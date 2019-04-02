Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas

1 of 237

Rating: 5 stars I got a new quesadilla "grille" at Target for $20 (later getting rid of it...isn't needed. This is comfort food for sure. Get a bunch of 10" flour tortillas since it is hard to say how many you will need. I sauteed portabella and crimini mushrooms with onion and garlic plus a few spices "du jour", also doubled the spinach and used 2% cheese of my choice. Later I did the same thing with chicken and no spinach. These are the same sauteed ingredients of many pasta dishes. I folded giant spinach tortilla's in half and cooked them in my panini press. I packaged up two of the spinach quesadillas with two chicken/vegetable ones in aluminum foil to freeze. A couple minutes in the toaster oven (which I don't own?), or just thawed and it's instant finger food. Dice anything you like, cook it anyway you like, then put it in between a couple tortillas (I like flour or whole wheat or spinach or...), and it's either a snack, a meal or party food. How fun is that? Helpful (84)

Rating: 4 stars These were great! However, you don't need to add oil to the pan to brown them. Just use med-high heat and they should brown just as nicely. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Delish. The pat dry part way important. I've made these twice (on the same day) and got rave reviews. They want to have them for another party. Didn't need oil in the pan; they toasted just from the heat of the pan. Thanks! Helpful (45)

Rating: 3 stars The quesadillas were okay albeit a bit bland. I served with salsa, but the filling needed a bit more oomph so the second go around I added a diced jalepeno, black beans and topped with sour cream, guacamole and salsa. I am a vegetarian and find the tastes to mix together well. Much better mhhmmm... Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Simple real tasty and quick...what more could you ask for? Since I like a lot of "heat" in my food I added some chopped fresh jalapeno peppers. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of spinach I used fresh swiss chard from the garden. I steamed/sauteed it with the mushrooms and garlic then drained mixture in a colander to remove excess liquid. Hubby the Hungry Carnivore gobbled up 3 of them standing at the kitchen counter! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars i absolutely love this recipe i did however make a few alterations i left out the oil used fat free shredded mozzarella and topped w/ hot salsa yet they still turned out delicious... the garlic adds a really nice touch... most definetly will serve this again. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars These were soooo good! I did make some changes though based on what I had in the fridge. I used a combination of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Second I used "regular" mushrooms as I did not have portobellos. I also added some fresh parsley because I wanted to use it up before it went bad in my fridge. It turned out tasting amazing and I served it was sour cream. Helpful (16)