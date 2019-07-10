Phyllo-Wrapped Halibut Fillets with Lemon Scallion Sauce

4.4
176 Ratings
  • 5 112
  • 4 45
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

The flaky phyllo crust keeps the halibut moist and delicious for this spin on halibut en croute. For a nicer presentation, cut halibut in half at an angle before placing on the sauce.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Lightly butter 1 sheet of phyllo dough. Lay another sheet directly on top of the first sheet, and lightly butter it. Repeat with remaining 2 sheets of phyllo. Cut sheets in half.

  • Season halibut fillets with salt and pepper. Place a fillet near the bottom edge of one of the halved sheets of phyllo. Sprinkle with dill. Fold in the sides of the phyllo, then roll the fillet. Place on a baking sheet, and lightly brush with butter. Repeat with remaining fillet.

  • Bake in a preheated oven until pastry is puffed and golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring lemon juice to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Boil until almost evaporated. Reduce heat to medium, and stir in cream. Simmer until cream thickens somewhat. Stir in green onions, and season with salt and pepper. Serve halibut on a pool of sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 33.9g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 39.1g; cholesterol 157.4mg; sodium 367.5mg. Full Nutrition
