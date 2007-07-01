Chicken Enchiladas I
This is a quick and easy recipe. Good for quick suppers.
This is one of the favorite things I've made from this site. It was very time and labor intensive the first time I made it, but each subsequent time I get faster. I make a double or triple batch, and freeze the extras after rolling. When I'm ready to prepare I take out the amount needed and put in a baking dish, throw on the sauce and cheese and into the oven. The second and third times I serve it from frozen are even better than the first batch that doesn't see the freezer! Using the other reviewers suggestions, I omit the water, substitute salsa for the tomato sauce, chopped chiles for the green pepper, red enchilada sauce for the taco sauce, and use reduced fat cheddar. I poach my chicken in some chicken broth and herbs, then shred it with 2 forks. I've also tried it with a supermarket roasted chicken, but my family likes it best when I've poached it. Sooooo delicious!Read More
This recipe was horrible. It was so soupy that it was impossible to roll up in the tortilla. I tried to rescue the mixture by using it as a dip with tortilla chips and it would not even stay on the chips. If you attempt this recipe, definately leave out the water and at least half the tomato sauce. What a waste!Read More
Very yummy enchiladas! Probably will become a staple in our household. Minor varitations based on other reviews. YOU MUST: Poach your chicken with a mixture of poultry seasonings, cumin, minced garlic, tomato sauce, and chicken broth. This will make your chicken FABULOUS and trust me, this makes all the difference in the taste of the enchilada!!! Substitued a 1/2 jar of Ariba Roasted Mexican Red Salsa (medium) and a 12 ounce bottle of La Victoria red taco sauce (mild) for the water and tomato sauce (much needed change). Also cuts down on the sogginess other reviewers have complained about! Used the Red Enchilada Sauce from this site to finish it off. Absolutely superb!!! HELPFUL HINT: this recipe freezes extremely well. Thanks Debbie for a great recipe to build on for personal preference!!!
These were incredible! For the filling I skipped the tomato sauce and water and used an 8 oz. jar of taco sauce instead. I also used a 4 oz. can of green chilis instead of green pepper. Also 1/2 pint of sour cream equals 1 cup. I used about 3/4 cup and Mexican blend cheese instead of Cheddar. I topped the whole thing with a 10 oz. can of enchilada sauce mixed with about 1/4 cup of half and half to make it nice and creamy!
I was very surprised at how good this recipe turned out! I had company over, and one of my guests was Mexican/American...all she said was WOW!!!!!!! When did YOU learn to cook real Mexican food???? It turned out great....I followed the advice given here, and eliminated the water, sauted some garlic, onion and green pepper together, and used only 1/2 of the tomato sauce. I eliminated the taco sauce, and used the Red Enchilada Sauce recipe found on this site. Totally awesome, and not too much effort. Served Mexican Rice, also found on this site. Excellent meal, and as husband stated...it's a keeper!
The overall taste of this recipe is great. However, I made the recipe without reading the reviews first and was sorry. Omit the water or you will have a soupy mess. I made do by using a slotted spoon to put the chicken, peppers and onions into the tortilla shells and then pouring the rest of the mixture over the top along with the taco sauce. I used 8" wheat tortillas and that seemed to work well in the casserole dish. next time I will use precooked chicken to cut down on the time. This is not exactly a quick supper. Also, a whole tablespoon of chili powder was a bit much for me and I wasn't able to offer it to my toddler.
We loved these enchiladas--my husband said these were the best he ever tasted. However, I used meat from a rotisserie chicken that I shredded with two forks. I think this meat is tastier, juicier, and a better consistency than plain cubed chicken breast. I also used enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce. Those are the only adjustments I made.
I, too used only 8 oz. tomato sauce and omitted the water. Only used 7 tortillas---more filling in each one. Made this in the morning, leaving off the taco sauce and cheese topping, refrigerated it, and when dinner time rolled around, whipped the pan out, put on the taco sauce and cheese (used sharp cheddar and mozzarella) put it in the oven for about 40 minutes and it turned out super. When boiling the chicken breasts I add some powdered chicken broth to the water, let it come to a low boil, add the chicken, and let simmer for 15 minutes. I also shredded the chicken...makes a great texture. A wonderful, filling, restaurant quality meal. Will make this again and again...
