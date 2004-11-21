Chicken Chipulos

Good jumping off point, and has the potential for a much higher rating, but 'as is' it's about a three. I cut tortillas into strips as suggested, and the bottom ones turned out hard like cardboard and the middle ones turned out mushy. I added in an extra 1/2 up of chicken, but it was still too saucy and had to be spooned out (didn't cut into a piece.) My recommendations to make this a really great recipe is (and what I will do the next time I make it): Add some taco seasoning and some minced garlic to chicken while it cooks. Additionally, I'll skip the tortillas altogether and up the chicken to 3.5 cups (aprox.). THEN I'll warm up the tortillas and scoop this baked mixture into the tortilla and roll up it. Either that, or serve it over the tortilla chips like nachos.

