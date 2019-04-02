Baked Salmon with Coconut Crust

Many cooks are intimidated by cooking fresh fish and, as a result, miss out on the heart-healthy, brain-boosting, omega-3 fatty acids in salmon. Never fear, though — this recipe for baked salmon with coconut is foolproof!
EXCELLENT recipe! I combined 2 tablespoons of butter (melted) and one table spoon of brown sugar and drizzled it on top of the coconut crust during the last 6 minutes of baking and it created a delicious sugar coating which added a ton of flavor! Everyone loved it--even my husband who isn't a big fan of salmon.
Has potential. I used more lemon juice to add additional flavor and cooked it a little longer at a lower temperature to keep it from drying out. I also baked it wrapped in foil and then broiled it for a few minutes at the end to prevent burning the bread/coconut mixture.
This recipe has potential, but needs a little work. I would marinate the salmon in the lime juice for a while before coating it in the panko and coconut. I found that when I cooked it at the reccommended temp, the coconut burned before the fish was cooked. By covering the fish during cooking, then uncovering and broiling at the end to brown and crisp coating, I think that problem could be solved. I served it with caribbean rice (from Zattarain's) and a salad. The rice and salmon go well together!!!
I tried this recipe last night and loved it. My husband cooked it for our 34th Anniversary dinner, with my help, and it was delicious. We did bake it covered with aluminum foil, and at the last 5 or 6 minutes we uncovered and drizzeled salmon with melted butter and brown sugar, and just baked it under the broiler till crispy. We both loved it. Thanks for the recipe and tips. Pauline
Well, I'm giving this a one star rating for it's ease. I cannot say anything good about the way it tastes. My DH and I love salmon, and this was such a big disappointment. I will not be making this again. Ever.
I used grouper for this recipe which turned out to be a good choice. I also added olive oil, sesame oil, and ginger to the lime juice and marinated the fish for 3 hours. The flavor was great - and the coconut adds an interesting touch.
I made this today and it turned out better than expected, I did change it a little though: -I toasted the coconut beforehand. -I didn't have any Panko breadcrumbs so I used rice crispies as a substitute. I also dipped the salmon in egg whites before the breadcrumb mix to make it stick better. -I followed a recommendation from a comment below and dripped a mix of 1 tsp brown sugar and 2 tsp melted butter on top of the fish, the last six minutes of bake time and it was great! I used two tbs of canola oil instead of the non stick spray and I thought 425 was too hot so I cooked the fish at 395 and flipped it over halfway through! I'm sure its excellent with the panko breadcrumbs so I need to try that next time!
Sorry, I just don't like this recipe. The coconut doesn't do a thing for the salmon. I gave it three stars because it wasn't unpleasant to eat and if you're curious, go ahead, you wouldn't be ruining good salmon or anything. The next time I want salmon without the work of grilling/sauteeing it, I'll make Baked Dijon Salmon; that's a fantastic baked salmon recipe.
This is an easy, delicious way to prepare salmon! I made it on the first night of summer because it seemed like a great meal to celebrate summer! Keep checking the salmon, when it's in the oven. I left it in a minute too long and some of the coconut blackened. (It was still yummy, but it didn't look as nice!) I served it with another recipe from allrecipes, pineapple-lime rice. It was a great side dish for this recipe. I will make this dish again and again!
This one certainly was...different, and I have my reasons in regards to the coconut 'crust' for giving this three stars. Most of the coconut didn't stick to the fish, so in the end I was left with breadcrumb-coated salmon, and the coconut ended up being too sweet anyways.
Very simple recipe to follow. My girlfriend made this and it was excellent with good flavor and texture. With the addition of Thai spices it can be prepared with a little kick. A bit of fresh Ginger also complements the coconut very well.
Very easy recipe! I just drizzled 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of butter at the last 6 minutes of cooking. It turned out very tasty and flavorful. My husband really liked it and he said he could eat it every night! It was a dish that we will be making often.
This is an awesome recipe! I did add 2 T brown sugar and 2 T melted butter to top before popping in oven. Also put it under the broiler for a couple of minutes to brown the coconut. Very flavorful and elegant style fish recipe..thank you!
This was gobbled up so well by the kids, that us parents hardly got enough. Tempted to just give it 4 stars, though, as the coconut was getting burned before the panko bread crumbs even browned. Next time I think I will save the coconut to near the end of the cooking, and maybe broil at that time. It was not bland as some said and I did not do the brown sugar/butter topping that others recommended. Do not omit the salt and pepper to taste with the bread crumbs as the recipe states. I also salted the salmon after the lime juice.
This was good. I used lime juice(more than recipe called for) and added a little brown sugar to the mix of bread crumbs and coconut. I covered the fish with foil when the coconut started to brown and let it finish cooking.
This is the best fish I ever ate! My roommate actually made it. We also bought a different kind of fish, a white one, because it was on sale. She also used a ton more lemon juice. Not only are we going to have this again, but we're going to try it with shrimp next because we have so much coconut leftover. And then of course, salmon, because it's on sale at the store this week.
This turned out o be a very yummy dish, like most reviews I did cover the fish for most of the cook time and uncovered it for the last 5 minutes or so. We served it with melted pineapple preserves (just nuked them) and wow was it great.
I made this last night and it was alright. Not my favorite. Should have read some reviews for suggestions because the coconut didn't stick to the fish. If I were to try it again, maybe bread it with egg rather than lemon/lime juice.
Came together quickly and easily. Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect: Nice and tender, not dry, and loved the hint of sweetness and crunch from the crust. Follow the directions, and you'll also give it five stars!
I REALLLLY wanted this recipe to be good, because I love any combination of sweet and suculent, I love coconut and I love salmon... that being said, it was not amazing... the combination really left much to be desired, it was like something was missing... it just did not mesh well together. Bummer.
It was pretty good. Different, good for people who are not big fish people, because the sweetness overpowers the saltiness of the fish, I liked it. I love the salmon taste better with other flavorings, not so much sweet stuff. It was a big hit at our dinner. I followed the brown sugar and butter with it as well.
This is just delicious and different!After reading the other reviews, I marinaded the salmon in lime juice and organic pina colada juice (I did it for 45 minutes, but next time, I would soak it longer in the pina colada juice and add the lime juice sometime after that because it did get dry and lime has a tendency to "cook" the fish). I also added dark sesame oil and crushed red pepper to the marinade.
This is a great idea but lacks in flavor. 1st time I used the recipe verbatim...was pretty bland but had promise. Second time, I marinated 1/2 hour in lime juice AND a sprinkling of five-spice powder on both sides. I also used the previous cooks' suggestions of adding the brown sugar and butter streusel. It turned out wonderfully the second time.
I made this last night. It's great!! I also combined 2 tablespoons of butter (melted) and one table spoon of brown sugar and drizzled it on top of the coconut crust during the last 6 minutes of baking. It really brought out the coconut. It's a great and filling dish!
For people who don't normally eat salmon we enjoyed this meal. I marinated the salmon in lime for a bit longer. Also, next time I would make sure the filet is thinner, because I found that the fish was a little overpowering if the salmon was too thick.
VERY GOOD - Has exceptional flavor. I used tilapia but sure any fish would taste equally tasty made this way. I also added the brown sugar and butter as others suggested and that gave it that added touch. A KEEPER recipe. Thanks.
I had no problems with this recipe. I liked it, and my husband loved it...in fact it gave him shivers, as he put it. NOTE: I followed one's suggestion and wrapped it in tinfoil to bake for 12 minutes, and broiled it for the remaining 3. and the crust came out great. The meat itself could have been a little flakier though...next time I may reduce the temp and cook longer. All in all, YUMMY!
This recipe was delicious. I do recommend allowing the salmon to marinate in the lime juice for at least 10-15 minutes before dredging it in the crumb and coconut mixture. I increased the lime juice to two tablespoons (the juice of one lime.) In addition I covered the salmon for the first 6 minutes of baking. I then melted one tablespoon of butter and stirred in one tablespoon of brown sugar, drizzled this over the top of the salmon and then added an additional teaspoon or so of coconut to the top of the salmon before returning it to bake for another 6 minutes. It was delicious. Even my 14 month old asked for more.
I took the other user's advise and covered the salmon in foil, uncovering for the last 5-7 minutes to brown the coconut. Additionally, I drizzled some brown sugar & butter over the top at the same time that I took the foil off. With these modifications, husband said it was great!
