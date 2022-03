This was a great recipe with some modifications. I boiled my chicken and took the meat off the bone then used the broth instead of water and a can of Rotel tomatoes. I used 1 large sweet potato instead of white and sliced up 3 or 4 carrots in it. I also used black beans since that's what I had on hand. I had about a half head of cauliflower that I chopped up and threw in. I used regular chunky peanut butter- about 3 heaping tablespoons. After I got it all going and tasted it, I saw what other reviewers were talking about. I found it to be quite bland, even with all the spice! I pretty much doubled the garlic, onion, cumin, black pepper, red pepper flakes then added curry and paprika to the mix. It definitely made it better and the next day was great! This is something that needs time to meld together to be a really, really good recipe. It made alot, so I ate on it for about 3 days and was not disappointed with the left overs at all. I will be making this again.