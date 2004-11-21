Chicken Chipulos

A very simple and delicious dish using cooked chicken.

Recipe by Janine Edwards

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
7
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the soups, chicken, green chiles, onion and sour cream in a medium size bowl. Set aside.

  • Rip tortillas into bite size pieces and layer 1/3 onto the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer chicken mixture on top, then a layer of cheddar cheese. Repeat two additional times, making sure to end with cheese on the top layer. Bake in preheated oven for about an hour and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 81.7mg; sodium 1386.2mg. Full Nutrition
