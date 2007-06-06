Chicken and Sausage with Bowties

4.3
374 Ratings
  • 5 203
  • 4 126
  • 3 28
  • 2 14
  • 1 3

Necessity is the mother of invention. This recipe was created by me because I had a 1 1/2 hour commute to/from work. I have two teenage boys who require a hearty meal to sustain them for at least 1 hour (maybe less). This recipe can be varied; use pork italian sausage if you like (cook longer), veal or pork cutlets or cubes (be careful to cook pork products thoroughly). Serve as a sandwich, skip the pasta, mix with leftover cooked rice; add small green peas or broccoli. I doubt if anything you try will go wrong. Mangia!

Recipe by Patricia Rogers

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Wash chicken breasts and cut into large bite-size pieces. Cut sausages into large pieces. In a large, deep skillet over medium low heat, combine oil and garlic; and cook just enough to flavor the oil. Remove garlic from oil.

  • Add chicken and sausage to skillet and brown both lightly until they are opaque. Add the tomatoes and the wine. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 20 minutes. Season sauce mixture with basil, rosemary and salt and pepper to taste. Add cooked, drained pasta to the skillet mixture. Toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 50.6mg; sodium 526.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022