Chicken Enchiladas I

This is a quick and easy recipe. Good for quick suppers.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium, non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook chicken until no longer pink and juices run clear. Drain excess fat. Cube the chicken and return it to the skillet. Add the onion, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, parsley, oregano and ground black pepper. Heat until cheese melts. Stir in salt, tomato sauce, water, chili powder, green pepper and garlic.

  • Roll even amounts of the mixture in the tortillas. Arrange in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover with taco sauce and 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven 20 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 1226.7mg. Full Nutrition
