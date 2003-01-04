Chicken Oreganato
This flavorful recipe is good warm, cold or at room temperature. It works very well for picnics.
I LOVE to cook, and have no problem spending hours in the kitchen preparing a difficult dish. So I was a bit hesitant to try this meal since it called for few ingredients and took little time to prepare. Am I glad I decided to try it!!!!! Not only did it take almost no time to prepare, but it was so good we were all fighting for the last piece -- this includes my 5 and 6 year old sons. It tasted better than many of my complicated dishes! The only thing I would like to add is that if you like to eat the skin (come on, admit it -- some of you do love chicken skin!), cook the chicken skin side down for the first 15 minutes so that it can dry and turn crispy for the last 15-20 minutes. Thank you Teresa for sharing this fabulous recipe!Read More
I changed it up a bit. I oiled my baking pan with a bit of Olive Oil. I used Kosher Salt (don't be too generous w/ salt if you are going to make the sauce), Fresh ground black pepper and dried oregano. Generously rolled each chicken thigh piece in seasonings. Brushed with the lemon juice and olive oil mixture. I used 350 oven (convection oven - roast setting)temperature. 15 min. each side. Brushed with mixtured when turning chicken pieces.(skin side up first side)Then back to first side for a quick broil on the skin side up side for just about two or three min to get the skin a bit brown. Take chicken out of oven at 170 degrees, it will rise another 10 degrees while the pieces sit on a plate. Don't let them sit in juice or they will be soggy. For sauce: Pour off juices into a cup to separate the fat. Take most fat off. Pour juices , incl. browned bits, into a sauce pan. Heat with some white wine. Cook down until about 1/3 less. Add one tablespoon unsalted butter at the very end. Pass sauce with chicken. I liked this sauce alot on the steamed broccoli I served on the side.
I substituted boneless chicken breasts and baked at 350 degrees for 1/2 hour and they were perfect!
My whole family enjoyed this chicken. I used bone-in skinless chicken thighs and added garlic salt to the mix. I also slow baked them for about 1 hour 15 min at 375 to make sure they were tender. Great recipe...I will make again!
I like this recipe cos its simple and quick and uses oregano - one of my favourite spices. To Jazz up the flavour even further, I omit the pepper and instead marinate the chicken for an hr in a marinade of oregano, salt, lemon juice, finely crushed garlic and a lil turmeric powder. Then I spoon the pieces and marinade into the baking dish, dribble a lil oil over and bake till a lil crispy. Yummm! and the turmeric gives it a nice colour.
Other than a temperature variation (350F for 50 minutes) I made the recipe exactly. Can't say if it was good cold or not, because it never made it out of the kitchen! For those who found it "bland", I think perhaps they didn't season properly with salt and pepper. I actually didn't rub the oregano on the chicken (cause I'm lazy!) I assumed the rubbing was to release the flavor and oil of the oregano, so I just crushed the oregano before dipping the chicken in it. Then I salted and peppered LIBERALLY with Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper. **I DID absolutely try making the sauce by using the drippings, adding 1/2 c white wine, reducing, then finishing with 1 T of butter. As good as the chicken was, the sauce was to die for!** Talk about easy! If you want to serve as a "company dish" it looks wonderful plated in a rotini pasta bowl, topped with the chicken sliced, ringed with steamed broccoli florets and drizzled with that phenominal sauce!
Wow, this was really good! I had everything on hand and it was easy. Great the next day.
Great receipe. Very fresh and light tasting. I too used boneless chicken breasts. Ingredients are common and it is a quick easy dish to prepare. Definitely a keeper and would make for company.
I was afraid the oregano would be overpowering, but it was great! Not sure I'd like this on boneless skinless breasts - maybe too much oregano then. I baked at 450 for 15 min. then 350 for about 35 min. (had another dish to cook at same time at 350) and it turned out great. Hubby doesn't like baked chicken and said I COULD make this one again. Thanks!
This was very tasty. Near the end of the cooking time I broiled the thighs, skin side up until the skin was crispy. This recipe seems Greek to me and I was putting Feta cheese on salads while these were broiling. I decided to add a bit to the top of a few of the thighs. Yum...the flavor was even better. Next time I might work on making some kind of a Feta sauce to serve with them. BTW...they are low carb too.
