Chicken Enchiladas II
A great way to use leftover chicken. Even kids love these!
A great way to use leftover chicken. Even kids love these!
I made quite a few changes to the recipe with excellent results. First, I used a store- bought rotisserie chicken. I doubled the sauce and used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of poblano chile soup. I also added a squeeze of lime juice, fresh cilantro, fresh garlic, pinch of oregano and chili powder and some salsa at the end. Those additions really gave it a nice flavor. I also used corn tortillas. I served the dish with homemade avocado salsa, beans & rice.Read More
This is for all the people who revise, add, and lterally change a whole reipe to their likings. If you want to submit your own recipe, do it! Dont try to change someone else's recipe. To write a book about how hubby, or 2 yr. olds , teens, or whoever, likes, or dislikes, eats, or doesnt eat, is a bit sensless. Most readers do not care what your family food perferences are, they are interested in hearing about the recipe. I get so tired of reading stories liike some people submit, I dont even want to read them anymore. I want to read how they liked the recipe, and short comments, or tips how to make the recipe easier, or better, not how to change the whole recipe, and talk about family dislikes. Its a waste of readers time. Or.. do like the website suggests, make your changes to the recipe and save it to your own recipe box.Read More
I made quite a few changes to the recipe with excellent results. First, I used a store- bought rotisserie chicken. I doubled the sauce and used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of poblano chile soup. I also added a squeeze of lime juice, fresh cilantro, fresh garlic, pinch of oregano and chili powder and some salsa at the end. Those additions really gave it a nice flavor. I also used corn tortillas. I served the dish with homemade avocado salsa, beans & rice.
This is for all the people who revise, add, and lterally change a whole reipe to their likings. If you want to submit your own recipe, do it! Dont try to change someone else's recipe. To write a book about how hubby, or 2 yr. olds , teens, or whoever, likes, or dislikes, eats, or doesnt eat, is a bit sensless. Most readers do not care what your family food perferences are, they are interested in hearing about the recipe. I get so tired of reading stories liike some people submit, I dont even want to read them anymore. I want to read how they liked the recipe, and short comments, or tips how to make the recipe easier, or better, not how to change the whole recipe, and talk about family dislikes. Its a waste of readers time. Or.. do like the website suggests, make your changes to the recipe and save it to your own recipe box.
This is the best enchilada recipe I've ever tried. I found that the recipe measurements are perfect for twelve 6" sized tortillas. Instead of green onions, which no one in my family really cares for, I used 1 large chopped onion, and also 2 fresh finely chopped jalapeno peppers (in addition to the can of chilis that the recipe calls for) that I sauteed. I used Cream of Chicken soup, not mushroom. I added 1 package of dry taco seasoning to the sauce because the condensed soup and sour cream by itself just didn't feel like Mexican food to me. And to further "up" the Mexican factor, I used 1 can of refried beans -- I smeared the tortilla with approximately 1 tbs of beans (use more with a larger tortilla) before spooning on the chicken filling and wrapping. Instead of cubing, I also shredded the chicken. In addition, I increased the cheese to 2 cups (1 cup of sharp cheddar, 1 cup of Colby cheese). Yum! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Revamping this Review...yet again! Still a Wonderful Recipe!!!!! First made this back in 2002 without substituting any ingredients (ok i added a few...but didn't use non or low fat items). I use Extra Soft..Soft Taco Size tortillas..(8" I think). I get mine at Frys (Fry's/Kroger brand). They have a little more give to them and don't break as easily. Made it for a second time a few months after that with non or low fat ingredients. Tasted just as wonderful as with original ingredients. TRUST ME...NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO TELL! AND...I know some of you have suggested or stated that enchiladas are made with corn not flour tortillas...This is true. But, for myself and my family and friends i have made this for...they prefer the flour over the corn. A lot of people said they didn't like the toughness of the corn and i personally don't like frying anything i don't have to. The only way to make the corn tortilla pliable is to fry it for a few seconds. Try tortillas made with organic ingredients. Ingredients altered or added: 1. 1 can of Ro-Tel tomatoes partially drained 2. 1 can of green enchilada sauce. 3. A shredded 4 cheese blend we get from Costco consisting of Montery Jack, Medium Cheddar, Queso Quesadilla, Asadero. 4. Low-fat sour cream 5. 1% Milk 6. A baked chicken from my local grocer that i debone and shred 7. Double the Sauce (VERY IMPORTANT) 6. 1 can of cream of mushroom soup (along with cream of chicken)
I have made this recipe several times now and just realized I never rated it. I'll start by saying every time I feed this to someone new they end up leaving with the recipe. Really I follow it to a tee with the exception of cooking the chicken in chicken taco seasoning first and then making the recipe. It gives it a more authentic flavor. Other than that follow it and you will be very pleased and so will your guests!!!
