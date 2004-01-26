Chicken Papadoris

1 of 179

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe BUT if you follow this recipe exactly as it is written it may be bland for some. What I did prior to adding to the cornstarch mixture is I seasoned it with more of the curry cumin parika and added a bit of red pepper to heat it up. What I love so much about this recipe is that it allows room to play with the seasonings. Some people don't want all the heat and spice and prefer the recipe as is so it's perfect. Others have a great base to work with and can play around with the flavor quite a bit. This is a versatile easy and delicious meal for anyone all you need to do is dip your spoon in take a little taste and add whatever else you might need to make it perfect for you! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe sounded nice but the method didn't seem correct to me (and how anyone could find it too hot/spicy with just one tsp curry powder for 8 people astounds me!). To release flavor spices need to be fried for a couple of minutes so when onion/garlic were soft I added spices and fried for 2 minutes before adding remaining ingredients. I only made this for 2 people but still used recommended amount of spices but 1 Tbs soy-sauce (for 8 I would at least triple the spices). By using coconut cream instead of milk (140ml can for 2 people) there was no need to add water/cornstarch. Will do again but use more spice - may also be good using cashews instead of pine-nuts. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was delicious!!! I've tried several recipes from Allrecipes but never felt compelled to write a review before. This was a very simple dish with easy to get ingredients and tasted great. Very creamy with a wonderful blend of spices. I added about a 1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes for a little heat. Will definitely add this to my list of favorite dishes! Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars After reading reviews I added 1/4 tsp. of ground cayenne and 1/2 tsp more curry 1/2 tsp onion powder a few sliced fresh mushrooms cut the onion into thick slivers instead of chopping used low sodium soy added 1 tsp. chicken boullion and used 1/4 cup chicken broth instead of the water. I omitted the cornstarch as I don't need the extra carbs or care if it was thickened (that would also make it bland-er). Also added brocolli tops the last few minutes for a quick low-carb meal. It was VERY GOOD. Fried rice would of been wonderful with some of the sauce but we are eating only the healthier carbs. Will definitely make again with the changes and will add more vegetables (matchstick carrots bok- choy snow peas etc.) when we are using more carbs. Thank you William my Thai restaurant's not going to see me or my as often (when I can make this quick and easy at home)! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars As many times as I have made this I can't believe I haven't written to say how much I like this recipe. Everyone says how good it is. Thanks for a great recipe to serve to family and company. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I like that is wasn't hot or too spicy and it still had a lot of flavor. I loved the pine nuts. I used a red onion and light coconut milk and cut 2 chicken breasts in half instead of bite-sized pieces. I found it thick enough without the cornstarch; I just let it simmer a few extra minutes while I waited for everything else to cook. Served with brown rice and steamed fresh asparagus. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was awesome. Even my husand who doesn't like coconut loved it! It was very great! We used low fat coconut milk and omitted the nuts to make it low fat. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I never do this. What is that you ask? I never change a recipe until I've made it at least once. BUT after realizing once I started that I didn't have all the ingrediants I needed (cornstarch curry (I KNOW!) and cumin) I tried red curry. After I read what was actually in this red curry blend (coriander cumin chili pepper red pepper and cardomom) at least the McCormicks brand I thought I might be ok. The cornstarch would have added a nice thickening to it but I was ok I just added about 1/4 cup whipping cream. Let me tell you... this was DELISH! AND my husband who doesn't like coconut was ready to gobble this dish up. Please make sure to read what other reviewers have to say there were a lot of helpful tips more then most reviews that I've read in other recipes. Thank you William for a new family favorite. Helpful (7)