Penne with Pancetta, Tuna, and White Wine

Rating: 4.21 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a fresh-tasting pasta dish loaded with good stuff! Pancetta, peas, mushrooms, spinach, flaked tuna, and cherry tomatoes are cooked in a bright-tasting white wine and lemon juice sauce. This recipe calls for canned tuna, but it is also a great way to use leftover tuna steaks.

By Ben S.

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in pancetta, and cook until browned. Remove to paper towels.

    Advertisement

  • Return skillet to medium heat, and pour in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Stir in onion, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in mushrooms. Cook until they begin to give off juices.

  • Turn the heat up to medium high, and pour in wine. Cook about 3 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium low. Stir in peas, cherry tomatoes, and spinach. Flake in tuna, drizzle in lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine, and cook until warmed through.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook penne until al dente, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, and stir into tuna mixture. Top with freshly grated Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 183.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (26)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Mary
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2007
I enjoyed this, but would suggest using chicken or steak rather than tuna. I might try using other vegetables rather than peas for a change of flavor. It was a bit dry for our taste. I suggest using some chicken, beef or vegetable broth to the mixture. Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

nikita
Rating: 3 stars
09/16/2009
The recipe is quick and easy to make but rather bland. I like the veggies and it's healthy but needs something more. Read More
Helpful
(5)
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Mary
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2007
I enjoyed this, but would suggest using chicken or steak rather than tuna. I might try using other vegetables rather than peas for a change of flavor. It was a bit dry for our taste. I suggest using some chicken, beef or vegetable broth to the mixture. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Alison Willette
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2007
This was really good. I thought it was a bit salty but my family loved it and my DH (a very picky eater) loved it. I think next time I'm going to try fresh tun instead of canned I think it might make the flavor more savory rather than salty. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Phantom55
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2012
I actually enjoyed this though I was getting a bit frustrated trying to get enough flavor into it. Added fresh basil fresh parsley and thyme and a considerable amount of parmesan with an addition of "pasta" water from the multigrain penne. Next time I will also put in some capers or kalamata olives. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
*Sarah*
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2009
This was good and a hit with my husband! I added more crushed red pepper about a cup of wine went more generous on the olive oil substituted 2 chopped tomatoes for the cherry tomatoes canned peas for the frozen peas 8 oz frozen broccoli for the spinach and regular bacon for the pancetta. It was surprisingly tasty! Will make again. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
MPEBLE
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2010
Healthy and tasty! I used turkey bacon sweet white wine and portobello mushrooms. Don't skimp on the salt. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kay Lynn 'Birnell' Perry
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2010
Really tasty and my picky eaters like it! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
kellieann
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2010
This was pretty good but it was kind of dry. I left the mushrooms out and used turkey bacon and whole grain penne to make it healthier. Read More
Helpful
(5)
April
Rating: 3 stars
11/29/2008
This was OK. The pancetta is pretty expensive it caught me off guard because this was the first time ever buying it. A little too much lemon and salt. Liked that it had lots of different veggies though. Don't think I would make again. Sort of boring. Needs more sauce. Read More
Helpful
(5)
meganwi
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2010
My husband and I both really enjoyed this. Read More
Helpful
(5)
nikita
Rating: 3 stars
09/16/2009
The recipe is quick and easy to make but rather bland. I like the veggies and it's healthy but needs something more. Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022