This was a good recipe for three reasons: 1) It was tasty. 2) I didn't have to run out of my house and pick up a bunch of obscure ingredients that I'll never use again. 3) It was easy and quick. Okay, that's four reasons but it was good. :)
Everyone raved about the chicken!!!! Thanks for a great quick and easy recipe.
This was WONDERFUL ! I marinated everything in a zip lock bag for 30 minutes then baked it. So moist. We put the juices on our potaoes and it was great.
I am giving this 5 stars based on what I did to the recipe. The original does call for salt and pepper to be added to the oregano, so if you don't do that, I can see where it would be bland. I used lemon pepper and tiger seasoning in with my oregano. I skipped the step of rinsing and drying my chicken. I dredged it in my oregano mixture, placed it in my pan, then drizzled the EVOO and lemon juice over the top. I baked it for a little longer than called for (because my husband wasn't home yet). I served it with roasted asparagus and rice pilaf...I loved the flavors of this dish and could see it with other spices as well. I will be making this again, and again! It doesn't hurt that I love chicken thighs to begin with and this gave me another fool-proof method of preparation! Thanks, OP for the great recipe.
I made this on the day it was posted for "Meal of the Day" because it sounded tasty and easy. Well, I thought the chicken thawing in plastic in the fridge was a whole cut-up chicken, not cutlets! So,I had to improvise by lowering the heat to 350 and I cooked them for about 20 minutes. They were still wonderful and my family really, realy liked them. This is one I'm keeping, and I will try it with other chicken pieces too.
very good and simple recipe. My husband and I both loved it. I almost didnt make it because of the coments that said it had no taste or it was bland, however i did try it and I disagree. It was great. i will make this again.
Nice flavor! I rarely cook with any chicken except BSCB. Not by choice, but necessity. I bought six mark-down Smart Chicken legs (two pounds) and used this recipe to prepare them. The only other sub was bottled lemon juice, as I didn't have any fresh lemons. I mixed two teaspoons oregano, one teaspoon coarse sea salt, and one-half teaspoon pepper then kinda rolled the legs in the mixture, but I had to mix another batch of the spices to finish. Be sure to cook skin side down during the first fifteen minutes!
Very nice flavor and easy to make. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. I added some wine to the sauce and used a whole lemon. This was very flavorful. Those who say this was bland might consider the age of their spices. Oregano gets old and loses flavor very quickly.
I will try again, this time it seemed a little bland. I baked b/l,s/l chick thighs at 350 degs. for 30 mins. and I had doubled the recipe
The flavor was ok. Chicken was very moist. Nothing to rave about though.
Even though the ingredient list is short don't be fooled! This recipe is packed with flavor. Be careful to keep an eye on the chicken because the oil will splatter and might smoke in the oven at that high of a temperature.
This is a good basic recipe. I would add some garlic next time. I also used fresh oregano since I have so much in my garden.
Great, easy recipe! Used chicken breast instead of thighs, and lowered temp to 400... came out great!
This was okay, but nothing special. It was certainly easy, though, which is good on a weeknight.
Very good. Extremely easy too! This was enjoyed by all! :)
Very simple and very good!
I don't know what I did wrong but I didn,t like it. It was bland, no taste at all.
Easy to make, but I used a bit too much lemon juice. Chicken turned out tender and juicy.
Excellent! Very flavorful and rich tasting. Just as good next day.
this was so good and so simple. I honestly didn't think it would be as good as it was...... taught me a lesson.....things don't always have to be complicated to be supurb.
I have used this many times as a quick and easy but very tasty meal when having company short notice. I love this.
my husband loved it was very moist
Grateful for this recipe!! My husband is a very picky eater, he thoroughly enjoyed this chicken. I eyeballed the ingredients, and used garlic salt instead. Only critique from my family, could have used fresh garlic in the rub. Easy, tasty dish! I baked @ 375 for about 1hour.
Very flavorful! I removed the skin before baking and reduced the pan juices for a bit before spooning over the chicken. Yum, a new family favorite.
