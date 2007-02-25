Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken

4.4
887 Ratings
  • 5 570
  • 4 231
  • 3 57
  • 2 16
  • 1 13

This is the kind of recipe that you just throw together. No need to truss or fuss. Pop it into a very hot oven and it is ready in a hurry.

Recipe by Nancy Blair

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Rinse chicken thoroughly inside and out under cold running water and remove all fat. Pat dry with paper towels.

  • Put chicken into a small baking pan. Rub with olive oil. Mix the salt, pepper, oregano, basil, paprika and cayenne pepper together and sprinkle over chicken.

  • Roast the chicken in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Lower the oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) and continue roasting to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 40 minutes more. Let cool 10 to 15 minutes and serve.

Tip

Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

You can use leftover chicken to make this Buffalo Chicken Pizza recipe by user EatandRun:

Top a 12-inch prepackaged thin pizza crust with 6 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese and 2 ounces crumbled blue cheese. Toss together 1 cup chopped chicken with 2 tablespoon Frank's RedHot(R) sauce in a bowl. Top pizza with chicken mixture and 1/4 cup chopped red onion. Bake according to package directions, about 10 minutes. To serve, top with chopped celery leaves and additional hot sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 142.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022