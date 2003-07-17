Chicken As You Like It
This is a recipe that, once all of the ingredients are put together, produces a tasty sauce to spoon over the cooked chicken. Mmm, mmm, good!
I definately agree with everyone who says to double the sauce amount. I used fresh mushrooms which also added moer liquid. I was a bit disappointed with how little flavor there was despite the dressing and onion soup mix. I did however love how moist the chicken was and the extra sauce to put over mashed potatos or rice. I WILL make this again and perhaps add some garlic, salt, pepper, and other spices of my own. Thanks for sharing!Read More
I do not recommend making this in a slow cooker. The flavor was way to acidic and I ended up adding 2 chopped potatoes to make it more tolerable.Read More
This recipe is fantastic. I've made it quite a few times. However I use 1 cup of italian dressing and 1 package of onion soup mix.
This was absolutely phenomenal, I doubled the sauce andused fresh mushrooms and homegrown tomatoes and it was absolutely delicious!
This was Fabulous!!! I did increase the amount of sauce as others suggested, specifically: (my bird was over 5lbs.) I used 1 1/2c Italian dressing, 2 pkgs Onion soup mix and 1 teaspoon Oregano. Baked 45 min. Then I topped with 8oz fresh mushrooms, sliced, and about a cup of cherry tomatoes, halved, and baked another 30-40 minutes. The house smelled amazing and everyone cleaned their plates! The sauce was delicious over creamy mashed potatoes. This one's a keeper for sure!
I had put off trying this because my kids kept saying they didn't like Italian dressing. I decided to sneek it in one night and I'm glad I did because they loved it and was surprised when I told them what was in it. I too used 1 cup dressing to 1 package soup and doubled it to put extras over mash potatoes. Will be making this one again as it was so quick and easy.
This recipe was very easy and very delicious! My very picky 10 year old son loved it !!!!
very tasty and moist chicken. i marinated mine for a few hours before baking and used fresh mushrooms. great recipe.
Everybody that has tried this has loved it.
We LOVE this recipe. I usually double the "sauce" and we eat it over mashed potatoes. I have also tried it in a crock pot (minus the tomatoes)and I thought it was even better, as it allowed the chicken to "marinate" more. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good.. added more italian dressing and cut the onion mix down to 1 packet. Also had cheesy scalloped potatoes and a veg. MMMMMM
Excellent! I was a bit wary of putting two packets of soup mix in but did and it was delicious. Make sure you double the sauce for your potatoes!
Very good. Would make again but I also increased the amount of italian dressing - otherwise it was like a paste. I didn't have any tomatoes so I used 1/2 of a small can of tomato sauce. Still very good.
While baking I also added more dressing, although not quite enough as I could barely taste the dressing upon serving...but next time I will double the sauce. Still very good!
This sounded a little strange to me but the chicken was so moist! The family loved it.
I was hesitant to try this recipe, as I wasn't sure how onion soup mix and Italian dressing would taste together...needless to say, the results were wonderful. I put in a bit more dressing, as one rater suggested, as well as a few more tomatoes. After his second helping, my husband declared that this is his new favorite meal!
Love this recipe. I used to make one like it and lost the recipe, so I was thrilled to find this -- it is so easy for something that tastes so good. I use less onion soup than what this recipes calls for, usually one package... two has too strong of an onion flavor and makes it too salty for my family's taste.
I added a little more Italian dressing than was called for - I felt it was a little dry.
This was a hit at our house. My husband liked the flavour. Per the suggestions I doubled the recipe and used 1 cup of italian dressing and only one packet of onion soup. I've saved this to my recipe box....it's a keeper.
This is the best baked chicken I ever made. I didn't have enough Italian dressing so I added some Greek Vinaigrette to make up the difference. YUMMY! Then I realized my husband chopped up all the mushrooms we had really small so I didn't add those or the tomatoes and it was delicious. I grilled zuchinni and squash and put some of the gravy on that. I will make again.
I was really impressed! We found some large chicken breasts on sale so we used those, and fresh mushrooms instead of canned. My husband mixed the soup mix and a whole bottle of Italian dressing and let it sit for an hour before cooking. My youngest son, who loves chicken did not like it, but everyone else loved it. The mushrooms are what make it, next time I will use twice as many. This is a recipe I will use again and again, and probably make slightly differently every time. So feel free to play with the amount of ingredients depending on your taste, but it's a good one!
I followed the recipe to a tee and this was completely raw after 1 hour of cooking. I had to cook it for and entire other hour and then broil the chicken to make it edible.
I cut the soup mix in 1/2 and added a bit of water. This was delicious, and soooo fast. I will definalty make it again soon.
We were not impressed with this recipe. I did as others said by doubling the sauce & it was just salty & not great at all. I will not make this recipe again.
This was an alright sauce. Wasn't really that fantastic but was ok for something different to do to chicken. Not sure we will be using this again though.
Delicious!! Didn't have mushrooms & used fresh tomatoes! Definitely a keeper!
Not so great. Kinda boring. Not enough spice or flavor.
Too dry. Definitely needs more liquid (dressing) added to the onion soup mix. Flavor is good though. Recipe just needs to be tweaked.
