Balsamic Green Bean Salad

Rating: 5 stars First time I made this, I waited 24 hours as it chilled and flavors melded in the fridge. I ended up eating the whole pound of beans in one shot. Three things that improve this, as far as I'm concerned: 1) Instead of boiling or steaming the green beans, toss them with a little olive oil so they get thinly coated, and then roast them on an aluminum foil covered sheet pan at 450F for 14 minutes. The beans taste better this way, plus the dressing sticks to them a bit better. 2) Throw some red pepper flake and fresh ground black pepper in the dressing. 3) Unless you're having some bread on the side, you can cut the amount of the liquid in the dressing by about 20%. Also, since you're not cooking the oil/vinegar, use extra-virgin olive oil. Helpful (111)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Both my husband and I love this recipe! It's simple to prepare and tastes even better the longer you let it sit in the fridge. The one thing we've changed is to only use half of the olive oil since we love the taste of the vinegar with the garlic and shallots and that much oil isn't really needed. This is perfect with Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken by Connie also on this site and oven roasted red potatoes. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars A nice change of pace from ordinary green beans. I find the recipe as written a little plain for my tastes but it is a great base to add your favorite ingredients to. I added sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars This was good I did make a few changes. to save time and money I used a store brand balsamic vinagrette and I added mozzarella cubes. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars In addition to the beans I added fresh asparagus spears cut to the same length of the beans. I sprinkled salt pepper parsley and garlic powder into the vinegar and olive oil before pouring onto the salad. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Try adding some slightly toasted pine nuts! Delicious! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I needed a side dish for the 4th of July supper. I did a quick search for a recipe. This was the one I found and it was truly awesome. Because I didn't do this in advance I did not get to let it sit as long as I will the next time. Great recipe I strongly recommend it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars A nice change from plain green beans. My husband ate these so that's saying something. I never thought he'd eat these cold! I used steam in bag green beans. I used a little less olive oil and substituted red onion for the shallot. I also added a few shakes of red pepper flakes to give it a little kick. It marinated for 6 hours in the fridge. It had just enough tang from the balsamic and the garlic taste was a bit much but it was still good. Helpful (8)