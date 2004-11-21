Chicken Chipulos
A very simple and delicious dish using cooked chicken.
This recipe is the foundation of one of our favorites that has pretty much replaced enchiladas in our house. The only changes-corn tortillas, 1/2-3/4 can/jar of salsa verde in place of 1/2 the cream of mushroom soup. Awesome!!Read More
Good jumping off point, and has the potential for a much higher rating, but 'as is' it's about a three. I cut tortillas into strips as suggested, and the bottom ones turned out hard like cardboard and the middle ones turned out mushy. I added in an extra 1/2 up of chicken, but it was still too saucy and had to be spooned out (didn't cut into a piece.) My recommendations to make this a really great recipe is (and what I will do the next time I make it): Add some taco seasoning and some minced garlic to chicken while it cooks. Additionally, I'll skip the tortillas altogether and up the chicken to 3.5 cups (aprox.). THEN I'll warm up the tortillas and scoop this baked mixture into the tortilla and roll up it. Either that, or serve it over the tortilla chips like nachos.Read More
This is my families favorite dinner! I use cream of chicken soup (they aren't hot on mushroom) and it's wonderful. I take it to potlucks and am ALWAYS asked for the recipe. This recipe is very easy to modify to suit your tastes. A great recipe!!
I was out of some ingredients for our usual "enchilada casserole", so I tried this instead. I omitted the onions (picky 5-year-old), and switched to corn tortillas. Also subbed cream of celery for cream of chicken, and added some garlic powder and cumin. Tasty! FYI, since the chicken is already cooked, it only takes about 30 minutes for this casserole to finish.
I opted for fat-free soups and fat-free sourcream. Still was very good! Plus, I cooked the chicken in taco seasoning for extra flavor.
Very good. Added a tiny bit of cumin. Yum.
Excellent recipe. I did do a few things different, omitted the sour cream and onion, added 1/2 c. chicken broth, mushrooms and black olives. Definitely a keeper.
This recipe is very close to that of "King Ranch Chicken" In that recipe it uses chicken broth. I think that is what is missing here, there needs to be more liquid. It is a mexican casserole with potential. It can be changed to your tastes or add the ingredients you like ie.. corn, black beans, or bell peppers.
My husband and I really liked this. The only reason I did not give 5 stars is I think it could be spiced up for a little more flavor. I not sure what spice though.
I sure do love me some mexican style food! This was pretty darn good. I did make some additions but am rating on the listed recipe only. For starters, I added some cumin and garlic powder. I also added a "layer" of black beans between the chicken mixture and cheese. I did a mix of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses as well. The onions were a bit much for me personally because they didn't seem to cook as much as I had hoped and I don't like raw onions. I realize now that I had actually halved the cooking time (I read it wrong and cooked for a HALF hour, which was FINE otherwise) so I'm sure this was why. I bet this would be good with a layer of refried beans as well.
Just as yummy as the creamy chicken enchiladas I'm used to and much faster to assemble. Freezes well. I use this recipe all the time.
These were good, but a bit time consuming. There are better recipes that are faster and easier than these.
I quickly seared chunks of chicken sprinkled with chili power and ground cumin. Then added a jumbo (14.75 oz) can of cream of chicken, left out the cream of mushroom, and added other ingredients along with 1/2 cup of medium picante sauce right in the skillet so it was pre-warmed and only took about 35-40 min in oven. Used a mix of Mexi-cheeses, including Queso Fresco (crumbling cheese). With the extra zing provided by spices and picante sauce, this was a good casserole on a cold night. Served with chopped tomatoes, lettuce, olives, sour cream, and hot sauce.
This was average. Nothing I would make again.
This was great! Next time I would add more tortillas.
It wasn't bad but not great either. It was easy to make. My boyfriend liked it. Next time I make it I will spice it up with red pepper, fresh garlic and maybe some lime on top.
I thought this recipe was a little bland and soggy. Next time I'll try to spice it up more and will use corn tortillas instead of flour.
This was dish was so good and super easy to make, my family loved it a lot, I'm def making this dish again.
loved this. Added a little sherry to sauce
I added salsa verde and cilantro paste, bcuz we happened to have some. I also took the suggestion of another reviewer and added taco seasoning and cumin to the chicken mix. SO GOOD!
