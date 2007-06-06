Chicken and Sausage with Bowties

Necessity is the mother of invention. This recipe was created by me because I had a 1 1/2 hour commute to/from work. I have two teenage boys who require a hearty meal to sustain them for at least 1 hour (maybe less). This recipe can be varied; use pork italian sausage if you like (cook longer), veal or pork cutlets or cubes (be careful to cook pork products thoroughly). Serve as a sandwich, skip the pasta, mix with leftover cooked rice; add small green peas or broccoli. I doubt if anything you try will go wrong. Mangia!
This was a very good recipe. I made a few modifications but I still gave it 5 stars because the changes were just my likings. I used garlic and cheese sausages (we don't like spicy or fennel). My method for the meat is to brown the chicken and sausage completley in the garlic & olive oil. Cooking it now this way prevents the meat from becoming overcooked during the boiling and simmering process when making the sauce. Remove the meat and set aside than go on with making the sauce in the same skillet. I used red wine and chopped about 5 roma tomatoes (I don't like canned tomatoes). and let it simmer a bit. Once the tomatoes reduced a bit, I added a little cornstarch and water to thicken the sauce along with salt, pepper and 1/2 cup light cream (I got that tip fom other reviewers). I simmered the sauce for about 20 minutes, added the meat in and simmered another 20 minutes. I than added the pasta and a lot of chopped basil (we love basil) and the dish was very very tasty. I am not sure what people are doing when they say it comes out bland. This is very flavorful! Thanks for the recipe!!
I read through the reviews. I only used a chicken breast and a 1/2 and a whole pound of the spicy turkey sausage. I used a T of garlic. I sauteed the garlic. Added the chicken and sausage. Cooked until done. Took meat out. Used 28 oz crushed tomatoe sauce, 1/2 cup red wine, 1 T italian seasoning and S & P to taste. Simmered, added meat and simmered for another 20 minutes. Added 1/2 cup cream with 5 minutes to go. Spooned sauce over noodles. Topped with parmesan cheese. Yum! You could use a jar of spaghetti sauce with a splash of wine if in a hurry. Very good for a simple recipe.
A must try. I only made a few changes based on other reviews. Since I don't like chunks of tomato, I used spaghetti sauce from a jar and just added a little red wine to get that flavor. I cooked the meat in the sauce much longer, about double the time. I added dried onion mid way through. I added cream as one reviewer suggested and I liked what that did to the texture. We will definately have this again!
I used this basic recipe to accomodate some ingredients I needed used - so mine turned out a bit different than the original, but as the chef herself noted, neccessity is the mother of invention! I didnt' use any chicken and added a can of tomato sauce instead of wine, and added about a cup of chopped zucchini. I didn't have any rosemary so used basil, thyme and sage instead. I added the zucchini pretty early in so it could cook with the sausage which gave it amazing flavor and even my little brother who doesn't care for it said it was tasty. I give it 4 stars just to compensate for the differences there may be between the original
I found this recipe three years ago and it is still my husband's absolute favorite. It is so easy and tasty. Thanks for sharing! I use Red Wine Vinegar instead of red wine, and a package of sausage from the butcher instead of skinning the sausage links. It makes it much quicker.
This is a hearty but quickly prepared pasta dinner that tasted like I put a lot more effort into cooking than I did. I love the flavors of sausage and chicken together, and thought it was great to use turkey sausage instead of pork sausage for the sake of good health. I used a little bit of tomato paste to thicken my sauce, and doubled everything so we'd have plenty of leftovers. I added several other seasonings including a bit of marjoram, oregano, onion powder, sugar (to cut the salty taste of canned tomato), and a pinch of allspice - all of which made this sauce taste delicious and slow cooked. I also used ziti with lines instead of bowties - we don't like farfalle much. Everything was delicious and everyone's looking forward to taking leftovers to work tomorrow!
Great dish. It's simple to make, but tastes like you spent quite a bit of time preparing it. Everyone always loves it. You can make it with groud beef or sausage and add other vegetables if you wish. Will make again...
My mother-in-law makes a similar dish. When I couldn't find her recipe card, I tried this one. An excellent version of hers, and much quicker! This is my standard "company" dish. I use white wine instead of red, and go heavy on the rosemary (and use fresh). I always get compliments! Excellent with a strawberry spinach salad.
My husband thanks the person who invented this dish from the bottom of his stomach! It actually makes enough for two full dinners for two hungry people, and it is so delicious! I would definitely make this again!