VERY good. This is a simple chicken dish that can be paired with just about any side!
this was a fantastic and easy recipe
I really liked this and the b/f did also. We will make it again. Sorry about how small they look in the photo but I did boneless ones. Thank you for the recipe. :)
This is a easy fast and fairly simple dish. If you're a salt and pepper guy or gal this is right up your alley. But it does need a few ingredients to take it over the hill. Such as garlic powder, onion powder a little tyme basically whatever suits your taste just a little don't overdo it! I recommend cooking skin side down on high heat 450 degrees 15 to 20 minutes and then turn to the other side. The addition of turmeric will definitely give you a nice flavorful color. Just mix it together with your other herb and spices. Don't get me wrong definitely a keeper in my book. Especially when you're looking for a dish that looks good and easy to make. For these reasons and these reasons only, I only give it 3 stars. Add in herbs and spices definitely will turn into a 4 star dish.
This was quite good. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs, so cooking per directions made them overcooked. Next time I will cook for 5 less minutes. My hubby really liked this. I served with Stovetop Stuffing and green beans, and it was very satisfying.
This made delicious and juicy chicken. I will make this again. I don't have children so I'm not sure how a picky kid would like it. My fiance and I enjoyed it!!
I loved the flavors in this dish. But I did put the chicken thighs in a ziplock w/the lemon and oil and spices to marinate in the fridge for several hours. I think this really helped! A keeper!
This was fast, easy, and delicious. I had never made thighs before and I'm glad this recipe had all the stuff I had at home already, minus the lemon (I used 1 Tbsp bottled lemon juice instead). I also had to put a piece of foil just lightly resting over the dish in the oven as it started to sputter and smoke, but otherwise kept the recipe as-is. It's a good one for the weeknight hustle. Highly recommend!
Fabulous. Rather than just oregano, salt, and pepper, I added salt, paprika, onion, and garlic powder to the chicken, then a mix of Italian seasonings. I sort of followed another reviewer's suggestion and poured the juices off into a pan, simmered, adding to it cayenne, and a splash of white wine. Served over rice. This got rave reviews!
Everyone loves when I make this! Great economical dish that doesn't taste or look economical! No one has to know! I will try using chicken breasts next time. Make sure you have plenty of oregano on hand. I make this often, and came close to running out once!
A simple, elegant dish that goes with everything. I loved it.
Very good, we enjoyed it. I didn't have oregano (oh horrors!) but I did have the ambiguous "Italian Seasoning" which worked out well, and in addition to the lemon (lemon courtesy of the abundant lemon wedges from our haddock dinners this weekend -- frugal, huh?) I added some lemon zest. Oh and I also substituted seasoned salt for table salt. (I know how much some people hate it when you change up the dish, but in reality, I didn't change the essence of the recipe much. Very tasty dish, I'll make it again. I like recipes that don't call for a a bunch of different ingredients, or ingredients that you might only use for that recipe alone -- and this recipe works out very well, uses things I usually already have on hand.
These were delicious! I took the recommendation of broiling them for 5 minutes at the end to really crisp the skin! Came out great!
Prepared recipe as written and did not care for it. I thought there was no flavour, just a crunchy/gritty texture from the oregano.
Perfect recipe :) added paprika because I love the extra spice, but had to cook it for 10 minutes more in the oven. I also made risotto rice with peas along with it and a sauce on top. It was perfect! Thank you :)
This was amazing! I cubed the chicken instead and then used an instant chicken flavored rice. Definitely a keeper and super easy to make!
This was great, I made it on a Sunday afternoon and was able to eat it during the week.
I thought this came out good. I used lemon juice and put enough on it to where you could taste the hint of lemon. But my husband was not satisfied with it. He didn't like it and does not recommend that I make this dish again. Sorry maybe will make again when his not home.
This is a huge quick and easy recipe for me. I make this at least once a month. I did follow a posters recommendation to bake skin side down first, then flip to crisp the skin toward the end. One thing I did add was McCormick Rotisserie Seasoning to it. My husband doesn't like to be overloaded with citrus flavor, so that helps to give it another layer of season. Instead of rubbing it on the chicken, I mixed everything in the olive oil and used a basting brush to brush it on. We do drizzle the remaining oil on during cooking, to give it that extra bit of flavor. It's a big hit in my house!
This recipe tasted great - with one exception. There was a bit too much grease on the chicken. The next time - I think I might put the chicken pieces on a grill rather than in the oven. or perhaps put them on a rack in the oven.
This was good, but just average. I added some chopped garlic and a little bit of Old Bay. I don't think I'll make this again, I've found much better chicken recipes on this site. Thanks anyway.