I absolutely loved this! But instead of the diced green chilies I used jalapanos.
Wasnt't sure how this dish would come out. But wow it was very simple to make and tasted delicious!!!
Hearty and tasty! I used corn tortillas and added some salsa to the mix. We had some leftover and heated it for a yummy appetizer, served with scoop chips. will definitely make again!
This is a recipe that my mother (who recently passed away) used to make when she was healthy. I used cut up corn tortillias like she did & I mixed them up into the soup sour cream mixture, so they wont dry out. I also added garlic powder & cumin. It came out just like Moms. Thanks Janine for giving me a little piece of my Mom back.
Easy and quick. I did add a bit more green chili than called for, but it added a bit more flavor.
Cheap, easy, yummy! :) I added a can of black beans to the mix for some added nutrients.
I didn't make enough cooked chicken, so I left out the cream of mushroom soup. I didn't want it to be too runny. Also, I layered it like tortilla pie instead of tearing up the tortillas. My husband really liked this. I thought it was fairly good. I will make this again.
The only change I made to the recipe was I used the tomatoes and green chiles and no onion, which didnt change the recipe much at all. Added a little extra flavor in my opinion. Still a good dish over all.
Pretty good with some doctoring: I only used one can of soup, otherwise it's too "soupy." I used more tortillas, added frozen broc/corn/red pepper mix, and cumin or a little crushed red pepper.
Delicious! Use 2 cans of chicken for a fast meal! Also used corn tortillas. Served with salsa! Husband LOVED it! I also spread a thin layer of the chicken mixture on the bottom to keep the tortillas from getting crispy. Will use this recipe again and again!
This recipe was great. I added about 1/2 cup of salsa to the sauce, just to kick it up a bit. I have very picky eaters and they really liked it.
We loved this! I make another recipe that tastes like this but is so much more labor-intensive... this will replace that in my recipe box! I had to cook the chicken so I added the onion into the pot (we don't like raw onion). I added a drained can of corn and about a half cup of salsa - absolutely delicious!
Really tasty the only variation was I added about 1/2 tsp. of Crushed Red Pepper flakes to give it more zip.
So delicious! I didn't have green chilies, so I just substituted green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. The result was divine!
Great, simple recipe with an excellent taste and texture. My kids loved it! Even my tough to please 5 year old! Saved the 2nd half to have as leftovers and hubby came home and ate the rest! Definitely adding this to my regular meal schedule!
It's a good casserole type dish. I would suggest that you follow some of the other suggestions to spice up the dish if you pallet leans more towards a spicy preference.
This recipe is easy and very tasty. I followed the advice of another reviewer and added a 7 oz can of salsa verde instead of the can of mushroom soup. I used corn tortillas instead of flour, and used scissors to cut them into bite-sized pieces. Lots of flavor. Very good.
Tastes very similar to a complex enchilada recipe I have. Very tasty and OH SO EASY!
I made this for my wife and father-in-law and we all loved it. I used leftover turkey we had from Christmas Day rather than shredded chicken and it turned out great. A real crowd pleaser.
Besides cutting this recipe in half and baking in an 8X8 i followed the recipe exactly. Very tasty and a great way to use up the left over rotisserie chicken i had. YUM!
I'm giving this 4 stars because my husband and 14 year old son loved it. I thought it was just OK, and my 10 year old son hated it (but he's a very picky eater!). I followed the recipe as written, with the exception of using taco cheese instead of plain cheddar. It was a good way to use up leftover roasted chicken, but I'm not sure if I'll make it again.
This recipe saved the day! I already had all the ingrediants and my whole family loved it :-)
This wasn't fabulous, but still pretty good. It was fairly easy for this beginning cook, and even the reheated leftovers were tasty and filling. Thanks!
Too many tortillas that didn't get any sauce. Next time I will use fewer tortillas or maybe even sub pasta. I added some red pepper flakes and some garlic powder which gave it a little zip. It had a nice flavor.
