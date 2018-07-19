Delicious Chocolate Cornflake Cakes

For all the gorgeous chocolate cakes around (and there are many), I still have a soft spot for these crunchy, chewy little cakes. I include them partly because when looking for a recipe for them recently, I found it surprisingly difficult to find one. Oh come on, don't tell me you don't like them - so get COOKING!!!
the recipe was very easy to navigate around, but despite the fact that the choc coated cornflakes were left to set overnight,it was not solid as it slides off each cornflake! might need to freeze it i guess
These are awesome and so easy to make. Golden Syrup isn't too hard to find. Any grocery store should have it. I scoop the warm flake mixture into a 1/4 cup measuring up and flip them over on my baking sheet. Then they're all the same size. You can get 9 scoops out of it that way. Try it this way too (for those who like peanutbutter and chocolate!) instead of the 3 &1/2 tbl of butter use one tablespoon of butter and 3 to 4 table spoons of peanutbutter (i like to use Adam's creamy). Just put it all in a pan and let it melt together. YUMMY
Yum! I was going to give this 4 stars, but I'm giving a bonus star for this quick, easy recipe of ingredients I had on hand...you saved me from having to resort to eating chocolate chips out of the bag! I used mini chocolate chips, and they melted really well. Also, as a previous review mentioned, I had no idea what golden syrup was so I used corn syrup (thanks previous reviewer!). I've since looked up golden syrup, and apparantly it's a syrup similar in taste and appearance to honey. It can be used as a substitute for either honey or corn syrup. In the future, I may try this recipe with honey instead...that might add an interesting flavor, and be closer to the taste of the original recipe using golden syrup. Thanks!
My mom and I have been making these since I was about three. I love these "nests" as we called them. Just a note to a few people: Golden Syrup is NOT the same thing as honey. You can buy Golden Syrup at Bristol Farms or at British Stores. Anyway, these are the best tasting cakes especially at Easter. I recommend putting Cadbury Chocolate mini eggs on top to make them nests. You can buy mini-eggs at Ralphs any time around Easter.
I tasted these while they were still hot and I wasn't too impressed... but after they were refrigerated for a while, I couldn't stop eating them! They're more like candies than cakes, but very easy and delicious.
Thank you, I have been craving these since I left home! I have been using your recipe for a couple of years now. In Ireland we call it Chocolate Cracknel (sometimes spelled Cracknell/Kracknell). When I was a kid, we would get Chocolate Cracknel as the dessert in school dinners at least once a week. The dinner ladies would make it in big large 13x9" trays, and they would cut them into squares and pour hot English custard over it with a scoop of ice-cream. Because it is my biggest pot, I use my pressure cooker (with the lid off) on very low to melt the chocolate, butter and golden syrup (Karo syrup is the best US substitute), stirring with a wooden spoon. Once totally melted I take my pressure cooker pot off the heat and add the cornflakes and mix in the cornflakes. Using one pot to melt the chocolate etc and mix the cornflakes saves washing more dishes. I use the 15 serving version of this recipe and put it in a 8 or 9" pie dish and cut into triangles or put it in a 8 or 9 " square pan and cut into squares. For my little one, I take a 2 teaspoon mini ice-cream scoop and scoop them into mini paper muffin cups. Once cooled Chocolate Cracknel (if well hidden) can stay fresh in a sealed tin, up to 2 weeks.
OH MY GOSH!! I remember having these at the neighborhood christmas party when I was a little kid! I LOVED THEM!! Only the woman who made them used green chocolate melts and would sort of shape them to look like a holly leaf (kinda)and add a cinnamon candy (red hot) to the center for holly berries. Thank you for posting this!
this recipe was very easy to follow. but I did have to add some extra chocolate and corn syrup to get it to stick together more. although, in retrospect, it probably would have set up okay without the extra chocolate. these cookies have a wonderful texture, but I think I will use milk chocolate instead of semisweet, because I would prefer them to be sweeter. this is probably half-due to my own error as well, though, because I added a small pinch of salt. in conclusion, they were good, but they didn't strike my fancy. God bless.
I would probably give this 3 1/2 stars. It was easy and fun to make. I added in some leftover shredded coconut. Right off the stove it was pretty good (but then, it's cereal covered in chocolate -- how could it not be good?), and each cookie solidified in the fridge. I was surprised that the cereal remained crispy. It did, as someone else mentioned, remind me a little of the texture of rice crispies treats and would probably be good pressed into a pan. It's not really an impressive recipe, but probably great for kids (both for cooking and for eating) and it can be difficult to stop eating them. My husband really liked them (giving them 4 1/2 stars -- I split the difference), but then he is a big kid at heart. I know I'll make these again at his request.