OHMYGOSH! These were the best enchilada’s I’ve ever made!!! And was told the best others have ever eaten.This is what I did for those who like suggestions and tips: Taking heed of the advise of other users, I planned on making more sauce from the beginning. So I used a package of boneless/skinless Chicken thighs (dark meat for more flavor) and one large bone-in split chicken breast. I coated all with Fajita seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Then I browned them along with chopped white onions in a pan in a little bit of olive oil on each side, added some water and chicken bullion to the pan, and cooked them until done. I then cut them up (careful to remove all bones from breast) and used that for the meat filling. I also added the onions that cooked with the chicken to the mix. As for the sauce: I dbl'd all ingrediants. I used two cans of soup one was crm chick/crm shroom combined and one was just crm shrooms. I also added 2 cans of mushrooms pieces, and an extra can of chili's. That was about all of the changes I made, except in addition to cheddar cheese, I also added a shredded white cheese on top (Monterey-jack works well, but I used an authentic Mexican variety that can be found in Texas). The sauce was enough to make about 9-10 enchiladas, each amply stuffed. EXCELLENT! (I also used fresh made tortilla's that you can find in some grocery stores, but not sure if that had any impact or not.) I cannot wait to make these AGAIN!!!
THE BEST enchilada recipe I’ve ever tried! This was better than the restaurants!! (Okay well, close!!) Everyone I made it for RAVED. The changes I made: I used a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store for the chicken filling (a little more expensive, but well worth it), CORN tortillas instead of flour (I think enchiladas are technically supposed to be made with the corn tortillas), and for the sauce, instead of adding the 1/4 cup milk, I substituted a half a can of “Ortega’s” red enchilada sauce. This was key, if you ask me! THIS WAS SOOO GOOD!!!! Thank you, Steph!!
I've made this twice already, adding a few ingredients to the cream mixture to spice it up: 1/4 tsp. cumin; 1/4 tsp. cayanne pepper; 1/4 tsp. salt; 1/2 tsp. black pepper; 1 T. chili powder; 1/2 c. salsa and another 1/2 can of soup (I used cream of chicken). I added 1 1/4 c. of the cream mixture to the cooked chicken and filled 3 tortillas instead of 6. I then added an additional 3/4 c. salsa and only an 1/8 c. milk to the cream mixture before spooning it over the tortillas. Definitely a keeper!
This was a very easy recipe and a nice change from the Enchiladas I usually fix. I did make some changes to the recipe. I used Cream of Chicken soup instead of mushroom. I added about 1/2 half cup more chicken and 1/2 cup more cheese to the filling. I used 1/2 of the sauce in the filling. To stretch the sauce that was left and to add some zip I added about 3/4 cup of salsa instead of the milk. Really yummy! I served it with homemade guacamole. My family really liked it! Thanks for the great recipe!
I , unlike many others on here will review the recipe as is. I won't try to impress you by I added this or took away that. Kind of pointless to review a recipe when it's not still the same one. This was very good basic recipe. Not exactly the Chicken Enchilada's I grew up with. Fine alternative. It would be better with corn tortilla's but the flour is quicker. I made extra sauce as we are sauce people and the leftovers were even better!
NEVER AGAIN!! The last few times I made this for dinner guests (using the corn rather than flour tortilla wraps) the guests not only ATE EVERY MORSEL ... they asked if they could come BACK for ANOTHER dinner, the next time I made this dish. Never again!! Anyone in need of Dinner Guests - contact me and I'll give you several names... !
As Woodangela says these are technicallly Burritos but a tasty recipe in any case. To use corn tortillas (which indeed are so much better for enchiladas than flour) you need not dip them in hot oil to make them pliable - I never do - simply wrap two or three at at time in damp paper towels and microwave for appx. 20 seconds - then fill and proceed with the rest of the recipe.
