Citrus Salad
Fresh summer fruit and lettuce salad made fast and easy.
Fresh summer fruit and lettuce salad made fast and easy.
This was nice and tasted light. I imagine the taste will depend greatly on the quality of the citris. Also freshly ground black pepper is good. I peeled the membranes off the grapefruit since they tend to be very bitter. My hubby and I ate it all at once.Read More
I love citrus salads, but I did not care for the dressing. Very disappointed.Read More
This was nice and tasted light. I imagine the taste will depend greatly on the quality of the citris. Also freshly ground black pepper is good. I peeled the membranes off the grapefruit since they tend to be very bitter. My hubby and I ate it all at once.
Easy and excellent I used chopped iceberg lettuce... For an extra taste garnish with a few shrimp or a little flaked cooked whitefish marinated in some lime juice... And/or add a handful of dried cranberries for a colour contrast...
I love citrus salads, but I did not care for the dressing. Very disappointed.
I also like to use fresh spinach in a salad like this for a different texture and taste
I did not care for this recipe. Would not make again.
It was so yummy and filling, I tried it without the grapefruit the only thing I didn't really like was biting into the lime slices so I'll definitely be trying it again without lime sliced.