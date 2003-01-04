Chicken Oreganato

I LOVE to cook, and have no problem spending hours in the kitchen preparing a difficult dish. So I was a bit hesitant to try this meal since it called for few ingredients and took little time to prepare. Am I glad I decided to try it!!!!! Not only did it take almost no time to prepare, but it was so good we were all fighting for the last piece -- this includes my 5 and 6 year old sons. It tasted better than many of my complicated dishes! The only thing I would like to add is that if you like to eat the skin (come on, admit it -- some of you do love chicken skin!), cook the chicken skin side down for the first 15 minutes so that it can dry and turn crispy for the last 15-20 minutes. Thank you Teresa for sharing this fabulous recipe!