Definitely a keeper! Didn't have bowties, used curly pasta. Husband suggested combination of sausages we had on hand so we used chicken-apple, Andouille, and bulk hot Italian. Doubled the garlic, can't wait to make it again!
Next time I think I won't use quite as much pasta since there didn't seem to be enough sauce, but maybe I just need to add more diced tomatoes as someone suggested. I actually liked the flavorings, but I always add more spices anyway.
I doctored this up by adding onions but otherwise followed the directions. My family really liked it, including my 2 1/2 year old son who eats basically nothing. He gobbled it up. That is high praise!!
I thought this was delicious, but my husband gave it a "B." (Although he ate about 3 helpings!)I made a few changes to the recipe because I was mising a few ingredients. I used a cup of beef broth instead of the wine and I served it over whole wheat egg noodles. I also used italian seasoning in place of the basil and rosemary. And I used sweet italian sausage instead of hot sausage.I really enjoyed it and it was even tastier the second day!
My husband LOVED this dish, as did I. He is a touring musician and has eaten the greatest foods all over the world and he actually came back for seconds and then finished it off when I went to work. HIGHLY recommended!!!
This was excellent. The only thing I added was fresh grated Romano cheese. I used delmonte diced tomatoes because it was all I had. I also left the garlic in and added a cut up red pepper. It is in my receipe box!!
This was a really good recipe! I used Italian sausage and doubled the crushed tomatoes for more sauce as suggested by others. It turned out quite good and was really easy to make. With more tomatoes it makes a recipe that feeds 6-8 people at my house. Will definitely make again.
This dish is absolutely fantastic! I did make some changes, though. First of all, I used 6 links of spicy italian chicken sausage and 3 chicken breasts. I sauteed the garlic in the olive oil along with a whole diced yellow onion and did not remove any of it. After I browned the chicken (which I liberally seasoned with salt and pepper) and sausage, I added one whole chopped zucchini, about 3/4 of a chopped red bell pepper, a handful of chopped sundried tomatoes, and two chopped artichoke hearts. I added the wine first and let it reduce a bit to make that wine flavor more intense and then added a large can of diced tomatoes (not drained). I reduced the sauce for probably 40 minutes and it was still thin, so I added a little cornstarch and water to thicken it a bit. I finished it with a heavy drizzle of heavy cream and chopped fresh basil. I forwent the rosemary. If you want to hide veggies from your kids or a family member who doesn't like them, in a way that they can't really be tasted, this is it! I would have included green pepper, but didn't have any on hand. It made a HUGE portion, but I froze the remainder for a later meal! It had the perfect blend of cream and spice from the sausage. A+ recipe!!
I tried this last night and it was a HIT. I added a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes and a 3/4 cup of red wine to increase the sauce for my pasta. I also added some sweet red and yellow peppers and 2 cans of diced tomatoes. I will definitely make this again!
This is a good versatile recipe. There's room for lots of variation. Im from Louisiana and it reminded me of jambalaya but with pasta instead of rice. I used some left over chicken andapple sausage but otherwise I followed the recipe and it turned out great. Very easy too.
Very yummy! Whole family loved it! Couldn't find turkey sausage so I used Johnsonville mild Italian sausage. Seasoned the chicken with Italian seasoning, garlic salt & black pepper and cooked it together with the sausage and 1 onion (minced) in 2T olive oil and 1T butter. I doubled the sauce recipe and added 1/2 cup heavy cream & red pepper flakes then simmered for 20 minutes. I served it with Kraft Italian 5 Cheese Blend, salads & garlic bread. Definately a keeper!
Quick and easy...great for a last minute weekday meal. I also used tomato sauce instead of the red wine, and italian seasoning in place of the rosemary. I will definitely try this again..maybe with diced ham instead of the sausage.
I thought this was fantastic! It was hearty and tasty and so easy to make. The only changes I made were to leave the garlic in and add sliced mushrooms. We had it over linguini and the leftovers were wonderful for lunch the next day. A keeper!
I love this recipe. It was my son's favorite dinner. He passed away a few years ago, but I always make it on Mother's Day in his memory. So you see, this is way more than just a recipe to me. Thank you!
This is sinfully good. A rare treat for us because its really not very healthy. The only thing I do differently is I do NOT toss with the pasta before serving. We like having leftovers and the noodles just don't hold up with the liquid on them.
Great recipe! I would suggest adding the wine before the crushed tomatoes and let it deglaze the pan first. That way the alcohol burns off and you don't have to cook the crushed tomatoes quite as long. This will be a staple during the week.
