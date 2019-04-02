Baked Salmon with Coconut Crust

Delicious recipe! A few changes I made: First, I didn't have any lemon juice so instead I melted two tablespoons of butter. Then instead of dredging the fillets in the mixture I mixed 1-2 tablespoons (depending on the size of the fillet) of coconut flakes and 1/2-1 (again depending on the size) tablespoon of seasoned breadcrumbs and put them into a small bowl. I then seasoned with sea salt and pepper to taste, mixed it by hand and after I brushed one fillet with the melted butter I put the coconut/breadcrumb mixture on top of it. I repeated the process until all the fillets had topping and then put them in the oven on the suggested setting (I chose to have them in the whole fifteen minutes) and they turned out beautifully! One thing I will do differently next time is to put aluminum foil on the bottom of the pan. I forgot all about it and the juices from the fish and butter burnt to the bottom of the pan and made it hard to clean. so just use aluminum foil and it'll work:) I will definitely make this recipe again!