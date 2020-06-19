Phenomenal Chicken and Pasta in Creamy Pesto Sauce

1 of 263

Rating: 5 stars Even though this was a lot of work I give it a 5 because it was awesome. You can taste the different flavors separately and thogether they blend perfectly. I followed this recipe to a T and it came out super. I didn't have any issues with the sauce not thickening but if you're worried about it I suggest a) either not adding all of the cream at the end which I suspect wouldn't change the flavor that much or b) before adding the cream mix into it 1 or 2 TBSP flour mix it up and then pour it in and cook for a few minutes. Loved it! Helpful (135)

Rating: 5 stars The title says it all - Phenomenal! For a healthy alternative I used 2% milk instead of heavy cream and the sauce still turned out great. I definitely recommend this dish. Helpful (88)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was A delicious recipe! A few reviewers had said they had a hard time getting the liquid to thicken up but I had no problem. As with most cream pastas the thickening takes place when you remove it from the heat and set it aside for 5 minutes or so. I served this meal with caeser salad and garlic bread. I will be making this again for sure. I loved making that fresh pesto and this dish will definetly need salt. I added three teaspoons and then put the salt on the table for everyone else to add to it if they wanted to. Even after 3 teaspoons it needed more. The flavor comes alive once you put the salt in it will seem bland without it. Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe. I made a couple of changes to reduce the fat content and to increase the amount of sauce. I substituted 15 oz of chicken stock for the heavy cream and then thickened the sauce with half and half and grated Romano cheese. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Really really good. It makes a ton--at least 6 GIANT servings. I followed the recipe except I used a heaping teaspoon of chicken base paste (like bouillon from Sam's) instead of broth or water. I then added sauteed mushrooms at the end (after tasting) and I really loved the addition. I don't know how thick the sauce is supposed to be but it was a bit thin easily swiped up with crusty bread. I'd bet slightly underdoing the pasta and then cooking it a while in the sauce would thicken it by soaking into the pasta. Last but not least I had to use a big pot NOT a skillet. I'm surprised no one else commented on this. Anyway YUM!! Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome. I made it like the recipe said but accidentally doubled the sun-dried tomatoes. I think I'll do that on purpose next time. In addition I'll probably add a few more pine nuts at the end because I like the flavor and the crunch. Like others noted it says it will feed 6 but the truth is it will feed them not only dinner but lunch as well!:) The one thing that surprised me was that I was using a super larger skillet and by the time I got to the last step there wasn't enough room. I had to dump it all in the large pot I had used to cook the pasta. So keep that in mind if you make the 6-serving recipe. The leftovers were great for lunch the next several days. I'm recommending this recipe to all the cooks I know. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I signed up for ALL Recipies today just to rate this recipie. Made it after getting a cuisinart Food Processor for Christmas. Man it was absolutley fantastic. I sliced the chicken into small pieces and only used 4 breasts after seeing the amount of chicken I had piled up. I followed the rest to the letter. I would suggest it makes about 12 servings (possibly more). The flavor was fantastic and my wife was very impressed. This WILL be a recipie I will use when we have special guests come over for dinner! Thanks. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! It was fairly simple to make but came out wonderful. Worked really well with a caeser salad and crusty bread to soak up the sauce. I definately recommend. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Made this recipe as written with one exception. Instead of heavy cream I used fat free 1/2 & 1/2. This is a wonderful product and the recipe turned out very well with many compliments. Helpful (19)