Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken

Now I'm not a professional cook, but I'm also not a novice... after reading the reviews for this recipe I thought I'd finally found the roast chicken recipe I'd been looking for -- quick, succulent and full of flavorful. OK, I tried it for my family tonight, and, w-e-l-l... not what it's cracked up to be, in my opinion! After 20 minutes of tented cooking in the hot oven as per the instructions, it was time to go to plan B or be prepared to serve the fire department a blackened chicken, specifically, the blackening chicken in my very own oven! The liquids were gone and the pan was turning black and starting to smoke. OK, Plan B -- I managed to salvage the bird by adding liquid and covering it for 30 minutes with the roasting pan lid before finally removing the cover and allowing it to crisp up and finish cooking. I did not get the results of the other reviewers who raved about this recipe and I was very disappointed in the outcome. It took much longer to cook and there's that plan B detour... At the recommendation of several reviewers, I doubled the spices and felt it was still somewhat bland. My family liked it, but overall, it was a disappointment. This quick-cook at hi-temp method did not work for me and I will continue to search for a roasted chicken recipe that gives me better results.