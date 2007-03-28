Chicken Supreme II

Definitely a keeper!!! Taste like something you would order in a restaurant. I'm sure the recipe is GREAT as is, but to be fair to the other readers I would like to post my variations.....mainly due to my preferences and ingredients I had in stock. The Cream of Chicken I used was Cream of Chicken WITH herbs...used lowfat milk instead of whipping cream....did use sherry, but you can also use chicken broth instead....used parsley flakes instead of cilantro....and I used FRESH mushrooms instead of canned. The whole dish was so tasty. The sauce did get a little thin after it cooked in the oven. Would be great to serve with rice or noodles, but next time I think I will just thicken it up a bit with some cornstarch. The chicken was soooooo tender. LOVE THIS DISH!! THANKS FOR SHARING!