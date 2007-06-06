Chicken and Sausage with Bowties

This dish is absolutely fantastic! I did make some changes, though. First of all, I used 6 links of spicy italian chicken sausage and 3 chicken breasts. I sauteed the garlic in the olive oil along with a whole diced yellow onion and did not remove any of it. After I browned the chicken (which I liberally seasoned with salt and pepper) and sausage, I added one whole chopped zucchini, about 3/4 of a chopped red bell pepper, a handful of chopped sundried tomatoes, and two chopped artichoke hearts. I added the wine first and let it reduce a bit to make that wine flavor more intense and then added a large can of diced tomatoes (not drained). I reduced the sauce for probably 40 minutes and it was still thin, so I added a little cornstarch and water to thicken it a bit. I finished it with a heavy drizzle of heavy cream and chopped fresh basil. I forwent the rosemary. If you want to hide veggies from your kids or a family member who doesn't like them, in a way that they can't really be tasted, this is it! I would have included green pepper, but didn't have any on hand. It made a HUGE portion, but I froze the remainder for a later meal! It had the perfect blend of cream and spice from the sausage. A+ recipe!!