Phyllo-Wrapped Halibut Fillets with Lemon Scallion Sauce
The flaky phyllo crust keeps the halibut moist and delicious for this spin on halibut en croute. For a nicer presentation, cut halibut in half at an angle before placing on the sauce.
This was so fun to make! Definitely a good and EASY Sunday dinner. I made some changes: For the filling, I mixed some chopped up (RAW) chicken, 2 tsp of minced garlic, some dill, salt and pepper and some of the chopped scallions. The raw chopped chicken mixture cooks in 15 minutes like the halibut and is very moist. For the sauce, I only put in half the lemon and I chopped a small shallot for the sauce,plus the scallions, salt, pepper and cream. YUM! My husband (who is very picky) absolutely loved it. A word about the sauce, I was reading other reviews that people are boiling it longer to lose the lemon flavor. This will not lessen the flavor, it just ensures that the cream doesn't curdle or is too runny. If you don't like a really tart/lemony sauce, I would reduce the amount of lemon juice to 1 1/2 TBS and boil it down like the recipes states. Don't boil too long or you will scorch the lemon and have a burnt tasting cream sauce. Also, for those who have never used phyllo - its FUN! Don't read the directions on the box, they are too daunting and not necessary. Just thaw the phyllo overnight and take out as many sheets as you need (make sure you have all the ingredients ready though). Lay the phyllo down like a sheet of paper "landscape"-wise (like a piece of paper). Brush up and down with butter, if you brush left to right, you will rip the pieces. But if you do rip the pieces, you can't even tell after they bake. Thanks for the easy and elegant recipe!Read More
We thought the lemon sauce was way too tart. Other than that, there's nothing special about wrapping fish in phyllo. I've wrapped many things in phyllo, is a great idea. However, what makes the dish is how you do it and what sauce you serve it with. In this case, nothing special at all.Read More
My family can't wait to eat this again - what a delicious way to eat halibut! The only changes I made were to use half & half instead of whipping cream and less lemon juice. I used the rest of my phyllo dough package to make dessert: spray a muffin pan with Pam & take one phyllo dough folded into 4ths molding it into the pan - spray again and repeat, alternating the direction of the dough, using 4 sheets per cup. Then sprinkle with cinnamon & sugar & bake. Makes cute dessert cups for fruit with whipped cream, or whatever! A nice dessert with this dish. I saw the recipe somewhere on here, but can't find it again!
I would have given this recipe 5 stars except for the sauce. Both my husband and I thought it ruined the flavor of the phyllo wrapped fish. We live in Alaska and catch all our own fish so we make this often using a variety of spices. Play around with the spices and we also make it with every kind of fish possible; cod, salmon, king mackrell, red drum, sea bass and more.
I must have made 50 dinners from allrecipes.com and this is my first review. It was without a doubt the best recipe yet! I made two small changes. To cut way down on the fat, I used CoolWhip instead of whipping cream. I mixed it first to make it more liquidy. Came out awesome! Also, for the lemon juice, I juiced a fresh lemon (you can squeeze or press it) since it's such an important part of the meal. The sauce was delicious this way and had much less fat! I made a little extra of it and poured it on some steamed vegetables, which accompanied the meal nicely.
...without question, one of the best recipes on allrecipes.com. It should read "******", I love all types of seafood dishes and this is my absolute favorite. Only a couple of changes, mix 2 tsp of cold water with 2 tsp cornstarch to thicken the lemon sauce once completed and we found the best results with fresh Haddock. You must try this recipe.
Very easy and impressive recipe! I haven't had much experience using dill, but I really liked the flavor. I think next time I would even use more. The lemon flavor of the sauce was a little too strong, so I added a little more cream and some Parmesan cheese to cut the flavor. It was absolutely delicious. Thanks so much for a keeper.
This really is an impressive recipe for a dinner party. Atop the lemon sauce the wrapped halibut made a very special presentation, and my guests all enjoyed it. With so many reviews referring to "to strong of a lemon flavor," I decided to use only 1/2 cup lemon juice for 8 servings, and followed the rest of the recipe as stated. Really delicious, pretty easy, and great results. Afterwards, I felt like a chef! A good one!
Amazing! I followed the recipe except to the sauce I added a bit of white wine and some parmesan. Next time I would make a bit more sauce. Served with asparagus, roasted cauliflower and brown basmati rice. A 6 star dinner for sure!
