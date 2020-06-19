Easy Peach Cobbler II

1 of 211

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I'm really picky about cobbler, so when I saw all great reviews I thought I'd try it, and it was great! The crust was perfect. I did cut the bread into 9-12 cubed pieces rather than slices and also added a tad bit of vanilla and cinnamon to the sugar mixture. This is an easy recipe that would be hard to screw up. Good with or without ice cream/whipped topping. Thank you! Note: I didn't have self-rising flour so I just used all purpose flour, added a pinch of baking soda, a pinch of paking powder and a dash of salt. Seemed to work just fine. UPDATE: I've made this several times since, and still love it! Everytime I take it to parties or anything, people always ask me for the recipe. Be sure to drain the peaches really good just so it's not runny. Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! I doubled the recipe,used a 9x13 glass pan, reduced sugar by half & added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp vanilla to the sugar mixture. 45 minutes is exactly the right baking time, making the crust really light yet chewy. My husband has already declared this a favorite. Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. It was such a surprise that white bread was the cobbler. Nobody would ever have known if they hadn't been told. And my husband almost didn't believe me that it was just plain bread. However, I did use fresh peaches and I wonder if that was why the cobbler came out runny. It had a lot of liquid in the dish. I thought maybe it would set up but it never did. I will make this again with canned peaches and see if I have the same problem. And due to other reviews I decreased the sugar to 1 1/4 cups of sugar. Next time, I will try just 1 cup. It was pretty sweet. I highly recommend this very easy and tasty cobbler! Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars This cobbler turned out beautiful tasted GREAT and was so easy to put together! Added a can of apricots with the peaches (sliced fruit up a little thinner). Left about a 1/4 cup of the syrup in the fruit I like it juicy. Cut the bread into cubes. Also cut sugar to 1/2 cup - didn't use full amount of butter - added a dash of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla. This is one of those recipes that you can put together quickly and always have the ingredients on hand. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. This recipe is a keeper. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars OH MY GOODNESS!!! This cobbler is awesome!! I did make some of the same changes others did...less sugar, 2/3 cup white sugar, 1/3 cup brown sugar. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla to the topping. Just wonderful!!! Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! 1 cup was plenty of sugar. I used frozen peaches and blueberries because that's what we had on hand. Next time I'd cut the bread in squares rather than just strips to make serving/eating easier. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars OMG!!! this is SSSOOOO good. i read the reviews first and the common issue was to decrease the sugar, add vanilla, and add some cinnamon so i did that the first time around. it is a hit!. i am having some VIP's over for dinner tomorrow and was afraid because i never made this but i told them in advance i would make cobbler, so i frantically looked online for a reliable recipe and boy did i hit the jackpot. i will be a star tomorrow. thanks! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!!! Easy and Awesome. Thats rare and I must say I was suprised. The only thing I did different was use diced peaches. Thanks!!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars yum yum yum. it was soo good. i used real peaches a cup of sugar and some cinnamon and it was perfect. it's amazing warm over ice cream. i'll definitely make it again. what a great way to use up peaches! Helpful (21)