Wild Strawberry Treat
A nutritious, yummy morsel of a dessert. Use wild strawberries to get the full flavor.
A nutritious, yummy morsel of a dessert. Use wild strawberries to get the full flavor.
Easy and so deliscious.Read More
If there was a zero star rating, this recipe would receive it. I made the recipe exactly as stated and it did not turn out well. I tried adding more sugar and strawberry mix, but it didn't help at all. It was beyond gross tasting.Read More
If there was a zero star rating, this recipe would receive it. I made the recipe exactly as stated and it did not turn out well. I tried adding more sugar and strawberry mix, but it didn't help at all. It was beyond gross tasting.
Easy and so deliscious.
I made a few changes to this and it turned out really good. Organic fat free plain yogurt, 1/2 scoop of protein supplement strawberry flavor insteat of the flavored milk powder, and added some nutty nugget cereal since I served for breakfast. I will definetely make this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections