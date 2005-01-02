Fancy Chicken Salad
I came up with this as I was trying to use things I had on hand. I have fresh dill growing on my deck, which was the chief inspiration for this upscale version of chicken salad. (I had some for dinner--delicious!)
I came up with this as I was trying to use things I had on hand. I have fresh dill growing on my deck, which was the chief inspiration for this upscale version of chicken salad. (I had some for dinner--delicious!)
YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!! Excellent chicken salad! The only thing I changed was I used shredded cucumber (for a more Greek taste) because I didn't have red pepper on hand, and I added a soup-spoonful of sour cream! It was DELISH! It also helps that my husband and I eat anything with feta cheese too, which is why I wanted to try this. Thank you so much Chris, recipe is defintely a keeper! This would be an excellent dish for the summer too!
This was a little too much for me - as in a little too much garlic, a little too much dill and a little too much tang. I was able to mellow it out a bit by adding some sour cream, but since you can't undo the vinegar, dill and garlic once it's in there, this was pretty much a done deal for me. I did not use the feta since I have a husband who strangely almost gets physically ill at the mere mention of it. (Long after I ate this, I'm still tasting that raw garlic. NOT a good thing. I'm having a feeling supper might end up being Wayne's Drive-in for burgers and fries this evening.)
YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!! Excellent chicken salad! The only thing I changed was I used shredded cucumber (for a more Greek taste) because I didn't have red pepper on hand, and I added a soup-spoonful of sour cream! It was DELISH! It also helps that my husband and I eat anything with feta cheese too, which is why I wanted to try this. Thank you so much Chris, recipe is defintely a keeper! This would be an excellent dish for the summer too!
This is the "best" chicken salad. And it is so easy to make. We ate it all summer long. And now that it is winter time I make it with different colored bell pepper depending on the holiday. Orange and green for Halloween and Red and green for Christmas. Everyone loves it at parties and I print out the recipe and hand it out.Thank You! Thank you!
I LOVED this chicken salad. By far the best I've had. Thank you , thank you , thank you. I will use this recipe as my standard for chicken salad.
Wow! This is a keeper. I loved this recipe so much. I will pass this along to friends and neighbors.
My family really liked this over 4th of July. We even made wraps with it. I left out the bell pepper. The feta adds a great zing.
This has go to be the best chicken salad recipe yet! It is full of flavor where most chicken salads lack it. No changes!
Fabulous!! I actually cheated and used a cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store (without the skin) and used a few leftover bleu cheese crumbles with the feta, but other than that, stuck to the recipe and it was SOOOOO good! It's nice to have a recipe that uses cider vinegar for a change instead of balsamic, though I love them both. I left it in the fridge for about 2 hours to mix and chill, and it was divine. Thanks for submitting this recipe - it's a keeper for me.
This is the best chicken salad I've ever had. I served on a bed of salad greens and sprinkled with shredded carrot and sunflower seeds for a complete meal.
wow! this recipe is so flavorful, but what I enjoyed almost as much as eating, was the fragrance of the fresh dill with every bite!
Awesome recipe! I added tiny chopped celery and broccoli. A refreshing change with the dill!
DELICIOUS! I used leftovers from the Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style recipe. I used garlic powder in place of fresh garlic. I did not refrigerate for any length of time, served for lunch. Served with boston bibb lettuce leaves. Will make again.
This was really yummy! Because some reviewers had found it bland, I first marinated the chicken in a Mediterranean-style marinade (I thought that would pair well with the feta and red peppers) containing oil, lemon juice, lots of garlic, red wine vinegar, oregano. After that, I cubed the chicken and sauteed it, and threw in some chopped onions and the red peppers at the very end. This was a personal preference - I don't really like crunchy veggies in my chicken salads. Other than that, I followed the recipe and it turned out really well. I'll definitely use the recipe again - thanks!
This chicken salad tasted like it was straight outta a favorite deli. I added chopped celery and more bell pepper. I made the recipe for 2, and used fresh garlic(1clove) I used 1/2 tsp dill(dried). I probably used 3 xpepper, but wow! I love a chicken salad with chunks of celery(chopped fine) I've been trying red pepper flakes..never again! I'm planning on sharing with my mom. I'm sure she'll say what a creative chef. Hats off to the creator of this fabulous salad
Im not really a chicken salad girl but I will say I really liked this recipe. I read the recipe wrong and used Basalmic vinegar versus cider and I really think that made a big difference in taste. I also did not have a red bell pepper so I used Sun Dried Tomatoes in its place. It turned out fantastic.
