King Ranch Chicken Casserole I

My family liked this more than I did, but I still would have given it a four. After making several times, I have made the following changes: Omitted cream of mushroom soup in favor of lite sour cream mixed with cheddar cheese dip (Moore's brand mild flavor) -- this mixture made about a cup. I also sauteed my onions with a bit of olive oil, and added three cloves of garlic, a tsp of garlic powder, a tsp of dried cilantro, 1/2 tsp of chile powder, and 1/2 tsp of dried oregano. I also used a colby/jack blend of cheese. I made more layers, starting with chips, then sauce, then chicken, then cheese, and then repeated all. It filled my huge glass casserole dish. The only problem I had with this recipe is that 20 minutes on 350 (I raised the temp by 50) didn't heat it all the way through. If I hadn't decided to precook the onions, they would still have been cold and crunchy. My husband loved this, and so did my kids. They loved that the chips on the bottom were still crunchy. I liked that too, it added some interest. I thought it was very good and I will make it again, but next time I think I'll substitute some monterey jack queso dip for one can of the soup. I recommend adding your favorite spices to this dish -- I'm not sure if it would have been as good without them. UPDATE: I've found that reheating this in the oven keeps the chicken from tasting funny after refrigeration. Also, the next time I made it, I used jarred white queso and jalapeno dip and it was a marve