Unbelievably good! Got rave reviews, better than at a restaurant, the phyllo gives it a nice twist, the sauce was to die for!
This was so Good! It is a great alternative to some of the heavier halibut dishes. The sauce was a little more lemonly that I would have liked but my boyfriend LOVED IT! I also added a little bit of white wine to the sauce. Will definalty make again, and again and again.
This has to be one of my favorite recipes on this site; we'd have it more often if it weren't so expensive and if halibut didn't have such a high mercury content. It is delightfully elegant and yet deceptively simple. It took some practice to get accustomed to working with phyllo but the results are worth the effort. The phyllo is light and flaky out of the oven and soaks up the sauce wonderfully. It also holds all the fish's moisture it, so the end result is very moist. Unless you allow the dough to start getting very dark, I think this one might make it almost impossible to overcook. I've made this several times as written, but I've recently started exchanging the heavy cream for evaporated milk. The texture is not quite as creamy, but the amount of fat in the meal is significantly reduced, which I think is worth it. I also reduce the lemon juice very, very slowly. I've boiled it down too fast already and the result was a bitter sauce.
This was almost perfect. Spouse thought lemon sauce was too thin and too lemony. I will adjust next time, and there WILL be a next time! I used cod, as halibut was way too pricy this time of year. It was wonderful. I baked it for 16 mins as it needed just a little more cook time. It is amazing, and the fish turns out perfectly. Not overdone. I also used Montreal Steak seasoning ( I know it is supposed to be for steak)for my fish instead of pepper. I got the idea from a recipe from Rachel Ray to make salmon burgers,and it really perked up the cod and gave it a little more personality.So for those of you who found the seasoning a little bland, try it. It doesn't overpower the fish. This dish would be perfect for a dinner party for the boss. It is that elegant and impressive.
I found this recipe about a year ago and have made it several times. For Mother's Day I asked my wife what she wanted and this was it. Fantastic taste. Only suggestion, if you are a sauce lover, make a lot more!
Wow, wow, wow! This is one of the most delicious, beautiful and professional dishes I've made from this site. I was a little nervous about making it since I've never used phyllo dough before and I wasn't sure how the sauce would turn out. It's a lot easier than I thought and the sauce is amazing! I doubled the fillets and dough, but kept the sauce the same and it was just the right proportions for 4 servings. I cut the fillets in half lengthwise and stacked them. That way I could roll them more, resulting in more flakey layers. I think any mild white fish would be great in this recipe. Highly recommend!
As expected- i made a few changes, I by mistake only brought one package of phyllo, which only has 2 sheets. I easily fixed the issue with just rolling out the dough, creating more layers. It was a super easy recipe. I doubled the sauce recipe and served it on angle hair (i also added some garlic)
The phyllo I had got moldy in the refrigerator so I only got to try the sauce but it was amazing! I actually couldn't believe how good it was. I thought I had overcooked the lemon juice but right when it turns a dark, golden yellow, the cream is ready to be added. I added a little garlic powder as well.
We give it a top rating...elegant and no fuss dinner party fare.
My first time ever using phyllo dough. I was a bit hesitant but all recipes I've tried from this site has yet to disappoint me. I rescaled the ingredients for 8, didn't make any other changes and it is absolutely delicious. Eight was our original guest list, we ended up having 12, but it was still enough to go around. I also made an aioli (also from allrecipes) it too did not disappoint. Thank you and keep 'em coming !!
first time I ever worked with phyllo dough...easy enough after reading the side of the box...crazy good...this would be great for company but was fantastic for just us too...opened somet really good wine to go with it...will make again and again...would not change anything...
This was fantastic with modifications to the lemon juice. I reduced it by half as others stated. Be careful to not burn it....mine was ok with not reducing it to almost evaporated. Also do NOT use fat free half and half as it will curdle everytime. Next time I will use heavy whipping cream. I ended up using tilapia, dry dill and felt the fish turned out too bland. I'll try fresh dill, garlic and other ideas from the reviewers next time. Cooked for 12 mins.
The fish could use more seasonings than just the salt, pepper, and dill. It was my first time with phyllo, and it wasn't near as hard as I thought it would be. Nice presentation, just a little lacking in flavor.
