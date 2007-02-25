Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tip
Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.
You can use leftover chicken to make this Buffalo Chicken Pizza recipe by user EatandRun:
Top a 12-inch prepackaged thin pizza crust with 6 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese and 2 ounces crumbled blue cheese. Toss together 1 cup chopped chicken with 2 tablespoon Frank's RedHot(R) sauce in a bowl. Top pizza with chicken mixture and 1/4 cup chopped red onion. Bake according to package directions, about 10 minutes. To serve, top with chopped celery leaves and additional hot sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 142.7mg. Full Nutrition
I was surprised this was as good as it was because of the combination of spices, but it was truly yummy. Like others suggested, I doubled the olive oil and the spices for a 4.5 lb. bird. I also greased the baking dish a bit, but realized after the fact it wasn't really necessary. Instead of sprinkling the spices on top of the chicken, I brushed the entire bird with olive oil and rubbed the spices all over it. I cooked it an additional 30 minutes because of the larger bird, and it came out perfect. I brushed the bird with a bit more olive oil toward the end as well. I threw chunky potatoes (all I had were idaho bakers, but they still came out great) in the pan during the last 40 minutes with chunks of onion, and brushed them well with more olive oil and sprinkled them with granulated garlic and salt. They were so good, it was amazing, I'd never roasted potatoes that way before. I never covered the bird or the potatoes - it was delish. I highly recommend this recipe - it was easy and very tasty.
It was OK. The spices were good, but since I don't eat the skin, I didn't taste them very much. The chicken wasn't finished by the end of cooking time (still pinkish inside), although the skin was beginning to darken too much for comfort. I had to pop it in the microwave for an additional 5 minutes to finish cooking the inside. Also, there is a goodly amount of smoke involved; I had to turn on the kitchen fan and open a couple of windows.
Great spices. I cooked this in an oven bag and added a bit of water to the bag to make a great gravy with the juices and the flour you have to add to the bag (so it won't burst) and it turned out really tender. The meat just fell off the bone the longer I cooked it. I've found that OVEN BAGS are the key to roasting meat.
For those who said it was not flavorful bc you don't eat the skin, I highly recommend marinating it for 24 hours in your refrigerator. You can even do as you would a turkey, raise the skin and apply some of the rub underneath the skin. I have never once had smoking, but it is because it absorbs so much of the oil when it marinates in the refrigerator overnight. We are from LA and like spicy, so I also double the amount of spices!
yummmy moist chicken!!! a little hint to get two dinners out of one, boil the leftover carcass(and gizzards) for a couple hours with veggies to make a stock, add noodles and you have yourself a wonderful chicken noodle soup!
Good flavor, but nothing to write home about. Due to previous comments about the high cooking temperature causing smoke in their kitchens, I reduced the temp. to 350 and baked it until the chicken's pop-up timer popped (I used a 6 lb. roaster chicken, and it took about 1 hr. 45 min.) Chicken was moist.
This recipe was outstanding!! The chicken was so flavorful. My whole family enjoyed the tasty meal. I used a six pound chicken, so I doubled the spices. I put an onion and celery leaves in the cavity before roasting. I cooked it at 350 degrees for about 2 hours. It was wonderful!! Quick to prepare and very delicious!!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2010
My house smelled incredible tonight. I just knew this chicken was going to be good. I love this high heat blast at the beginning to ensure a rich, golden skin, but I was a little more laid back on the remaining cooking time, lowering the heat to 375 rather than 400. I also rubbed the chicken with butter rather than olive oil (under the skin too!), again to help with browning. Rather than the seasoning called for I used "Chicken Seasoning Blend," recipe also from this site. (I can't recommend THAT recipe enough!) I filled the cavity of the chicken with sprigs of rosemary, lemon halves and a quartered onion. I roasted it until the thickest part of the thigh registered 170 degrees, which was about 18 minutes a pound (after the initial 20 minutes at 450). I made a rich pan sauce by deglazing the pan drippings with white wine, reduced that, added a good glug of chicken broth, reduced it again, then added another cup or so of chicken broth and reduced it once again. The sauce, the chicken - simply outstanding.
Very good! I didn't measure the spices, just poured each, adding garlic powder, into a bowl and then rubbed them onto the chicken. The timing was perfect for a 3.5 pound chicken. I also added a little white wine and some lemon juice to the pan. It made a lot of drippings, so I made some gravy. Delicious! Will keep this recipe. Thanks!