This is a great recipe. Easy and just like enchiladas suiza. I only give it 4 stars, because I would have liked more sauce. That being said... I think it is a shame that people will completely change a recipe then review it. ie: "it was good but I made these changes" It's not the same recipe people and you cannot honestly review a recipe that you haven't even tried. Just saying.
i love these enchiladas. they are very rich and filling. they are definitely not a real mexican dish but i knew that before eating, so it didn't bother me. thanks for the recipe!
What? I cant give this NO stars? Grrrrr! My word, this was horrible. I couldn't even force myself to eat it. 3/4 of the meal went down the disposal. What a waste of ingredients. It tasted like a can of campbells soup rolled up in a flour tortilla. Bllleeaaachhh!!! The other enchilada recipes on this site are much, much better. I don't know what the fuss is over this one or how it made it into the All Recipe cookbook. I can't even give it some suggestions on how to improve it. I just have a huge "X" through it in my cookbook now. If you like an enchilada with even a small kick to it, do NOT try this one. If you like bland, soupy, cheese and flour pasted together...then by all means, knock yourself out on this one.
Made this for dinner tonight, used turkey instead of chicken since I had some leftover and omitted onion because family aren't fans of it. It was a big hit and I have been asked to make it again. Very easy and quick to throw together. Thanks for sharing
Steph, this is coming from a true Mexican. Don't use flour tortillas. Use fried thick corn tortillas. Also, add a can each cream of chicken and celery. Also try using muenster and monterrey jack along with cheddar. 120% improvement. Delicious.
This has become a regular in our house. It is so good, and it is very easy to make it a little lighter by using fat-free sour cream and soup. We've tried it many different ways, but one of our favorites is to add some frozen spinach that has been cooked and well drained. I add it right on top of the chicken mixture before I roll them. Mmmmm! I think I'll make them tonight:)
This is one of my family's favorite recipes. I think they end up a little dry so i use a full cup of sour cream, 1/2 cup milk and triple the cheese. This is a very basic recipe and i usually add fun things to it. cooked spinach is really good in it, but my family's favorite is a can of rotel. so stinkin good!!!!
A pretty good facsimile of a restaurant enchilada. I admit I was concerned when I saw the cream of mushroom soup plop in the pan. It didn't look very appetizing at all. But it actually tasted pretty good, and I even forgot about the soup. We did add sliced jalapenos and also some canned enchilada sauce (mostly just tomato sauce) over the top because of our soup plop issues.
This recipe was really tasty. The only change I did was shredding the chicken instead of cubing it.
OMG people...seriously?! Burrito or enchilada...I could care less. It's a tasty, easy recipe & my kids wolfed it down, so happy me! Did use cream of chicken since it was all I had - no complaints. Thanks for a great recipe!
I've been making this recipe for a long time now and it's a favorite but... We've been keeping track of carbs lately and there's no way a serving is 72 carbs;it's more like 22. So for those who care, double check your nutrition rating yourself as I've noticed many mistakes.
We have made this recipe numerous times and decided to tweak it a little this time. We cooked 2 lbs of chicken in the crockpot. We cooked the chicken in HT Traders Medium Tomatillo Salsa. It gave the chicken a wonderful flavor. We then doubled the rest of the recipe and added some of the left-over tomatillo salsa from the crockpot to the cream of mushroom soup that we reserved to pour over the enchiladas before cooking. We use a lot more cheese than the recipe calls for. Wonderful recipe!
This is a great recipe. For those of us that like corn tortillas instead of flour, steam the corn tortillas. Using a large deep pot and a steel colander, add 2 quarts of water bring to a boil and place the colander on top of pot and steam corn tortillas untill pliable. You can add garlic and cilantro to the boiling water to give the tortillas more flavor! This is a good low fat alternative. Hope you find this helpfull.
Wonderful with a few changes: Double the sauce part or it will be a tad bit dry, also instead of cubing the chicken shred it! NO Mushroom soup YUCK, use the Cream of chicken Soup. Also add 1 teaspoon of Chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon of cumin for that little extra kick. And if you are going to double the sauce part of the recipe you will need to double the chili powder I have suggested and the cumin as well. Will make again and again and again! I got rave reviews from a party I had at my house! Wonderful recipe! Thanks a bunch!
