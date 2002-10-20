Chicken Enchiladas II

A great way to use leftover chicken. Even kids love these!

By teppij

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking dish.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and saute the green onion until tender (about 3 to 4 minutes). Add the garlic powder, then stir in the green chiles, cream of mushroom soup and sour cream. Mix well. Reserve 3/4 of this sauce and set aside. To the remaining 1/4 of the sauce in the saucepan, add the chicken and 1/2 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese. Stir together.

  • Fill each flour tortilla with the chicken mixture and roll up. Place seam side down in the prepared baking dish.

  • In a small bowl combine the reserved 3/4 of the sauce with the milk. Spoon this mixture over the rolled tortillas and top with the remaining 1/2 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 66.8g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 60.4mg; sodium 1459mg. Full Nutrition
