Red Rice Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This hearty salad is made with red rice, originally from France. It has an earthy flavor, which goes well with the other robust ingredients.

By ANGEL4LIFE110

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Place beets in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain water, and allow beets to cool. Peel and dice.

  • Meanwhile, pour olive oil, red rice, water, and 1 teaspoon salt into a saucepan; place over medium heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium low, cover, and simmer gently until the rice is tender and all the water has been absorbed. Remove saucepan from heat, and let rice cool to room temperature.

  • In a large bowl, mix together beets, kidney beans, bell pepper, onion, radishes, and chives. Season with salt and pepper.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together horseradish, mustard, and sugar until well combined. Whisk in red wine vinegar and oil until smooth.

  • With a fork, fluff rice. Stir into vegetables, and mix with dressing. Cover, refrigerate about 1 hour. Spoon into a large, shallow serving bowl, and garnish with fresh chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 16.2g; sodium 480.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
cmj1969
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2008
I did not have all the ingredients - I used long grain rice in place of red rice and horseradish sauce in place of the horseradish. I had fresh beets from my garden and was excited to try them - This recipe didn't disappoint. I went easy on the dressing and stored the remainder - I've been able to add additional rice beans beets etc. and more sauce as needed. Very flavorful summer salad. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(17)
RBG
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
I made this basically as is with a couple of substitutions with what I had on hand: brown rice garbanzo beans and green onions. Colorful and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Transformed50
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2014
I was surprised how tasty red rice is the beets radishes and kidney beans keep with the color scheme and taste great together. I will make this again I substituted horseradish mustard for the Dijon mustard and the horseradish. The volume of cooked rice is more than what is needed. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jay
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2016
The amount of horseradish seemed a bit much so I cut that in half. I added garbanzo beans because the picture had them. This was an excellent salad. (I didn't have red rice - I used white). I will definitely make this regularly. Read More
Chickadee
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2018
I am giving this 4 stars because my husband really liked it. It is a very healthy salad but I just didn't like it. I followed directions to a T on this with no modifications. It was too much red for me. It was a ton of work too and just didn't wow me after all of the prep work it required. I am not a lazy cook either. Off to make something that has the wow factor for both of us:) I will leave this one to the folks who seem to enjoy it. Read More
Rick Hamski
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2021
I estimate sometimes because I'm too lazy to measure everything, but this was tremendous and refreshing! Great for something different in the salad arena. Read More