Just wanted to say that this cooks absolutely brilliantly! Any comment about smoke I'm going to make a comment now that those people will not like but hey they started the smoke comments. CLEAN YOUR OVEN! Simple as that and as for comment re the flavour being "OK" or "Good flavour but nothing to write home about", well I'd recommend those people buying some fresh herbs and spices and not use the ones that have been sat in a cupboard for years! This is a very tasty well cooked bird with tons of flavour. PS. How did those people not cook it properly? (The ones who needed to cook their chicken for more time or in the microwave!) D'oh! I think you have done something incredibly wrong.
I had a 4.5# chicken that needed to be used today. And due to us having wedding appointments this afternoon, we got home a little while ago. Since I did not want us eating at 9pm, i figured I'd try this recipe! I oiled the bird and added a few extra dry ingredients to the rub - (amounts not approximate) fresh cracked pepper, kosher salt, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, cayenne pepper, and ancho chile powder. I made enough to rub both the top and bottom as well as under the skin of the bird. Put it breast side down in a covered roasting pan. Thanks to the suggestion of the top reviewer for this recipe, I cranked my oven up to 500°F and am letting it roast for 20 minutes. I turned it down to 475°F and let it roast for another 20 minutes. Then I took it out of the oven and flipped it breast side up and returned it to the oven uncovered. I turned it down to 425°F and let it roast for the last 20 minutes. When it temped at about 165°F in the thickest part of the thigh, I pulled it from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes. Bird was nice and juicy!! Made a pan sauce from the drippings and served with mashed and green beans. Fiance enjoyed every bite. Cooking Tip - USDA recommends a safe min cooking temp is 165°F. Cooking to 180°F will just result in a dry bird. COOKING WITH SCIENCE ROCKS! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2003
This chicken looked really good, but upon cutting it we found the skin really dry and the inside undercooked. We had to roast it an extra 40 minutes for the chicken to be fully cooked. I might try it again in the future and do a few things different, but overall I wasn't impressed with this recipe.
I'm not sure why there are reviews saying this chicken is dry...I have made it over 10 times with very consistant results...meaning a very tasty, moist chicken (with no cover on the chicken)! I truly appreciate a recipe as yummy and quick as this one! My husband asks for this at least once a week and I'm happy to oblige. I love how the skin gets crisp and how the chicken stays moist...I'm pretty sure I add more paprika (I use smoked) to the mix and use fresh oregano from my garden and stuff the inside of the bird with it as well as putting it on the skin with the other herbs. I also cut a lemon in half and also put it in the cavity...but the recipe is just as good on it's own. I always serve this with dilled carrots and roasted rosmary new potatoes. Thanks Nancy for a wonderful, quick recipe!
ok... so the only reason i didn't give 5 stars is because i only used the seasoning from this recipe for my roasted chicken. mainly because i find that the longer you roast your chicken, the juicy & more tender it comes out. the seasoning was AWESOME! i also added 5 halved garlic cloves into the cavity of the chicken & baked @ 350 for 2 hours. YUMMY!
Followed others suggestions and roasted the chicken upside down - now I always will!!! Breast were much more moist. Also added half an onion,basil leaves, and crushed garlic cloves to the cavity of the chicken. This recipie has made the rotation list for sure!!
This is how I've roasted my chickens for years. It's a wonderful method for preparing a juicy, succulent chicken. The only changes I make are that I put a halved onion, a whole lemon which I've pierced all over with a sharp knife, and a handful of fresh rosemary in the cavity. mmmmm!
One of my favorite recipes! I trim off all of the skin first and then add the olive oil & seasoning rub. Then I put minced garlic, fresh rosemary sprigs, fresh thyme sprigs, and a whole lemon into the cavity. The meat turns out moist and flavorful! I save the carcass to make the best chicken stock (after roasting the bones). So good!
I fixed this for lunch when my sister and brother in law came and it was fantastic. I roasted it in an enamel covered cast iron oval dish coated with olive oil spray for easy clean up........... The spices and high heat combine for a succulent chicken. BTW it makes lovely gravy that we used on our chicken and our Yukon Gold potatoes that I served with it.
