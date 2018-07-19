Delicious Chocolate Cornflake Cakes

43 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 16
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

For all the gorgeous chocolate cakes around (and there are many), I still have a soft spot for these crunchy, chewy little cakes. I include them partly because when looking for a recipe for them recently, I found it surprisingly difficult to find one. Oh come on, don't tell me you don't like them - so get COOKING!!!

By superyoungcook

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 treats
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over low heat, combine the butter, golden syrup and chocolate. Cook and stir until butter and chocolate have melted and everything is well blended. Mix in the cornflakes cereal. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto waxed paper or a buttered baking sheet. Place in the refrigerator until set, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 59.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022