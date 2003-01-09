King Ranch Chicken Casserole I
This is just one of the many King Ranch recipes available. Everyone seems to love it and it's sooooooo easy. Its' especially good when served with Mexican Corn Bread.
This is just one of the many King Ranch recipes available. Everyone seems to love it and it's sooooooo easy. Its' especially good when served with Mexican Corn Bread.
This recipe works better if you do the following: use cut-up corn tortillas rather than chips, cube the cooked chicken and blend the ro-tel tomatoes with the soups prior to cooking, use a mexican cheese blend, and if you use a whole onion, make it a small one! (especially if serving to kids). Layering the ingredients (including the chips/tortillas) ensures that no part of the casserole will be dry. This is a very easy, tasty recipe that all my friends ask me for.Read More
I will make this again...Read More
This recipe works better if you do the following: use cut-up corn tortillas rather than chips, cube the cooked chicken and blend the ro-tel tomatoes with the soups prior to cooking, use a mexican cheese blend, and if you use a whole onion, make it a small one! (especially if serving to kids). Layering the ingredients (including the chips/tortillas) ensures that no part of the casserole will be dry. This is a very easy, tasty recipe that all my friends ask me for.
This was a great recipe. I would be a wonderful dish to take to a gathering. I used boiled chicken breasts that I shredded in my food processor. Then layered the chips and mixed ALL the other ingredients together(saving 1/2 the cheese). Poured it over the chips, and then added the remaining cheese. It was great and seemed to really stick together better than layering the chicken would have. Will make this again and again. Laurie
I just made this for my family for dinner. My kids are picky eaters and its hard to find a recipe they all like and my husband likes. Everyone loved it! Usually they barely eat one serving of chicken for dinner. But they all loved it and everyone asked for seconds and cleaned their plates. A big hit!! I used most of a 14 oz can of tomatoes w/chiles instead of 10 oz because I misread the recipe but it was delicious--not too spicy-just right. For those that like it spicier they can also add a little more diced tomatoes and chiles or salsa at the table. We will have this often! Also, I just quickly boiled some (1 1/2 - 2 lbs) chicken breast strips for this recipe in a bit of chicken broth and water-only took 15 minutes or so.
My family liked this more than I did, but I still would have given it a four. After making several times, I have made the following changes: Omitted cream of mushroom soup in favor of lite sour cream mixed with cheddar cheese dip (Moore's brand mild flavor) -- this mixture made about a cup. I also sauteed my onions with a bit of olive oil, and added three cloves of garlic, a tsp of garlic powder, a tsp of dried cilantro, 1/2 tsp of chile powder, and 1/2 tsp of dried oregano. I also used a colby/jack blend of cheese. I made more layers, starting with chips, then sauce, then chicken, then cheese, and then repeated all. It filled my huge glass casserole dish. The only problem I had with this recipe is that 20 minutes on 350 (I raised the temp by 50) didn't heat it all the way through. If I hadn't decided to precook the onions, they would still have been cold and crunchy. My husband loved this, and so did my kids. They loved that the chips on the bottom were still crunchy. I liked that too, it added some interest. I thought it was very good and I will make it again, but next time I think I'll substitute some monterey jack queso dip for one can of the soup. I recommend adding your favorite spices to this dish -- I'm not sure if it would have been as good without them. UPDATE: I've found that reheating this in the oven keeps the chicken from tasting funny after refrigeration. Also, the next time I made it, I used jarred white queso and jalapeno dip and it was a marve
This was so good !!!! i used torn-up flour tortillas rather than chips and added a can of mexicorn too - and used much more cheese. I used boiled chicken breasts, and baked it for about 45 minutes. The kids loved it too. This is definitely a keeper!! thanks susan
I have been looking for an easy, no-fuss King Ranch Chicken recipe and I have finally found it. Like some of the past reviewers suggested, instead of cream of mushroom soup, I use cream of celery, which I think gave it a better flavor and I only used a total of 2 cups of cheese so as to not overwhelm the dish with cheese.. Also, I started out with lightly sauteing the chopped onions with a little bit of garlic in olive oil. Then combined the soups and the Rotel and brought it to a boil. Then added the chopped chicken (which I used a store bought rotisserie chicken to save time) and 1 cup of the shredded cheese. Also, I only layered the tortilla chips on the bottom then spread the entire chicken mixture on top. Then, baked it for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Then I topped it with the remaining cheese and baked for another 5 minutes. I think I might try it with a layer of cooked spaghetti on the bottom next time instead of chips for a little variety.