perfectly delicious..used a 5 lb chicken,put 1/2 onion and garlic cloves in cavity (did not pat dry or trim) sprayed entire chicken with I can;t believe its not butter..then sprinkled my spice mixture over both sides of chicken to coat the entire bird. 500 oven for 20 mins then 400 for 45 mins ...I used 1 tsp each of: blk pepper,paprika,cayenne,italian seasoning. 1/2 tsp each :chili powder,salt,basil,onionpowder,garlic powder. I cooked it in enamel coated cast iron oval baking dish
Nancy, all I can say is THANK YOU for this wonderful recipe. I made some changes, too -- I stuffed the cavity with smashed garlic cloves and slices of onion. I put chopped up onion, carrots, and fingerling potatoes under the chicken in a big Creuset soup pot instead of a roasting pan. I made 4x the spice mixture and mixed it (along with drizzled olive oil) into the veggies, inside the cavity of the chicken, and on the skin. Lastly, I did tuck some butter and smashed garlic cloves inside the skin by the breast and down by the legs. I did truss it, but next time won't because trussing kept the legs from cooking as quickly as the rest. If you just tuck the wings behind the bird you should be fine. Oh, my final indulgence? I made spaetzle to go with it and before serving browned the spaetzle in the chicken drippings. Ooooh la la it was a wonderful meal. I loved that it was spicy and not boring. The house smelled WONDERFUL!! I was going to serve the leftovers for dinner tonight (made a 5 pound bird) but my fiance begged me to let him take leftovers to work for him and two of his coworkers - he loved it so much he wanted to show it off. :)
I have been using this ecipe for years but never reviwed it. This is FANTASTIC! It also works with any way you like seasoning yor chicken. The best way for me is using 500 degrees for 20 minutes, 475 for 20 and 425 for 20 more. The chicken is always very juicy, including and especially the breast. Don't forget to always bake breast side down. That is key! I don't bake chicken any other way!
Excellent. If you do not eat the skin (I don't), try chopping the herbs - use more fresh - and mix with a little more olive oil. Instead of sprinkling on top -- stuff under the skin. Use your finger to loosen skin from meat and push the herb mixture down. Very moist and tasty. You also can us fresh thyme, rosemary and sage. Also stuff halved onion or lemon inside cavity with some more herbs.
This is fantastic! I had a 7 pound roasting chicken so I had to adjust the seasonings by 4x, and the cooking time by about 30 minutes. I rubbed some of the seasoning under the skin and in the cavity. I also added onion and garlic to the cavity. This chicken turns out so moist and flavorful it makes you crave it!
Juicy, flavourful ... wonderful!! After washing & drying the chicken, I sprinkled a little salt & pepper into the cavity and then stuffed the chicken with a quartered orange to add moisture & flavour (and to absorb fat). I added powdered garlic to the spice mix as well as a little thyme. I poured some white wine and lemon juice into the bottom of the pan and put the chicken in breast side down to ensure it was as moist as possible. I cooked it as suggested by another reviewer .. 20 mins at 500, 20 mins at 450, 20 mins at 425. I basted it several times during cooking and added water/chicken broth as needed, then turned it breast side up and removed the roasting pan lid for the last 10 minutes, then let it rest for 15 minutes while I made gravy. It was perfectly cooked (I had a 3 3/4 lb bird), moist, flavourful and the boys LOVED the gravy over the chicken as well as on their baked potatoes. Great recipe - thank you!!!
Very good, though there were some issues. The chicken took almost an hour longer to cook than called for. I doubled the seasoning and allowed it to marinate for several hours in the fridge before cooking. I started the chicken out breasts up to crisp the skin, then flipped it to keep the breasts juicy for the rest of cook time. Flavor was great!
This is an excellent recipe as is... and lets anyone tweak the spices to his/her own tastes. I was amazed that cooking at such a high temperature didn't cause the chicken, even the breasts to dry out. I've done whole chicken and just bone in breasts with no problems. After playing with the spices, I've settled on using smoked paprika and added poultry seasoning to the rub. I used the rub both under the skin and on top of the skin. The high temp renders most of the fat and leaves a nice tasty and crispy skin. Definitely 5 stars: Easy, fast and very tasty!!
Excellent I increased the spices due to having a bigger chicken than the recipe called for and used a fourth stick of butter instead of olive oil. I mixed the spices and butter and rubbed over and under the skin. I placed a cut lemon and celery stalk in the chicken cavity and baked at 350 for 20 min per lb. The chicken was moist and delicious
Four stars for the technique, even though I over-cooked mine by about 15 minutes...The spice mixture needed a bit more pizazz,which I did just by adding garlic/rosemary seasoning & onion powder, then rubbed the spices over & under the skin. My chicken was on the heavier side & still a bit frozen in the middle so I adjusted the cook times to 30 minutes & 1 hour (breast down)which resulted in dry legs & breast (though the breats weren't as dry as the legs). It was my fault & next time I'll keep my version of the seasonings but use my digital probe thermometer & do it right!
