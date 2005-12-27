Ramen Noodle Chicken Salad
A light chicken salad recipe.
DEFINITELY cut down the oil to just about two tablespoons (I actually prefer Sesame oil as it has a better flavort). I also added a couple tablespoons of chunky peanut butter...came close to replicating a favorite cold noodle dish of mine from a pan-asian restaurant in Chicago. If you add the peanut butter, let it set a while before eating. Great easy recipe!Read More
I scaled this recipe to 12 and it said to use 3 cups peanut oil. Man, was that too much! I poured most of it off. The flavor was pretty good. This dish was very simple to make.Read More
yummy!! I used low salt soy sauce b/c I thought that the combo of salty ramen noodles and soy sauce might be too much. I also used canned, chunk chicken to save time (remember: also salty). I used Equal sweetener instead of sugar. Overall, a good recipe that I'll make often a quick and easy dinner/lunch.
this salad is excellent! halfway through, i realized i didn't have any peanut oil (argh...), but i used 1/4 c. grapeseed oil and 1/2 T. sesame oil instead and it turned out very, VERY well...
Excellent recipe. I also added a package of Ramen Noodles and almonds. This gave the salad an extra crunch. Yummy!
delicious dressing, i havent' acutally made the "salad" but i used the dressing part of it for my own oriental chicken salad- which is more like a regular green salad but with ramen noodles crunched on top and grilled chicken. We poured this dressing on top because the grocery store was out of our favorite brand. This one beat it! We'll never buy again :) Thanks!
The taste was good. But man was that a lot of oil. I felt like I was eating soup with oil as the broth. Would be really good with a lot less oil.
I made this with leftover chicken from a bbq. I used the oriental ramen noodles did not have scallions so omitted them. i also cut down on the oil and used grapeseed oil from wildtree. my husband love it, the first bite he was hooked, now as long as he will share ..lol thank you for this great different idea for leftover chicken will use again.
This is a great lunch recipe. I followed the suggestions for less oil and added sesame oil. It gave it an awesome taste and smell!
This is a good basic Oriental chicken salad recipe. I tweaked it a bit - used 1T each of sesame and peanut oil - 1/2 cup of oil waaaay too much. Also added some garlic powder, and minced celery for some crunch. Fresh peas would be good too.
This turned out awesome, but I did take some suggestions from other reviewers. Here's how I made it: I boiled and shredded a big chicken breast, prepared two packages of chicken ramen, drained it. I made the sauce with a few changes. 2 tablespoons of sesame oil, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter, no sugar. I served it over a bed of romaine and shredded carrots. It was FANTASTIC!
Very good taste. I little too oily, next time I will cut out some of the oil.
These 5 stars are based on changing out the peanut oil for about 2 tablespoons peanut oil. Instead of ramen noodles, I used rice noodles and they were a great fit. I also added finely diced red bell pepper for some color. Was great after sitting in refrigerator for 2 hours and even better the next day.
This is now one of my favorite chicken recipes. I made up a separate batch of the sauce to marinate the chicken before. As suggested, I substituted sesame oil for peanut, and cut the amount way down. I also added some sliced water chestnuts to the mix just before refigerating. Delicious!
Very yummy, I used less oil. I took it to a potluck it was a hit.
It's a good recipe, similar to Sweet and Crunchy salad, our favorite salad of this type available at allrecipes. Next time I will, 1) cut the peanut oil at least in half, 2) add a litle more chicken because one cup seemed like too little chicken, and 3) add some crunch with sunflower seeds, cashews, or sliced almonds (probably 1/2 to 3/4 cup, I'm thinking). I didn't have green onions, so I used regular onions. I'll make sure to use green onions next time. I used leftover grilled chicken, and I'm glad I did. Thanks for an excellent recipe, Karen.
Very good but I must agree that there was just a little too much oil! Also, I did not cook the noodles like the recipe called for because if you do that, you lose the crunchiness. Lastly, I added some uncooked green cabbage, which was VERY good!
The only thing I changed was that I cut down the oil to 2 tablespoons. My husband and I both loved it. Next time I'm going to double the recipe so we can have some for lunch the next day.
I had ramen noodles in the pantry and was looking for a quick alternative to regular old noodles. This was pretty good with lots of Asian flavor. I added some water chesnuts and raw celery at the end for a little crunch. My toddlers wrinkled up their noses; this was a little too "grown-up" for them but not bad for a quick lunch for mom.
Very good. I did reduce the oil as suggested by another poster and added toasted almonds and sesame seeds for crunch. Quick and easy recipe that will work perfect for those busy nights. Thanks for sharing.
great flavor! added manderin oranges. and chow mein noodles as well. Only added 3 tablespoons of peanut oil. Added seseme oil.
This recipe was nothing so special. I used 2T corn oil and added peanut butter. I also added a lot of different raw veggies. I probably would try something else next time. I am sorry
Not bad. I forgot the oil, but I am glad that I did. It was a nice lunch to use up some leftover grilled chicken breast.
Way too much oil as written which is what I am basing my review on. I followed other suggestions and used 2 tbsp. and thought that was still way too much. With some tweaking this could be good and next time I will try adding some water chestnuts.
The flavor was great, but I have to agree with most of the reviewers that the amount of oil called for what TOO much. I will try it again with a lot less oil. My grocery store only had gallons of peanut oil so I used canola oil. I will try another reviewer's recommendation of sesame oil, which sounds good, and another suggestion of stirring in some peanut butter.
Made this two or three times this summer. Dinner date liked it as well as pre-teen boys!
Def cut down oil to 2-3 TBSP... seaseme oil preferred. Its delicious meal.
I added 1 can water chestnuts and 2 teaspoons sesame seed oil to a four-serving recipe.
This was SO easy and SO good! I made it for a luncheon and I got rave reviews! I used 2 tablespoons sesame oil instead of the peanut oil and added a half can of mandarin oranges. I will definitely make this again!
