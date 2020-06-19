Easy Peach Cobbler II

Rating: 4.62 stars
194 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 149
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

This is so easy and so good!

By UCMOM

32 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the peaches into the bottom of a buttered 9 inch square baking dish. Cut each slice of bread into 4 strips, and place over the peaches. In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, egg and margarine; pour over the bread.

  • Bake for 35 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 78.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 367.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (211)

Most helpful positive review

Suz
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2006
Wonderful! I'm really picky about cobbler, so when I saw all great reviews I thought I'd try it, and it was great! The crust was perfect. I did cut the bread into 9-12 cubed pieces rather than slices and also added a tad bit of vanilla and cinnamon to the sugar mixture. This is an easy recipe that would be hard to screw up. Good with or without ice cream/whipped topping. Thank you! Note: I didn't have self-rising flour so I just used all purpose flour, added a pinch of baking soda, a pinch of paking powder and a dash of salt. Seemed to work just fine. UPDATE: I've made this several times since, and still love it! Everytime I take it to parties or anything, people always ask me for the recipe. Be sure to drain the peaches really good just so it's not runny. Read More
Helpful
(120)

Most helpful critical review

JAM
Rating: 3 stars
07/25/2011
Could be a great recipe but too sweet. Use about 1/2 the sugar and I believe this would be a wonderful cobbler recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
GBZIM
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2006
Absolutely delicious! I doubled the recipe,used a 9x13 glass pan, reduced sugar by half & added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp vanilla to the sugar mixture. 45 minutes is exactly the right baking time, making the crust really light yet chewy. My husband has already declared this a favorite. Read More
Helpful
(77)
Holly Rader
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2006
This was really good. It was such a surprise that white bread was the cobbler. Nobody would ever have known if they hadn't been told. And my husband almost didn't believe me that it was just plain bread. However, I did use fresh peaches and I wonder if that was why the cobbler came out runny. It had a lot of liquid in the dish. I thought maybe it would set up but it never did. I will make this again with canned peaches and see if I have the same problem. And due to other reviews I decreased the sugar to 1 1/4 cups of sugar. Next time, I will try just 1 cup. It was pretty sweet. I highly recommend this very easy and tasty cobbler! Read More
Helpful
(58)
SOCAL REINER
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2007
This cobbler turned out beautiful tasted GREAT and was so easy to put together! Added a can of apricots with the peaches (sliced fruit up a little thinner). Left about a 1/4 cup of the syrup in the fruit I like it juicy. Cut the bread into cubes. Also cut sugar to 1/2 cup - didn't use full amount of butter - added a dash of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla. This is one of those recipes that you can put together quickly and always have the ingredients on hand. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. This recipe is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Beth Kolbow
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2008
OH MY GOODNESS!!! This cobbler is awesome!! I did make some of the same changes others did...less sugar, 2/3 cup white sugar, 1/3 cup brown sugar. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla to the topping. Just wonderful!!! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Simi
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2006
Very good! 1 cup was plenty of sugar. I used frozen peaches and blueberries because that's what we had on hand. Next time I'd cut the bread in squares rather than just strips to make serving/eating easier. Read More
Helpful
(33)
mrsdmw
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2008
OMG!!! this is SSSOOOO good. i read the reviews first and the common issue was to decrease the sugar, add vanilla, and add some cinnamon so i did that the first time around. it is a hit!. i am having some VIP's over for dinner tomorrow and was afraid because i never made this but i told them in advance i would make cobbler, so i frantically looked online for a reliable recipe and boy did i hit the jackpot. i will be a star tomorrow. thanks! Read More
Helpful
(27)
BURNSCHRISTAL
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2005
WOW!!! Easy and Awesome. Thats rare and I must say I was suprised. The only thing I did different was use diced peaches. Thanks!!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Me
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2007
yum yum yum. it was soo good. i used real peaches a cup of sugar and some cinnamon and it was perfect. it's amazing warm over ice cream. i'll definitely make it again. what a great way to use up peaches! Read More
Helpful
(21)
