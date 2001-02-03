Kelaguen Chicken
This is a classic recipe from Guam, and one of my favorites. It is wonderful wrapped in a tortilla, or served with crackers. It is also wonderful by itself. I hope you like this as much as my family does!
I grilled the chicken over hot coals instead of broiling it. It tastes even better.
My family is from Guam and this is not kelaguen to me. The chicken should only be barbecued after being marinated in soy sauce, lemon, garlic and onions. After it has been grilled and finely cut, then you flavor it with green onions, salt, lemon, red pepper (i like it spicy) and coconut. I usually cut out the coconut when I make it for myself. This is great if you are watching your weight!
Brings back memories of Guam! Now all I need is a finadene sauce recipe...and the Guamanian tortillas ...I'll have a mini-fiesta! Delicious!
I am Guamanian so kelaguen is present at any family reunion we have. i love it. but my family adds green onions and red chili pepper flakes and we dont use the coconut. i think its better this way. serve with Chamorro style red rice and finadene and any meat of your choice and you've got the average Chamorro meal
My husband is from guam. This nothing like the other Kelaguen, I have ever tasted. Cheap immation of the original.
I would love to see more recipes from Guam
Although grilled on a barbecue is best, chicken roasted on a spit at the local supermarket isn't all that bad, either. I also use chopped green onion for essential flavor and color.
If you live near an Asian market try to find Yours brand lemon powder, it makes all the difference. If you want your kalguen dry then sprinkle it in powder form, if you want the kelaguen more on the wet side then mix the lemon powder in water then combine with the other indgredients.
I'm lazy so I broil boneless/skinless chicken thighs for this dish. Adding sliced scallions makes for a tastier dish, too.
This recipe produces a great kelaguen. I usually bake seasoned chicken breasts and thighs in the oven and it still turns out good. Remove the skin from the thigh and leave the crispy parts of the breast skin on when you dice the meat.
OMG!!Im so happy to see a recipe on here from Guam we need to put more out there so everyone knows our food.LOVE IT
I grill my chicken for better flavor and add more peppers and green onions to the recipe...