This was a great recipe - the phyllo dough was easy to work with and really kept the halibut moist. I added more cream because I thought the sauce was slightly too tart. It's a great company recipe too because you can prepare the fish packets early in the day and keep them refrigerated (covered with plastic wrap) until it's time to bake them.
Not having Phyllo on hand I used parchment paper. I keep forgetting about that... also, I love lemon but for those who don't think "Myere Lemon". It is the process that is a great way to cook...to kill the calories, if you like the cream use "fat free 1/2 &1/2..put the food on a diet... You can also use thin sliced potatoes. I may even try this with leftover rice...why not? fun---fun!!
Made it for dinner tonight and can't say enough good things about this dish. It is simple to make, and the halibut comes out perfectly tender if it is fresh or thawed over night. Be careful not to put *too* much lemon in the sauce though - you can always squeeze some extra lemon onto the fish it if there isn't enough in the sauce.
Halibut is typically mild and can dry out easily when baking. We readily have available fresh pacific northwest halibut and I get tired of the same ol' dill/mayo/butter recipes. This one was A KEEPER! What a great way to keep in the moisture, and add an alternative flavor. Thank you!
I ended up using cod fillets, because that is what we had on hand at the time. The recipe was simple and delicious.
LOVED IT!!! Easy to make, easy to eat. I was so lazy though and didn't bother chopping scallions, i just sprinkled dill on the sauce and everyone loved it!
Amazing!! I substituted tilapia as that's what I had on hand. There was so much flavor to the dish and the fish was flaky. I used half and half instead of the heavy cream and added a bit more to cut down on the lemon. I made the sauce ahead of time and it tasted even better!! I put the fish in a bed of rice with green beans for a side. This is dish is a keeper!
This was ok - the recipe sounded better than it was. I followed the recipe exactly and while presentation was nice, the lemon sauce was very thin and VERY lemon-y for our taste. I'm glad I tried it, but I probably won't make it again.
Super yummy! I made this with other fishes and it turns out so wonderfully. I also add more salt to the lemon cream sauce. So delicious!
I would not change a thing this recipe is absolutely Delicious!!!
What a great presentation! My husband was skeptical while I was preparing this dish but we both agree it was great! Take the advice of other reviewers and let the lemon juice evaporate as much as possible to keep it from being as strong. This is a terrific way to cook the Alaskan Halibut in my freezer. Thanks for such a great recipe!
OMG...this is delicious. I served this dish to my sister and brother-in-law when they were visiting from out of state. They both said it tasted like a restaurant quality dinner. Instead of halibut, I used cod (our favorite white fish). I tweaked the sauce by using more milk (didn't use cream) and green onions and dill. It cut down on the strong lemon taste and worked very well. I will definitely make this again.
Loved this meal. Would be great to entertain with because of the presentation it makes. Could have used a little more sauce but the taste was perfect.
This was great and so easy! I didn't have phyllo, so I used puff pastry instead and it worked great. I also used 1/2 lemon juice and 1/2 lemonade and the flavor was wonderful. The presentation is very impressive for guests!
I found this recipe after Christmas when I had some left over phyllo dough. It was great, except that the sauce was *extremely* lemony. I threw out the first batch of sauce and remade it with only 1 tbsp of lemon juice and it was lovely. I may not buy and entire package of phyllo especially for this, but my husband and I really enjoyed it.
This is very, very good! The key to this is reducing the lemon juice enough - more than one would think. The first time I cooked this, I did not reduce enough and it was quite lemony, but I added a little organic sugar to cut the tang and it was amazing. I also tried this with true cod and found it delicious, as well. I agree with others who say any semi-firm white fish will work. Lastly, I tried it with olive oil instead of butter and coconut milk instead of cream. This was also good and will cook again, but not as good as the original recipe - it's hard to beat butter and cream...:)
Absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare, I would not hesitate to serve this dish to guests. I served it with roasted asparagus and Spectacular Marsala Glazed Carrots with Hazelnuts from this site for an easy yet elegant meal.
I made this exactly the way the recipe read but next time I will only use 1/2 the lemon juice. Also I baked it in the toaster oven and will use regular oven next time. Will do again.
Excellent!!! Followed the recipe exactly. The only thing I will do next time is use more phyllo sheets and a smaller piece of of halibut (maybe about 3 oz). The recipe was excellent as is, but I can see myself experimenting with different spices and herbs. Thanks for the recipe JAYDA.