I made this dish for the first time when we had guests over, and it was wonderful!!! One of our guests said it was better than her King Ranch Chicken recipe and wanted a copy! I added a little crushed garlic to the recipe to give it a little more kick. Will definitely make it again! - I know I have already reviewed this, but I wanted to note that I made it again last night, and I did not have cream of mushroom soup, so I just used cream of celery. It turned out great! I also added in the extra garlic, dash of lemon juice, dash of lime juice, an extra tomato, and a sprinkle of dried cilantro! YUM!
Man oh man is this ever good!! We sub american cheese for the cheddar, and add a thin layer of crushed tortilla chips on the bottom of the pan. We do add pimentos and black olives to ours, but there taste is not missed if you decided to leave them out. Another great comfort food recipe. Thanks Susan.
Good base recipe. I alter mine to be a little more Mexican. First you MUST cook the onions first in olive oil before adding them to your mixture or they will NOT be cooked. I use a whole rotisserie chicken, use 1 can cream of chicken and one can of Campbells fiest nacho cheese soup. I substitue salsa for Rotel and also add 1/2 package of Taco Seasoning Mix. I also add a can of corn. I mix everything together all at once and layer it over the chips. I reserve some of the shredded cheese for the top at the end, too. This makes a really tasty mexican dish!
yummy recipe! I used rotel diced tomatoes and pre-baked a few chicken breasts instead of the whole cut-up chicken. I also used the bite size Tostitos and used cream of chicken w/mushrooms. The husband liked it, I loved it, my picky son picked and would'nt touch the chicken. My daughter liked it. Will make again! thanks!
I will make this again...
Marilyn, This recipe was concocted at the King Ranch in Texas. Thus it became known as King Ranch Chicken. There are many versions circulating but one important factor. ALWAYS USE CORN TORTILLAS. Flour becomes more soggy and mushy. In Texas we used cream of chicken soup mixed with Rotel tomatoes and always tore the tortillas up. It is best refrigerated overnight before baking as the flavors meld better that way.
We really enjoyed this and will, for sure, make again. Per many reviews I used homemade tortillas and just tore them apart and layered on bottom of the pan and again on the top of the Rotel/soup mix over the chicken. I omitted the onion per personal taste and used BLSL chicken breast diced up and cooked in some olive oil/garlic before assembling. I don't tihnk the cooking temp/time was right for my oven so next time will bake at 350 for at least 20 mintues. We served w/ rice and will put this in our dinner rotation when I need something quick, easy and tasty.
The trick to a great King Ranch Chicken Casserole is to warm the soups, tomatoes, and onion in a large saucepan just until heated through. Then layer the ingredients as directed. Excellent!
This is a very simple recipe to make low fat -- use boneless, skinless chicken breasts, baked tortilla chips (easy to make your own), low fat soups, and Kraft Singles Fat Free Sharp Cheddar cheese (the only FF cheese that I've found that tastes and cooks like full fat cheese).
this was yummy.... i added about 1/2 cup of sour cream to the chicken/soup mix and assembled like lasagna....so good.
I have been making this recipe since the 1960's and is a favorite of my family. It will be much tastier if you use the Flavored Tortilla Chips - I use Lays Baked Cheese Doritoes - 1 can Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies w/ 3 cans Campbells 98% Fat Free Chicken Soup; Chick Breasts. Spray casserole w/ Pam; Layer crushed Doritoes; Shredded Chick Breast; diced sweet onion; 4 oz can diced Green Chilies;Warm the Chick Soup and Rotels together; can delute slightly with milk to a gravy consistancy - and pour the mixture over the top Sprinkle w/ Mixed Mexican Cheeses. Cook in oven 325 degrees till bubbly & cheese melted.