I had the same trouble when I was looking for crispy cake recipe variations- was surprised this was the only one here. Using cornflakes in isn't my favorite- I used rice crispies instead- I find them easier to eat! Usually people add raisins to these but I went for marshmallows and smarties- you can add m&m's crushed biscuit's.. coconut.. For me decent chocolate is a must but nobody will tell the difference if you use no frills cereal!
I'M GONNA STICK TO THIS RECIPE MY WHOLE LIFE IT'S THE MOST DELICIOUS AND OUTRAGEOUS I LOVED IT ESPECIALY FOR A TEENAGER LIKE ME BUT INSTEAD OF ADDING DARK CHOCOLATE I ADDED MILK CHOCOLATE IT DOES'NT DIFFER IT'S JUST SWEETER AND I ALSO ADDED GOLDEN AND CORN SYRUP WHICH WILL CHANGE THE CONSISTINCY TO A CONSISTINCY WHICH MAY APPEAR LIKE YOU'VE ADDED MARSHMALLOW TO IT WHICH IS GREAT TO ADD IN AS WELL AS RAISINS. ADDING THE GOLDEN AND CORN SYRUP MAKES IT FUDGY WHEN IT SETS! THANKYOU FOR THIS WODERFULL DELIGHT AND WHEN I TRAVEL THIS TUESDAY I AM DEFENETLY GOING TO MAKE THIS FOR MY FAMILY. SO THANKYOU AGAIN FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE.
Super easy recipe to do with the kids. We have done both large muffin size (see photo with sprinkles) and mini cupcake size. I recommend using a bain-marie for the chocolate sauce. I reduced the butter content and increased the cornflakes on the second go as following the exact recipe made it overly rich for kiddies. Using a good quality chocolate, some high fiber 7 grain flakes or similar and adding sprinkles takes these to the next level. Serve chilled. Golden Syrup can be bought anywhere that stocks British or Irish foods, it comes in a green can with a lion on the front. Totally makes the recipe, do try and get hold of some!
These were great, I used milk chocolate and rice krispies instead of cornflakes (I didn't have any in the house) and mixed in some mini m&m's for the kids, they were perfect for my daughters preschool.
I also didnt have the golden syrup and actually tried honey as a substitute and had to use a little less for it to taste right. I also had to substitute the cornflakes with rice crispies. As you can tell this was a late night craving and I didnt want to run out to the store but it turned out absolutely wonderuful, next time i'm also going to try adding peanut butter to try something a little different.
These were okay... I think they would be much better with marshmallows or something added in. They simply tasted like a bowl of cornflakes with chocolate syrup drizzled over - probably won't make again.
My 10 yr daughter made these with a little supervision and they are very tasty. We made them with Total cornflakes for the extra vitamins. Next time we are going to double the recipe and press them in a pan like rice krispie treats. YUM
Great snack to munch on! I used half dark compound chocolate and half chocolate chips so that it won't be so sweet. I kept them in the fridge uncovered overnight and tried them the next day. I prefer them cold rather than just at room temperature. Great recipe!
I made these today to sell at work for Comic Relief. The cakes are delicious but I found the measures not right. I changed it to be for 20 servings with metric measures and after melting the ingredients and adding the cornflakes (I didn't add all the cornflakes as there was not enough choc mixture to cover them)I got 8.5 cakes out of it! I made the same amount again and have managed to get 17 cakes to take into ork. So although delicious, beware of changing the numbers - not sure it works it out correctly.
Great stuff. I was amazed they stayed crispy for days. They have to be kept refrigerated tho. I will definately make again but with way less butter. Hopefully then i can keep them at room temerature for longer than 1 minute.
Yummy!!! This was sooo quick and easy to make. I only had milk chocolate buttons in my cupboard, so used less and added some cocoa powder too. Turned out great. I "set" the mixture in little cupcake liners which made them very cute!
I made the recipe but with a twist.instead of corn flakes I used weetabix, threw in some digestive biscuits and coated them with the mixture and with the remaining I added coconut flakes , spooned it into a bowl and refrigerated. was yummy
I remember having this a child and I loved it, but the chocolate was a little too bitter for me. I will make this again but with some adjustments to the chocolate mixture, maybe some vanilla? Other than the chocolate taste, I still ate the whole pan.
This is the best version of this recipe I've found. The chewiness is just right, especially if eaten straight from the refrigerator. The taste will only be as good as the chocolate you use, and I've found 70% cocoa solids chocolate to be ideal. Yesterday, I used it as the basis of a different recipe, substituting Coco Pops (a chocolate flavoured rice cereal) for the cornflakes, and adding a small handful of raisins.
