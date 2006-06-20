Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

4.5
112 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 32
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

You can also substitute ham or turkey for the chicken. This dish was named for Luisa Tetrazzini, a well known, well FED turn-of-the-century Italian singer!

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large non-skillet, saute the tenderloins. Salt and pepper to taste. Add the mushrooms, red bell peppers and yellow bell peppers and cook until vegetables are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Cook the spaghetti according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

  • In a large saucepan, melt the butter or margarine and blend in flour. Gradually stir in the chicken broth and half-and-half. Cook over medium low heat, stirring constantly, until the sauce begins to thicken. Add garlic salt and ground black pepper to taste. Blend in the Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and continue heating, stirring constantly, until the cheeses melt.

  • Stir in the chicken/vegetable mixture and heat thoroughly. Toss with the cooked pasta and top with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 566mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022