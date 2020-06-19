Red Rice Salad

1 of 7

Rating: 4 stars I did not have all the ingredients - I used long grain rice in place of red rice and horseradish sauce in place of the horseradish. I had fresh beets from my garden and was excited to try them - This recipe didn't disappoint. I went easy on the dressing and stored the remainder - I've been able to add additional rice beans beets etc. and more sauce as needed. Very flavorful summer salad. Thanks! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I made this basically as is with a couple of substitutions with what I had on hand: brown rice garbanzo beans and green onions. Colorful and delicious! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I was surprised how tasty red rice is the beets radishes and kidney beans keep with the color scheme and taste great together. I will make this again I substituted horseradish mustard for the Dijon mustard and the horseradish. The volume of cooked rice is more than what is needed. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars The amount of horseradish seemed a bit much so I cut that in half. I added garbanzo beans because the picture had them. This was an excellent salad. (I didn't have red rice - I used white). I will definitely make this regularly.

Rating: 4 stars I am giving this 4 stars because my husband really liked it. It is a very healthy salad but I just didn't like it. I followed directions to a T on this with no modifications. It was too much red for me. It was a ton of work too and just didn't wow me after all of the prep work it required. I am not a lazy cook either. Off to make something that has the wow factor for both of us:) I will leave this one to the folks who seem to enjoy it.