Pretty good! I love the sauce, but the texture of the phyllo wasn't my favorite... maybe I did something wrong?
This was fabulous! My husband is still raving. I took a shortcut and used Lemon Dill sauce from International that requires adding butter to their powered sauce packet and it turned out great. What a flashy and easy to prepare meal. Will definitely serve this one to guests to impress.
Excellent way to use halibut! I skipped the sauce, but added garlic powder, s&p, and paprika to the fish before I wrapped them.
Mmmm... this was sooo good! After reading other reviews, I decided to try another sauce all-together. I also used cod (my store didn't have any halibut), and used dried dill (also, my store was out). The fish worked out very nicely and the dill substitution worked out alright, but I know if I used fresh dill it would have knocked it out of the park. Overall, this was a fantastic, impressive, and EASY recipe. Thanks!
This is a very simple yet delicious recipe!
Excellent recipe! I made sure to let most of the lemon juice evaporate before adding the cream to make sure the lemon flavour wasn't too overpowering. Will DEFINITELY make in the future!!!
Very good, however I didn't have the cream or green onions. I had some half and half on hand and chives in the garden so used them instead. Might cut back on the lemon juice next time. Excellent for just the two of us.
To make this recipe more healthy, (and vegan) we used earth balance butter and coconut milk instead of the butter and cream. It was delicious!
This one is definitely a keeper. When I tasted the sauce at first, it tasted too lemony, but it's actually great with the fish/phyllo combo. The dill really popped! I used snapper and half and half. I think next time, I'm going to use a couple more sheets of phyllo.
I felt this recipe was missing something -- it was a little bland, with just the fresh dill and salt and pepper. Maybe I forgot something! As some of the other reviewers stated, the sauce had too much lemon. I would recommend only about a tablespoon -- for a double recipe (I had four people to serve). I also added about a tablespoon of fresh dill to the sauce to enhance the flavor a bit.
This was amazing. I had phyllo left over from a dessert I made earlier in the week and didnt know what I was saving it for. It was in pieces but using butter and basting brush created a perfect dinner. I did follow others suggestions and only use 1 1/2 tbs lemon juice and 1 cup whipping cream. Added Oregano and lots of parmesan to the sauce. If I had white wine I would of added that as well. I had very thick fillets and was worried about the baking time. Covered them with foil for the first 5 minutes and cooked an additional 5 minutes, was a little too long. 15 minutes would of been more than enough for these super thick fillets. It definitely wasnt the low fat version but it was amazing.
So simple and tasty! Substituted rosemary for dill since we didn't have any. Probably would have been delicious even without it! Will definitely make again.
A delicious and easy way to cook fish. It was cooked perfectly! Next time I'll try with a different sauce.
Beautiful Dish! I didn't have any butter so I used olive oil instead. Tasted great but didn't brown very well. I would love to hear any other suggestions on sauces. Second entry: Made this again with thin strips of Chicken breast. I was nervous that it would dry out. It didn't and it was awesome! I cooked it a little longer to be safe. Next time I will put cubes of chicken rather than strips so that it is easier to eat. We can't decide which we like better- salmon or chicken.
Absolutely wonderful!!!! The sauce didn't look like it would be very good, but it was perfect! Served with a side of brown rice and steamed broccoli. Just wonderful!
Love this, we make it as often as possible, we use fresh alaskan halibut
YUM!! That's all I can say! We didn't have any dill which I'm sure would make this dish even better and I will give it a fair chance with the dill as well, but even without the dill this dish was great!!! The fish came out amazing, and I loved the lemon scallion sauce! Thank you for this dish!!!
This was easy and impressive. I was not sure 15 mins would be enough to cook the fish thru but it was! The sauce was zesty and went perfectly with the fish. I will definately make this recipe again, thanks!
I didn't like this and my boyfriend said he thought it was okay, but not great. I followed the recipe exactly. I think the sauce is what ruined it for me, honestly. Mixing the cream with the lemon juice made a fatty/twangy sauce that didn't work for me. I may try to wrap fish in phyllo dough again, though, as I enjoyed the texture.
Very good recipe ! A couple things ...make sure that you use the amount of phyllo dough listed in the recipe...dont be like me and throw a couple more sheets on for more cripsness. Takes the fish a little longer to cook and you run the rish of over cooking the fish. Mine turned out awesome, the hubby loved it ...went for seconds ! Will make again !
