Sunrise Salad
Growing up, this was the favorite Jello salad in my family. It looks very pretty in a crystal or glass bowl! It was a Christmas and Thanksgiving favorite.
Note to previous reviewer: This is my family's recipe and I wanted to say that I actually like the little pockets of sour cream in this jello salad! So I don't mix it to totally melt the sour cream, but of course, its all to taste!
I thought this was great! we loved the yummy strawberry flavor. I think next time I might try making it with yogurt instead of sour cream to lighten it a bit. Thanks Tan for a great recipe!
i dont know why this recipe doesnt have more reviews, people must not make a lot of jello my family LOVES jello and they LOVE this recipe i did alter it a bit, i use 1 cup of sour cream instead of 2 and i add 1 cup of cold water after the jello is added to the 2 cups boiling water and i mix the smashed banana with the sour cream. Great recipe we will use it for all major holidays along with the 7 layer jello and pretzel jello.
I've made this dish twice now and we love it! I actually mixed everything in the blender and it turned out fantastic! Thank you for sharing.
Refreshing! My 2 yr. old doesn't like the jiggly texture of jello yet, but loves this, since it is so creamy. I used plain yogurt in place of sour cream. If someone doesn't like the chunks of sour cream, all they have to do is mix it in with the banana mixture before stirring into jello mixture. We like using blackberries rather than strawberries. I've also made it with orange jello and blueberries. Yum!
Make sure you mix thoroughly mix the ingredients to avoid seeing bits of sour cream in the salad. Good taste. I think it easily serves 12, probably more like 14-16. Makes alot.
Loved this salad! We ate it as soon as it jelled and it was much better the day after when the flavors had time to meld, so I would give it 6 stars if I could! After reading about the sour cream lumps, I mixed the sour cream in with the banana and the added some of the jello mixture little by little until the sour cream was runny and then dumped it all together! I want to try this again with a pretzel crust. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this twice now ...Easter and Christmas. I've always made something similar only with cool whip....yuck...oil. Love the sour cream! I've always for some reason used Strawberries, but used Raspberry Jello...very good combination. Good with and without banana. Thanks for sharing this very nice jello salad. Will continue to use this recipe every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. I'd like to try...crushed pineapple/lime or lemon jello. Canned mandarin oranges with Orange jello. EDIT..If you let the jello and fruit mixture thickin a little in the fridge for about an hour to an hour and a half, the sour cream mixes much better. I have a problem with the fruit going to the top and the sourcream to the bottom. Hope I explained myself well enough :)
I made one change to this recipe and that was adding a half package of mini marshmallows to the salad when I folded in the sour cream. The recipe dosen't specify using low sugar or lighter products but I did use sugar free Jello and reduced fat sour cream. This was really yummy!
THis was great at our Thanksgiving table. Didn't have a problem with it setting up like others mentions. It was perfect---though I had to go with different size of strawberry container (couldn't find 10 oz, went with 16 oz). I agree with other review who said it tasted like a smoothie. Yummy! Thanks for sharing. Banana kind of went brown in it but I guess that is what the lemon juice is for.
This is a keeper. I didn't make it soon enough for Easter dinner, but it was still so good....tastes like a fruit smoothie.
Excellent! I tried this out to see about taking it to our big family Thanksgiving feast. This will definitely have a place on our table! Thanks for the post!
This is a great recipe! I've made a double batch in a large bowl for both of my kids' graduation parties; it has been devoured both times. It is very easy to make and very tasty!
I loved this recipe. I made it by the directions and it was great. I wouldn't change anything.
I was hoping for something better, I guess. Easy to make, so that is a plus.
Better flavor than I anticipated.
I am not a big fan of jello, but this is really good. It's really rich and sweet enough to be a dessert.
I used fresh strawberries and light sour cream with this recipe and turned out great. I did not have the problem of it not setting, nice and creamy.... the family loved it.
I grew up with this and couldnt find it in my recipe box...thanks for posting. Growing up we didnt add banana....just strawberries. Must say I enjoy it both ways.
I found it very watery, it would not hold its jello shape. Would not try this recipe again.
I didn't think this recipe was anything special, but it was good. I used sugar-free jello & fat-free sour cream, so I gave it 4 stars over 3 since it was tasty for how low-cal it was. Good, but not amazing.
This was a big hit! I only had a 3 ounce package of gelatin so I also used a 3 ounce package of instant vanilla pudding. I bet its great either way!
I was so disappointed in this recipe. The jello never set up for me. When I put it on our Thanksgiving table, it was like pink soup. I was so embarrased.
Delicious! It didn't set as well as I had hoped, not to the point of being runny though. I will likely make it again with less sour cream or an extra 3 oz pkg of jello
I have made this recipe twice. I love the flavors, especially the mashed banana; but both times it has come out very watery. I think that next time I might try to reduce the amount of water in it.
delicious! I was not expecting such an awesome salad! Mixed the sour cream with my banana mixture like others explained. refrigerated overnight. Great flavor of strawberry and hints of banana. Very thick and refreshing. It's a keeper.
The flavors combined wonderfully in this recipe. But the consistency was watery. Don't know why, but the frozen strawberries, after they thawed inside the gelatin mixture, created too much liquid, making the salad lumpy in some spots and too watery in others.