Delicious Chocolate Cornflake Cakes

Thank you, I have been craving these since I left home! I have been using your recipe for a couple of years now. In Ireland we call it Chocolate Cracknel (sometimes spelled Cracknell/Kracknell). When I was a kid, we would get Chocolate Cracknel as the dessert in school dinners at least once a week. The dinner ladies would make it in big large 13x9" trays, and they would cut them into squares and pour hot English custard over it with a scoop of ice-cream. Because it is my biggest pot, I use my pressure cooker (with the lid off) on very low to melt the chocolate, butter and golden syrup (Karo syrup is the best US substitute), stirring with a wooden spoon. Once totally melted I take my pressure cooker pot off the heat and add the cornflakes and mix in the cornflakes. Using one pot to melt the chocolate etc and mix the cornflakes saves washing more dishes. I use the 15 serving version of this recipe and put it in a 8 or 9" pie dish and cut into triangles or put it in a 8 or 9 " square pan and cut into squares. For my little one, I take a 2 teaspoon mini ice-cream scoop and scoop them into mini paper muffin cups. Once cooled Chocolate Cracknel (if well hidden) can stay fresh in a sealed tin, up to 2 weeks.