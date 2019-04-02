Baked Salmon with Coconut Crust

Many cooks are intimidated by cooking fresh fish and, as a result, miss out on the heart-healthy, brain-boosting, omega-3 fatty acids in salmon. Never fear, though — this recipe for baked salmon with coconut is foolproof!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place salmon fillets on a nonstick baking pan; brush juice on salmon.

  • In a shallow dish, combine panko, coconut, salt, and pepper. Dredge each salmon fillet in panko mixture and return to the baking pan. Spread leftover crumbs on top of each salmon fillet. Coat with cooking spray.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes. If desired, put under broiler until crust is golden brown.

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 150mg. Full Nutrition