This was amazing...i dont really care for fish but i will eat this more often!!Thank you so much....
I really wanted to like this one. I had great hopes. My husband liked it, my daughter thought it was okay, but I did not care for it. I think this is one that you have to try because you might like it. I just didn't like it.....I am giving it 3 stars to average out the ratings in my household (2 to 4 stars).
Delicious recipe! A few changes I made: First, I didn't have any lemon juice so instead I melted two tablespoons of butter. Then instead of dredging the fillets in the mixture I mixed 1-2 tablespoons (depending on the size of the fillet) of coconut flakes and 1/2-1 (again depending on the size) tablespoon of seasoned breadcrumbs and put them into a small bowl. I then seasoned with sea salt and pepper to taste, mixed it by hand and after I brushed one fillet with the melted butter I put the coconut/breadcrumb mixture on top of it. I repeated the process until all the fillets had topping and then put them in the oven on the suggested setting (I chose to have them in the whole fifteen minutes) and they turned out beautifully! One thing I will do differently next time is to put aluminum foil on the bottom of the pan. I forgot all about it and the juices from the fish and butter burnt to the bottom of the pan and made it hard to clean. so just use aluminum foil and it'll work:) I will definitely make this recipe again!
This is really delicious. There's no words that can describe this dish. All I can say is "Mmmmmm." Changed the ingredients by using few of the reviewers suggestions. I sprinkled a little bit of flour on top. I substituted lime with 2 tbsp. butter, used seasoned crumbs instead and mixed the butter and brown sugar together. I poured it on top of the fish before putting it in the oven. It turned out great! Definitely will make it again. I'll rate this recipe a BIG 10!
This was good. I changed the recipe a lot though- I marinated the salmon with lemon zest for a few hrs, sprinkled salt and pepper onto the filets after marinating, then melted 1 tbsp margarine and 1 tbsp honey together and brushed these onto the filets, and sprinkled on the coconut. (I omitted the bread crumbs, since it might give a grainy texture) Baked for 10mins, drizzled on more margarine + honey mixture, broiled for 4mins. Next time, I'll bake for less time and broil longer. The family loved how flavorful it was with these changes.
Really easy, quick, light and wonderful. The only thing it could use is a sauce, and maybe a soy-based sauce would be good. I made it with a little thicker salmon, and it took about 17min, but was fantastic. Breading is delicious! This recipe will definitely go into the rotation.
This is a really good recipe although I made some adjustments from the 1st time I made it and did it ever improve it. I decided after the 1st time that the coconut needed a little toasting before adding to the fish. I also made a honey paste with lime zest, salt and pepper. I put that on the fish and then pressed the toasted coconut into the paste. Cover it or your coconut will burn. Also, I'm not sure if my filets are just that much thicker but, it takes mine a good 45 min. to get done. Highly recommend!!
This was just excellent. And very easy - although I simplified the recipe even further. I soaked the fish as per directions, salted it, and sprinkled a little flour over the fish (so the margarine would stick); then spread margarine (could easily be butter) over the fish and then simply sprinkled the panko/coconut mixture over that. I also drizzled a mix of melted butter and brown sugar over that. I baked it in a heavy pan in the BBQ, no cover or tin foil over the dish. It baked perfectly. I will indeed make this again. Not a single crumb left on any of the 8 plates at dinner. Thanks for the recipe. I served it with red parley potatoes and Rainbow Pasta Salad from this site.
This was a great recipe but I would have preferred this crust on chicken. Also the salmon did not cook in 15 minutes I had to cook it at 425* for almost 25 minutes, which made the crust burn. Don’t get me wrong the taste was excellent but the cooking temp and time is off. Also I mixed up coconut milk, olive oil, ginger, and lime and marinated the salmon in it for about one hour before putting the crust on.
I have made this dish twice now. The first time I followed the directions exactly and it was good. The second time I made some adjustments and it was FANTASTIC! Here's what I did: I let the fillets marinate in the salmon for about 1 hour and 45 minutes while they were thawing out. Then, after dredging them with the coconut breading on both sides I put the remaining breading on the top and followed the rest of the directions exactly. I think next time I won't put so much salt in the coconut mix because the lime it didn't go well with the lime on the fillet. Otherwise...PERFECT!
