Maryann's Upside Down Rhubarb Cake

1 of 87

Rating: 5 stars I had so much rhubarb that I used twice as much as the recipe called for with 2 cups sugar but it was wonderful! My family loved it and it was gone before it got cold. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars My family's been making this recipe ever since we found it at a potluck. We've found it's also very good with raspberries if you don't have any rhubarb. A tip: never, ever, ever use half and half in place of cream. The rhubarb will stay crunchy and sour and the whole thing will be soupy- inedible. I know this because my mother tried this once. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this cake for years and it's my DH's favorite! Be sure to refrigerate the leftovers (if there are any) because it's even better the next day. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars My husband said this was the best rhubarb dessert that he ever had. I used 4 cups of rhubarb and only 1 cup of sugar and then added a sprinkling of cinnamon. 2nd time I made it I didn't have heavy cream so I used about 3/4 cup of half and half and it turned out great. Soooo easy! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars I am rating this cake 4 due because it is too sweet. This coming from a sweet tooth. The sugar ratio (to me) over-powers the rhubarb. When it is a Rhubarb Cake...rhubarb should be the star of the cake. The flavor of it should be forefront. Not sugar. However it is very very easy to make and I like the fact that it is not too custardy. The contrast between textures are spot on to me. Might be due to the fact that I left in 10 minutes longer. I definitely agree-- the recipe is a keeper but I will (like the other suggestions) increase the rhubarb to 4 cups and decrease sugar to 3/4-1 cup. The sugar already in the cake mix compensates enough but even with original recipe measurements a delicious cake. The whipping cream gives it that homey goodness. Note: I do agree that the box cake mix flavor comes thru but recipes like this--are for quick tasty easy desserts. This recipe perfectly fits tha' bill. If were not for the over sweetness I would give it 5 for a GOOD BOXED CAKE recipe and it is highly adaptable to other substitutions as well as additions. Great job. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was one that I have seen for a while but thought it was too easy to be good. I was wrong! It was delicious and easy. I only had a lemon cake mix so used that instead and it turned out great! My parents loved it. Next time I might add a bit more cream because I LOVE the custard that it makes at the bottom of the cake. This is a delicious and fast cake! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Sprinkle strawberry jello over rhubarb and sugar before adding cake mix for another yummy combination! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I took other suggestions and doubles the rhubarb upped the sugar to 2 cups ( could make this less) and added more cream. I also used lemon cake mix and upped cook time 15 min. This made it tangy and we thought better than original cake thanks for this easy recipe! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars It was good but not a five star. My husband loved the edges. I thought it could have used more rhubarb. Next time I will double the rhubarb but keep the sugar the same. I like the tartness of the rhubarb but this lacked it. Helpful (9)