I would have given this 5 stars, but since I made a few changes, I am giving it 4. I love All Recipes because I can read the reviews of other people and it is extremely helpful! I used a can of diced Mexican-style tomatoes in place of the tomato sauce and enchilada sauce intstead of taco sauce and omitted the green pepper. I also used a Mexican blend cheese and my family loved it! My husband took leftovers to work with him the next day and said they tasted even better when re-heated! This one is definately a keeper!
This was a hit! I did "tweak" the recipe, though. Before work I put 4 large chicken breasts, the chopped onion, parsley, oregano, black pepper, tomato sauce, chili powder, 1 full chopped bell pepper, and garlic in the crock pot (no water). I cooked it on low while I was at work all day, and shredded the chicken when I got home. I then added the sour cream and shredded cheese to the shredded chicken mixture, and stuffed the tortillas. Covered tortillas with taco sauce and cheese and baked (a little longer than recommended). It was great! Thank You!
It was good. I recommend this recipe in conjunction with CRISCO(R) Chicken Enchiladas. Use the sauce from the other recipe and follow everything else in this recipe.
Que enchiladas tan ricas! Okay...this recipe made me speak Spanish it was soooo authentic and delicious! What scrumptious enchiladas! I followed the advice of others and poached / shred the chicken, and also used canned diced tomatoes in place of sauce/water. The 'Red Enchilada Sauce' from this site absolutely MADE this recipe, and I'll never used canned again! I used 14 corn tortillas (warmed in micro so they don't break!) and added 1 tbsp. shredded co-jack cheese to each before rolling. Use the green chiles instead of green pepper for great flavor, too. Everyone in my family said these were the best chx enchiladas they had ever eaten, and we've eaten a few thousand in our lifetimes! My advice -- if you want rave reviews from everyone...make this recipe!
My family and I loved this recipe! A definite 'keeper!'
Great enchiladas, with a little adjustment. I've made these twice and both times the chicken filling came out a wee tad bland. In order to fix that, I added the optional 1/2 tsp salt. Defenately include the optional salt. I also added an additional 1/2 TBSP chili powder to the 1 TBSP the recipe already calls for to make it 1-1/2 TBSP chili powder. In addition, I added 1/2 tsp of cumin. That helped give it more flavor. Due to recommendations, I skipped out on the 1/2 cup of water and used an 8 oz. can of tomato sauce instead of 15 oz. so it wouldn't be too mushy. Finally, I used enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce and dipped the the tortillas in the enchilada sauce before rolling, in addition to just topping the enchiladas with the sauce before going in the oven. The enchiladas won't be "dry" that way and will be more flavorful having sauce smothered all over the tortilla. Also, I used corn tortillas instead of flour to make them more authentic and so there would be more smaller enchiladas instead of fewer of the bigger flour ones. Overall, good enchiladas with those few minor adjustments.
i gave this 4 stars because i changed it to suit our tastes, but the changes made it 5 stars for us!! first, i boiled the whole chicken breasts in water until easily shredded. i sauteed the onion and green peppers in olive oil until soft, and then added the spices. i also threw in a can of green chili peppers. i sauteed 1 min longer, then added the tomato sauce and chili powder. i left out the water. i cooked that for 5 min at a simmer to meld the flavors, and then i added the sour cream and cheese. delicious!
I would definitely make again, with the modifications suggested. I used a mexican cheese blend instead of cheddar, a can of mexican style salsa instead of tomato sauce, no water, a can of green chilis instead of green pepper and enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce. I served it with chopped avocado, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, mexican rice and shredded lettuce. Tasted better than a mexican restaurant's meal.
Can't believe how incredibly bad this was. It was like a blah mexican soup that was so liquidy I couldn't get it into the tortillas with it all spilling out. Diagusting. Will never make it again.
For the sauce I used chopped green chilies instead of green pepper, added some cayenne pepper, used tex mex shredded cheese,and omitted the water. I let it simmer for a few minutes and did not find it too "soupy", rather, it was creamy as the recipe states. That being said, we filled the tortillas using a slotted spoon and drizzled the excess sauce on top, along with the taco sauce and shredded cheese. And let me tell you these were near perfect in taste, presentation,texture, and consistency! We live in the Canadian prairies but my husband has family in SW Texas, and said these rival the enchilads you find around there. Thank you!
I make these all the time now.
Delicious recipe! My first time making enchiladas, and this recipe was perfect! A few alterations I made: used whole wheat tortillas, enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce, canned diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce, did not add water, included refried beans with chicken mixture, added olives as garnish. A big hit with the family!
