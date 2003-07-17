Chicken As You Like It

This is a recipe that, once all of the ingredients are put together, produces a tasty sauce to spoon over the cooked chicken. Mmm, mmm, good!

Recipe by LEG52

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13 inch baking pan, arrange chicken and bay leaves. In a small bowl, combine the salad dressing, onion soup mix and oregano. Pour mixture over chicken.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven, basting occasionally, for 40 minutes. Add the mushrooms and tomatoes and bake an additional 20 minutes (or until chicken and vegetables are tender.) If desired, serve with rice and salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
752 calories; protein 55g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 51.6g; cholesterol 212.8mg; sodium 2058.4mg. Full Nutrition