FANTASTIC!! SEASONED CHICKEN W/TONY'S SEASONING & A LITTLE GARLIC POWDER & THE REST I FOLLOWED JUST AS THE RECIPE READS...MY HUBBY LOVED IT & WENT BACK FOR 2NDS, THEN JUST STARTED EATING IT OUT OF THE PAN!! OUR NEPHEW WAS HERE & LOVED IT TOO!! USUALLY I DON'T BAKE CHEESE ON TOP FOR THE WHOLE COOKING TIME AS IT GETS A BIT TOO DARK, BUT I FOLLOWED THE DIRECTIONS & NOTICED THE CHEESE STARTED TO GET A BIT DARK AFTER 30 MINUTES, SO I TURNED THE OVEN OFF & JUST LET IT SIT IN THE OVEN FOR THE REMAINING 30 MINUTES...WE CALL IT "BURNY" CHEESE & IT WAS DELICIOUS!! DEFINITE KEEPER!!
Very yummy! Reminded me of my mom's chicken enchiladas.
I omitted the sour cream in the mix, also the cream of mushroom soup. It didn't dry out the mix, and topping with salsa and sour cream was better overall. Great stuff! one pan serves at least 4 more than one helping.
loved this recipe,added a few ingredients to spice it up ,one can of whole corn drained, a can of diced tomotoes with chiles and dry chili mix with the chicken mix. It was great.
I have made this recipe many times and received RAVES! I roll the tortillas and I add black olives to the mixture (as in the recipe I have). I am Canadian and I was visiting my cousin in Brainerd, Minn., when a neighbour of hers brought over this dish. (My cousin had had a brain tumor removed..fabulous neighbours helped her out). Anyhow, I just loved this and noticed the review below is from MN. :)
ILOVE THIS RECIPE I DID ADD A LITTLE CILANTRO AND CUMIN TO MIXTURE THEN ROLLED MIXTURE INTO FLOUR TORTILLA'S AND TOPPED WITH I CAN OF GREEN CHILE ENCHILDIA SAUCE AND TOPPED OFF WITH CHEESE VERY DELICIOUS
Good recipe! I added some cumin to give it more of a mexican taste. I think might taste better using corn tortillas and reduced sodium soups ... it came out a little too salty for my tastes.
This recipe is a great building block for a mexican casserole. I added Mexicorn and adobo peppers, and it turned out fabulous. The adobo really gives it a kick, so only add what your taste buds can handle. Next time I might add black beans.
This was really good and the family really liked it. I made a couple modifications to suit my family's tastes. I used 2 cans of Healthy Choice Cream of Chx soup, omitted onions and chiles and added a can of black beans, a can of corn and 1/2 packet of taco seasoning. It was very tastey. Next time, I may cover it for part of the cooking time as the cheese browned up very fast. Thanks for the recipe!
This was so easy and so good - I will never go back to rolling enchiladas again! I changed the cheddar to Monterey Jack cheese, with just a little bit of cheddar sprinkled on top.
Very good recipe. I used two cans of cream of chicken and one can of tomatoes with green chilis. I also added a little Mexican and mesquite seaonings to the chicken mix.
I love this recipe.. I threw in some Jalopenos! YUM... & left out the sour cream.
Wasn't sure of the reaction I would get from my husband out of this one, but he loved it and even had a third helping! Since we are a small family of four (two little ones don't eat too much yet), I split the recipe into two 7x11 dishes and froze one. I do the same thing with lasagna. Great time saver!
Nice recipe, especially since it uses staples that I almost always have on hand anyway. The flavor's fine, but it's a little "soupy". I used a 16 oz jar of green chile instead of the soups and canned chiles. Also used half Salsa Jack and half cheddar. I think it could be improved by adding rice (cooked in chicken broth) and maybe some corn to give it a little more substance. Plus, corn, not flour tortillas.
This was yummy, but I think it's less tedious to fill enchiladas than tear up the tortillas.
I'm slightly confused about the rave reviews because this wasn't anything special. I followed the base recipe and added black beans, olives and a can of corn as well as some seasonings (cumin, chili powder, garlic)- without these additions this would have been a one star recipe. The tortillas didn't get crunchy, as another reviewer said - mine were mushy. Overall, not a great recipe and I don't know if I'll make this again.