These didn't turn out well for me. They were soggy and didn't taste at all like enchiladas. I think it would have been better if the chicken were shredded instead of cubed, otherwise you end up with some bites with no meat and they don't roll well. You can shred chicken easily by boiling it instead of pan frying it and puling it apart with a fork. It's much quicker too, especially if you use frozen chicken.
What a great dish! I used green tomato sauce and added chopped chilis and rooster sauce on top! Amazing!
Are you serious? This has got to be the most messed up recipe on this site. The whole "featured in cookbook" and all the 5 star ratings and reviews made me buy into this. I was really in a hurry to put all the ingredients in, and the chicken was messed up at first too. I definitely will NOT be making this again, unless my parents really like it. After I took them out of the oven, they wouldn't come out 'cause they were sticky, and it was basically a soupy jumble of mess. My mom came to the rescue and we threw away the tortillas and put the filling in more tortillas. What a waste of my time and money. Even now they are STILL a bit soupy, but at least fairly edible.
These are realllly good. I used a little less tomato sauce but it still seemed like it was going to be really liquidy. I was worried...but fear not...it turned out great and these enchiladas needed all that sauce! Let the sauce simmer for several minutes to thicken. These were even better the next day!
Good enchiladas! The flour tortillas are a nice change from corn. Instead of taco sauce, I used the 'Red Enchilada Sauce' recipe from this site. Excellent!
I made these using suggestions from other posts: used (approx. 12 oz.) salsa instead of tomato sauce and water, used a poblano pepper instead of a green bell pepper, enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce, 2 cloves of garlic and only used about 1/4 pint of sour cream. I poached the chicken with salt, pepper, and oregano and then shredded it with two forks. I prepared these for another family and rolled, baked, and froze them. The family said they were best they had ever eaten and asked for the recipe! Thanks, now I need to cook them for myself!
Overall, this was very good and the family loved it. However, I made a big mistake by not reading the "most helpful" reviews of this dish. If I had read them I would have known to omit the water and add only 1/2 of the tomato sauce. The recipe as given is so soupy that it was very difficult to make the enchiladas. I ended up adding a can of refried beans to thicken the mixture up. Also, this isn't a quick dish to make so allow yourself plenty of time. Next time I'll use the pre-cooked chicken strips from the store.
This a great American version on enchiladas. True Mexican enchiladas are made with corn tortillas, if made with flour tortillas it is classified as a burrito. Besides that, this is a safe recipe that I'm sure will be a crowd pleaser. The only thing that I changed, to make it a little more authentic was, the chicken. I boiled a whole chicken and shredded it, mixing the light meat and dark meat. Not only is it a money saver, but the chicken comes out super moist too.
I made these the other night after having eyes the recipe for a month deciding whether or not to try them. Well they were a BIG hit with a very picky husband who just usually eats and says nothing. He coudn't stop going on and on about them, and he even told his friends. I also made my own red sauce instead of the taco sauce and omitted the tomato sauce from the filling recipe. Try them, you won't be sorry
Bet the recipe is meant to say use tomato paste with water and not tomato sauce with water!! You would never add water with tomato sauce but do with paste. Made modifications of other users and they were great.
I followed the advice of several previous reviews and replaced the green pepper with chili's, cut the tomato sauce in half and completely left out the water and used a really good enchilada sauce from our local Trader Joes. I also decided to poach the chicken in broth and herbs as on other reviewer suggested. I think though that I used more chicken than was needed. I only used 2 breast halves but they were really big and I had a LOT of filling. Knowing a weight on the breasts would be helpful (my 2 probably totaled about 1 1/2 lbs). Now here's where I had the biggest problem with this recipe (and several others I looked at on this website) - Enchiladas are made with CORN tortillas. I heated 12 corn tortillas in the microwave for about 1 minute then dipped them in the enchilada sauce which I had spread some of in the bottom of the pan, filled them and rolled them up. Topped with more enchilada sauce and a mix of cheddar and pepper jack cheese and baked as directed. These were restaurant quality enchiladas. I served them Spanish Rice recipe from this write and my hubby loved them. I will definitely be making these again. They would be great to take top the office potluck.
I had to make so many modifications to this, and it took forever to cook - not quick at all.
