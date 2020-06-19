Yellow Squash Dressing

This is a great way to use up yellow squash out of the garden or out of the freezer.

By UCMOM

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place squash in a pot fitted with a steamer basket over boiling water, and steam 10 minutes, or until tender.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • In a bowl, mix the squash, cornbread, margarine, sage, cream of mushroom soup, egg, onion, sugar, salt and pepper, and milk. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned.

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 16g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 512.4mg. Full Nutrition
UCMOM
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2006
This is the recipe I submitted but I do not steam my squash. I slice it and then boil it in water for about 15-20 minutes or until tender. I drain the water off before adding the squash to the rest of the ingredients. This is really good. Hope you like it. Read More
Helpful
(103)
Dazey1
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2007
I've made this recipe twice lately once for a weekend at the lake and again for my in-laws. I made one addition and that was chopped celery (simply because we put celery in our holiday dressing). Everyone raved about it. It is something I will keep on hand in the freezer. Read More
Helpful
(46)
sunnywalk
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2007
It's like Thanksgiving in the summertime. So delicious. As one reviewer suggested I boiled the squash and I added to onion and boiled that too. I even used fat free milk and fat free butter spray. The only change I would suggest is an increased cooking time. I prefer my dressing a little drier and this was very moist and mushy (but I still ate three helpings:). Read More
Helpful
(39)
Michael & Elizabeth G
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2007
This recipe is absolutely heavenly. The only alteration I make is I add 1 to 2 teaspoons of garlic powder to it and usually bake for about 40 minutes to get a slightly browner appearance. My wife works for a home for the physically and mentally challenged and the clients demand that I fix this for them once a week to serve as a side with their supper they enjoy it so much. Read More
Helpful
(29)
melztreazures
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2008
I rate this recipe 5 stars in taste however I had to increase the ingredients after my first try because this one makes only makes about 4 servings. Also I had to remove it from oven approximately 3 times and stir because it was a bit too mushy therefore adding approximately 15 minutes cooking time. With these adjustments taken into consideration this was a very tasty recipe that received lots of praise from those I served. Read More
Helpful
(26)
cshort
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2008
This is the best recipe. My kids don't like to eat veggies so they actually eat this dressing with out knowing they are eating vegetables. The only difference is that I add poultry seasoning and a can of cream of chicken. This is a favorite with my family and friends. Read More
Helpful
(23)
TCSTEFFEY
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2008
Family loved this and so did I!! Used corn muffins crumbled used butter instead of margarine and left onions out for kids-used a little onion powder. I will be making again and thanks for recipe. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Nanah
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2009
I tried this recipe and my family loved it. I have made another variety of it by adding shrimp crawfish and crabmeat. Everytime we have a potluck at work they have asked me to make it. Read More
Helpful
(20)
LADYDRAKE
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2008
I like the idea. I'd made the cornbread as muffins. I added more cornbread (two muffins) and 1-2 eggs and it baked up more firm which I preferred. My daughter HATES yellow squash but ate this. Her only complaint was it was too sweet and although I didn't think it was too sweet I will make a savory version using this concept next time. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(18)
CGUILLAU
Rating: 3 stars
08/17/2007
I don't think this recipe should say that the preparation time is only 10 minutes. I had to make the cornbread part first which took 25 minutes to bake. Also the only change I made was I used butter instead of margarine. The taste was O.K. but I won't be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
