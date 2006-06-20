Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

This was REALLY good. The sauce is dreamy. I doubled the recipe because I had a larger tupperware of turkey left AND I wanted to use a whole 1 lb pkg of pasta. Mostly because I didnt want to cook again for a couple nights. Because we like veggies at my house, I added sauteed celery, about a cup of finely sliced baby carrots (they needed using up), and about 1 cup of small brocolli florets (also cuz they needed using). So with all those goodies added to the mix, I basically made about 2.5 times the sauce. Baked all in the oven for ab out an hour with crushed round crackers mixed with parm on top. Got raves from hubby and even the teens. This made enough for a 9x13 pan to bake last night and also a smaller 8x8 pan (uncooked) for the freezer and some night when I need the kids to stick something in the oven for me. Have added this one to my box and will try with leftover chicken another time too. Did I add the sauce is the best? One of my kids licked the spoon after I poured it over the pasta mix.