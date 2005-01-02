Fancy Chicken Salad

I am a HUGE FAN of chicken salad and this recipe is SIMPLY DIVINE!! Now, since I love chicken salad so much I DOUBLED the recipe. I am also allergic to GARLIC so, I did a 1:1 substitution for chopped shallots instead... I also added a 1/4 of red onion because I love the bite of red onion in chicken salad. I also added 2 chopped celery stalks. On the first go around I did refrigerate the dressing for a few hours before combining the remaining ingredients... However, on the SECOND go around I combined all of the ingredients together and stored the mixture overnight in the fridge before serving for lunch the next day and I could not taste any difference. So, if you are short on time then the second method may be a tad bit easier for you. I do think that to get the maximum flavor from all of the ingredients that you have to let the chicken salad sit over night in the refrigerator. I served the chicken salad with celery sticks and large croutons that were toasted and covered in butter. It was DELICIOUS!!:)