This meal was delicious and it's great when you have all the ingredients on hand. I followed the advice of others and doubled the sauce- good decision!! I made it with 1 cream of mush,1 cream of chicken, 1cup sour cream, 2 can green chilis and white onions. I poured 1/3 can green chile enchilada sauce in bottom of 13x9 and added a little to the soup mix (Next time I will put more on the bottom of pan though because the enchiladas did stick in some areas). I cooked 2 big chicken breasts along with cumin/garlic powder/pepper, but next time I will add the taco seasoning to give it a bit more flavor. Rolled chicken up in flour tortillas with cheese and jalepeno sliced olives. Smothered the top with sauce, more cheddar cheese and olives. We loved it!! Excellent the way it was made but I might try to spice it up a bit more next time. Very easy to make and enjoyed by all!
My rating on this recipe is a 5.
Super easy on a busy night and very good. The cream sauce and flour tortilla are both pleasant changes from the traditional enchilada. Definately a keeper!
These were really good with some modifications! I doubled the recipe except for the tortillas. I sprinkled the chicken with southwestern seasoning before sauteeing it, and then shredded the meat. I used one can of cream of mushroom, one can of Campbell's chicken verde, and added a small can of chopped jalapenos to the (doubled) sauce. Before placing the tortillas in the dish, I spread a little of the sauce on the bottom so it wouldn't stick. Last, I used whole wheat tortillas. Delicious and spicy!
Ok, you know something that already has 1200 great reviews must be good, but this one is extraordinary!! It's definitely rich, so you can't make it all the time if your watching your weight, but don't skrimp on the ingredients to try making it healthier either--it will take away from the rich flavor. This recipe is certainly worth a few extra calories! I boiled the chicken in chicken broth, cumin and taco seasoning, and then shredded it. It gives it more flavor and a little more authentic feel. Hope you love this recipe like I did!
This is a must have recipe for eveybody that I make it for. I add a can of Ortega green chilie sauce to the sauce that you reserve to pour over the top. I have made it for a family from Mexico and they even asked for the recipe. Thanks!!
I've made this recipe twice now and both times it was a success! Did change some of the ingredients like the other reviewers. To double sauce I used (1) can of cream of mushroom soup & (1) can of cream of chicken. In place of sour cream, I used a half cup of 2% greek yogurt. Added 2 more ounces of green chiles. Also, used rotissire chicken from the grocery store along with Corn tortillas. I found that the white corn handmade tortillas by "la tortilla factory" didn't fall apart when rolling the enchiladas.
I made this recipe for the first time 3 weeks ago my husband and kids love it!!! he took them cold to lunch and now Ive given this recipe out 4 times to his coworkers wives!!! Thank you for this delicious recipe now its a weekly favorite!! and my husbands lunch bucket favorite!! YUMMY
Not my idea of enchiladas. It tasted too pre-packaged and salty. We did not like it.
I LOVE this recipe and so does everyone I make it for. I use fat free sour cream and cream of mushroom and it tastes great. I also add a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles (in addition to the green chiles in the recipe) for a little extra flavor and bite.
Everytime I make this dish my friends and family beg me to make it again. Some of my family are on a gluton free diet. So instead of flour tortillas I used corn. I love the recipie as is, but when I changed it to corn tortillas, I found to love it 10X more! The best thing to do (when working with the corn tortillas) is to place damp papertowels on top, underneath and between the tortillas. I used 3 papertowels total. Then toss them in the microwave for NO MORE than 2 minutes. They're MUCH easier to roll without breaking. If you've tried this recipie and love them with the flour tortillas, you'll fall in love all over again with the corn torillas. Enjoy!
I tweeked this recipe a little. I used sauteed ground beef instead of chicken. I didn't use any soup or tortillas or milk. I added chili powder paprika and dried onion flakes and red pepper. I left out the butter but added a can of dark red kidney beans and a can of diced tomatoes. I let it simmer gently for 30 min. Wonderful!!!