Loved thid recipe as is. Didn't need to do anything to it.
This is an easy and great recipe. To cut down on calories, I used chicken breasts, low fat soups, and added about 3 oz. of 2% velveeta to soup mixture and heated. I topped it off with 1/2 cup of 2% mexican blend grated cheese. My picky family loved it.
Made a half batch of this. Sauteed onion and garlic in a litttle olive oil then added soups, half the cheese, and a shredded rotisserie chicken in. Put the chips on the bottom then chicken mixture on top. Baked for 15 minutes at 350 then added the rest of the cheese and baked another 5 minutes Turned out amazing!! Family loved!
Easy and Great! Followed recipe exact. Everyone loved it!
This is stick-to-your-ribs down home comfort food, and for what it is, it's perfect. My wife and I both rate this recipe five stars. That noted, the recipe isn't clear on step two, the layering of chips. My wife recommended I cover the bottom of the dish with chips, and then after adding the soup mixture, to add another layer of chips--not quite as thick as the first layer. Then, cover the chips with the rest of the soup mixture. It turned out absolutely splendid. I used the kind of cheese I had on hand, pepper jack and hot style Rotel tomatoes because we like a little bit of a kick. We loved this recipe. I also sprayed the dish with cooking spray so it wouldn't stick. Thanks for the great recipe idea!
I knew the lady and the famiy who served this at their ranch. My Mother-in Law was a great friend of Mamie Kleberg , the matriarch of the King Ranch. I remember as a young bride, going to have lunch on the ranch and visiting the stables and seeing their great race horses, to say nothing of the Sants Gertrudis cattle they developed. This recipe is pretty true to the original and a good tex-mex meal that kids love!
This is a fantastic recipe, but don't discount it as a dip! Mix all of the "liquid" ingredients together and heat or keep warm in a crockpot and serve with tortilla chips to dip. Way better than Buffalo Chicken Dip!
I know, different strokes for different folks so lets just say out of 4 people in the family no one liked it at all.
This is a great dish! My family has been making it for years, but we add a 1/4-1/2 cup broth, 1/2tsp comino, 1/2tsp pepper,and 1/2tsp garlic powder to the soup and ro-tel mixture. Mix in the corn tortilla wedges(I use my pizza cutter to cut up 8-10 tortillas), and 2 cups cheese. Poor into a lightly greased dish and add remaining cheese. Serve with a small spoonful of sour cream on top. It's delicious! And five stars with the changes....
Sorry but this was not good, will not make again.
Thought I would try something new since I had extra time on my hands, but I only had fritos. I crunch up the fritos and layered them on the bottom of the pan. My son just loved this recipe and has been begging me to make it again. Not sure I would make it with fritos again. He suggested that I make it with cheetos next time, LOL. Awesome recipe!
Awesome game food!!! I used cream of celery instead of mushroom. I also added black olives and layers everything twice.
I used low fat soups and low fat cheese to cut down on some of the fat and calories. The chicken I used was out of the fridge so I don't know if that is why I needed to cook longer than stated. I did find that the chips were a bit salty, next time I would use tortillas as others suggested. All around very tasty and I would make again :)
Excellent recipe! I took some of the other reviewers advice and instead of the cream of mushroom soup, I added a 1/2 cup of light sour cream and 1/2 cup of queso cheese dip. I sauteed the onions with some garlic, oregano, chili powder and olive oil. There are a LOT of chips. I would have cut back on the chips a bit. This would also be great over rice.
this casserole was delish!! i used a cream o' chicken and a cream o' onion because i t was what i had. and i sauteed the onion a bit so it wasn't so strong. i added black olives and on our plates i dolloped sour cream as suggested. great meal my bf and i finished off the whole thing. yum
Edible, but barely. Way too much "cream of" ingrediant. Tastes greasy, salty and processed. Sorry, but we were all disappointed and threw it out.
Didn't care for this... was more like an appetizer than a meal.
