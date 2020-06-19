Yellow Squash Dressing

This is the recipe I submitted but I do not steam my squash. I slice it and then boil it in water for about 15-20 minutes or until tender. I drain the water off before adding the squash to the rest of the ingredients. This is really good. Hope you like it.
I've made this recipe twice lately once for a weekend at the lake and again for my in-laws. I made one addition and that was chopped celery (simply because we put celery in our holiday dressing). Everyone raved about it. It is something I will keep on hand in the freezer.
It's like Thanksgiving in the summertime. So delicious. As one reviewer suggested I boiled the squash and I added to onion and boiled that too. I even used fat free milk and fat free butter spray. The only change I would suggest is an increased cooking time. I prefer my dressing a little drier and this was very moist and mushy (but I still ate three helpings:).
This recipe is absolutely heavenly. The only alteration I make is I add 1 to 2 teaspoons of garlic powder to it and usually bake for about 40 minutes to get a slightly browner appearance. My wife works for a home for the physically and mentally challenged and the clients demand that I fix this for them once a week to serve as a side with their supper they enjoy it so much.
I rate this recipe 5 stars in taste however I had to increase the ingredients after my first try because this one makes only makes about 4 servings. Also I had to remove it from oven approximately 3 times and stir because it was a bit too mushy therefore adding approximately 15 minutes cooking time. With these adjustments taken into consideration this was a very tasty recipe that received lots of praise from those I served.
This is the best recipe. My kids don't like to eat veggies so they actually eat this dressing with out knowing they are eating vegetables. The only difference is that I add poultry seasoning and a can of cream of chicken. This is a favorite with my family and friends.
Family loved this and so did I!! Used corn muffins crumbled used butter instead of margarine and left onions out for kids-used a little onion powder. I will be making again and thanks for recipe.
I tried this recipe and my family loved it. I have made another variety of it by adding shrimp crawfish and crabmeat. Everytime we have a potluck at work they have asked me to make it.
I like the idea. I'd made the cornbread as muffins. I added more cornbread (two muffins) and 1-2 eggs and it baked up more firm which I preferred. My daughter HATES yellow squash but ate this. Her only complaint was it was too sweet and although I didn't think it was too sweet I will make a savory version using this concept next time. Thanks for sharing!
I don't think this recipe should say that the preparation time is only 10 minutes. I had to make the cornbread part first which took 25 minutes to bake. Also the only change I made was I used butter instead of margarine. The taste was O.K. but I won't be making it again.