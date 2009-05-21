Sweet and Sour Baked Chicken Wings

If desired serve with rice or noodles, pouring sauce from chicken over each serving. You can also cut down on calories by not dredging the chicken but just browning it in a roast pan (using cooking spray) on top of the stove, then adding the remaining ingredients as directed and roasting in the oven. It's good either way!
This was pretty good. I didn't use wings - I just used breasts. I used all of the ingredients to scale but I added just a touch of sesame oil and a little more brown sugar. I was kinda worried that it would just taste like BBQ sauce but it didn't! :P The chicken was nice and tender and I would definitely use this recipe again when I'm sick of my "other" chicken recipe. And another thing: I used the recipe for only two bigger breasts and that was just enough. If you want a lot of sauce for four people I would double the recipe, especially if you decide to reduce the sauce a little.
i was disapointed in this dish. my wife and i both agreed there was nothing we found oriental about this at all. the dish itself was good, but it is more like a sweet chiken, maybe add a little hot sauce for a kick. chicken was very tender and enjoyable, made it on a bed of rice.
06/30/2000
04/13/2000
Very good recipe using chicken wings. The meat nearly fell off the bone - very tender. Nice change of pace instead of plain old baked chicken!
My boyfriend (who happens to be Chinese) loved these wings and said that they tasted very Oriental! I made them for him for Chinese New Year, but I will definitely make them again since we both loved them!
I had more meat than sauce (my fault - not the recipie's) but I found this dish very tasty. Would like to make it again when I have enough orange juice. I didn't have enough chicken for everyone so I made it over pork and found that worked well too...
I use boneless chicken breast cut into strips...it works great, and my children love it. Serve it over rice, and it makes a great meal. I tweak the seasoning to make it my own recipe, but left on it's own...it really is good!
