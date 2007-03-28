Chicken Supreme II
This is easy to make and has a 'dinner out' quality to it.
Very tasty! My toddlers love it (minus the mushrooms- more for me :)! I use skim milk & chicken broth in place of cream and sherry. I also cut chicken into strips and cook on stovetop over med. heat in pan coated with cooking spray (to cut out oil and butter) for first half of cooking time, then bake with sauce for second half. Turns out moist and soft without the added fat! Fresh mushrooms and garlic make a difference!Read More
I didn't care for this recipe but my guests enjoyed it. I thought the worchester sauce and sherry was a little much. I added mushrooms and fresh garlic but I expected this recipe to taste better. It was easy to make but I don't think that I'll be making it again.Read More
Definitely a keeper!!! Taste like something you would order in a restaurant. I'm sure the recipe is GREAT as is, but to be fair to the other readers I would like to post my variations.....mainly due to my preferences and ingredients I had in stock. The Cream of Chicken I used was Cream of Chicken WITH herbs...used lowfat milk instead of whipping cream....did use sherry, but you can also use chicken broth instead....used parsley flakes instead of cilantro....and I used FRESH mushrooms instead of canned. The whole dish was so tasty. The sauce did get a little thin after it cooked in the oven. Would be great to serve with rice or noodles, but next time I think I will just thicken it up a bit with some cornstarch. The chicken was soooooo tender. LOVE THIS DISH!! THANKS FOR SHARING!
Wow! What a great blend of flavors! To my surprise, this is not your standard cream of chicken over chicken recipe. We loved this recipe at our house and plan to make it one of our regular favorites.
Like others I used fresh mushrooms and garlic, I didn't have any light cream so I just used milk - the sauce was delicious my husband insists this becomes a regular meal.
This was unbelievably good! Served it with steamed brown rice and green beans. Use butter, NOT margarine, in the first step, and use all the ingredients when you try it the first time, then adjust it if you must. This goes in my permanent file!
Tasted like a short cut to Chicken Marsala. I used Marsala wine, heavy whipping cream and fresh mushrooms and did not have the tarragon. Other than those substitutions I followed the recipe and it was so simple, quick and delicious.
My husband and I loved this recipe and passed it on to coworkers (they loved it too!) - There is a lot of sauce with this recipe and it is great served over Vermicelli pasta
I didn't think this would taste so good but it was excellent and my husband and toddlers loved it also. I had to make a few substitutions. For the light whipping cream I used equal parts of milk and heavy cream. I didn't have any sherry so I used rice vinegar. Very easy to make and we will make it again soon.
This is a good dish. Very tastey and fairly simple. I did make some changes. I like to use fresh mushrooms, so I sauteed 1/2 lb. in some olive oil and butter, along with a couple cloves of minced garlic. Then I added the soup, sherry, etc. I used milk instead of cream and seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper. The terragon adds a "freshness" to the dish. Great served over rice to soak up the sauce. I recommend this recipe.
Fabulous! We used fresh mushrooms and loved this recipe. A definite keeper!
We split this recipe in half for 2 and it was excellent.
This was not good. Bland bland bland.
This was a great recipe! I only used 4 chicken breasts, but there was certainly enough sauce for 6. I used 8 oz fresh baby bellas instead of canned and only put about a 1/4 cup of cream, but it was really tasty. The cilantro was a nice addition! Very yummy "comfort" food, next time I will try the fat-free cream of soups to be a bit healthier! Tasty, quick and easy, give it a try!!
Excellent meal I used fresh mushrooms. I did find the sauce a little too thick.
This actually surprised me. Not the prettiest dish I've ever seen, but it's chock full of flavor. My changes: Cream of Chicken 'N' Mushroom soup. (left out the additional 'shrooms). 1/2 cup of Half & Half. In place of sherry, I just splashed in some Mexican Vanilla (about 2 tsp worth). Instead of terragon, I used Penzey's Pasta Sprinkle. And, a bit more cilantro. Easy and delish!
this recipe was moist and tender. very good, definitely a keeper
I used 16 ounces of fresh mushrooms because we love mushrooms and it turned out very well. The sauce was a bit thinner than expected (likely from the extra mushrooms), but was still delicious. The suggestion to serve it over pasta is a good idea.
I left out the cilantro, but followed the recipe pretty much to a T other then that. Very good! Nice and creamy and rich :)
This was pretty good, I used marsala as I didn't have sherry. I served it with pasta but the sauce was a little thin. All in all quite good.
My husband and I LOVE THIS! I've simplified it by browning the chicken in a cast-iron pan on the stove, then adding the sauce and baking it. I also use chicken stock instead of sherry. This is very served with steamed broccoli.
It was a hit! I made it with leftover turkey. I didn't have mushrooms so I left them out. I would definitely make this again.
It was worth the try but no one was nuts about it. I won't make it again.
For a quick dinner, this was okay but definately NOT for company coming over. I left out mushrooms (didn't have any..) and threw in some steamed brocolli. I didn't have tarragon so used marjoram. I say 3 & spouse say 2 stars. I do believe sauce is a good base but need to add more of something...quite not sure. I will try recipe again.
I thought this was really good. I used real mushrooms instead of the canned and used lowfat milk instead of the cream and didn't have tarragon or cilantro. The recipe still turned out really well even though I think it would be even better if I had used the spices. The chicken came out moist and tasty. Thanks for the recipe!
