Caryn's Chicken

This is a scrumptious low-fat recipe that I get asked to cook again and again! I am Australian so the recipe hails from here, but the only difference is you call a skillet what we call a frypan! If desired, serve Caryn's Chicken with a crisp green salad.

By Caryn

10 mins
10 mins
20 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Hit the chicken fillets with a tenderizing mallet until they are slightly thinned out.

  • Put the orange juice, green onions and black pepper into a skillet over medium heat. Don't cook over high heat, or the juice will burn and go bitter.

  • Poach the chicken in the juice mixture until it is firm and the juices run clear. This usually takes about 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets. Place the chicken on a serving plate and pour some of the juice mixture on top. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 59.2mg. Full Nutrition
