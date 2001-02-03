Kelaguen Chicken

This is a classic recipe from Guam, and one of my favorites. It is wonderful wrapped in a tortilla, or served with crackers. It is also wonderful by itself. I hope you like this as much as my family does!

By Joan Eidson

4
  • Sprinkle chicken with salt and place pieces on a broiler pan. Broil for about 10 minutes, turn and broil for another 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked, but still moist.

  • Bone, and finely chop cooked chicken pieces.

  • In a medium bowl combine the chicken, lemon juice, coconut, and hot peppers. Chill for at least one hour and serve.

Per Serving:
815 calories; protein 64.3g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 58g; cholesterol 255.4mg; sodium 1987.6mg. Full Nutrition
