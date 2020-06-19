Best Apple Crumble
Personal recipe... the way I make it in Australia. Apple crumble pie with coconut and rolled oats. Cut up and serve with hot or cold custard!
I used the recipe for the crumble only, and it was delicious! I just cooked 4 red delicious and 4 granny smith apples (peeled) in a saucepan with white sugar, cinnimon, nutmeg, and clove, a little butter and a little flour until apples were soft. Spooned it into a baking pan, sprinkled the crumble on top, followed the rest of the directions, and voila! - a very YUMMY recipe. By the way, my hubby is Australian, and although he's never had crumble like this, he did devour it in 24 hours!!!Read More
what is custard powder? where do you get it?Read More
You do not need the crust for this recipe- it is easily omitted. It is however delicious, and the crumble is the crowning delight. The coconut and rolled oats may nto sound that enticing but it truely bakes together to make the most delicious crumble ever! I will make this again.
Thank you. Very good recipe. Added a dash of cloves and nutmeg to apples too. And good grief folks, before you review - look up custard powder on the www, that's why you have it! There are other ingredients than just what you find in the US in the rest of the world...surprise!
Interesting crumble recipe and very, very good even without coconut (allergic to it). As other reviewers noted, there is too much crummble and also sugar in it could be reduced. Birds custard works well and usually available at speciality shops.
I found that I ended up with waaay too much crust and crumble, which was a shame. The end product tasted good, but I'd say it's a pretty average crumble.
Best Apple Crumble - nomen est omen. It really crumbles, but tastes great! The coconut flakes add an extra twist.
this is amazing!
I made this yesterday, it was delicious, i would'nt change anything in the recipe, it was perfect. My husband loved it to, and he's not a big fan of desserts.
you dont need crust ? ? ? what bit do u youse as crust
Fantastic recipe. We loved it!
this pie was delicious! the only changes I made was added an extra egg to the crust, it made the crust not so crumbley. I also added some nutmeg and cinnamon to the apples. I will definately be making this crumble again and again!
This was pretty darn good, but it uses an awful lot of butter and, I agree, there's a bit too much crumble. I also added a little cinnamon to the crust, and used brown sugar in the crumble. The custard powder was a nice touch, and I found it, of all places, at the local 99 Cents Only store. For only 99 cents! Finally, I overcooked my apples, so start watching them about halfway through to make sure you don't get applesauce. Overall, very nice!
It was vary good but too sweet
I found this recipe very easy to make with a great flavour.
The apples got too mushy because of cooking. If you have to change it significantly to make it tolerable or good, then it's not the same recipe! I admit I followed the recipe!
I have not made this recipe yet, however I made a little web search to find a substitute for custard powder: use cornstarch instead of the powder, same amount! And to fix the flavors add some vanilla extract. That's It!! Hope it helps!! You can also use pudding powder, but I would use the starch ????
It came out quite nice but very dry. The pastry base was quite thick because there was a lot of it - usually a good thing! - but it was really dry, especially with a nice helping of the crumble topping. I couldn't taste the custard powder at all. If I make this again, I might use a different pastry recipe for the base. Also, if you have a deep enough dish or pan you could double the fruit that goes in the middle. Prep time was way more than 30 mins for me. I'm afraid we only ate half of it and the dog got the rest a week later - too much dry pastry. You can find custard powder at many US Giant or Wegman stores.
I also just made the crumble and not the crust and it was AMAZING. Seriously the best crumble topping I've ever made. My only complaint with this recipes was that cooking the apple slices that long turned them to mush so I would cook them only for a minute or two.
1. No need for the crust. 2. No need to cook the apples before baking. 3. I don't even use the coconut when making the crumble - I just add a bit more rolled oats. 4. I like to add a little lemon juice to the apples. I've made this crumble dozens of times. It takes 5 minutes to put together and always comes out amazing.
