Penne with Pancetta, Tuna, and White Wine

I enjoyed this, but would suggest using chicken or steak rather than tuna. I might try using other vegetables rather than peas for a change of flavor. It was a bit dry for our taste. I suggest using some chicken, beef or vegetable broth to the mixture.
This was really good. I thought it was a bit salty but my family loved it and my DH (a very picky eater) loved it. I think next time I'm going to try fresh tun instead of canned I think it might make the flavor more savory rather than salty.
I actually enjoyed this though I was getting a bit frustrated trying to get enough flavor into it. Added fresh basil fresh parsley and thyme and a considerable amount of parmesan with an addition of "pasta" water from the multigrain penne. Next time I will also put in some capers or kalamata olives.
This was good and a hit with my husband! I added more crushed red pepper about a cup of wine went more generous on the olive oil substituted 2 chopped tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes canned peas for the frozen peas 8 oz frozen broccoli for the spinach and regular bacon for the pancetta. It was surprisingly tasty! Will make again. Thanks for the recipe!
Healthy and tasty! I used turkey bacon sweet white wine and portobello mushrooms. Don't skimp on the salt.
Really tasty and my picky eaters like it!
This was pretty good but it was kind of dry. I left the mushrooms out and used turkey bacon and whole grain penne to make it healthier.
This was OK. The pancetta is pretty expensive it caught me off guard because this was the first time ever buying it. A little too much lemon and salt. Liked that it had lots of different veggies though. Don't think I would make again. Sort of boring. Needs more sauce.
My husband and I both really enjoyed this.
The recipe is quick and easy to make but rather bland. I like the veggies and it's healthy but needs something more.