My husband loved this one. We shredded the chicken instead of making cubes. We did refried beans as a side. The only thing i didnt like about it was that the bottom of the tortillas were hard to cut i think next time we will put a layer of sauce on the bottom as well as on the top. Other than that it was great
These are very good and turned out super spicy the way I made them! I used cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom soup and I used 2 cans of it. I added 1 tablespoon of cumin and 1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper to the soup mixture and I think that made it incredibly spicy! And I usually can handle anything! So next time I'll probably use 1/2 a tablespoon of those. For the chicken I just used 2 chicken breasts and it was perfect. I only had 8 inch tortillas but in my opinion that was the way to go- they fit perfectly in the 9x13 pan sideways and I used 6 of them. The filling was the perfect amount too for those. Other than that the only change I made was adding about a cup of cheese on top instead of a half of a cup. Next time I might add a can of Rotel tomatoes or salsa or something just to add more depth. It was very yummy!
These were delicious. I have been searching for a sour cream sauce... using the mushroom soup as a base was perfect. I did alter to taste the following: omitted garlic(my husband is allergic), sub. drained 10 oz can Rotel tomatoes (split the can- 1/2 went into sauce to cover and 1/2 into chicken filling) for green chiles, covered with mozzarella I had on hand and used 12 6 inch corn tortillas instead of flour. ( I've used flour tortillas in heavily sauced oven baked dishes before and they were gummy and chewy in my experience.) Tomatoes did make sauce a little pink! But still great.
My family absolutely loves this recipe AS IS!! Please don't submit a review saying this is a great recipe BUT I basically changed everything and here's what I did.....that is your OWN recipe and insulting to the original poster! If you used a precooked chicken that's fine, but if you've literally changed EVERYTHING about this recipe don't review it!
This is a easy and great tasting change for a white or green sauce enhilada. Have been using this re cipe for over 13 years, however it was always made with cream of chicken soup, actually it is a Campbells soup recipe that Pampered chef put out. To make this not so wet and soupy don't use any milk. Just mix soup and sour cream and remember to set some aside to use in baking dish before placing enchiladas in pan and having some to put on top. One can judge the amount of sour cream to soup for your preference in consistency. I also use a bit of cumin and chili lime seasoning from Cholula seasoning.
I doubled the sauce, and used corn tortillas. I also used a pre cooked chicken to save even more time.
Boy, I hate to buck the tide, but I did not like this recipe at all. I wondered how one stretched 1-1/2 cups chicken into 6 12-inch enchiladas. By adding an additional 1/2 cup chicken, I barely got 8 6-inch enchiladas. The sauce was very bland, and I just feel the overall this dish was ho-hum. Sorry.
I like this recipe and have actually made it, but with corn tortillas. A healthy way to make corn tortillas more fexible with out oil is to put them in the microwave for 1 minute or more, they are very flexible and roll easy and yes they are hot to the touch, but you don't have to add oil to them and it works.
I made these enchiladas for a party and was asked for the recipe by several people. I made it again for company with the same results. Everyone raved! Yummy!
AWESOME!! Just finished dinner and these were great. I didn't pre-cook the chicken, so I threw it in a skillet with Olive Oil, green onion and some minced garlic. Added some Taco Seasoning from this site. Then threw the sauce together in a sauce pan. Used some flour tortillas from Costco that you cook yourself. Cooked them right before rolling. Used the Mexican Cheese mix. These will be a regular in our rotation for sure. Thank you for sharing!!
This recipe is more like chicken casserole in a tortilla than chicken enchilada. I think the title is misleading. It was good, and smelled very good in the oven. It could be a change from regular casserole, but should not be a substitute for enchiladas if you are expecting the mexican flavors.
This is my mans favorite mexican recipe! But i change it and do not do the cream sauce for the top, I dont put any milk or any of that step i only put that sauce inside the enchilada but I also put cheese to go inside. I put red enchilada sauce and cheese on top of them before I bake it and these are PERFECT.
Delish!! I made a few changes though. I did not add the green chilies as i wanted my kids to actually eat it. Also, i had less chicken so i used some black beans and kidney beans, garlic, fresh chopped tomatoe, and diced red pepper. I added lots of seasonings, and used the sauce as listed in the recipe. My family enjoyed this so much. I will be making this again.
This is the best Mexican dish I have ever made! I took the advice of others and added extra spices: Jalapeno Juice, Cumin, Paprika, Chili Powder and extra Chiles, it was spicy but not hot. Make sure your tortillas are warm they will fold better that way. Also you can double the recipe and freeze half for the next time you need a quick meal. *****= 5 stars! A MUST TRY!
This was fantastic! My husband loved it! I shredded the chicken in a food processor rather than cubing it. I also used 9 - 6" corn tortillas and stuffed them full. Next time I will probably double the recipe to fill a 9 x 13 pan.