This has become my husbands favorite dish! I made a couple small changes; leaving out the chicken and adding more Italian sausage as well as adding light cream (another reviewers suggestions). Delicious! Even my 20 year old brother loved this dish, and he is VERY picky. If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would!
What a fast, nice easy meal! We used 1.5 lbs sweet pork sausage(no chicken) and amost a whole 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes. Added some crushed red pepper too. Super with the wine - really worth adding it. Will make this again and again. As author says - you can add anything to this and it will be good! I added zucchini this time. Might try eggplant next time. Thanks for a great recipe!
Luckily I read other reviews before I made this so I knew that the sauce could be a little thin and that I shouldn't use all of the macaroni. Also, I personally like my food with a lot of flavor so I added more of the rosemary and basil as well as some thyme, oregano and cayenne pepper for heat. Ading some tomato paste to help thicken the sauce and only about 3/4 of the bowties, this came out great! The result was absolutely delicious that I've already made a second time (and this time I add more of the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste and wine and was able to add the extra pasta so that we would have leftovers). Just add a little extra spice and some tomato paste and this meal is perfect!
This is awesome. By far my favorite easy meal to make. I used white wine instead of red and didn't use the chicken because I thought the sausage would be enough and I was right! Love love love this recipe!
Great to make after a day at work! Fast and easy to make. Very filling & wonderfully good!
Quite tasty, easy and quick to prepare. I too made a modification...instead of the wine i used vodka and cream. (i'm into the vodka sauce lately) i ran to the garden and got the first veggie that was ready...fresh peas...i added them at the last so they would not lose the crunch.
I made this almost exactly as directed, though I left the garlic in the pan when cooking the meat. After the sauce simmered with the meat for 10 minutes I added some oregano, parsley flakes, crushed red pepper in addidtion to the rosemary. I also used a little more than 2 tsps of basil ( the fresh basil in a tube you can find in the produce section) . In addition, I sautéed some fresh spinach in garlic and a bit of olive oil and added that to the whole meat/pasta/sauce mixture at the end. Delish!! My husband and I both loved it.
Delicious!!!!!! And so easy too!!! Just note that it really does take the full hour. such a great meal to make ahead and great for leftovers! Note...add the basil and the rosemary when the sauce is in its last 5 minutes.
I really liked this - I followed the recipe almost exactly but added a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes and used smoked turkey sausage. I added the 1/2 cup of cream like some of the previous reviewers suggested. And, finally, I wilted some fresh spinach into the mix and it was a wonderful addition! I highly recommend this recipe, however, I didn't give it 5 stars only b/c of the added ingredients. Enjoy!
My Family loved this! Even the kids, who are usually very picky, ate it up. I added about a half a cup of heavy cream at the end as someone had suggested and it was great. It cut a little of the acidity out of the sauce. Absolutely delicious!!!
This was a delicious, easy dish! I used mild sausage since my family doesn't like spicy food, and substituted 1/4 c. apple vinegar plus 1/4 c. red wine vinegar for the red wine, and it turned out fine. I used fresh rosemary instead of dried, and added a ton of basil. I really recommend upping the basil if you think there's not enough flavor. Next time I'll add a little more tomato sauce; there wasn't enough for all the pasta. Otherwise, great! It was easy to make and I got rave reviews.
I loved this pasta, especially the next day. I would have given it 5 stars, but I always change it to fit my taste. I added a splash of half and half and threw in some parmesan cheese for some added flavor. I was surprised how much I like the rosemary in this dish. My partner loved it to but could not wrap his head around why it had both chicken AND turkey sausage in it......he still ate it all.
I made this meal this past weekend for my boyfriend and I and it was absolutely delicious!! He really enjoyed the meal and i will definitely make it again. Only adjustments i did was i used 3 garlic cloves, used half and onion and used a can of herb & spices dices tomatoes and didnt drain it. Came out perfectly! Thanks!
Wow, this dish was amazing. I have tried many recipes from this website, but this one has been the best. I cooked the meats all the way through then added to the sauce mixture. I would love to supply a picture, but my husband has finished off all the left-overs...which also heated up great!!
This was an easy and great recipe. I let my son choose which pasta style he wanted, and he chose rotini. I did not think the sauce was too thin. When I mixed with the pasta it all absorbed in and looked just like the picture. My 4 year old said, "MMM, this is good pasta." He ate every bite and even ate left over for lunch. Enough said!!!!
