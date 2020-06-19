Wild Strawberry Treat

A nutritious, yummy morsel of a dessert. Use wild strawberries to get the full flavor.

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a bowl, whisk together the yogurt, milk, sugar, and strawberry milk powder. Arrange the strawberries on top, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 186.5mg. Full Nutrition