This wasn't enchiladas. This was chicken cassarole in a tortilla!
This is THE best chicken enchilada recipe I have ever tasted! I like this one alot better than the beef/red sauce alternative. I did double the sauce like other's have suggested, and I also added some cilantro. This is a keeper! Thanks!! *I forgot to add that I used canned chicken. It works well for a fast easy meal for this on the go mom!*
This recipe is great! You can sure add your own add'l seasonings, or mix up the creamed soups, etc... I used 98% FF cream of Mushroom, and a can of Golden Mushroom. (I doubled the sauce ingredients and probably used two cups of chicken and highly recommend you do too). I bumped up the recipe to 8 servings, instead of 6. This is a comfort food kind of dish.
This was my first foray into making chicken enchiladas, so it's a good base recipe. Second time making it, I used red onion instead of green onions. I also used canned enchilada sauce with the cream of mushroom sauce. This provided a larger quantity of sauce which I found really helped (first time around it wasn't quite enough), and the red onions provided a bit more flavor without scaring off my nitpicky kids. I serve with white steamed rice and southwestern corn as sides.
Yummy, Yummy. I baked a chicken in my rotisserie, then used the meet from that to go into my enchiladas. It was nice having the chicken in this "shredded" manner versus the "chopped" manner in which the recipe calls for. I doubled the sauce recipe because had three cups of chicken, not 1 1/2 like the recipe calls for. I also used more cheese. I just eyed how much cheese. This recipe gets five stars for great taste!
this is unbelievably inauthentic. like one reviewer said - use corn tortillas. mexicans don't use soup, butter or milk in enchiladas. we also don't cube our chicken, we boil then shred it. maybe the recipe still tastes good, but they're not enchiladas
I would use cream of chicken soup, not the cream of mushroom.
I'm not going to lie..this did look yucky, BUT ooh was it good!! I used cream of chicken to please my picky 12 year old (who ended up picking out the chiles) and it turned out very good. Next time I'll try using the salsa at the end like a previous reviewer suggested. Thanks so much Steph!!
All these reviews stand alone so I want to add one more tip. The corn tortillas can be made soft and pliable without any oil. Place 3-4 tortillas between two damp paper towels and microwave about 2-3 minutes. They will soften up and roll up without cracking. This eliminates the oil dilemma. I live in Texas and corn tortillas are the ONLY way to make really delicious chicken enchiladas.
When I saw this was the featured recipe, I decided it was time to review it. I discovered this on Allrecipes years ago and it has been a part of my dinner rotation ever since. It's a great wasy to use up leftover chicken. It appeals to kids, which is a constant challenge in our house. I only use 4 tortillas and the sauce is just the right amount. After making it exactly as written I tried adding a couple of tablespoons of taco seasoning to the sauce and it gives it just enough spice for my husband and me, but not too much for the kids- if you do this, there's no need to add the garlic powder. It also works with whole wheat, spinach, or sun-dried tomato tortillas and different cheese blends, if you like variety. Thanks, Debbie, for many quick and yummy dinners, past and future.
I found these to be easy to make and very delicious. It's definitely a recipe you could alter...add whatever you have on hand. I added fresh mushrooms last time I made them and that was a great touch....definitely a keeper.
This was not my favorite. Really bland and tasted like cream of mushroom soup. I know better than to cheat with condensed soup but was short on time so thought I would whip these up. Sorry but won't be making these again.
Really good flavor although not quite spicy enough for me. Next time I will add more chilies and spices.
I have made this recipe more times than I can count. I don't even know how long I have had it, (years?) It is an absolute family favorite. My modifications: I double it, and make it in a 13"X9" pan, use large flour tortillas, (12) I add a can of mild enchilada sauce to the reserved sauce mix, as well as 2 tsp each of cumin, and chili powder. I add a large can of drained black beans to the filling mix, and a can of sliced black olives on top, and serve it with a shovel, Yum!
I was brave and made this for the first time on Mothers day for my husbands and my family. It was an absolute SMASH!!! Everyone was raving, and couldn't get enough! I doubled the recipe, but I should have trippled it! Everyone wanted more! I did make a few changes as in previous recipes, I used Cream of Chicken soup instead of Crm of Mushroom. I also used DOUBLE the cheese, (we love cheese). and I topped it as directed, but also used 1/2 can of enchilada sauce from the can before I put on the cheese to back. Thanks so much!!! I've already made this several times!
