Phyllo-Wrapped Halibut Fillets with Lemon Scallion Sauce

This was so fun to make! Definitely a good and EASY Sunday dinner. I made some changes: For the filling, I mixed some chopped up (RAW) chicken, 2 tsp of minced garlic, some dill, salt and pepper and some of the chopped scallions. The raw chopped chicken mixture cooks in 15 minutes like the halibut and is very moist. For the sauce, I only put in half the lemon and I chopped a small shallot for the sauce,plus the scallions, salt, pepper and cream. YUM! My husband (who is very picky) absolutely loved it. A word about the sauce, I was reading other reviews that people are boiling it longer to lose the lemon flavor. This will not lessen the flavor, it just ensures that the cream doesn't curdle or is too runny. If you don't like a really tart/lemony sauce, I would reduce the amount of lemon juice to 1 1/2 TBS and boil it down like the recipes states. Don't boil too long or you will scorch the lemon and have a burnt tasting cream sauce. Also, for those who have never used phyllo - its FUN! Don't read the directions on the box, they are too daunting and not necessary. Just thaw the phyllo overnight and take out as many sheets as you need (make sure you have all the ingredients ready though). Lay the phyllo down like a sheet of paper "landscape"-wise (like a piece of paper). Brush up and down with butter, if you brush left to right, you will rip the pieces. But if you do rip the pieces, you can't even tell after they bake. Thanks for the easy and elegant recipe!

Read More