I love chicken salad. I could never make it taste good when i made it until i discovered your recipe. This chicken salad is honestly the best chicken salad that i have ever had. I think the cider vinegar is what gives it a lot of flavor. I use this as my chicken salad staple now!!!!!
WONDERFUL WONDERFUL!! A hit with the kids and the hubby and the neighbors too!
My husband and I love feta cheese so I had to try this recipe. It is awesome! I did add a tiny bit of celery and red onion and a spoonful of sour cream because I cooked to much chicken. I increased the feta to a third of a cup. This stuff is great! Will definately make it again.
my boyfriend was wary of dill prior to tasting this recipe, but now he's a believer. he makes it to bring to work and show off his culinary good taste! the flavors get even better overnight.
I love this! I make it and put in on top of romain lettuce and it's a fabulous summer dinner. Great for lunches too!
AMAZING!!!!!!!! no changes
Yummy! I served at a business lunch at my home yesterday, the whole platter of sandwiches was eaten and everyone was saying how good and different they were. Thanks for the recipe.
Im not really a chicken salad girl but I will say I really liked this recipe. I read the recipe wrong and used Basalmic vinegar versus cider and I really think that made a big difference in taste. I also did not have a red bell pepper so I used Sun Dried Tomatoes in its place. It turned out fantastic.
Served this to some "picky" friends who just loved it. I did too. Very flavorful!
A big hit thank you!!!
We loved this chicken salad! I did not have a green pepper or fresh garlic. I seasoned the chicken with garlic salt and pepper. I served ours over a romaine salad and drizzled balsamic vinaigrette around the lettuce. The kids loved it served on a plate with cucumber slices and warm garlic bread. I think the fresh garlic would have been nice but we enjoyed it so much just the way it turned out! A keeper!
This was the 1st time to ever make chicken salad & it was easy and tasted GREAT!!! thanks I will pass this one on!
This is wonderful. A perfect lunch with pita bread or a croissant and a green side salad. I took this to work and everyone wanted the recipie. Everythings betta with feta!
Very nice. I used turkey instead of chicken, and made it all at once, but otherwise left it the same. I like the flavors and the ease of this salad. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious, ate this for 3 days in a row. Fresh dill and feta made it awesome.
Have made this several times now. Yes this does have a distinctive flavor. You have to love the taste of feta cheese or you will not like this one. I do love feta and I love this recipe. Didn't change a thing. Except to add more feta.
Made a couple of modifications based on what i had in my fridge and it was still very tasty! I used blue cheese instead of feta, added red grapes and used about 1/2 vinegar and 1/2 lemon juice. Also added sunflower seeds. Loved the dill flavor!
This was a little too much for me - as in a little too much garlic, a little too much dill and a little too much tang. I was able to mellow it out a bit by adding some sour cream, but since you can't undo the vinegar, dill and garlic once it's in there, this was pretty much a done deal for me. I did not use the feta since I have a husband who strangely almost gets physically ill at the mere mention of it. (Long after I ate this, I'm still tasting that raw garlic. NOT a good thing. I'm having a feeling supper might end up being Wayne's Drive-in for burgers and fries this evening.)
This recipe for chicken salad was THE BEST I've ever had! I made it for a party at the office, and it was gone in seconds! Thanks!
This is a flavorful, attractive chicken salad. I've even served it to a group men on croissants and they loved it too (after later telling me they thought croissants sandwiches was "lady" food and it would never fill them up) Only change, add about 1 tsp. of white sugar for just a little sweetness with the dill and vinegar.
Good one!!! Better than expected....fresh dill out of the garden lent a distinctive flavor, and this group just loves anything with feta!
This chicken salad was easy to make and so very delicious. I made it three days ago and my husband has already requested I make it again! I stuck to the original recipe and wouldn't change a thing.
This chicken salad was very good. I refrigerated overnight the mayo mixture, I omitted the red bell pepper and added some pecans.
Love this! I've made this twice in the past two weeks because the whole family eats it. I've yet to have red peppers on hand, but I can't wait to try it with them. I also don't have fresh dill and instead use half the amount of dry dill.
This was good. I used dried dill since I didn't have any fresh.
wow did this have alot of flavor, actually way too much for me. sorry for the low score but the taste was so overwhelming, i would not make this again
I have been making this recipe for years now, and I have to say it is one of my most favorites. I like it exactly the way it is, but sometimes I do use a little less dill in case I'm taking it to a picnic as not everyone is a super dill fan. I do cut up the chicken into bite-sized cubes after it has been baked and cooled--and I don't chill the dressing separately. I just mix everything together and then let the whole thing chill overnight. I love to serve it in mini-pita pockets with a little bit of spinach leaves or lettuce. So much flavor, and always a hit at a picnic. You should definitely give it a try.