These enchiladas are amazing!! I of course doctored up the recipe to suit my taste a bit more. I put 2 large chicken breasts in my slow cooker and added some chopped canned jalapeños, 1.5 Tbls of Taco Seasoning I (that recipe is also on this site) and then I added a can of cream of chicken and simmered for about 4-5hours on low. When the chicken was done I removed it from the slow cooker and shredded it, left the sauce in the slow cooker and stirred in the 1/2 cup sour cream and green onion (which I did not saute). I did everything else from here on as the recipe instructed and baked it in my oven on 350 for about 40 mins. Also, try looking for Manny's cafe style tortillas which are made with corn flour (they are a cross between a flour tortilla and a corn tortilla). They held up great in this recipe! This is a must try recipe and would be perfect to serve to guests for a Mexican themed evening.
This is a good recipe. I've made it a few times and the only things I changed were substituting cream of chicken soup for the cream of mushroom, adding some taco seasoning to the sauce to taste, and topping it with black olives.
Even though no tomatoes are in this recipe; you should definitely go ahead and add 1 large tomato (diced) and sprinkle it on top before putting it in the oven. Add a side of sour cream and guacamole, and this will become your favorite!
Excellent recipe. I added mushrooms to the green onions and sauted them. I also added some seasoning to the onions/mushrooms like paprika, pepper, salt and whatever else was handy in my pantry. IT was delicious!!!
If you're going to use wheat flour "tortillas" and canned soup, why not go all out and replace the cheese with Velveeta or Cheez Whiz and the chicken with mechanically de-boned luncheon meat? These are not enchiladas. It's not even a good burrito casserole.
Oh, Dear. Here we go again. Bland, bland, bland. I am beginning to not trust the recipes or the reviews on this site. I only try the 5 star recipes and one after another has been disappointing. And, yes, I am an experienced cook. This is a decent base recipe. It needs some real juicing up in the spice department. Next time I would use a much smaller tortilla, chipotles and maybe 2 Tbs. taco seasoning (I used about 2 tsp). Then top it with shredded iceberg lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. The sauce is very thick. Thin with more milk or better yet low sodium chicken broth.
If you want bland, casserole-like ickiness make this recipe as soon as possible. Just think about this before making it: cream of mushroom soup and chiles. Enough said.
I have made this recipe twice now and it turned out great each time. I did adjust the ingredients slightly, I cut up the chicken and added a packet of taco seasoning as I cooked it, I used more chicken than called for, and more cheese (extra sharp cheddar). I used cream of mushroom soup (because it was what I had), and it was great. I think I will try the cream of chicken next time. I know the cream of mushroom soup sounds strange, but the combination of tastes was surprisingly wonderful.
these have to be the best Enchiladas I have ever had.
I used 5 corn tortillas instead of the 6 flour. also used a can of cream of chicken and mushroom. along with the cheese on top i also added chopped tomatoes, green onion, and black olives. i also only baked for 20 minutes. came out so good!
Excellent! I'm a coward about trying to cook new things, but this turned out great. (I didn't have any green chilies on hand, so I used some hot sauce and a little salsa. It was good.)
Very Good! Use the juice from the can of chilies peppers also it add more taste. I use the mild type.
This is hands down the best enchilada recipe I have ever made. My boyfriend thought it was better than anything he has ever ordered from a restaurant. I used leftover Mediterranean Chicken (White and Dark Meat) that had been seasoned in a lime sauce with oregano and white pepper. I doubled the recipe except for the tortillas; used 2 cloves fresh garlic; SARGENTO Mexican shredded cheese; added 1 jalepeno pepper seeded and diced to the green chilies; 1 teaspoon cumin and 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the soup mixture. THANK YOU SO MUCH! I can't wait to make it for company.
Really quick and tasty recipe, especially if you have leftover chicken or turkey to use up. Try using creamy chicken mushroom soup instead of the plain mushroom. Yummy.
I've tried several enchilada recipes and this one is by far my favorite! I try to make this a little healthier by using whole wheat tortillas. I see that corn tortillas are traditionally used don't like the toughness. I also use reduced fat versions of the soup, sour cream, and cheese. You really can't tell the difference. I saw a lot of people added an extra can of soup, but I chose to add a can of red enchilada souce instead as 2 cans of condensed soup would be too salty for me. Yummy!
