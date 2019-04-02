Balsamic Green Bean Salad

Rating: 4.05 stars
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

My kids don't like regular green beans, so I came up with this recipe to help with the flavor.

By K Douglas

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Place green beans in a large saucepan. Fill with enough water to cover green beans, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium low, and simmer 10 minutes. Drain, and let cool.

  • In a bowl, stir together shallots, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and oil. Pour over green beans. Cover, and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 13.7g; sodium 12.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (62)

Yngvai Malmsteve
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2006
First time I made this, I waited 24 hours as it chilled and flavors melded in the fridge. I ended up eating the whole pound of beans in one shot. Three things that improve this, as far as I'm concerned: 1) Instead of boiling or steaming the green beans, toss them with a little olive oil so they get thinly coated, and then roast them on an aluminum foil covered sheet pan at 450F for 14 minutes. The beans taste better this way, plus the dressing sticks to them a bit better. 2) Throw some red pepper flake and fresh ground black pepper in the dressing. 3) Unless you're having some bread on the side, you can cut the amount of the liquid in the dressing by about 20%. Also, since you're not cooking the oil/vinegar, use extra-virgin olive oil.
KRISTEN H
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2005
Yum! Both my husband and I love this recipe! It's simple to prepare and tastes even better the longer you let it sit in the fridge. The one thing we've changed is to only use half of the olive oil since we love the taste of the vinegar with the garlic and shallots and that much oil isn't really needed. This is perfect with Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken by Connie also on this site and oven roasted red potatoes.
KC1126
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2006
A nice change of pace from ordinary green beans. I find the recipe as written a little plain for my tastes but it is a great base to add your favorite ingredients to. I added sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese.
IRISHGINA74
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2007
This was good I did make a few changes. to save time and money I used a store brand balsamic vinagrette and I added mozzarella cubes.
ANGCHICK
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2007
In addition to the beans I added fresh asparagus spears cut to the same length of the beans. I sprinkled salt pepper parsley and garlic powder into the vinegar and olive oil before pouring onto the salad.
greenscotland
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2006
Excellent! Try adding some slightly toasted pine nuts! Delicious!
Sandy Sanborn
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2008
I needed a side dish for the 4th of July supper. I did a quick search for a recipe. This was the one I found and it was truly awesome. Because I didn't do this in advance I did not get to let it sit as long as I will the next time. Great recipe I strongly recommend it.
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2009
A nice change from plain green beans. My husband ate these so that's saying something. I never thought he'd eat these cold! I used steam in bag green beans. I used a little less olive oil and substituted red onion for the shallot. I also added a few shakes of red pepper flakes to give it a little kick. It marinated for 6 hours in the fridge. It had just enough tang from the balsamic and the garlic taste was a bit much but it was still good.
Darter02
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2007
I tried this but I steamed the beans and I didn't use 2 tablespoons of garlic. I thought that was a LOT. I still used too much though and my wife and had the taste in our mouths for a couple of days. Next time I will not use any at all and see how this turns out. I'm sure we'll enjoy it. Overall a decent side dish.