I chose a simple recipe for my husband to make me for my birthday dinner. IT WAS DELICIOUS! This is my go to meal anytime we have company over on short notice. I 3x's the spice and rub under the skin too. Roasting the bird breast side down on a v-shaped roasting rack really helps to make the breast VERY juicy.
I love this recipe. The only change I make: chicken quarters rather than a whole chicken. I sprinkle the spices under the chicken skin and then rub some on the outside as well. Family eats it right up.
WOW! This recipe is fantastic! As other reviewers suggested, I doubled the spices (except for the cayenne-- we don't like spice, so I left that out), rubbed some of the spices under the skin over the breasts, but otherwise followed the recipe as-is. It was done right on time and was tender, juicy, and delicious.
Suzie
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2011
Absolutely WONDERFUL! I followed the recipe exactly as posted except doubling the awesome spices. Used a 4 lb. Chicken. For others who lowered their star ratings because the chicken was too done or not done enough - I would say that all ovens do not heat at the same temp and all chickens do not cook exactly the same. I ALWAYS use a meat thermometer to make sure it is done to the desired temp. I pulled mine out at 165 degrees, let it sit for the 10-15 min. As the meat continues to cook while sitting, it came out tender, tasty and VERY juicy! Delicious! Thank you Nancy!
This was wonderful!!! The chicken had a rotisserie type flavor to it, and the skin browned very nicely!!! I added garlic powder to the mixture of seasonings, and I rubbed the skin with butter about 5 min prior to removing it from the oven. Thanks for the great recipe, Nancy!!!
I used an organic chicken and it was heavenly. Yes, they are more expensive, but the result is phenomenally better. This recipe produces a bird with crisp tasty skin and moist meat. I always try recipes as published the first time. Next time I will increase the amount of the spices and will stuff the cavity with citrus. Very nice recipe!
I will roast all future chickens with this recipe as a guide for oven time & temperature. The mixed spices were excellent, though I'm sure to try others. The chicken was perfectly moist, & delicious. I did add a foil tent for the first half hour to trap the moisture, but will try it without next time for the crispier result. I added an additional half hour for a 5 Lb chicken.
here is a tip about roasting chicken. Sprinkle a light dusting (I mean light) of flour on top of the skin, you can add dry spices with it, but only dry, nothing wet...(I usually just use flour, fine pepper and salt) the skin and flour "fry" together and make a crispy crust. The meat underneath will be tender from the crispy skin holding in the juice. This had revolutionized my chicken baking...
Delicious - so quick and easy. Next time I think I will double the spice mixture, mix some with olive oil and slide it under the skin to infuse the meat with more flavor. I roasted my chicken breast-side down and it was very moist.
I needed a fairly quick way to prepare a whole chicken this evening and so I tried this recipe. I was using a 5 lb. chicken, so I doubled the spices. Also, I was out of cayenne and so I substituted white pepper for that. I rubbed the spices on top of and under the skin, then placed on a rack in a baking pan. Since I was using a bigger chicken, I left it at 450 for 30 minutes instead of 20. It was great!
Had a huge 7.5 lb. roasting chicken and found this recipe to try. We loved it! I put some seasoning under the skin, as suggested, and also added an onion and some celery inside the bird. I tripled the seasoning quantity and added halved new potatoes, baby carrots and sliced onion to the pan, after tossing them with olive oil and some of the seasoning. Basted the vegetables several times during roasting. Chicken and veggies were both delicious, as was the pan gravy I made. (Hardly used that as the chicken and veggies were moist and flavorful alone.) Looking forward to leftovers tonight!
I made this on Christmas Day since it was just my husband and I-we had a HUGE oven stuffer chicken with pop up timer, so I doubled the spices. My husband loved the way it looked and smelled coming out of the oven. He ate it up! It did smoke a bit cooking, but I opened a window and kept the oven fan on, and it was really not a problem. It was soooo easy and yet so good. We will have this again.
Very very good! I forgot to add the olive oil but it turned out wonderful anyways. I rubbed the outside of the chicken as well as under the skin with the spices. It was too spicy for my 5 year old though so next time, I will leave out the cayenne. But the skin was crispy and the inside was so tender and juicy! The cooking time was right on.
This is an excellent recipe! I followed the recipe as written..but I used a 4lb chicken. Came out smelling and tasting fantastic!! I used the leftovers to make chicken soup! Delish 5 star recipe for sure! Thanks so much for sharing!