This was good. I had never had anything like it before, but it was very quick and easy to throw together. Both my husband and I liked it right out of the oven when the chips were crispy. The next day they were soggy, but we used doritos, so they did add alot of flavor.
I just wasn't a fan... It wasn't gross by any means, just didn't like it.
I have made this recipe for years. The recipe I have used is similar to this recipe except it calls for a can of Rotel, sour cream, cream of celery soup instead of cream of mushroom and velveeta cheese. Your recipe sounds good too. Will be making it soon.
I made this recipe and it was really easy and yummy. I would recommend cooking it a higher temp. (350 F at least). I'm also thinking of adding corn and hot sauce to it the next time I make it.
This was not good
Fixed this last night for supper, VERY good, it is a keeper. I like a little bit hot so I kicked it up by using one large cream of chicken two Rotel with chile peppers and a large container of sour cream. MMMM very good! Thanks Susan this is a great recipe!
I LOVE this recipe! I take all the ingredients and mix them together except the tortillas and cheese. Then I layer the tortillas first, the mixture, then the cheese. I add another layer of tortillas, mixture, and cheese. It's kind of like a "King Ranch-Lasagna". Sometimes I use hot Rotel. Soooo yummy! Thank you!!!
I just wasn't a fan... It wasn't gross by any means, just didn't like it.
REALLY GOOD!
This was SO good! My fiance, mom & I loved it! Very hearty, so you get full quick! Will def be making this again! I think next time I'll add black olives!
I followed another reviewer's advice and bought a pack of corn tortiilas. I fried some of them in a little oil. I sauteed the onion along with about six minced galrlic cloves. I then added sour cream, the soups, cooked chicken, and Rotel. The following went into the baking dish in this order: layer of tortillas, half the soup mixture, cheese, layer of tortillas, rest of soup mixture, cheese. Delicious!
I used breasts instead of a whole chicken but this recipe was not good at all, I may try one of the other recipes and see if it tastes better.
I gave this recipe 4 instead of 5 stars for one reason. I had to alter the recipe slightly. IMHO, there wasn't enough wet ingredients to make the dish sing! So I did what others suggested and added a can of Queso cheese. Man, that made all the difference. I also did not include the onions (I simply forgot to add them) and I crushed the chips. My husband's words on this was, "This is good. This is really good. I really like this. This one is a definite keeper." Just a suggestion, the leftovers make awesome chicken burritos!
We enjoyed this recipe. I usually make the traditional King Ranch recipe with corn tortillas but they always get mushy. This had a nice texture with the crunch of the tortilla chips. I increased the cooking temperature because at 300 degrees, the casserole was just 'warm'. I didn't have cream of chicken soup so I used 1/2 cup of sour cream along with the cream of mushroom soup. I also added some ground cumin and fresh garlic to the sauce mix. I think kids will love this!
I would have given this 3 1/2 but it wasn't an option. I waited until I made it a second time to rate it. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was just ok, nothing special. This time, I spiced up the chicken a bit while boiling then diced it in small chunks. I also used cream of celery soup instead of cream of mushroom. I used a 14.5 oz can of rotel (my husband would have been happier with more for more spice). I mixed the onion ( 1/2 onion was plenty), soups, rotel and chicken together. Spread a little of this mixture on the bottom of the pan before layering chips. Then I made two of each layers....chips, mixture, cheese, chips, mixture, cheese...It turned out much better this time. I will mention, the last time I made it as the recipe states, I had a lot of real hard spots (the chips that didnt absorb any moisture), so that is why I layered it more this time.
It was great and everybody wants it again. One of my kids wished it had been spicier so next time I'll use the Hot rotel instead of Original Rotel. We are always trying to cut calories and fat so like many suggested I used Corn tortillas, 98% fat free Cream of Celery and Cream of Chicken. We used 2% Kraft Shredded cheese and added a small can of sliced black olives to soup mix. Sauteed onions with some garlic in coconut oil before adding to soup mix. Baked at 350 for 20 minutes Cant wait to make it again
I used leftover turkey to make this recipe. I was so extremely tired of eating turkey, this recipe disguised it really well. It was more like a nacho recipe vs. a casserole and I think I would have preferred nachos for dinner. The baking time and temps are off. I baked as directed and the casserole was not very warm and the onions were still raw. Even after cooking at a higher temp and longer period of time, I had to use the broiler to melt the cheese and get everything hot and bubbly but the onions were still raw. This recipe needs improvement IMO. Start by omitting the onions and layering the chips and wet mixture twice.
