Sweet and Sour Baked Chicken Wings

If desired serve with rice or noodles, pouring sauce from chicken over each serving. You can also cut down on calories by not dredging the chicken but just browning it in a roast pan (using cooking spray) on top of the stove, then adding the remaining ingredients as directed and roasting in the oven. It's good either way!

By Judy Kiekens

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F(175 degrees C).

  • Dredge chicken wings in flour. Heat butter in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Brown chicken wings in the hot butter, 3 to 5 minutes. Place browned chicken in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Add the onion, orange juice, ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, ground ginger, and garlic salt to the frying pan. Bring to a boil. Pour mixture over chicken.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Turn chicken and continue baking until no longer pink in the center and very tender, about 30 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 50.3mg; sodium 793mg. Full Nutrition