This was excellent. Although the worst part of the chicken is the skin, it is a must have for my husband and he loved it! My daughter loved it as well. I just wish more of the flavor actually got to the chicken, and not just the skin. I think the next time I make this (and there will be a next time) I will do what another review mentioned they do and rub it under the skin too, and then let it sit overnight before roasting the next day. Oh, and I had no smoke coming out of my oven when I made this. Thanks for sharing!
This chicken was REALLY delicious! I normally don't rate a recipe if I've changed it at all, but I did add cajun spice to the dry spice mixture and used a little less cayenne pepper. I also added some onion powder. I made mine in my Flavor Wave oven and it cooked for 1 hour and 55 minutes. It was extremely moist and full of flavor! This is so easy. it's a keeper!!!!
I've made this 3 times now and we LOVE IT!!! I add some broth, onions and garlic to the bottom of the pan, then about 1/2 hour before it's done (before the liquid is dried out) I add in more broth, makes a wonderful gravy. This usually takes about 10-15 minutes longer to cook, I just check the temp. a few times. I think the flavors are perfect, thanks for the recipe!!! YUMMO!
If you like spicy food, you need to increase the spices in this recipe. I doubled everything except the salt and it had a nice kick but was hardly fiery. My husband thought it was delicious. I will probably make this again. Thanks!
I made this recipe with a 5-lb bird and it totally charred under the high heat yet still was undercooked on the inside. I would recommend going with a lower heat for longer time rather than ruin a good chicken. Just my suggestion.
Made this recipe last night and it was a HUGE hit! Roast chicken is my hubby's all-time favorite meal. This was great as it sears the outside and locks in the juices, so delicious. Will be making this one again and again!
I made this tonight and it was very good. For ease, I mixed together all the spices with the olive oil, let it set for 10 minutes and then rubbed it all over the chicken, even inside the cavity. I cooked exactly as stated and it turned out beautifully. I will definitely make this again.
This is the first extremely disappointing recipe that I've tried on the Allrecipes site. It was basically a bland, flabby roast chicken. Even though it was roasted at a high temperature, it was not crisp as expected. I only gave it one star because you have to give at least one.
This is definitely a recipe I'll use again. I was looking for something quick and tasty and this was just that. My whole family enjoyed it, even my two-year-old. The combination of spices, I thought, was REALLY spicy!
#@&!%#!@@ !!! Ok, so I put the chicken into the oven at 450 to bake, then I run to my computer room to double check this recipe, well as I am reading some of the reviews, I start to see a few, "smoke complaints" I smell something burning, then I see thick smoke all over my kitchen/ family room, I just put it down to 350, and this better be one good chicken. now to get rid of the smell.... ;\ EDIT TO ADD: this chicken is not good enough to have to scrub my oven 30 minutes for.
If you are not into spicy, and/or your meat is dry, I suggest a few things: First, lift the chicken skin and rub your spices into the actual meat as well as the skin. I suggest cutting a lemon into half, and squeezing and rubbing the lemon juice on the skin. I then use garlic, cracked pepper, and other spices on the chicken. I take lemons and limes and stuff the chicken with it. No stuffing to suck the juice out of the bird! It infuses the bird with excellent flavor, keeps it light for summer dishes, and helps preserve the juiciness. Last, but not least, I'm a white meat girl, and hate a lot of fat and calories. Cook your bird upside down - breast (with skin) at the bottom. The moistness from the dark meat and the rest of the bird sinks into the white meat. The breast skin is not as tempting, because the breast has soaked the flavor. All in all, great when having to whip together a quick, and healthy, meal!
This was very flavorful and tender. It reminded me of rotisserie chicken. The leftovers made great chicken sandwiches. I had no problems with the juices splattering & causing the oven to smoke. The juices, however, made a wonderful gravy.
I couldn't determine the weight of my chicken, so I just watched it after the initial hour. It turned out great. I put red potatoes and baby carrots around the chicken after it had cooked for an hour. I added a can of chicken broth, stirred up the broth with the chicken fat and roux cooked the vegetables for 20-30 minutes until tender. It made a fantastic gravy. I'll definitely make this again.
I use rubs all the time for my chicken adding cut up raw veggies (carrots, onions, parseley, celerty) to the cavity and tie to secure. I spit barbeque on my outdoor grill avoiding hot oven and smoking in the kitchen. Takes about 90 minutes for a 4+ pounder whole chicken and is tasty and nice presentation on the table.