I made this for friends for New Year's Eve dinner. Everyone really liked it. Like some of the other commenters, I used a red enchilada sauce (Sara's from this website) instead of the taco sauce. I omitted the tomato sauce from the enchilada filling (when I forgot to buy it from the store) but in the end this was a good move because it didn't become too tomato-heavy.
This recipe is fantastic (but don't add water)! However, if I am going to make a meal from scratch, I always figure I should go all out! I love this recipe with Texas Enchilada Sauce, also from this site, and with jack cheese rather than chedder. Also, I pan fry corn tortillas for about 20 seconds rather than using flour tortillas--I think flour tortillas get a bit soggy under the sauce.
The entire family, fussies and all, raved about these enchiladas. I would not change a thing.
While undoubtedly very tasty once I finished, this recipe needed a LOT of adjustment. First, I used two more chicken breast halves. Second, I added about two more cups worth of cheese (Monterey Jack as well as Cheddar, just for variety.) Third, a half pint of sour cream was far too much. Two heaping tablespoons was more than enough. Fourth, I omitted the water and still had to simmer the mixture and drain it to keep it from being runny. Despite all this, the end result was gobbled up by everyone. But I'm not giving it five stars because of all the adjustments necessary.
These are great. Used corn tortillas & a can of enchilada sauce instead of the taco sauce. Much better than my old recipe.
Either the instructions are written wrong, or the liquid in it is totally wrong. You can't roll soup into flour tortillas. Either the 2nd group of ingredients (salt, tomato sauce, water, chili, green pepper and garlic) is mixed separately and poured on top with the taco sauce, OR you strain the mixture (as I did) after mixing all together and roll the solid stuff into the tortillas, putting the remaining liquid on the casserole bottom and put the tortillas on top of it. There was obviously a huge mistake in this recipe as given. I too wish I had read the reviews before I made it. I am sure it will taste good.
Made this using a rotisserie chicken, came out awesome - thanks!
I trashed my previous enchilada recipe after making this one. -boiled chicken breasts and shredded them (it makes a difference) -Didn't put in any of the water -Used a 4oz can of green chilis instead of green peppers -Used enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce I think it's the sour cream and cheddar mixed in before the other sauce ingredients that makes this recipe great! Thanks!
4 1/2
I would find another recipe.
My Daughter-In-Law, Kresta made this from your site and they were DEE-LICIOUS!! It was like we couldn't get enough of them, LOL LOL!! Definitly a very good recipe for someone that's just starting out cooking without a lot of experience or someone who's had a lot...these Chicken Enchiladas are Excellent and you can still tweak anyway you might like them, but their very good the way the recipe reads!! Good Job!!
I have made this 4 times in the past 2 months. It's that good. I did spice it up instead of chili powder I used red pepper flakes. Sooo good
I really enjoyed this recipe!! I read the comments from others and did not add the water and used enchilada sauce rather than taco sauce. I actually didnt have enough chicken so I basically had to 1/2 the whole thing. Still turned out great. I didnt use standard cheddar cheese--I used the taco cheese (3 blend with seasonings) as well as monterrey cheese. I also used the corn tortillas..make sure if you use these that you warm up the tortillas in a pan..i tried w/out warming and they all cracked open..when warm you can wrap and no cracks. Even with the 1/2 recipe that I had to make I still came out with about 12 enchiladas...keep in mind the corn tortillas are smaller then the burrito ones you get in the store. I will definately make these again!!!!
I like Mexican food and this isn't it!
This was sooo yummy!!! Besides shredding the chicken, it was fairly easy to make too! I replaced the tomato sauce & water with green chili enchilada sauce (bought green by mistake) & salsa. Also used just a couple spoonfuls of sour cream instead of the full 1/2 pint. Then I topped the enchiladas with an 8oz jar of red enchilada sauce mixed with 1/4 cup half & half too make it creamier! Delicious!!!
This was a great recipe!! Taking suggestions from others I too omitted the water and half of the tomato sauce. I was out of parsley but added jalepenos for a spicier taste. The only thing I will do different next time will be to coat the bottom with a cooking spray (they stuck)! All the way around it was a great meal!!
I have not had much luck, trusting the reviews on this site. People modify the recipe to the point where it is unrecognizable, and then they rate the original recipe... which in this case, is, um, awful.
