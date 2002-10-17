Richard's Chicken Breasts

I gave this a 4 because I used what I had on hand. I didn't have any wine so I used chicken stock. I also added a little sage,parsley,onion and garlic powder to the flour. I threw in red bell pepper to the mushroom onion mix. I too sautéed the veggies before deglazing with the stock. I had a friend helping me as I was going to pound the breasts but she cut the chicken into cubes instead. It was a great mistake! I also added chopped garlic in with the rosemary. I didn't use the cheese because I didn't have any. This came out so awesome! The hubs wants it in our rotation. He raved and raved about how tender the chicken was and the flavor of the whole dish. Next time,I will make more sauce to toss with the pasta or rice. This recipe is so good and versatile like Richard says. I don't think I will use the cheese..I don't think it needs it. Tx Richard for a awesome chicken recipe! I usually try a new recipe exactly like the cook states it but I just had to wing it this time. Try this folks..it is really the bomb!