My picky 5 year old loved this. I liked the taste but found it to be a little too rich and too saucy. I think I would try it again but alter the recipe some.
This turned out quite yummy! I didn't use onions, but if you decide to not do the onions I recommend doubling the green chilis. I also used 2 cans of cream of chicken and it turned out great. It's a little bit rich so something like rice would a good side with it. It's also a tiny bit runny but I didn't really care because it tasted so good.
My husband and I loved this recipe. Kids didn't really go for it, but they're little and don't eat any kind of "mushed up" food. This would be a great pot luck recipe.
This was so easy and tasted great. To save time I stacked all the tortillas and used a pizza cutter to cut them into bite sized pieces. I used whole wheat tortillas and cream of asparagus because that was all I had. I think you could use most "cream of" soups and it would be good.
This was okay, but a little bland. It was easy to prepare. My family ate it but I probably wouldn't make it again.
I've made this twice and both times it came out wonderful! Great recipe. I didn't have green chiles or onions, so I seasoned the chicken to make it a little spicy and it turned out great. My husband went for seconds both times, so this must be a good one!
Great recipe! The only things I did differently was instead of the diced green chiles I added a can of rotel and after the chicken was cooked I shreaded it and added a bit of taco seasoning to it before I added it to the other mixture! I cooked it for 45 min.
This is a great recipe that I will use over again! I was looking for something to use up some leftovers and extra cans in the cupboard and this fit the bill perfectly. Since it was a last minute decision to make I had to improvise a little bit. I didn't have quite the right amount of cheddar cheese, so I added some mozzarella to the top and I only had 4 whole grain tortillas, but they really seemed to work well. I think 8 of them would have been too much. The flavor was great using a 7 oz. can of mild fire roasted green chilies.
This is so-o-o-o-o yummy! I didn't have the canned green chilies, so I substituted 1/4 cup of salsa, plus a dollop of chili paste & about 1 tbl of chili sauce ( we like our food pretty zippy!) I also used corn tortillas, so it had more of an authentic enchilada casserole flavor. If your're watching carbs, the corn tortillas are a better choice. This is a great winter dish / comfort food that I'll definately make again. It's fast, easy, & tasty!
The recipe was good, just too creamy for a Mexican dish.
Wow! This recipe is great! I only had about 1/4 of an onion, so I used it plus 3 shallots. I already had white corn tortillas in the fridge. My husband said that they gave the dish more of a Mexican flavor. He also said to be sure & put the recipe in my recipe box. I think that the next time (& there will be a lot of them), I will play with this dish like some others suggested. My only problem is that the 3 adults in our household ate all but a small portion. Oh well, guess I will have to make some more! My grandaughter had a great time helping me measure & assemble our dinner. I only wish she could have stayed to taste it.
Took advice of other users and added 1/2 pkg taco mix, red pepper powder and 1/4 tsp cumin. Also sauteed 1/2 chopped onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Instead of 2 cans of soup Iused only one can of cream of chicken/mushroom (Campbells). Used 3 flour tortillas and only made 2 layers. Also used Fritos in the middle and some on top layer as my DH loves them. Broiled the last 2 minutes or so to crisp the cheeses (Swiss and cheddar)to our taste
i have a family of six, so getting everyone to like the same meal is hard sometimes. My whole family loved this and ate the whole casserole! no leftovers! i added a little bit more sour cream to it just b/c i love sour cream and it was great!
Very easy and delicious. My family loved it.
This recipe turned out very good for us and I thank you for it.
Delicious! I have a husband who hates sour cream and he loved this! I completely forgot to pick up tortillas & sour cream at the store and subbed with elbow noodles and cream cheese and it was still delicious! I've followed the recipe to the "t" and it was still awesome and my husband couldn't taste the sour cream, yum!
Needs more umph!
Very good casserole and very simple to make. The only change i made was to sprinkle a tiny bit of Taco seasoning over the chicken as I sauted it ( before i shredded it). Turned out great. Will definalty write this one down in my recipe box!
It's good, just a little bland...I made it with rice.