This was amazing!! I did make a few changes - omitted parsley and oregano, replaced both the tomato sauce and taco sauce with enchilada sauce (these are enchiladas, after all!) and used corn tortillas instead of flour for a more authentic taste. I also shredded the chicken after cooking, instead of cubing. The filling plus the corn tortillas really give a good Mexican flavor, even for us snobby Mexican cuisine folks! I even used fat-free sour cream and my full-fat-loving boyfriend couldn't tell the difference! Perfect with margaritas. It was even delicious the next few days as leftovers. So very pleasantly surprised at how yummy these were! A perfect addition to our Cinco de Mayo!
I did not care for this recipe! I left out the water, because it was clearly not needed after adding the tomato sauce. Enchiladas need enchilada sauce. These were more like tortillas filled with chicken and spicy spaghetti sauce.
So good my hubby and I have made it twice this month! The only difference in my version was to add cilantro (mexican just isn't mexican without a little cilantro!) and I didn't add the water to the mixture. I found the can of tomato sauce was just the right amount of liquid. I believe we also used 3 chicken breasts, rather than 4, but they were huge so I don't think that made too much of a difference! Very good recipe, will make again, and will try other variations as well.
Yummy! I used picante sauce instead of taco sauce & crushed tomatoes instead of sauce - to add some chunkiness. Used boiled shredded chicken instead of breasted, sauteed the onion and garlic in butter along with chicken. This was the best enchilada recipe I've tried. Definately a make again dish!
First: WOW! this recipe is the absolute best enchilada I have ever tasted. Second: If you change the recipe in any way don't rate it! I cannot belive anyone is stupid enough to blame the changes they made on the origional recipe. Instead of rating the recipe bad review your cooking skills first.
My family gobbled these up. Made a few changes, based on other reviewers' comments--and it was delicious. First, I poached chicken breasts in chicken broth, tomato sauce, chicken seasoning, minced garlic, and cumin, shredded it, and put it back in the liquid. Then, I took a few spoonfuls of the liquid out (to reduce watery texture) and added the onion, sour cream and cheese. I followed the rest of the recipe as indicated, rolling and topping the enchiladas and baking them. Really yummy. Next time, I would roll half for the kids, then add a pinch of cayenne and roll the other half for the adults. Thanks for the recipe!
These are no where near true enchiladas! I will never make these again! If you want soft baked tacos, then this is the recipe for you. Dont make them thinking they will taste like Mexican food, because they won't!
I had never made enchiladas before but these were delicious! I used left over chicken, halved the tomato sauce, omitted the water and used red enchilada sauce instead of the taco sauce. I also used taco seasoned cheese. SO yummy!
This was exactly what I wanted. I grilled and shredded the chicken; sauteed the onion and garlic before adding everything else. Used most of a 28-oz can of crushed tomatoes instead of tomato sauce and water and 1 can of green chilies in place of the green peppers and added a little bit of cumin for extra flavor. Instead of 6 oz cheese, used about 10 oz. Filled 10 large tortillas instead of 8. I guess it depends upon the size of your chicken breasts. Definitely to be made again.
These are AWESOME!!! I've already made them three times since I found this recipe. This is one of the best I have found! Thanks, Debbie! :)
My husband cooked this and it was very good. But maybe too much effort for the outcome it produced. I would love to make these again if it didn't take so long.
Not very authentic or good. will not make again.
This was just okay, I don't think I would make it again. The filling was good, but I didn't like the taco sauce poured over them and they were overall a bit bland.
Not even close to real enchiladas.
these were very good. my first time making enchiladas and surprising not hard at all. the only thing was, they stuck to the pan. next time I will pour some of the taco sauce into the pan first and lay them on top.
This was really good. Like others I omitted the water and used green chilies instead of the green pepper. I also added some jalapeño pepper. The kids had fun helping me cook and assemble this. We will make it again.
I made this last night for dinner and everyone loved it! It was so yummy. I made a few modifications: I, like others, did not add the water. This was a good idea it would've been too watery if added. I also added red pepper to the recipe and it was delicious, we're not big green pepper fans. I also shredded the chicken instead of dicing it and it came out really good, but I only used three chicken breasts instead of the four. Lastly to make the recipe less fattening I used fat free sour cream and lite white cheddar. It came out awesome. Thanks so much for the recipe!
