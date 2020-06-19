Yellow Squash Dressing

1 of 63

Rating: 5 stars This is the recipe I submitted but I do not steam my squash. I slice it and then boil it in water for about 15-20 minutes or until tender. I drain the water off before adding the squash to the rest of the ingredients. This is really good. Hope you like it. Helpful (103)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this recipe twice lately once for a weekend at the lake and again for my in-laws. I made one addition and that was chopped celery (simply because we put celery in our holiday dressing). Everyone raved about it. It is something I will keep on hand in the freezer. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars It's like Thanksgiving in the summertime. So delicious. As one reviewer suggested I boiled the squash and I added to onion and boiled that too. I even used fat free milk and fat free butter spray. The only change I would suggest is an increased cooking time. I prefer my dressing a little drier and this was very moist and mushy (but I still ate three helpings:). Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is absolutely heavenly. The only alteration I make is I add 1 to 2 teaspoons of garlic powder to it and usually bake for about 40 minutes to get a slightly browner appearance. My wife works for a home for the physically and mentally challenged and the clients demand that I fix this for them once a week to serve as a side with their supper they enjoy it so much. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars I rate this recipe 5 stars in taste however I had to increase the ingredients after my first try because this one makes only makes about 4 servings. Also I had to remove it from oven approximately 3 times and stir because it was a bit too mushy therefore adding approximately 15 minutes cooking time. With these adjustments taken into consideration this was a very tasty recipe that received lots of praise from those I served. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best recipe. My kids don't like to eat veggies so they actually eat this dressing with out knowing they are eating vegetables. The only difference is that I add poultry seasoning and a can of cream of chicken. This is a favorite with my family and friends. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Family loved this and so did I!! Used corn muffins crumbled used butter instead of margarine and left onions out for kids-used a little onion powder. I will be making again and thanks for recipe. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe and my family loved it. I have made another variety of it by adding shrimp crawfish and crabmeat. Everytime we have a potluck at work they have asked me to make it. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I like the idea. I'd made the cornbread as muffins. I added more cornbread (two muffins) and 1-2 eggs and it baked up more firm which I preferred. My daughter HATES yellow squash but ate this. Her only complaint was it was too sweet and although I didn't think it was too sweet I will make a savory version using this concept next time. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (18)