This was delicious! I changed a few things because I was too lazy to go to the store. All I had on hand was a can Italian stewed tomatoes, so I put them in the blender, but left them slightly chunky for texture. I didn't use any oil since my sausage produces enough on its own. I sauteed the sausage for a minute, then added the garlic and a little leftover chicken from last nights' dinner. I poured in the sauce and followed the rest of the directions almost to a T. The only complaint I have is completely my own fault- All I had on hand was this really cheap, gross red wine. It gave the sauce a really weird flavor, so I threw in about a half a cup of Ragu and a pinch of sugar. I added cornstarch to it as the other reviewers suggested to make the sauce thicker. We ate it over Linguine noodles. I can't wait to make this again! My boyfriend raved. Thank you!
I have a recipe for bowtie pasta and Italian sausage and thought this would be a nice change of pace. I used mild sausage only because I had it on hand and 2 thawed out chicken breasts and no idea what I wanted to do with them. I made this recipe using canned diced Italian tomatoes and followed the rest as it's listed. We had it with a tossed salad and hubby happily took the leftovers to work with him this AM for his lunch. Delicious and a definite keeper I'll do often. Thank you for sharing!!
This was so good! I used chicken broth in place of wine. I also used a bigger can of crushed tomatoes, since I wanted more sauce. I used left over sausage from a previous night's dinner. I was nervous about mixing the sauce with the pasta because I too have had problems with the pasta becoming too dry when reheating, but I did not have that problem with this dish. Leftovers were just as delicious as the real thing!
I was so excited to make this dish and, boy, was it a pleaser! I was very grateful for the reviews, as I did modify it a bit based on user recommendations! I added a bit of cream, doubled the canned tomatoes (just got the BIG can) and decided to add a handful of fresh spinach! The sauce was so, so good that I am going to create a tomato bisque from it next time! Bravo!!!
Just made this recipe tonight for my fiance and I...he is a picky eater and say it was "excellent" I LOVE the taste, thought it was great! I used turkey sausage instead to make it a tiny less fattening, and used angel hair bc it's what I had on hand. This will be in my monthly rotation!
Great recipe, as measured by all the kids clean plates! I'd like to have a bit more sauce myself, but then we used already cooked rotisserie chicken so that may have absorbed some of the sauce (great flavor that way) since it wasn't seared pieces. These substitutions worked great as it's what we had on hand. Cubed chicken from two breasts of Costco Rotisserie Chicken. One Garlic cube (frozen fresh garlic from Dorot, 1 cube/clove) instead of 2 cloves, added after the meats were cooked. Three teaspoons dried basil instead of 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, added while simmering (dried should be added earlier than fresh). Added the Rosemary with the dried Basil while the sauce was simmering, to be sure it was softened and not noticeable by the kids -- worked great (I couldn't find a single piece).
I think Cheri826's input made this recipe good. I followed what they did (highly recommend that, especially the cream and cooking the sausage and chicken separate). I also added a bit of spice. Red Pepper gave it a nice bite. Not too much. Corn Starch was also a must. It's a good base recipe, but I think it definitely needs some alterations to really get it going.
I DID ADD A SPLASH OF HEAVY CREAM, AND A HANDFUL OF GRATED CHEESE. I THINK NEXT TIME I'LL ADD SUNDRIED TOMATOES, BUT THIS WAS A VERY NICE DISH. I HAVE A FEELING THE LEFTOVERS WILL BE EVEN BETTER. I FOLLOWED THE SUGGESTION OF FRYING UP THE MEAT COMPLETELY BEFOREHAND, THEN MAKING THE SAUCE. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE
This was wonderful. My local store had a spicy cajun chicken sausage that was incredible. I used that in lieu of the italian sausage. I also didn't have fresh garlic and used jarred instead without removing it from the pan. I added a little parmesean cheese on top and walla...it was wonderful.
This recipe was great!! I only made one correction. I didn't have red wine and i had a can of rotel (mild). So I used the rotel in place of the can of crushed tomatoes. I then used the juice from that can in replace of the red wine. I will definitely make it again!
This is my go-to meal whenever I don't know what to make for dinner. I did make some of my own changes and I've noticed I continue to make changes-throwing in what I have and making due with what I'm out of. We only use sausage, my grocer carries sweet and hot Italian sausage in 1lb bulk packages. I roll it into small balls and cook it thoroughly before adding canned tomatoes. Sometimes they're crushed, other times diced, a few times just a can of sauce. Occassionally I'll find that I've purchased some diced tomatoes seasoned with basil and oregano or some other variety of spices. I alway skip the rosemary as we aren't fans, but I add an Italian spice blend, oregano, red pepper flakes, and sometimes onion. I always leave the garlic in after I saute it in the oil, we like the flavor and texture. This is definitely a recipe I've committed to memory.
