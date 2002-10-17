Richard's Chicken Breasts

These are the plumpest, juiciest chicken breasts ever! You can change the recipe by changing the sauces (for example, add fruit jams or jellies, or hot peppers; everything I like goes well with this recipe!)

Recipe by CINDER

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Season flour with poultry seasoning. Dredge the chicken breasts in the seasoned flour. Melt the butter with the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, fry the chicken in the hot butter mixture for about 5 minutes each side, depending on the thickness. Remove the chicken and set aside (keep warm.)

  • Deglaze pan with Marsala wine (deglazing is swirling or stirring a liquid in a pan to dissolve cooked food particles remaining on the bottom). Add the chopped mushrooms, chopped onions and rosemary. Saute for 5 minutes over high heat.

  • Return the chicken breasts to the skillet, baste with drippings, put cheese on the breasts and cook for another 2 1/2 minutes with the lid on tightly. Don't touch the lid! Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes, until the breasts cook through. Check the seasoning and adjust. You will have the plumpest, juiciest chicken breasts you can imagine!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 64g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 162.4mg; sodium 352.2mg. Full Nutrition
