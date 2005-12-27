Ramen Noodle Chicken Salad

4.2
31 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 12
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A light chicken salad recipe.

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan; add noodles and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Drain.

  • Mix peanut oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and sugar together in a bowl.

  • Toss dressing with chicken, noodles, and green onions. Chill for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 57.8g; cholesterol 26.3mg; sodium 1075.6mg. Full Nutrition