LOVE!
Very elegant and easy. I added chopped mushrooms and broccoli and grated parmesan. Thank you for a great use of phyllo dough!
Added garlic and cornstarch. Really good.
This recipe was just as great as all the reviews said it was! Followed the recipe exactly. The phyllo I used was cracked when I opened it so I just alternated the way I laid the layers so the cracks wouldn't line up and it turned out perfectly. Used frozen halibut fillets, which were fine. The cream sauce never really thickened for me but it still tasted good. I thought using phyllo dough sounded a little intimidating, but as long as you're gentle handling it, it's easy and it makes you look like a pro! Would be great for a dinner party!
Wow, this was very easy and LOOKED amazing! I did not cut the Phyllo dough. I did have to work fast as if you keep the dough out on the counter while you wrap each one as they dry out fast and become brittle. I didn't have fresh dill so I used the dried and it was fine. I also added about 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese to the sauce and it was VERY good too! I also used Orange Roughy instead of halibut due to the terrible price of halibut at the time I made it... it was AWESOME. It would be good with any firm white fish. I will try cod next time. Halibut when its more in season!!
Spot on recipe, easy dish to make, and yum-my. I served it with pan fried Brussel sprouts and a cauliflower/mushroom pottage. Delish!
Our family loves fish and thought this looked so good, but looks can be deceiving. The lemon sauce was so over powering it was unetiable. I had frozen fish which I thawed but realized when cooking there was still alot of moisture in the fish which made a watery pool on the baking sheet turning the phyllo dough into mush.
Mine turned out really doughy and the fish was overcooked....don't know what I did wrong... will not make again....even the sauce was just barley allright. sorry!
So good
I accidentally bought puff pastry instead of phyllo dough but it still turned out good. I added a little Montreal steak seasoning as someone suggested since I didn't feel as though just salt & pepper would give it enough flavor & didn't want it to be bland! It was good but the sauce was another story! It was WAY too sour, too much lemon! My husband made the worst face I've ever seen in my life lol & said it tasted like eating a really sour patch kid!!! Other than the sauce it was good :-)
I used a ritz cracker seafood stuffing on top of Cod before I wrapped it in Phyllo dough (needed to use up stuffing) This was an excellent recipe and except for the stuffing which we thought made it even better I made this as written.
This is a fantastic recipe! I used pollock instead of halibut and it tasted really good as well. It was my first time using phyllo, so I didn't know what to expect of the crust, and it kept breaking apart on me. I had to "improvise" by adding several layers of phyllo and "patched" it so that the fish was entirely wrapped. In the end it looked great and tasted wonderful too. I will certainly make this again.
Based on the reviews about the sauce, I modified the recipe for 3 servings; I made only 2 servings of sauce and used only 2/3 the amount of lemon juice. I found that the sauce had a pleasant and very subtle lemon flavour and the full amount of juice would have been nice too. I think that if you are finding the sauce too lemony you probably aren't letting it evaporate enough. Also, I had some leftover chopped cilantro, and added that to the sauce with the scallions.
I make this recipe almost every time I have halibut. It is so good! It is also very easy, and it impresses your guests. After the first time, I began adding more and more dill-the flavor is so nice. I think I probably ended up with 1.5 tsp. per packet!
A powerhouse of a recipe...and I even prepared it with salmon instead of halibut plus added about 1/8 cup of fresh, coarsely chopped dill per fillet. The intensity of the lemon flavor in the sauce was a bit much but can easily be adjusted with more cream.
Amazing, amazing, amazing! This made me look like Bobby Flay it was so good. I read a couple of reviews saying the lemon was overpowering, and i can see that. Here is how to combat that problem: Make sure you reduce the lemon really reduce the lemon. Get it really hot and boiling, it is a reduction. Also, I added a half teaspoon of sugar to the sauce. Problem solved, recipe now perfect! Thanks for sharing!
Love this!! I have made this recipe just the way it's written, MANY times !! It's just perfect.... The whole family loves it toooo.... The Hubby's Fav!
My only change was to use half and half. Can do this with haddock or flounder. I serve with roasted asparagus and corn on the cob. So tasty!
I've made this several times; it is delicious. The last time I made it was for company and they couldn't believe how wonderful it was. The recipe makes a great presentation for guests if you want to impress them with taste and eye appeal.
Very good. The sauce is quite strong, but tasty.
