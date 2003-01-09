King Ranch Chicken Casserole I

This is just one of the many King Ranch recipes available. Everyone seems to love it and it's sooooooo easy. Its' especially good when served with Mexican Corn Bread.

By Susan Wright

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C.)

  • Layer the chips in a 9x13 inch casserole dish.

  • Combine the tomatoes, chicken soup, mushroom soup and onion. Pour half of mixture over chips. Layer the chicken pieces, half of the cheese and the remaining soup mixture.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Top with the remaining cheese and return to the oven until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
663 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 41.4g; cholesterol 93.7mg; sodium 1155.9mg. Full Nutrition
