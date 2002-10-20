Chicken Enchiladas II

OHMYGOSH! These were the best enchilada’s I’ve ever made!!! And was told the best others have ever eaten.This is what I did for those who like suggestions and tips: Taking heed of the advise of other users, I planned on making more sauce from the beginning. So I used a package of boneless/skinless Chicken thighs (dark meat for more flavor) and one large bone-in split chicken breast. I coated all with Fajita seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Then I browned them along with chopped white onions in a pan in a little bit of olive oil on each side, added some water and chicken bullion to the pan, and cooked them until done. I then cut them up (careful to remove all bones from breast) and used that for the meat filling. I also added the onions that cooked with the chicken to the mix. As for the sauce: I dbl'd all ingrediants. I used two cans of soup one was crm chick/crm shroom combined and one was just crm shrooms. I also added 2 cans of mushrooms pieces, and an extra can of chili's. That was about all of the changes I made, except in addition to cheddar cheese, I also added a shredded white cheese on top (Monterey-jack works well, but I used an authentic Mexican variety that can be found in Texas). The sauce was enough to make about 9-10 enchiladas, each amply stuffed. EXCELLENT! (I also used fresh made tortilla's that you can find in some grocery stores, but not sure if that had any impact or not.) I cannot wait to make these AGAIN!!!