Maryann's Upside Down Rhubarb Cake

Rating: 4.69 stars
86 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 69
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A variation of an upside-down cake that is quick and easy to prepare. Be prepared - this moist and delicious rhubarb cake quickly disappears!

By TUGGLY

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Prepare cake mix according to the package directions. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the rhubarb and sugar. Spoon the rhubarb mixture over the cake batter. Drizzle the whipping cream over the top of the rhubarb.

  • Bake 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cake cool completely before turning it out onto a serving dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 56g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 291.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (87)

Most helpful positive review

KRAMERMOM
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2007
I had so much rhubarb that I used twice as much as the recipe called for with 2 cups sugar but it was wonderful! My family loved it and it was gone before it got cold. Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

Jenelle D
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2011
I made this with 4 cups of rhubarb the amount of sugar called for a lemon cake mix and messed up and used a full pint of whipping cream. The extra whipping cream made it very "moist" on the bottom. Either the sugar and/or the cake mix made it too sweet. I ended up cutting up raw rhubarb and microwaving it in a bowl and then adding that to each of my servings to get the right tart to sweet taste that I wanted. Probably won't make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
wilco
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2007
My family's been making this recipe ever since we found it at a potluck. We've found it's also very good with raspberries if you don't have any rhubarb. A tip: never, ever, ever use half and half in place of cream. The rhubarb will stay crunchy and sour and the whole thing will be soupy- inedible. I know this because my mother tried this once. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Sue Heffele
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2007
I've been making this cake for years and it's my DH's favorite! Be sure to refrigerate the leftovers (if there are any) because it's even better the next day. Read More
Helpful
(33)
flowerlady
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2008
My husband said this was the best rhubarb dessert that he ever had. I used 4 cups of rhubarb and only 1 cup of sugar and then added a sprinkling of cinnamon. 2nd time I made it I didn't have heavy cream so I used about 3/4 cup of half and half and it turned out great. Soooo easy! Read More
Helpful
(18)
My Passionate Palate
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2009
I am rating this cake 4 due because it is too sweet. This coming from a sweet tooth. The sugar ratio (to me) over-powers the rhubarb. When it is a Rhubarb Cake...rhubarb should be the star of the cake. The flavor of it should be forefront. Not sugar. However it is very very easy to make and I like the fact that it is not too custardy. The contrast between textures are spot on to me. Might be due to the fact that I left in 10 minutes longer. I definitely agree-- the recipe is a keeper but I will (like the other suggestions) increase the rhubarb to 4 cups and decrease sugar to 3/4-1 cup. The sugar already in the cake mix compensates enough but even with original recipe measurements a delicious cake. The whipping cream gives it that homey goodness. Note: I do agree that the box cake mix flavor comes thru but recipes like this--are for quick tasty easy desserts. This recipe perfectly fits tha' bill. If were not for the over sweetness I would give it 5 for a GOOD BOXED CAKE recipe and it is highly adaptable to other substitutions as well as additions. Great job. Read More
Helpful
(16)
willbake4shoes
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2009
This recipe was one that I have seen for a while but thought it was too easy to be good. I was wrong! It was delicious and easy. I only had a lemon cake mix so used that instead and it turned out great! My parents loved it. Next time I might add a bit more cream because I LOVE the custard that it makes at the bottom of the cake. This is a delicious and fast cake! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Jacque
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2007
Sprinkle strawberry jello over rhubarb and sugar before adding cake mix for another yummy combination! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Anne
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2008
I took other suggestions and doubles the rhubarb upped the sugar to 2 cups ( could make this less) and added more cream. I also used lemon cake mix and upped cook time 15 min. This made it tangy and we thought better than original cake thanks for this easy recipe! Read More
Helpful
(10)
PRINCESSKAROLY
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2009
It was good but not a five star. My husband loved the edges. I thought it could have used more rhubarb. Next time I will double the rhubarb but keep the sugar the same. I like the tartness of the rhubarb but this lacked it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
