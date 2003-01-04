Chicken Oreganato

This flavorful recipe is good warm, cold or at room temperature. It works very well for picnics.

Recipe by Teresa C. Rouzer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Wash chicken well and pat dry. Mix oregano with salt and pepper to taste. Rub well over all of the chicken pieces. Put chicken in a greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Whisk the oil with the lemon juice and drizzle half over the chicken. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Turn the chicken pieces and drizzle with the remaining oil/lemon mixture. Bake for another 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm, cold or at room temperature!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 71.9mg. Full Nutrition