This is good comfort food, but I think it was better with the following changes: corn tortillas instead of flour, cumin or taco seasoning in the chicken mixture, garlic (I used 5 cloves) sauteed with the onions before mixing into the chicken mixture, and about 5 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro mixed into the chicken mixture. I also added a layer of tomatillo salsa when layering the dish - and some chopped tomatoes on top right underneath the cheese. The beauty of this dish is that it is something to be adjusted with this and that depending on what you have around, and it is a forgiving casserole type dish that can take different versions well. My husband loved it!
This is a great chicken recipe. I loved the green chilies. It is also great as leftovers.
I think it's ok, but if you're looking for something Mexican, I don't think this is it. I think it would be better if I used a can of enchilada sauce in place of the two soups. It wasn't bad, just not what I was expecting. I may make again, but will likely alter the recipe a bit.
Everyone liked it at my gathering. I put a few tortilla strips on the top before the layer of cheese, and it created crispy cheesy bites that everyone liked.
What a great way to use leftover chicken! It is saucy and sassy and with the cheese it is just gooey enough to please my cheddar chomping hubby! I won't wait til I have chicken leftovers next time. I will plan to make it.
Easy and excellent as is.
Great casserole! My son, the pickiest eater in the world, ate two giant helpings. I substituted low-fat soups and sour cream and I can't imagine it made a difference (and my family was none the wiser). I only made 2 layers, because I thought 3 was too many tortillas - I also didn't tear them into pieces, I cut them to fit the pan (so I only used 5 or 6 tortillas). Next time I might try corn tortillas instead of flour. If I was making it just for my husband and me, or for a party, I would probably add some black beans and corn (my son won't eat either). Very yummy!
This was good. I did not expect the texture. The tortillas became crunchy (a good kind of crunchy)
We really liked this. We agreed that it needed something else - I will try salsa next time. It's a versatile recipe -thanks
I thought it was fabulous. I capatalized on the suggestions from above. I too added a can of Rotel, and I also added a 4 oz. can of sliced black olives. I cooked it about 50 mins and let it sit for about 15 ! It was delish!!!! Good Luck
When I made this I left out the onions, but followed the recipe exactly otherwise. It tasted just like my recipe for Chicken Enchiladas, just a quicker version. My family loved this and I'll be making this again!!
I used only 1/2 can cream of mushroom and only 1/2 can cream of chicken, following another reviewer. I also chopped the onion coarsely due to personal preference. The dish was very good, slightly crunchy with the onions and very flavorful. Reduce the amount of soups and this is a 5 star.
would add something with a little spice next time, very easy to make and we ate it all!
Very good. This is pretty similar to my mom's chicken enchiladas. I omitted the mushroom soup, added another can of diced green chiles and added celery. I sauteed the celery and onion in butter first and added the cooked chicken to the onion and celery. I then filled each tortilla with the onion, celery, chicken mixture and added a little cheese in each tortilla. I opted to make enchiladas instead of tearing the tortilla into bite sized pieces.
Not bad. My kids ate it, but nothing super great. It tasted a little like chicken enchiladas with white cream sauce, but not quite as good as ones I've made before. I actually added a little ground red pepper, paprika and cumin, but still not very spicy...and we like spicier tasting recipes. Good if looking for a way to use up leftovers, etc.
Big hit! My daughter and I loved this. I am looking forward to making this again.
I thought this was a very good, very simple recipe to make. I used homemade corn tortillas and Mexican-style cheese that added extra flavor.
This was a great recipe! After reading the other reviews, I thought it would be bland so I added some garlic salt and a second can of green chilis. It still turned out great, but probably didn't need the extras. The flavor from the onions and chilis came out after cooking. Also, I used cream of mushroom, cream of celery soup and left-over rotisserie chicken (what I had on-hand). It tasted as good as, or better than any restaurant meal. My husband and kids loved it, even my picky 7 year-old. Thanks for posting a great recipe!
Did not like how the flour tortillas kind of just turn to mush in this. My kids could not get past it. Would have a better texture with corn tortilla. A little too bland. Needs lots of spices added to it.
Followed the recipe exactly but found this to be a little to soupy for my taste. I'm not sure I would try this recipe again.