I've had coconut crusted fish in restaurants but only had chicken on hand so I tried it. EXCELLENT recipe for chicken!!!! The only thing that would have made it a little better is some kind of fruit salsa. This will become a new favorite. PS: I used bread crumbs.
Really tasty! I agree that marinating in lime juice adds flavor, and next time I’ll pulse the coconut in the food processor to create a finer crust but that’s just preference. I’ve made this for my family (8 & 13 year olds) and we all love it!
Made this last night and it came out amazing. Marinated it for about 15 minutes it the lemon juice and used extea coconut and went with the brown sugar and butter glaze at the end. Pefection. I think next time i might make a mango chutney lto compliment the coconut
It came out wonderful with a few tweeks of course. I used lemon pepper and seasoning salt on fish directly then used fresh lime juice mixed with coconut milk marinated for 30 min. Did the brown suger and butter but added a lil coconut milk yumny
Deeeelicious! I used frozen salmon and it was wonderful! We both loved it! The salmon was so rich and full of flavor and the coconut crust was the perfect compliment, not too strong, just a little crunchy and sweet!
I was very pleased with this dish, but made a few alterations, and it turned out delicious! First, I marinated my salmon in lime juice for about an hour. I also lined my baking pan with foil in order to eliminate any juice residue in my pan after the baking. I dipped the fish in egg whites before the panko and coconut mixture, which made the mixture stick easier to the fish. I covered the salmon with foil for the first 10 minutes of baking, then drizzled 2 tbs butter mixed with 1 tbs brown sugar on the top, and let it finish cooking, uncovered in the oven. I bought a pineapple/coconut curry sauce and simmered that while the fish was cooking, and served it on top of a side of basmati rice, and my husband also put some of the curry on top of the salmon, which made it even more delicious. Bon appetit!
this was so good! i did add the brown sugar/butter sauce to the top as suggested by other reviewers and the result was fantastic. my husband who at first was not enthusiastic about trying this recipe (he said maybe if i left out the cocount, which i refused!) decided that this is now his favorite meal and he "wants this every week"!!! thanks for a great recipe!
I made this salmon for supper last night and I followed the recipe exactly...but I did make the glaze of brown sugar/butter as others suggested. The end result was pretty good, although the vast majority of the flavour did come from the glaze. If I hadn't used this, I think the dish would have been pretty bland.
super good salmon! My family's tastebuds were so happy with this great recipe! Instead of lemon juice from a bottle, i used about half a real lemon on one side of my 3 filets, and then half a lime on the other side. It really did make a difference and added a lot of flavor!
I cooked the salmon as directed, but added brown sugar and butter on top like some people suggested. It was good, but still very salmon-y because the coconut and panko mix didn't stay on the fish very well. Next time I might try using some more lemon juice and marinating the fish longer, and adding more coconut, brown sugar and butter.
fantastic! we tweaked the recipe a little by marinating the fish in lemon juice for 10 min then used crushed 'Captain Crunch' cereal with the bread-crumbs, and then added the brown-sugar & butter (with maple syrup) drizzle when toasting the coconut crust! we had a nice salad with poppy-seed dressing and parisienne potatoes with parsley & butter and pan seared zuchinni with herbs. (thinking an herb/dill would have been nice with the potatoes... but we're really interested to know what other sides go well with this delicious fish dish!)
This was soooo delish....I took some of the other reviewers recommendations....Soak the Salmon in Lemon Juice for at least 20 mins or more....I also used a little bit or butter and brown sugar and poured it over the salmon right before i put it in the oven...It was great...will def. use again...
Like I always share ..I'm a novice cook and this was soo easy and tasty. I added the drizzle shared by other reviewers. THe only down side was my Mom (whom I was cooking for) never told me she didn't like sweet fish recipes... (sigh) all other reviews were thumbs up!
I added the juice of half a lemon (for 2 servings) to the bread crumbs and coconut mixture. Makes it stick together nicely then patted it a top the salmon. Overall not very flavorful...maybe more salt and pepper? But it was super simple and quick and my husband liked it. Served it with corn chowder and a cucumber salad.