Solid recipe. Simple and very tasty. Did follow others suggestions by drizzling the drippings over the chicken. I love thighs and this is my "go-to" recipe.
This was awesome!!! I would give it 5 stars, but I did amend the recipe just a bit. I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper , but also added garlic powder, poultry seasonings, and herbs d' provence. I also added wine to the bottom of the pan once the chicken was done and scraped up the bits and mixed with the wine (as suggested by another reviewer). This was so yummy. Even used this on chicken wingettes and boneless chicken breast... The thighs were the best as they seemed to absorb the lemon and herb flavor the most.
2003 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/8676/chicken-oreganato/ ... I don't follow directions well. I don't - & it isn't always on purpose. I just think I know what I'm doing till I realize I messed up - or, at least, didn't do what I was supposed to do. "Hello, Chicken Oreganato! What can I do to you?" :D Well, I plumped the oregano, salt & pepper in the oil & lemon juice (bottled 2T). I let the thighs sit in that for a while, half hour or so; just till I had the oven ready. I baked them half skinside down; then, turned over. 'Didn't crisp so I'll remember that next time. I'll also have to remember to make that sauce mentioned in the review (drippings reduced to 1/3, add 1/2c wine, 1T butter). I spooned a little straight from the pan over plain rice & it was good as is. I'll probably make again - when breasts are on sale instead of thighs.
DELICIOUS and EASY!
I like this recipe alot, I was going to make it the other night for a nice quiet dinner with my husband, but then my best friend and his wife called that they were coming, and if that wasn't enough, my husband ended up *accidentally* inviting some friends :) all in all this was great, i doubled the olive oil and the amount of chicken, and added some extra oregano and a bit of lemon juice i didn't end up following the recipe to the tee...but it turned out great! Thanks!
I opted to broil on high for 2 minutes and low for about 6 minutes to help crisp the skin (our chicken thighs were untrimmed). Really great flavor, and super easy!
I too made this with boneless skinless breasts as that's all I had, and baked them at 375 for about 30 minutes. Good flavor! I will try with thighs and make these for a picnic next.
This was an enjoyable, quick and easy entree. I used eight chicken thighs with the skin removed in order to make it even a little healthier. The calories for this dish are already very reasonable! With a green salad and a side of green beans this became a very tasty and guilt-free meal. My husband really enjoyed this, and while I thought it was very good, I felt that the flavors were less complex than I usually prefer. But also I am not one to order lemon chicken dishes when we are out either. We will be having this again, especially on nights when we want a quick and easy dinner.
Great recipe for an easy dinner. I have tried it different ways and boneless, skinless chicken thighs work best for me. Add the lemon zest as well to really get the lemon flavor and use your favorite seasoning. Broiling the last few minutes browns it up nicely and the meat stays juicy inside. Simple but yummy!
I went to make this recipe and discovered I was out of oregano. I like the flavor of tarragon and lemon together, so I substituted it. Other than that, I pretty much followed the recipe. It's pretty oily, but the flavor is good. The goo left in the pan was also tasty, though bad for me, so I just tasted it. To get a little crispiness, I sprinkled grated parmesan over the chicken for its last 5 minutes in the oven. I liked the lemony flavor and will likely make a less oily variation (skinless thighs) next time.
This was pretty good! I used vegetable oil cause I was out of olive oil, a little oregano, italian seasoning, and just a dash of garlic. It took a little longer to cook though... I also pulled the skin off cause i'm watching my calories. I reduced the recipe cause we only used three chicken thighs... it was really yummy!
Really tasty. After cooking, I chopped the chicken and mixed it with some orzo, olives, feta and a little more lemon juice and pepper. Soooo good!
This is a great recipe!! It is SO easy to make and tastes yummy!! I used chicken breast tenders and cut the cooking time by 5 min. Perfect!!
Our family loves this chicken recipe. I add a little more lemon juice - the tang of the lemon and the taste of the oregano go great together.
I did not think this recipe had a lot of flavor. Would probably not make again. Sorry
I mod'd this recipe to 6 pieces and just threw on enough seasoning too look good to me (a lot). Of the lemon tree I used two small instead of one. I approximated a little more than three Tbs. of the olive oil. Used skinless thighs since there was enough oil in the recipe. I poured a little more than half of the lemon oil mix on the chicken the first time so I had to turn the chicken in the pan by hand to coat them thoroughly. Drizzled the remaining 1/4 on after 15. Still turned out *wonderful*, moist and flavorful, if I do say so myself. I'd not make the mistake again of adding too much of the lemon/oil at first and add more later so more lemon comes through. Thanks for the EZ meal.
just a little too much oregano, need to cut back.