This is fantastic! I'm doing the Atkins diet and found this to be a perfect lunch/snack/whatever! The flavor really pops and if you use a store bought rotisserie chicken it couldn't be any more simple to make!
This chicken salad was pretty good. The cider vinegar and the feta cheese give it a really strong flavor. We paired it with fresh tomatoes and it was enjoyable. Probably won't make again though.
This recipe is excellent. Simple, fast and tastes great. I used just under 1 Tbsp dried dill instead of fresh. Thanks!
Consistently a favorite at our house and with our friends. Of all the dishes we bring to events and gatherings, this is one everyone wants the recipe for!
After other reviews, I was afraid this would be overpowering, but I thought it, if anything, lacked distinctive flavor! It's good, but nothing super special. Maybe a little more mayo & dill and some onion next time...
I brought this to work for a potluck lunch, and everyone really loved it. Had some red pepper left over from something else, so I added that. I baked some bone-in chicken breast, then shredded that for this salad. It stayed moist, and was a much better consistency than chopped chicken!
Now that the weather is getting hotter I make this salad about once a week. I'll pick up a rotisserie chicken after work and whip this up in a few minutes. It's great right away or the next day when the flavors have more time to meld. I use cucumbers instead of peppers and add a bit more feta (closer to half a cup). The dressing is fantastic as a potato salad too. Seriously this is FANTASTIC.
Yum! As many other reviewers have said, this is indeed a tasty, zesty chicken salad! The flavors go together nicely, and no changes are necessary. I will definitely make this again.
We have made this once a week since finding it. It is very flavorful. I double (large family) everything except dill and feta cheese. We love the their taste but it is a little strong for those of us used to bland chicken salad. We love it.
Made it for Father's Day brunch. Everyone loved it...I should have made more! =) Don't change a thing.
I like this recipe but I added some mustard and honey. I also used crushed red pepper instead of red bell peppers. The husband gave it a thumbs up so I will definitely make it again!!
Wow! This is delicious! Added a bed of butter lettuce underneath to "up" the healthy-quotient. Awesome recipe!
I love this! I make an extra batch of the dressing and store it for use on broiled chicken and tilapia. It's very versatile. You can make the blandest chicken or fish and just top it with this dressing. That said, the chicken salad is fabulous. It's not mayonnaisey....it's tart. Love the crunch of the pepper and the feta is a perfect compliment.
It's delicious! When I first made it for myself, I couldn't stop eating it! After the first batch, I made the chicken salad continuously for almost a week until I ran out of the ingredients :)
Yum! Interesting blend of flavors! My 2 year old loved it...what a surprise!
This is one of my favorite recipes! I use a 12.5 ounce can of chicken to save time on cooking the chicken. Thanks for sharing!
My husband and I have been taking this to work for lunch daily. It is very good, but I added a little less feta the second time I made it. The dill really brings out the flavor.
This has a nice taste to it, the dill really makes a difference!
I did not care for this.
Very good as is. No changes necessary.
I have made this recipe twice now and we enjoy it very much! I didn't change anything. The flavors are a wonderful blend. It's also really easy to make too. It never lasts long. Thanks for a great recipe!
wonderful. i will make this many times in the future. i used dried dill weed as i could find no fresh dill and it was still great!
This is so yummy!
I followed the directions and I liked it, but I wouldn't be in a rush to make it again. It was ok.
This was pretty tasty, and definitely a big change from the "norm." I liked it, but I'm not sure just how much yet. I may make it again in the future. Thank you for sharing!
So very good, the only thing is my family is so picky they wouldn't even try it. I will be making it for myself and for luncheons though.
Great and easy chix salad recipe! i used parmesan cheese because it is what i had on hand. will definitely make again!
Bucking the tide to say that though I love all the individual ingredients in this recipe, it was as I had feard: mixed together this just tasted weird. Even my child who loves EVERYTHING gave it a strong thumbs down.
This was a great, super easy chicken salad. I'm not usually a big fan of chicken salad but decided to try this one since I had leftover BBQ chicken I needed to use. My husband and 8-year-old daughter also loved it. The only thing I did different was add some chopped tomatoes. Next time I might also add chopped cucumbers. My husband ate his on a pita, and I just ate it on chopped lettuce. Thanks!
Colorful and delicious stuff Chris. To me, anything will dill is always a winner. I added a few more seasonings and served it to myself over a bed of lettuce. Thanks!
I have to say I made this recipe both with and without the feta and although I enjoy feta, I prefer the salad without. I also used miracle whip instead of mayo. I used about 1/2 cup of red bell pepper and a 1/4 cup of celery. Very good.
