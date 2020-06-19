Sunrise Salad

33 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Growing up, this was the favorite Jello salad in my family. It looks very pretty in a crystal or glass bowl! It was a Christmas and Thanksgiving favorite.

By TANAQUIL

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, pour boiling water over gelatin, stirring to dissolve. Stir in frozen strawberries until thawed. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, stir lemon juice into mashed banana. Stir banana mixture into gelatin, and mix in sour cream. Pour into serving bowl, cover, and refrigerate overnight, or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 58.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022