Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas

Rating: 4.42 stars
233 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 131
  • 4 star values: 76
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 0

Flour tortillas filled with creamy Cheddar cheese, portabella mushrooms, and spinach. Cut in fours and serve with guacamole and sour cream. Enjoy!

By MSREGALE23

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Prepare spinach according to package directions. Drain and pat dry.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheese on one side of each tortilla. Place tortillas cheese side up on baking sheets, and bake 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic and mushrooms, and cook about 5 minutes. Mix in spinach, and continue cooking 5 minutes. Place an equal amount of the mixture on the cheese side of each tortilla. Fold tortillas in half over the filling.

  • Heat oil in a separate skillet over medium heat. Place quesadillas in the skillet one at a time, and cook 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Cut each quesadilla into 4 wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 21.9mg; sodium 246.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (237)

Most helpful positive review

Casey M
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
I got a new quesadilla "grille" at Target for $20 (later getting rid of it...isn't needed. This is comfort food for sure. Get a bunch of 10" flour tortillas since it is hard to say how many you will need. I sauteed portabella and crimini mushrooms with onion and garlic plus a few spices "du jour", also doubled the spinach and used 2% cheese of my choice. Later I did the same thing with chicken and no spinach. These are the same sauteed ingredients of many pasta dishes. I folded giant spinach tortilla's in half and cooked them in my panini press. I packaged up two of the spinach quesadillas with two chicken/vegetable ones in aluminum foil to freeze. A couple minutes in the toaster oven (which I don't own?), or just thawed and it's instant finger food. Dice anything you like, cook it anyway you like, then put it in between a couple tortillas (I like flour or whole wheat or spinach or...), and it's either a snack, a meal or party food. How fun is that? Read More
Most helpful critical review

Chocokide
Rating: 3 stars
02/03/2007
The quesadillas were okay albeit a bit bland. I served with salsa, but the filling needed a bit more oomph so the second go around I added a diced jalepeno, black beans and topped with sour cream, guacamole and salsa. I am a vegetarian and find the tastes to mix together well. Much better mhhmmm... Read More
FOODGU1
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2007
These were great! However, you don't need to add oil to the pan to brown them. Just use med-high heat and they should brown just as nicely. Read More
Tanya
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2006
Delish. The pat dry part way important. I've made these twice (on the same day) and got rave reviews. They want to have them for another party. Didn't need oil in the pan; they toasted just from the heat of the pan. Thanks! Read More
MATTHEWF335
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2006
Simple real tasty and quick...what more could you ask for? Since I like a lot of "heat" in my food I added some chopped fresh jalapeno peppers. Read More
Ginny Jean
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2006
Instead of spinach I used fresh swiss chard from the garden. I steamed/sauteed it with the mushrooms and garlic then drained mixture in a colander to remove excess liquid. Hubby the Hungry Carnivore gobbled up 3 of them standing at the kitchen counter! Read More
sam i am
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2006
i absolutely love this recipe i did however make a few alterations i left out the oil used fat free shredded mozzarella and topped w/ hot salsa yet they still turned out delicious... the garlic adds a really nice touch... most definetly will serve this again. Read More
lobsteriffic
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2008
These were soooo good! I did make some changes though based on what I had in the fridge. I used a combination of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Second I used "regular" mushrooms as I did not have portobellos. I also added some fresh parsley because I wanted to use it up before it went bad in my fridge. It turned out tasting amazing and I served it was sour cream. Read More
13SUZETTE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2006
i have to say that this is a great twist to quesadillas i live in texas and the others taste all the same. this recipe takes little time and taste sooo good!!! Read More