I used chicken breasts that had been baked with hot sauce, so I'm sure that had an impact, but I thought this salad was WONDERFUL. I used 1 T dried dill instead of the fresh, and I only let the flavours meld for about 10 minutes at room temperature.
Did not include any red pepper. Excellent recipe!
I made this chicken salad last night. As I was making the dressing, I added the dill as I chopped it. After 2T, it seemed like there was a lot of dill, so I tasted it. To me, it overpowered everything else. I shredded up some more chicken and made more dressing (without the dill) to combine it all and cut down on the dill flavor. Personally, I think 1/2T of dill would have been plenty. Other than that, I loved the different take on chicken salad, even my finicky son likes it! I will definitely be making this again, just cutting way down on the dill.
I am a HUGE FAN of chicken salad and this recipe is SIMPLY DIVINE!! Now, since I love chicken salad so much I DOUBLED the recipe. I am also allergic to GARLIC so, I did a 1:1 substitution for chopped shallots instead... I also added a 1/4 of red onion because I love the bite of red onion in chicken salad. I also added 2 chopped celery stalks. On the first go around I did refrigerate the dressing for a few hours before combining the remaining ingredients... However, on the SECOND go around I combined all of the ingredients together and stored the mixture overnight in the fridge before serving for lunch the next day and I could not taste any difference. So, if you are short on time then the second method may be a tad bit easier for you. I do think that to get the maximum flavor from all of the ingredients that you have to let the chicken salad sit over night in the refrigerator. I served the chicken salad with celery sticks and large croutons that were toasted and covered in butter. It was DELICIOUS!!:)
This is delicious! It's my all time favorite sandwich spread! I cheat and just keep a couple cans of chunk chicken in my cupboard. I also cut back on the amount of mayonnaise due to the amount of juice still left in the chicken after you drain it. Incredibly good stuff!
This recipe is simple and delicious. Everyone at my "Ladies Lunch" thought I had created a gourmet dish...I kept saying "it's just chicken salad" I used dry dill instead of fresh and it worked out well.
absolute favorite. left out the pepper, and cut back on the dill, almost doesn't last an hour after i make it. thank you!
This recipe is phenomenal! I substitute cucumber for the pepper - it tastes great in a wrap with carrots and lettuce. YUM! Thank you for sharing!
I made no changes and would definitely make it again. Excellent!
This was a good receipe. I followed the receipe exactly. The red pepers really brought out the flavor.
We love this salad and enjoy it often.
Far too much dill and Feta just doesn't work in this context. I might be a bit biased because so far I've only ever liked Feta on pizza and even then I could take it or leave it.
My whole family, including 3 children under 13, loved this! I added celery and shredded carrots. Served inside pita wedges. Fantastic recipe!
This was a great recipe to make in a pinch, cooking the chicken was the longest part. I made the first part and put it in the freezer for 10 mins to chill instead of several hours in the fridge. I also only used 1 1/2 cloves of fresh garlic, which will be tamed to 1 clove next time, as well as toning down the dill by a pinch. I shredded the chicken then mixed it warm with the peppers and feta which made for a nice melt. I sided with dill pickle spears and sweet potatoe chips to help set of the sandwich that was served on multigrain panni bread. If you are not a fan of heavy garlic dishes, I suggest either using only half a clove or just a little garlic powder. I think I will use this as an appetizer for the next party served on crackers or something similar.
This is a favorite at our house and we have it once a month or more. I use a rotisserie chicken and double the recipe. We have it in pita bread. My kids love it and I love that it's a quick fix for a great summer meal!
I make this chicken salad ALL the time. I LOVE it. I really don't like chicken salad with celery, fruit or nuts. So this was a nice treat. SO much flavor. I actually don't use bell peppers or garlic, since I always have every other ingredient on hand. HIGHLY recommend this one! p.s. I almost always use a rotisserie chicken!
This was a nice change from the usual chicken salad, the red pepper added some sweetness. However, some people are turned off by the feta cheese.
Pretty good. Great mix of ingredients, however, I put only 2/3 of the dill and it was enough
This was wonderful! My hubby loved getting a big bite of the feta mixed with the chicken to him it was like hitting the flavor jackpot! The only change i made was i used dried dill instead of fresh so I used half the amount of dried that I would have fresh.
This was fabulous! I was just trying something different when I came upon this must have recipe. I used goat cheese the second time I made it and liked the flavor even better. This is great to have some in the fridge for a quick snack.
This was a big hit!!! I realized I was out of garlic, so I ended up using garlic powder...didnt seem to make a difference, so definitely will make again!