I think it would be much better with chicken breasts.
This was a good recipe for thighs. We enjoyed it! It would be good with a little more seasoning, such as a Greek spice seasoning.
Don't let the simplicity of the recipe fool you, this is delicious! I misread the instructions and set the oven to 400 degrees so baked the chicken for longer. The leftovers are terrific.
if you follow the cooking times, your chicken will be done, however the skin will be white. If you like it more brown and done on the outside, cook the second side for 25 minutes, and then broil for another 10 minutes.
This is an excellent recipe that could not be easier to prepare............
I love this chicken. I nearly always have the ingredients around, and it's easy, fast and cheap. I love the lemony tang- who would have thought it would be so simple?
We found this recipe to be ok, nothing special.
Although I found this recipe very flavourful I would suggest fresh oregano and a touch of fresh basil. Other than that it's great.
since i arrive home late from work i need quick,easy but tasty recipes for a well rounded meal.this recipe performs superbly!I used the first reviewers hint for a crispy skin and it turned out fantastic!
I made this exactly as described. Also made the sauce from the pan drippings, white wine, and butter as described in some of the other reviews. All good, but I would not say it was spectacular.
This was great! Very easy to make. I used boneless, skinless chicken because we're all watching our weight. The lemon really perked it up. Came out really tender. Even my picky pre-teen brother liked it. Great with any side dish (I served low-sodium stuffing and green beans).
Definitely easy and the flavor was ok, but I didn't alter the recipe any and there was a ton of oil in the bottom of the pan. I also found it a little boring, with all that oregano; couldn't taste the lemon at all. The kids ended up scraping off the "green stuff" which they seemed to find was just too intimidating. Probably won't make again, but thanks anyway!
This was amazing. After doing the oregano, salt and pepper to taste, I added some dried minced garlic and dried minced onion and this was incredible. Also used the suggestion of cooking it skin down first and I will definitely do this again :)
This was very good. I used a cut up chicken (since that was what I had on hand). It did take just a bit longer to bake than the recipe called for. I did use the "sauce" idea from another reviewer and it turned out well. Hubby liked it and so did I. Thanks for the post.
Kinda bland. For the amount of fat in this recipe (from the thighs & all the oil), I expected it to be tastier. I thought it was ok, but not worth all the oil (that gets wasted in the bottom of the pan anyway). My kids would only eat it once it was drowned in ketsup.
Easy and good - thanks for the recipe.
Love it!!! This is sooo good. If you like the flavor of lemon you will love this. I used a whole lemon and a little zest. I also added about 1/4 cup of white wine to the sauce. Fantastic!
This recipe was easy (even for this novice cook) and delicious! Made the sauce suggested in the comments which was also great! I had some fresh rosemary and basil on hand so added it to the chicken. This seems to be a basic and versatile recipe, will make again!
We used thighs. Not a lot of meat, but good. Make sure to add the salt--I didn't salt it enough. I did what was suggested: bake skin-side down first, then up for the last part to make crispy.
Easy and tasty - great for a quick dinner. I was afraid it would be too oregano-y, but it wasn't at all.
I loved the lemon/evoo combo, but I added many more herbs and spices to give the breasts I used a little more flavor. Great start tho; especially for breasts which tend to be on the drier side. Thank you Teresa!
So easy and yummy.
Two words: juicy, delicious! I might experiment with some other seasonings because although it did have a heaping helping of oregano, that flavor didn't really do it for me. I might add some more lemon, too. All in all this is definitely a meal I would make again.
So simple and so delicious! I'll definitely make this again.
Its a grat quick dinner that everybody in my family loves. I usally double every thing exept the chicken. It usally covers the chicken better but, it still is great. !! :)
Oh this was really good. And really easy. I made it twice and both times added a touch of garlic powder with the oregano. There wasn't really a taste of garlic, so perhaps I should have left it out. Also, I just poured the liquid over it and baked it, turning once in the oven. Soo good. Will definitely make again.
Simply Simple and Simply Decedant! Both husband I loved this. A nice change from the regular ole' baked chicken.