Very good, and the kitchen smelled great while it was roasting ! As others have recommended, I doubled the spices and herbs (except for the salt), but otherwise followed the recipe. Served it with a side combo of mashed potato, sweet potato and carrot, and a side of green beans. Will definitely make again.
Absolutely wonderful. I also doubled the spices and put some under the skin in addition to on the skin, and baked breast side down like suggested by another reviewer. Incredibly moist, tender and succulent. I then made up some more of the spice combo and put it on the potatoes that I threw in with the chicken. They were spicy and wonderful! Will make again, for sure. Had very little left over tonight:)
I added celery and Rosemary to the cavity also Rosemary around & top of the bird also used garlic oil. My husband was running late so I shut off the oven and let it coast in the oven for 45 minuets after the cooking time was up and it was the best roasted chicken we have ever had. I was a skeptic with no truss and no rack? Legs and wings were not burnt, chicken was brown all over, and no cleaning of the roasting rack!
This is one of my favorite ways to cook chicken to date! First of all, I made very minor changes. I used smoked paprika instead of regular, and doubled the spices and increased the oil by 50% because I used a large chicken (almost 6 pounds). I mixed the herbs and oil together and used it as a wet rub to rub down the outside *and* the inside cavity. The result was juicy meat, flavorful skin, drippings that made a great gravy, and all very easily put together. This will be a repeat, for sure. I had no issues with smoking (possibly because I made the rub wet?) and the skin was nicely crisped but not excessively browned.
Now I'm not a professional cook, but I'm also not a novice... after reading the reviews for this recipe I thought I'd finally found the roast chicken recipe I'd been looking for -- quick, succulent and full of flavorful. OK, I tried it for my family tonight, and, w-e-l-l... not what it's cracked up to be, in my opinion! After 20 minutes of tented cooking in the hot oven as per the instructions, it was time to go to plan B or be prepared to serve the fire department a blackened chicken, specifically, the blackening chicken in my very own oven! The liquids were gone and the pan was turning black and starting to smoke. OK, Plan B -- I managed to salvage the bird by adding liquid and covering it for 30 minutes with the roasting pan lid before finally removing the cover and allowing it to crisp up and finish cooking. I did not get the results of the other reviewers who raved about this recipe and I was very disappointed in the outcome. It took much longer to cook and there's that plan B detour... At the recommendation of several reviewers, I doubled the spices and felt it was still somewhat bland. My family liked it, but overall, it was a disappointment. This quick-cook at hi-temp method did not work for me and I will continue to search for a roasted chicken recipe that gives me better results.
This recipe is pretty good. The seasoning mix gives the skin a very good, crispy flavor and the meat is very juicy. Next time I will rub the seasoning under the skin to give the meat itself a little more flavor, but over all this is a good recipe and I will be using it again.
This is fantastic! Loved it so much, I am making it again next week. Since I was only making a dinner for two, I used chicken breasts instead of a full chicken. Baked it in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes and it came out perfect. Would definitely recommend!
Delicious, juicy, easy to make, quick! As other reviewers suggested, I doubled the marinade and stuffed the chicken with onion slices and garlic. I also lifted the skin and put crushed garlic and some of the marinade in for EXTRA flavor. Boy it was delicious. This recipe calls for 20 mins on 450 and 40 on 400. I have a high powered oven known to cook fast and it took nearly 60 minutes. I first sliced it and it was pink so i had to put it back in to cook longer. Make sure the thermometer reads 180, not 175 or lower! Enjoy!! We plan to make this again.
WOW!!!!!! This was absolutely awesome!!! Just made this for dinner tonight and it was totally delicious. The only change I made was to add minced garlic in the cavity of the chicken and add extra salt. The skin was so crispy and the meat so juicy. This is how I will always prepare roast chicken.
Excellent bird! I did as some had suggested and roasted it breast side down on a rack for the first half, then turned it over to get all of the skin crispy. Very tender and juicy. Leftovers made great sandwiches too.
VERY GOOD! After reading other reviews, I made the following changes: doubled the spice measurements, stuffed the chicken cavity with onion, garlic cloves and fresh rosemary. I rubbed the spice mixture under the skin and over it. It did take an extra 10 mins to bake at the recommended tempurature. But excellent - everyone loved it. It's a keeper!
I think that first blast of heat really seals in the juices. I had a nine pounder and I thought it would have taken a lot longer to cook, but in two hours it was done. The seasonings were great which helped to make a wonderful gravy too. Thanks Nancy!