Great recipe you can tweek to you liking. I added a bell pepper that I sauteed with the onion, and also used corn tortillas rather than chips. So good with sour cream or sliced avocados!
Not sure what happened with this. The main picture looks so good I had to try it out. I did everything to a T, and was really hoping it was going to be delicious as I was taking it to my neighbors house. I had to throw away over half of this dish because no one would eat it.
this has to be one of the best dinners I have ever made even my wife liked t and well thats saying a lot cause there isnt much she does like I changed it a little I added some chili powder to the chicken and mushroom mix a I didnt have enough corn chips so I sliced some tortillas in strips first I layered the corn chips on bottom placed a layer of chicken and sauce mix then laid out the tortilla strips and then added the remaining chicken sauce mix over it
I had never heard of King Ranch Chicken until our Grandpa passed away and someone brought the dish over to us. I fell in love and couldn't wait to make it myself. Found this recipe. A+!!
Made this last night for Monday Night Football gathering. It was a big hit! I used a rotisserie chicken, fresh tomatoes, roasted cubanelle, anheim, and jalapeno peppers. I added about 1/2 C chicken stock, and seasoned it up with paprika, garlic powder, cumin, pepper, and adobe blend. I put it together right before I put it in the oven so the tortilla chips still had some crunch to them when it was done cooking. Next time I think I'll make more of the sauce - add more stock, and maybe another can of soup. It would probably also be good served with a lime wedge and fresh cilantro.
I've been using a different version of this for years, but decided to try this one. MUCH better and a bunch easier to prepare. The only thing I would recommend is increasing the cook time or temp as mine wasn't terribly hot. I followed the recipe exactly and added a little cilantro for presentation and for another dimension of flavor. I served it with the Mexican Rice recipe, also from this site. BRAVO!!!
We ate this growing up, so I'm so happy to find this recipe. This is something my mom always made for her bridge club, and we got to eat the leftovers. We always made it using corn tortillas, but I like it even better with the crushed tortilla chips. The only changes I made were to saute the onion in a little butter and add some oregano, garlic powder, and fresh cracked pepper, and at the end, I turned on the broiler to get the cheese brown and bubbly. We just used two chopped up rotisserie chickens to make it easier on ourselves, and I think that gives it a little more flavor. We top ours with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and light sour cream and serve it with rice and corn. Thanks for reviving a great dish from my childhood.
Any time my husband loves something called "casserole", I give a 5-star rating! The only changes I made were to use a can of green chiles and a little jar of pimentos in place of the diced tomatoes & chiles, and I added a little chicken broth. I did have to kick the oven up to 350, and it took longer than 20 minutes. Loved the addition of tortilla chips--very good recipe!
I have made this for years, but I do it in the crock pot and I use FLOUR tortillas, torn in strips. Cook and bone the chicken, put everything in the crock pot (also 1 C. sour cream). The tortilla's kinda turn into dumplings when it's done and it's DELICIOUS. Doesn't look so pretty, but it's so good!
I grew up in Kingsville, TX, home of the King Ranch so this recipe is near and dear to me. This particular one is pretty good although my personal variation is to use a can of Hatch Green Chillie sauce with pork rather than a can of Rotel (or canned diced tomatoes with green chillies). No matter what you choose to use, this is a tasty recipe, especially on a cold night! (And it freezes very well.)
This was like restaurant food. I loved it and so did my husband. I omitted the cream of mushroom soup and I used extra tomatoes, peppers, and I used corn tortillas instead of tortilla chips.
