Chicken Enchiladas I

I followed the advice of several previous reviews and replaced the green pepper with chili's, cut the tomato sauce in half and completely left out the water and used a really good enchilada sauce from our local Trader Joes. I also decided to poach the chicken in broth and herbs as on other reviewer suggested. I think though that I used more chicken than was needed. I only used 2 breast halves but they were really big and I had a LOT of filling. Knowing a weight on the breasts would be helpful (my 2 probably totaled about 1 1/2 lbs). Now here's where I had the biggest problem with this recipe (and several others I looked at on this website) - Enchiladas are made with CORN tortillas. I heated 12 corn tortillas in the microwave for about 1 minute then dipped them in the enchilada sauce which I had spread some of in the bottom of the pan, filled them and rolled them up. Topped with more enchilada sauce and a mix of cheddar and pepper jack cheese and baked as directed. These were restaurant quality enchiladas. I served them Spanish Rice recipe from this write and my hubby loved them. I will definitely be making these again. They would be great to take top the office potluck.