First of all, Don't use the water...no need. I did follow the recommendations of the others and substituted (southwestern style) salsa for the can of tomato sauce, used enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce, and used green chilis (4 oz) instead of green pepper, boiled and shredded the chicken, and used reduced fat cheddar,....Other than that, kept all spice amounts the same..I made sure to tuck in the ends of the enchiladas while rolling them...so I had no mushy mess....Absolutely delicious...nice little kick..Started meal off with homemade guacamole and nachos....Will definitely make again....
easy recipe to modify for your own needs. we omitted taco sauce. we used taco shredded cheese, one can of goya tomato sauce for filling mix, one small can of chiles, and one can of red enchilada sauce. turned out perfectly.
This is another family favorite of ours. The only thing I change is NOT adding the water, otherwise they are perfect! All guests, friends, and family members who have tried it all say these are better than most restaurants' enchiladas. It's hard to find them better than this.
Great recipe. I used previously grilled chicken breasts. I also sweat the onion and green pepper briefly because I didn't want crunchy vegetables. Omitted the water because it was already soupy. Excellent! I will make again and again.
I grew up on TexMex and authentic Mexican food and this just did not cut it . I decided to prepare this dish because of the high ratings. I was very disappointed in it. I only managed to eat one bite and decided to opt out and go with a sandwich for dinner.
I made this tonight, and wow, absolutely phenomenal! I've had my fair share of mexican food in my life (though in reality, most is more tex-mex) and this is the best enchilada I've ever had. A few changes; first is I listened to the reviews and omitted the water. Second, I couldn't find any taco sauce, so I just used a 14 oz can of enchilada sauce. Third, I used way more cheese on top (but that's cuz I'm a cheese addict). My friends who were over tonight couldn't stop raving about it, and I will most definitely be making again. 5 stars!!
I really liked the filling in this recipe, but the taco sauce just didn't work well. If I make again I will use enchilada sauce. I didn't really make any other changes to the recipe though and like I said, the filling is great.
If it's a "flour" tortilla...how can they be called Enchiladas? Looks more like a burrito to me. No one I know would use flour tortillas...corn tortillas is what we use for Enchiladas. And they are better for you as well.
These were delicious ... espeically when coupled with the Red Enchilada Sauce recipe found on this site as well. I did exchane the green peppers for 2 small cans of green chiles and omitted the suggested water. I also boiled the chicken breast in water seasoned with bouillon and then shredded the chicken instead of cube. When you combine these two recipes with the Mexican Rice II and Canned Corn Casserole recipes found on this site, you will find yourself with a very pleasing, very complimentary Mexican meal ... with barely little left over! :O)
Better than the enchiladas at any restaurant ( even the one rated #1 overall in our town ) . It is fast and delicious . My kids loved it too.
A great base with ingredients that I usually have on hand (which I love) but I found I had to make a few changes while I was cooking. I left the water out entirely and didn't use all of the tomato sauce. I was trying to avoid the mixture from being to runny. I added slightly more spice to suit my family and added fresh cilantro from my garden to the sauce. Very good flavor. Next time I will try with corn tortillas.
substitute salsa for tomato sauce, cooked chicken in broth, shredded instead of cubed chicken, no water added, 2 tablespoons of sour cream is sufficient :)
Delicious Meal! Highly Recommended! I wouldn't add the water though.. I had to use corn starch to thicken it up a bit. Also next time i make it I would cut up the chicken before cooking it. Otherwise, Great recipe!!
I followed the suggests of most other comments -- I omitted the water, sour cream, taco sauce, etc. Subbed enchilada sauce and salsa. These enchiladas tasted great, but they were reeeeally spicy! I love kick, but not that much. I used mild salsa, and it's a good thing I didn't use the chili powder! I also omitted the green pepper because I discovered the ones I had were no good. So what could have made it so spicy? I'd like to make them again, because it was pretty easy and tasted great otherwise, so if anyone has any ideas, that would be great. Thanks!
I followed this recipe exactly and it is a good base, but wow, it needed some changes. To all the reviewers who used enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce, that was a great idea. Taco sauce is a condiment and made the dish way too vinegar-y. Also, some people omitted the water and I would definitely do that also b/c while filling the tortillas, it was dripping out. I will make this again with these changes and then I truly believe it could be a 5-star, easy recipe!
wow...disappointing. it is a cheesy/chicken wet burrito at best.
Mmmm! My sister made this for me and I was in love! A great blend of flavors, none too overwhelming and so easy to make! It definitely makes a lot and they are filling, so plan on leftovers or enough for 4-6 people. She made the red enchilada sauce with them and it was absolutely delicious! I brought some leftovers home for my roomie and she agrees...two thumbs up!