Added one red, yellow, and orange bell pepper and a couple jalapenos chopped up and mixed in the soup mixture. Onions are definitely better sauteed. Sauteed them with the peppers. Delicious new recipe. So glad I tried and added new things!
Great recipe! I have been trying to bulk up my recipe repertoire and this is definitely going in the keeper pile. I made a couple of changes - omitted onions as my husband is not a fan (I love them! so if he is not eating, I will definitely put them in). Added some red and yellow peppers, and used a chunky salsa instead of the can of diced tomatoes. I didn't put the chips on the bottom, but topped with corn chips when it came out of the oven. I might add a bit more spice next time. Served over a bed of rice. Great winter meal.
I fixed this exactly as the recipe says and thought it was really just plain tasting. Won't fix again
My family loved it. I used canned chicken, a can of regular diced tomatoes and two cups shredded cheese and it still turned out really good.
Very good and easy!
This recipe is really good and super easy. I took the advice of a few other reviewers and mixed all the ingredients together and then cooked it. I also used cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom. Just because I like it better. The chips worked great, I liked that idea because I usually have tortilla chips around the house and not corn tortillas. I also added a little veleveeta instead of all the cheddar. The only thing I'll change is next time I'll leave out the onions. The kids really liked it. It will become a new family favorite.
This was really easy to make and tasty. I used a few of the suggestions made by others: corn tortillas vs. chips, made layers and everything was moist, sauteed the onions with garlic, fresh cilantro, oregano and chili powder... it tasted like chicken enchiladas.
This was great! Next time I'll drain the can of tomatoes and peppers and cook it a little hotter / little longer so it's not so runny. I'll also add more chips to the bottom to make it a thicker layer. I used roasted chicken breast from the grocery store deli. They cut off a big piece and I cut / tore it into chunks. I also served white rice and black beans with this to make it go a little farther.
Good but too cream/soupy for my taste. I would sub extra tomatoes and chilis in a can instead of more soup...
One of my all-time favorites, and so easy to make. I love all the onions! I sprinkled a little Cilantro on top for color, otherwise, I made it by the book. Great recipe!
Loved it! Could find tomatoes with green chili's, but did find some tomatoes with hot red pepper spice, and used that. Turned out VERY tasty! Only thing I might do different, and this is just personal preference, is to not put the tortillas on the bottom, but instead put a layer of them in middle and near the top. THis time I put a layer at the bottom and a layer in the middle, and the ones on the bottom got all soft (obviously), while the middle layer was still a bit crunchy, and I preferred that crunch. Either way, they were very tasty! Thanks for the recipe.
Made the recipe as stated other then I added crushed tortilla chips to the top of the casserole. My tortilla chips in the casserole got a bit soggy. I liked this casserole but the rest of the family didn't.
Great base recipe although I did make some changes. After reading some of the other reviews, I added 1 cup of chicken broth to the soup mixture, used a can of Mexican Rotel which gave it a tiny spicy kick, and seasoned the mixture with cumin, onion powder (I didn't use chopped onion), garlic powder, and pepper. I did not follow the layering directions, by accident, and subsequently only used about half the tortilla chips the recipe called for. I layered chips, cubed rotisserie chicken, soup mixture and only used 2 cups of Mexican blend cheese. After 30 mins in the oven, the cheese wasn't fully melted so I turned the temp up to 350 for another 10 mins. That did the trick and it was delicious. My father-in-law who is not a fan of chicken had seconds.
I haven't made this is years. It is wonderful though! I agree with another reviewer: use corn tortillas cut into 4ths. This is coming up for dinner soon!!!
I remember made this recipe in Tulsa for a "hood" party...it was a hit! Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe and it is super simple to make. A keeper!
This dish was good, but just not mouth watering. Still a nice dish to make for a get-together.
Great recipe!! To make this even faster and easier I picked up a grocery rotisserie chicken already cooked. This made the preparation time quicker and I think even better than boiled or canned chicken. (Do people really like BOILED chicken?!)
Pretty good! I followed the recipe except I used a rotisserie chicken. No leftovers!
oh so good! i followed the recipe almost exactly, just made a smaller portion since i wasn't sure if my picky husband would like it. well, he loved it! i'll definitely be making again!