I loved this recipe. My daughter made it for me the first time. They also added a spicy wasabi sauce on the side for dipping. Oh so good with either one. Halibut comes out so moist and in this crunchy but light dough. Yum Yum. I will make this over and over again. I am going to try like a mahi mahi or cod fish as well. I will keep you posted as to how it works. Thanks Deb
This recipe is fantastic. I followed a few of the suggestions made by other reviewers and cut the lemon juice down to 2TBL. I also used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of heavy cream and used only two sheets of phyllo per fillet, in an attempt to cut back on the calories. The wonderful thing about this recipe is that for my non fish eating child, I wrapped a thin piece of chicken. Everyone was happy! Thanks for a great recipe!
If I could give this recipe a thousand stars, I would.
This is definitely a keeper. The sauce combined with the fish is out of this world. I did take the suggestion of others and made double the sauce. I also added lemon zest to the fish before rolling in phyllo. Another fabulous recipe.
I have made numerous recipes from All Recipes but I have never rated one. But this one was so amazing, I felt compelled to review it. This truly was the best way to have fish. I made only minor adjustments. First, I used the entire sheet of phyllo for one fish instead of half. And second, I reduced the amount of Lemon in the sauce. The sauce was really good, just use a little bit of lemon. I used 1/2 a lemon for 4 servings. All in all, the best dish I have ever made on this site.
Other than using sole instead of halibut I followed the recipe and not only was it really easy to make and really delicious but it also looked nice enough on the plate that I would happily server this at a dinner party. I served it with a bunch of steamed vegetables that could take advantage of the sauce (cauliflower, green beans and carrots).
I have 3 kids ages 13, 11, and 6. All three of them ate the of this. Good stuff Manard. I made it with salmon though.
After halving the amount of lemon juice used based on the recommendation of many reviews, this dish turned out AMAZING. I have never prepared fish beyond very basic salmon, and this recipe was practically fool-proof. I plan on trying it with different (less expensive) fish in the future.
Holy cow!! Can you say yummy! We really enjoyed this. The sauce went so well with the crispy phyllo wrapping. I need to make this again!!
A very easy and fancy way to present fish! I was not too crazy on the sauce - too lemony and will probably go with a cheese sauce next time. I also used rue instead of dill on the fish, make 3 3oz portions but could just sneak them onto the phyllo, added a dot of butter on top of the fish and cooked for 13 minutes. My 5 year old ate her portion all up so that is always high praise!
This recipe was great. My one recommendation is make sure to use fillets instead of steaks, and check for all bones first. It was difficult to find bones due to the phyllo texture. I found the sauce to be a great addition and made it per the recipe, despite other reviews saying it was to much lemon. My boyfriend gave it a great review too.
The sauce was WAY too lemony, but the fish was good.
Originally, I was skeptical of this recipe, but it turned out delicious. The only change I made was using cod instead of halibut, otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Served it with broccoli and rice. My a husband and I loved it! Will definitely make again. I used the rest of the phyllo dough to make the recipe "chocolate hazelnut cigars" which was also really good and easy to make.
I've been searching this website for a couple years now and I've never become a member. Honestly, this is the recipe that did it! This was so good and easy. The phyllo dough adds a great texture and compliments the fish well. Um, I did change a few things ONLY because I forgot to get dill...I used the "It's a Dilly" spice blend by McCormick (I think). Other than that, I agree with some other posters that the lemon could be overpowering in the sauce but it worked well with the dill and I liked it a lot and my finicky boyfriend didn't even mention it (I get blamed for occasionally over seasoning things). Thanks for such a great recipe...the phyllo dough really was fun to cook with!!
Delicious! I did make a couple changes. I sliced each halibut fillet lengthwise and stuffed them with a mixture of: a package of softened cream cheese mixed with a blend of herbs and diced baby shrimp. I also left the dill out of the fish wrap and instead added it and some basil to the lemon sauce. Family loved it!
This was yummy. I made just one change. I used skim milk instead of whipping cream to cut down on fat. It made the sauce thin but it was still very tasty.
This was really good. The phyllo and fish were really tasty. We didn't care much for the sauce...not sure if I did something wrong...but I made it twice and both times the texture was a little creepy...good flavor, though. Might forego it next time.
It was excellent! The recipe is perfect. Sauce is wonderful. Flavour is great.