If I could give this 0 stars I would. This turned out to be soup. I did everything the recipe said now i'm trying to figure out if its fixable.
So delish! I've made these several times now and agree with the other reviews, modifications must be made or it is a sloppy mess. Easy fix: be sure to drain the chicken well, scratch the water off the list (not even sure why it's there), and when filling the tortillas, use a slotted spoon to drain the chicken from the mixture; reserve sauce. Next, take the reserve sauce and mix it with the taco sauce to pour over top. YUM! Note: it's very mild, so if you like it spicy don't be afraid to spice it up with extra chillies, jalapenos or hot sauce. This dish also freezes well for future lunches.
Delicious...I always skip the half cup of water, and I cook the onions and pepper in a little bit of oil before adding anything else.
Thanks for making my Cinco De Mayo a success. These were so good. The only change was that I made my own Red Enchilada Sauce from AR instead of using taco sauce. It was perfect. Will make again for sure!
These were really tasty. I threw a couple chicken breasts in the crock pot with some seasoning on low before I left for work and when I came home it shredded beautifully with hardly and work. Just use two forks and there you go! Enjoy everyone
The recipe is excellent! I made it for my fiance on his birthday and he has been raving about them ever since. I did make a few minor adjustments to the recipe that I found helpful though. I decided to eliminate the 1/2 cup of water from the filling altogether, it was still nice and moist, but not too mushy. And I also boiled the chicken and shredded it with a fork, I found it made the tortillas a little easier to roll. Instead of the taco sauce that it calls for, I decided to try the recipe for Red Encilada Sauce that was submitted by Sara. Very good.
Too soupy, not enough flavor. Next time, I'll leave out the tomato sauce entirely.
After I started making the recipe I found out that I had no chili powder so I substituted taco seasoning. I believe the ending results were the same as it would have been with chili powder as the taste was very pleasing! The only thing I would change next time is to increase the amount of chicken to give the sauce a little more body.
We followed this recipe exactly and found that it was watery and that the tomato and taco sauce overwhelmed all the other flavors
AWESOME!! I love the favor.
Yummy
My husband could not stop raving about this recipe! I omitted the water completely and used enchilada sauce instead of taco sauce. For a little kick, I added diced chiles to the filling. Delicious! This does take a while to prepare, however.
wouldn't call this "quick & easy" but good. I made some sig mods so it's hard for me to "rate" the true recipe but I share them because I think they're helpful. I didn't change the ingredients much just the prep. Overall a good add to my recipes. I used a crock-pot & put the chicken & seasonings in it to cook for about 6 hours. This allowed me to "shred" the chicken easily & the flavor was well infused. I used corn tortillas (trying to create a gluten free & more authentic vs) but corn tortillas don't wrap as well so that is frustrating. Taste was deeper with corn tortillas but some may not like it. Filled the tortillas with meat mix but let the juices drip off so they enchiladas weren't too soupy. I used the 5 min enchilada sauce from this website, which was impressive & easy instead of taco sauce. It had a nice smokey flavor. I used more cheese (naturally). Love cheese. The recipe stays & travels (took casserole to friends house). It is a hit.
The only thing we didn't care for was the Jar of Taco Sauce, so we use Enchilada Sauce,
Good! Destroyed my kitchen, but was well worth it! Of course I made changes according to the suggestions of others and my own preferences: 1) Slow cooked 2 large split breasts with olive oil & taco seasoning 2) Sauteed onion, green pepper, and garlic until the onion was carmelized 3) Shred chicken and add to onion mixture 4) Add sour cream, cheese, and a load more spice than indicated: cumin, italian and taco seasoning, chili powder 5) Omitted the water and mixed in one heaping cup of salsa instead of tomato sauce 6) Put a thin layer of salsa on baking dish to lay enchiladas on 7) Heated tortillas in microwave for about 30 seconds each to soften and therefore make it easier to roll 8) Covered enchiladas with more salsa instead of taco sauce, added the cheese and then baked as instructed. Definitely a recipe to hold onto!
I used 2lbs of ground chicken instead and it was TERRIFIC!!!!!!!!! Also next time I will skip the water because I had to let it simmer a looong time before it was thick enough to put on the tortilla and roll. Otherwise it was one of the best things I have ever made and will do it agian! Huge hit with the family and there were no left overs!