I made these for our Mexican Christmas and they were pretty good. I used a whole chicken that had been cooked in the crockpot the day before and shredded. I doubled the recipe and used corn tortillas fried in oil for a few seconds. I added black beans and corn to the filling and used 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of fiesta nacho soup. I'm glad I didn't use all cream of mushroom because as it is they were a little bland for my taste. Thanks
I used Slow Cooker Cilantro Lime Chicken recipe for the chicken. I followed the rest of the recipe except I used corn tortillas instead of flour. Was very good. Just don't overstuff them.
This was wonderful. Even my 15 year old son who is very picky loved it. But I have to say It does need more chicken and you need to double the sauce. I de-boned a 4lb chicken and that was just perfect for filling 8 tortilla's. I also made it low-fat. Just use 99% fat free low sodium cream of mushroom soup, low-fat cheese and low-fat sour cream. you can't tell the difference in taste. This is the best chicken enchalada with a cream sauce I have had in a long time, and can be low-fat too. I can't see how anybody can say they were bad.
This recipe was an excellent base. We like to eat light, so I changed some things. I used fat free cream of mushroom soup, low fat sour cream, fat free cheddar cheese, and I added broccoli (about 1/2 a cup chopped) to the mix too! I also added some cilantro and paprika to the seasoning about 2 TBS of dried cilantro and about 1 TBS. of Paprika. It was absolutely delicious!
My boyfriend was the guinea pig for this recipe and after he took two bites he exclaimed, "This one's a keeper!" This recipe was easy, delicious and had an appealing presentation. I added chili powder and cumin to spice it up. A few minutes before the enchiladas were done, I sprinkled the top with sliced green onions. Serve them with a dollop of sour cream and some salsa on top and it's perfect!
Very delicious with lots of flavor.
Yum
A lot of flavor.
Well after reading the reviews here, this is what I came up with. I used shredded chicken and added 1 pkg. of taco seasoning and heated thoroughly. Instead of using chile peppers, I used 2 (7 oz.) cans of verde sauce (tomatillo & chiles) along with the Mexican cream of chicken soup that was mentioned in several reviews. I also substituted white onions for the green as I didn't have them on hand and added more cheese. This turned out wonderful although the sauce was quite spicy and hot. Next time I will cut back to 1 can of Verde sauce. I served them with a Mexican Rice recipe I found on here, fresh guacamole and some beans. Everyone was highly impressed and even my picky daughter asked for seconds.
This is the best, easiest chicken enchilada recipe ever! I've used cream cheese as a substitute for sour cream and it's even better! I also use cream of chicken soup instead and it's very satisfying!
Doubled the green chiles and flavor was fine. Overall dry. Will make again with double the saycen
Gosh these were delicious. I doubled the sauce/filling, using one can of cream of chicken and one of mushroom. I also did not measure the chicken; I just used 6 grilled and shredded chicken breasts in the filling. I added one minced jalapeno (could have even used more) with the garlic and onions, 2 cloves of minced garlic instead of powder, a pinch of red pepper flakes, and I used corn tortillas. I topped the enchiladas with chopped green onions, red pepper and sliced black olives for color. To go with the dinner I made D’s Famous Salsa and Salsa De Tomatillo (both on this site) and they were perfect additions to the meal. I made the salsa’s one night, the grilled the chicken the next, and assembled the enchiladas the next. These enchiladas really were wonderful.
Definitely my favorite enchilada recipe. Mmm! Perfect!
Fantastic. My only complaint is that there wasn't enough sauce. My husband likes them drenched. I dbl'd all sauce ingredients. Presto. Kids even loved it. thanks.
This recipe is so good and can easily be adapted to your own personal taste. I've used Rotel tomatoes w/chiles, drained, and this is really good. To save time, you can also make this "lasagna style". Cut your tortilla shells to fit the dish. Layer 1/3 of shells in the bottom of the dish. Add a layer of the chicken filling. Repeat, ending with 3rd layer of shells. Pour remaining sour cream mixture over this, and top with cheese. To serve, cut in squares like lasagna. My kids especially like this recipe!
I didn't have green onions so I used a small yellow onion. I also thought that it could have used more chicken, but it was still delicious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections