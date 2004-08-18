This is a scrumptious low-fat recipe that I get asked to cook again and again! I am Australian so the recipe hails from here, but the only difference is you call a skillet what we call a frypan! If desired, serve Caryn's Chicken with a crisp green salad.
This is a really tasty preparation method. I've tried a variation of this which includes poaching in O.J. Then remove chicken and make a sauce out of the juice, some balsamic vinegar, orange rind and a little fresh tarragon. Slice chicken breasts into 2" slices and place back into the sauce. The balsamic vinegar and herb add an interesting depth to the recipe. Wonderful and low calorie, too. You can't beat it!
Chicken, onions and orange juice?!?!? You would never think this would be good, but it truly is delicious. I used 2 1/2 C. Tropicana orange juice and a medium Vidalia onion. I served it over rice to make it more of a meal. FANTASTIC! Definitely a keeper.
I marinated the chicken over night in the orange juice (I just used regular orange juice which I had on hand). I also put a chopped garlic clove and I used a red onion (I didn't have any green onions). My wife and I gobbled this up... There were no left overs. I will make this one again!
I tried this recipe ONLY because of the rave revues given by others. The thought of orange juice and onions really sounded kind of "sickening" to me but I figured I must be MISSING something since everyone else seemed to love it. I did add a pinch of ginger to the orange juice and let the liquids reduce with a tsp of margerine. Served this over brown rice and it was really really good!!! I don't know if I would make it every week, but for a change of pace once in awhile it is sure worth it!
05/08/2001
this is a fast tasty meal. i also added carrots and spinich leaves to the pan while it was all cooking. i thought that you could also add other veges. we had rice that i had added lemon juice too and i garnished it with grated orange skin and sliced green onions.
Oh my goodness; this was so yummy! I used fresh chives from my garden and squeezed fresh oranges as directed and in 10 minutes I had the most wonderful meal. It's hard to believe 4 ingredients can result in such an elegant dish. I served with some white rice I had leftover. I put the rice right into the juice after removing the cooked chicken. I am going to serve this one next time I entertain. I like easy main courses so I can spend more time with my guests. Bravo!
I'm surprised that there are ANY negative reviews of this tasty recipe! Even if it didn't tempt your tastebuds (and it did mine! It was yummy!) it deserves 5 stars for its simplicity and the fact it is so healthy. It is perfect for when you are in a hurry but want something tasty and satisfying. I used chicken thigh fillets the first time I made it and I found them to be more tender ... and have used them ever since. Thanks Caryn for sharing this d-i-v-i-n-e recipe with us.
I thought it was horrible and very unappetizing to look at, the chicken was white, sauce was thin. Will not make again
01/17/2005
Excellent! Lots of ground pepper after the chicken is done makes this a tasty meal. Goes amazingly well with Zatarains's Caribbean Rice. Also - consider garnishing with some kiwi or pineapple rings. Super good!
10/15/2000
I, personally love this recipe as my favorite for flavor and quickness! My family finished dinner in record time and wanted more!
This has become one of my favorite meals (my husband's, too!). The orange and onion combination is heavenly - I've begun to crave it. Very quick and easy recipe (tip: for me, 6 juiced oranges equals about 2 cups). Great with a side of jasmine rice.
This meal was ok. My three kids didn't care for it at all. I probably won't make this recipe again.
10/29/2003
This was pretty good, but not as good as I had anticipated. I was really ready to love it. I love chicken and orange juice, but it just didn't work for me. My husband and son loved it and asked when we could have it again. My daughter gave hers away to her dad. Go figure. I made a sauce with the remaining juice...reduced it and put in a little butter and the sauce improved the flavor quite a bit. Same daughter asked if she could just have sauce. I will make this again. It is an easy, fast, no hassle dish.
09/19/2003
I liked this recipe a lot, my husband loved it too. At first I didn't think the chicken would really absorb the orange and onion flavor, but it did and it was delicious and SO simple to make. I also loved the fact that it was low in fat, will try again!
Definitely one of the best dishes we've made so far. The orange flavor was complimenting to the chicken and we found that pouring it over rice makes for a nice side dish. Very good and a family favorite!
Hard to believe just how yummy this is!!! Everything about this dish is wonderful. I wasn't to sure about the onions in it but they were great ! This is going to be one our favorite meals. Even my husband was thrilled with this one... he said this would be a great summer recipe.. it was refreshing and light!
This sounds tasty! I think I'll add a tablespoon of cornstarch to some of the cold juice to thicken the sauce, though.
01/14/2004
This was a fast and easy recipe. Thanks for all the reviews, they helped alot. I made this with store bought OJ, thin sliced onions, fresh ground pepper and I added a pinch of ginger! It was delicious and so easy!
03/25/2003
I WAS NOT OVERLY THRILLED WITH THIS RECIPE. I COULD NOT TASTE THE ORANGE JUICE AT ALL. MAYBE IF THE CHICKEN IS MARINATED FOR A BIT IN THE JUICE THAT MIGHT MAKE A DIFFERENCE.
This was not very pleasing to other household members when cooked strictly by the directions. I had to do some major tweaking to make it edible. I added 3 tbls of brown sugar, a couple dashes of soy sauce, a pinch of sea salt and the defining ingrediant was 1 tbls of capers. After all that it then given a thumbs up thus the 1 star for the original directions;3 stars after customizing it.
I read the reviews and used a vidalia onion and 2 1/2c orange juice (instead of the green onion and juiced oranges). Neither my husband, nor I, liked this. The flavors didn't blend. The chicken wasn't tender. Overall, the flavor was strange. Sorry, but I wouldn't recommend this recipe.
I make this with fresh juice and lots of black pepper. I also mince fresh jalapeno and add with the green onions. Frozen/defrosted chicken tenders work really well. Sometimes I finish the sauce with a pat or two of butter to gloss it. I feel no guilt, it's delicious.
Excellent recipe, now a regular in my home! I modified it just a bit, adding some low sodium soy sauce to the orange juice. After the chicken was cooked, I took it out of the pan but let the juice cook down a little to form a delicious sauce! Yum!
I thought the taste was okay (although I forgot to add pepper, so that would have made a difference), but it was so quick and easy that I'm giving it 4 stars instead of 3. This will be perfect for those nights when everyone has to be somewhere after dinner. Thanks Caryn!
08/28/2007
The dish was so-so. The green onions helps give it some zip, but I found that the orange juice gave a bit of a sour taste. I wouldnt make it again, but it was a good experiment.
It was a big hit but i would have added more salt and pepper to add more flavor rather than just orange. but overall a good dish
10/13/2003
I have to admit I changed the recipe a bit, followed exactly, it might be perfect. I used orange juice from concentrate and dried onion because I didn't have any fresh. Don't do what I did. Also, make the chicken pretty thin, it will be more flavorful and cook faster.
Used juice from a carton, (sorry). Chicken was tender, I sliced to go with stir-fry veges. Left overs will go in sandwiches and what ever else, maybe chicken salad if there is enough left. Taste was better than using water, we don't care for wine flavor so orange juice was perfect.
08/25/2004
The chicken was OK but surprisingly bland
