead of peppers, also I added more mushrooms. I used the left overs of a rotisserie chicken. I like the swiss cheese in the dish. I also love a good splash of Sherry. I put it all in a casserole dish and baked it for 20 min at 350 to melt the cheese. Yum!!!
This was really good. I added more spices to the sauce because it was really bland. I also didn't have half and half, so I used 1/2 heavy cream and 1/2 rice milk. Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy!!!!!husband and kids love it.He brought some to work to share it to his coworker.I used heavy cream and green bell pepper coz i dont have half and half available as well as the red pepper.I will make it again thats for sure this time with the red pepper i know it will be more delicious.I'm glad i made it...Its a hit.Thanks for the recipe.Update: I made this recipe again for the play offs and everybody said its so delicious, i have to gave away the recipe and take outs too.Oh this time i used bowtie pasta and its just looks yummy already,just think of all the colors of peppers in there and mushroom.My 2 year old love it with spaghetti.He keep sayin umm good.
I added light creme cheese, and used sour cream, instead of half and half. We also used spinach fettuccini noodles.
Delicious. I doubled the sauce and added onion and garlic to the butter while making the roux. Didn't have green pepper, but I normally don't add it anyway. Oh and I didn't have 1/2 &1/2- milk works just as well. Thanks for the recipe!
Used Ham instead of chicken. Came out good.
Pretty good. My whole family (including small kids) seemed to enjoy it. I used fresh garlic and added some Italian seasoning. We will definitely make this again.
Great recipe and delicious. I made a few changes after reading some of the bland reviews. Started by adding a 1/4 c. olive oil to the chicken saute. Added 1/2 tsp each of oregano, basil, Italian seasoning, and parsley to the vegetable/chicken mix (along with 1 tsp. of garlic salt). Also immediately added all vegetables to the saute, put it on low heat to allow it to steam/simmer. For the sauce, I added 1/3 c. of additional chicken broth and about 1/4 c. additional half and half. Finally, after mixing all ingredients, I added 1/4 melted butter mixed with 1 c. bread crumbs and sprinkled over the top after placing the entire mix into a 7x11 casserole dish. Added the recommended Parmesan cheese sprinkled over the top and put in the oven for 20 mins at 400 degrees. I thought it might be too much seasoning but turned out pretty tasty. Definitely going to make it again. I have a 5 and 7 year old who also loved it, so that's a plus.
Made as is and thought it was great.
Takes about 50 minutes to make but well worth the effort...deliciously creamy.
Made with turkey - 1/3 cup flour extra garlic and parm only plus 1/3 cup milk and 1/3 cup chicken broth...wonderful!
SO yummy!!
Made this for 5 adults and an eight year old boy. Big hit, all around. I added onion and sauteed the onions, peppers, mushrooms, and diced chicken before making the sauce. I seasoned the daylights out of them with garlic powder, salt, pepper, and a touch of cayenne. For the sauce, I added more garlic powder, salt, pepper, parsley flakes, white pepper, dash of cayenne and a couple dashes of paprika. I also popped the whole thing into a casserole, topped with extra parmesan and Swiss and baked in 350 oven until the cheese on top was melted. HUGE success.
Wow, this was very good. I am not able to eat mushrooms, so I left them out, but this was still absolutley yummy! Quite easy to make also. I would suggest adding 1/2 again to the recipe. We have left-overs and we are very happy because of it!
Definitely not a 5 star dish. It was very thick, I used at least another cup of chicken broth to thin it out. Needed more mushrooms, and chicken but I know I won't make it again.
Delicious! I added about 1/2 an onion and a tablespoon or two of sherry. I also baked it in the oven for about 45 minutes.
Very, very good! I didn't have any half and half so used condensed milk and used the cheese on hand. Will be making it again for sure!
This was a great quick meal that the whole family enjoyed-- even my 2 year old! I didn't have the bell pepper, so I added more mushrooms and some shallots instead. Still yummy.
Best Tetrazzini ever!
Thank you for sharing. I didn't have bell peppers so I used zucchini and squash and it was great!