Really fast and easy recipe. If u use chicken from a can will make it even faster and great for a midweek meal. Also wonderful to take to a potluck.
Everyone who grows up in South Texas knows a version of this recipe. It is easy and always delicious. I use corn tortillas in alternating layers with the sauce, shredded chicken and cheese. Delicioso!
Made this for dinner tonight and it was simple to make and delicious. Used the meat from a roasted deli chicken and squeezed some lime juice and sprinkled some cumin, garlic and chipotle seasoning blend into the chicken pieces. We also added a tablespoon of sour cream into the soup mixture and threw in some fresh cilantro. The lime juice really added zip to the chicken and the extra spices and herbs kept it from being bland. Well worth a try!!
Emmmmm. Good. My husband said it was alright but he had 3 bowls. I used a can of Rotel to put a little spice into it. Did exactly like recipe said! Great
This was a big hit with both me and my hubby! I followed the recipe, only differences were I used a store-bought Rotisserie Chicken and a can of Rotel instead of plain tomatoes and green peppers. I also sauted the chopped onion with a few minced garlic cloves in olive oil before adding them to the soups. This ensured they weren't still "crunchy" since the casserole only bakes for 25 mins. I baked it at 325. Definitely a repeater!
Really good. Quick & easy. I cup up the chicken breasts into chunks, then boiled until done. Used cream of celery in place of the cream of mushroom. Used Mexican 4 cheese blend. Great way to use up all those extra tortilla chips!
I put a little bit of a twist on this one. I skipped the mushroom soup and added rice and garlic. It was fantastic!
This was really good, we all liked it. I made it according to the recipe, no changes. It's quick & easy, always something I appreciate! My DH just didn't care for the chips on the bottom. Next time I might try torn tortilla wraps instead as someone else had mentioned.
My best friend emailed me this recipe after she had made it. I always read the reviews and found all of them very helpful. I cooked the onions before adding the chicken, and added Mrs. Dash smoked chipolte spices to the chicken to give it more "southwest" flavor. (That was hard to find since I live in Alaska!! :) ) I also added a mixture of cheddar, jalapeno jack, and Monterey jack cheeses!! I tried cooking it at 300 for 20 minutes, but it wasn't even warm. I upped the temp to 375 and cooked for an additional 20 minutes. My husband kept telling me "Dang! That dinner was good! You need to make that more often!" Thanks so much for the recipe!!
This was a very easy and tasty recipe. I used the Extra Hot diced tomatoes so mine was very hot. Next time I will use the original or mild. Also added sour cream just before serving - yummy!
Love the different tastes, it's quick and easy to make and my kids like it, but the corn tortillas become a little rough and hard to eat. It may work better with tortilla chips. I'll try that next time!
I was short on time so used a rotisserie chicken, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was a huge hit. My son even had "thirds". I'll be making this again soon! Easy and DELISH.
I have been making King Ranch chicken forever. I saw this recipe and tried it with the tortilla chips but I really prefer using corn tortillas instead. But overall it was good and very easy to make.
Really good recipe. I have made it often and it always comes out great. I usually make it with whatever meat I have. I have used ground beef, ground chicken, ground turkey all with great success. I sometimes sub the Cream of Mushroom for Cream of Celery soup. Just depends on what I have around. One change that I do make that I think helps is I usually make up the casserole this night before. This allows the soups to soak in and gets the chips softer. If you like a crisp texture on the casserole I would not
Pretty good! I followed the recipe except I used a rotisserie chicken. No leftovers!
I made a few changes. I used 3 corn tortillas instead of the tortilla chips and I mixed my soups together with half of the mexican cheese blend and also added 1 can of enchilada sause along with the tomato and green chiles. Then I sprinkled some original fritos chips on top before adding the cheese. Came out very very good!
Just about the perfect dish to take to a pot luck. So E-Z to make!!! Put this down on the buffet table and it was gone in 5 min.
It was just ok. It got soggy and not a great left over but makes a ton of food.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections