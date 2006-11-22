Braised Balsamic Chicken
This chicken is good with either rice or pasta. Green beans make a nice side dish.
Just a note to those who aren't fond of balsamic vinegar. Try adding some chicken stock in with the vinegar to equal the 1/2 cup measurement. It's a great way to cut down on the bite of the vinegarbut, still adds great flavor. So, those who might give up on this recipe try it this way and see what you think.
I made this in the crockpot. Very easy to make. I prepped everything the night before and the next morning just popped everything in the crockpot and turned on low, the chicken was even frozen. I did use only 1/4 C. of balsamic vinegar as recommended in other reviews and I will add garlic cloves instead of garlic salt next time. Also, I will use chicken on the bone instead of boneless/skinless chicken breast if I plan on making this in the crockpot. The boneless chicken turned out dry. Other than that, the taste was very good.
Loved this dish.... only made a few changes based on my family's preference: No onion and didn't miss it. Cut down the rosemary, basil, and oregano to 1/4 tsp each and omitted the thyme. Threw in sauteed mushrooms and roasted red peppers I had prepared for another meal. Now here's the secret, use the very best balsamic vinegar you can find as it has the smoothest flavor and will cut down on the tart vinegar flavor and you must use San Marzano tomatoes. It makes all the difference.... Served this over angel hair pasta with a salad. Family loved it!!!
I made this for my beau last nite. Not sure if he would be a fan of the Balsamic flavor. I made it w/ 3 chicken breast and cut the balsamic amt in 1/2. I added mushrooms & topped off w/ some mozzarella cheese. I also added a touch of brown sugar to cut the tanginess of the vinegar and also to carmalize the onions & mushrooms. It was very tasty and I took the leftovers to work where they all wanted to recipe. I will definately make this again!
Suggestion: Do not make this as stated if you are not a fan of the balsamic taste. All others, enjoy this delightful dish. I make this all of the time, and change it up by slicing the chicken and onions, adding slices of green peppers and serving over pasta...but I like preparing it as the recipe states as well. I LOVE the flavor of it and love the fact that it's a great meal that can be made in little time which makes it perfect for those busy weeknights! Thanks much!
All I can say is "wow"! I found this recipe in efforts to eat healthier. When reading it, I thought it resembled a pasta dish at TGIF's. It blew both my husband and I away! I made as written (rare for me), but doubled the sauce. I served atop angel hair, and topped with scallions for presentation. Not only will this be in our regular rotation, but it is also company worthy (a huge compliment coming from me!) As if this wasn't enough, it so economical and easy/quick to prepare. Over all, a winner!!! For all the reviewres complaining about the balsamic vinegar......If you're not a fan of it why would you try a dish where that is a prominant ingredient? I really can't figure that one out......
I can't believe how good this was! I omitted the oil and sauteed the onions and breasts in water and I used fresh rosemary and fresh basil. I served the chicken with risotto and poured the sauce onto the risotto. The chicken was excellent and I'll definitely serve it again.
Excellent with artichoke hearts, tomato and mushrooms. A meal in itself.
I cooked this on medium heat and followed the recipe almost exactly. I did add 3 cloves of minced garlic. My friend and I both enjoyed the flavor and the spices. I served it over white rice and with green beans. I do plan on adding this to my regular rotation.
Very good. I followed earlier advice and cubed the chicken and served over angel hair pasta. My husband hurried home the next day to eat the leftovers. (He NEVER eats leftovers!!!)
Great recipe. I have made this several times. I converted it into a slowcooker recipe for a friend who had company coming over. I used 5 chicken breast halved into 10 pieceds and seasoned both sides with salt and pepper. In a hot skillet seared off both sides till browned working in batches. I then placed them in the slow cooker and poured the balsamic tomato and onion seasoned mixture over the top. Placed on low for 4-5 hours. (This next part is optional for a thicker sauce to go over polenta, mashed potatoes or pasta.) Remove the chicken and pour the sauce in a sauce pan add 2Tbs. tomato paste and simmer till thickend. I really loved this method because I was able to make twice as much chicken, go to our kids football game and visit with her family and have a clean kitchen! Great technic!!!!!
I made this a week ago and it was so good, I had to make it again. The more I make a recipe, the better it comes out and the more creative I can make it. I sauteed a clove of garlic(minced), sweet peppers, artichoke hearts and shaved onions in olive oil and a Italian blend dry seasoning. ((while my veggies are browning I made a mix of the balsamic vinegar, chicken stock, and brown sugar...***I doubled my sauce*** 3/4 cup balsamic, 1Cup chicken stock and 4tbs of brown sugar))I then salt and peppered my chicken and tossed it the the browning veggies and browned the chicken. Once everything is blended and browned, i tossed in some fresh chopped tomatoes and the sauce mix. I brought to a boil, lowered heat and covered for about 20 mins)**cook on low for longer if you would like your balsamic to thicken*** Yummy!! Paired with garlic and olive oil couscous and broccoli :)
My husband and I loved this recipe! I've made this twice now in the past two weeks and it is just delicious. However, I did use the half the recommended balsamic vinegar and substituted the other 1/2 with low-sodium chicken broth and it was even better. I also used used 2 cloves minced garlic instead of garlic powder, fresh rosemary, fresh basil, and added fresh mushrooms when browning the onions. Sooo good and will remain a favorite in our house.
I made this last night for dinner. Excellent & followed receipe exactly. You MUST use good balsamic vinegar. I live in Appleton, Wi. and we have a small shop called "The Olive Cellar". They specialize in olive oils and vinegars. I used their 18yr old aged balsamic and it was delicious. Even my husband, who is not very adventurous when it comes to ceratin things absolutely loved this.I will definitely make this again. I think crumbled feta cheese would be a good addition to this receipe.
** I've seen the reviews since my original one years ago. What kind of idiot would try to make this enitrely without balsamic vinegar? Cmon, people! ** Wonderful! Many thought it was a bit "balsamicky" -- here's what I did. Instead of pasta or rice (too mushy to hold up to this), I boiled some potatoes, then cut them up and fried them lightly in a skillet in olive oil and a LITTLE salt and pepper, , making chunky hashbrowns (no seasoning -- the "drip-down" onto the potatoes from the chicken breast is sufficient and neutralizes the vinegar). I like to serve this with steamed broccoli lightly drizzled in italian salad dressing, with a crunchy warm loaf of sourdough.
VERY good recipe, i will use whole garlic cloves next time, and a few less herbs. EXCELLENT, thx
Amazingly good just as written. A good quality balsamic is not acidic at all but incredibly sweet.
WOW...what a great recipes...My son doesn't like onion or tomotoes so I made his without those ingredients and made the recipe as written for everyone else...After the chicken was finished I put the stove on low and let it rest in the sauce for about 45 minutes longer...served over wheat rice...Enjoyable for all
I'm rating this 5 stars because it is beyond healthy, low calories, and easy! I add fresh garlic and fresh rosmary, omit the oil and salt, serve with steamed cauliflower for a delicious satisfying meal! Thank you
Excellent recipe. Works well with pork chops, too.
Hey! Really good and relatively quick...I just added a couple of spoonfuls of brown sugar and served over rice (I chunk-ed the chicken). Thanks for the recipe...
A great weeknight dish that you can easily make in 30 minutes with basic ingredients from your pantry and freezer. This deemed a "keeper" by my husband. I served it with mashed potatoes (I needed to get them used up) and braised spinich.
This was really just ok...I had to do some tweaking at the end because it was a little bland. I removed the chicken and reduced the sauce since it was going over pasta and it was too thin for that at first. Also, the chicken breasts were a bit dry eventhough they were a little large and I cooked them according to the directions. Maybe because they were organic? I promised my friend leftovers since she couldn't make it over but I am a little nervous to give them to her. Defintely not a repeat for me.
This is the best chicken dish I've had! I left out the tomatoes. Put all other ingredients in my crock pot. Put a little olive oil in the bottom of the crock pot. I used 2 frozen chicken breasts and it only took 2.5 hours to cook. My husband raved about it! I did also subsitute the garlic salt for fresh garlic and did 1/4 cup of balsamic and 1/4 of white balsamic. I paired this with a mixture of brown & wild rice and steamed vegetables. We will be having again very soon! (Also, next time I'll make more of the sauce. It was very good on the rice and made it very flavorful!) Very easy and healthy meal!
Very good and very easy. I sauteed the onions and made the sauce/veg mixture in a saute pan. I salt and peppered my chicken cutlets in a baking dish and topped the chicken with the sauce. Bake for 20 minutes and Enjoy!
Wow! Talk about lip smacking flavors. I made as is, and have made it again with personal preferences which are a very small departure from the original recipe. As stated many times, if you go for the cheap balsamic vinegar, then expect a meager outcome. This ingredient is the main focus of the recipe; might as well not skimp on it. The first time I made as is, even my kids liked it. They made a little face on the first bite but the tomatoes and spices really balanced the vinegar. The only things that I have changed thereafter is really simple, 1- Added three cloves of garlic when cooking the onions 2- Combined the tomatoes, vinegar, and spices in a bowl and then added to the chicken. It just kept all the ingredients together and coated the chicken better in my opinion. I have made this several times and will continue!
This is amazing! The chicken is moist is very flavorful! I cooked for about 10 minutes and chicken was not fully cooked and sauce was nicely reduced so I put a lid on to hold in liquid and it was great! Serve with pesto mashed potatoes, and roasted cauliflower. YUM!
Made with chicken tenders and I couldn't believe how tender they were (no knife needed) and the flavors were perfectly blended! FYI, My mom gave me a wonderful ceramic blade mandoline style hand held slicer from Kyocera (around $19) and I almost look for recipes requiring sliced veggies because it's so easy and quick to use. The onion took 10 seconds to slice (and 10 seconds to clean up) so this recipe was soo quick!
I have made this recipe at least 15 times, and it is perfect everytime. you can make so many changes, and the dish is pretty much fool proof. PERFECT!!! I love it served over rice.... and with steamed asparagus, it is out of this world. A perfect meal for sure! I could not give a dish a stronger reccomendation!
Knowing that using straight balsamic vinegar would give it a well vinegar taste I decided to do a balsamic reduction prior to adding it to the chicken in hopes of bringing out its more sweet flavor. However it was still to tart and to balance the flavors I added sugar to taste. This definitely helped.
Everyone should realize that the resulting flavor is dramatically affected by the quality of the balsamic vinegar. This is no time to go cheap.
I did not care for this recipe.
Wow! What an easy, tasty and lowfat recipe!! I used bone-in chicken breasts and simmered them for about half an hour. They were super tender and juicy, and the flavor was wonderful! Served over rice with a side of steamed vegetables. Yum! Highly recommend!!
SO Good! You do have to love Balsamic vinegar for this one but luckily we do! I tossed in 4 different coloured peppers in while simmering and it was just incredible.
Living in Tokyo, I have to make do with limited ingredients. I had everything for this recipe already in the cupboard. If you like balsamic vinegar, then you'll like this. I used fresh tomatoes and served it with pasta, though rice would have been better to absorb some of the sauce. I didn't have any of the spices separately so I used italian seasoning instead. A good, quick weekday supper.
This was excellent and so easy! I pounded the breasts thin to cut down on cooking time. I only used three breasts but kept the "sauce" ingredient amounts the same. We really like this and the only thing I would do next time is cut the rosemary and thyme in half. We, too, used petite diced tomatoes and thought they were perfect. This dish tastes much more difficult than it was. Thanks for posting the recipe.
I made this a while back and I realized just now that I rated it very poorly. I guess I had forgotten about it so, I made it last night and we really enjoyed it. Used about 1/4 cup balsamic and used crushed tomato's instead of the diced. I added about a 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic and onion powder and added a little bit of sugar to sweeten it up and I also cut the chicken tenderloins into bite size pieces and put all over rice. I am glad that I had forgotten about this and tried it again because it was really yummy. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was great! I used fresh garlic (6 cloves), threw in about 2-3 cups fresh sliced mushrooms and about 3 cups baby spinach on top of the chicken to steam when it was cooking. To make this perfect? PARMESAN CHEESE sprinkled on top. Yum!
I decided to make this recipe, because I wanted to mix things up a bit. I am not a big fan of vinegar anything (normally), but wanted to make it as I thought my husband would like it. We BOTH loved it. I did change somethings after reading other people's reviews. I mixed a little less than 3/4 a cup of the balsamic vinegar with a cup of chicken broth and about 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and only a fraction of the seasonings called for and set aside. Then I browned the onions and once those were ready I added 2 teaspoons of fresh minced garlic then added the chicken to brown. Then I just added a can of diced tomatos and brought it to a boil and then ccovered and simmered it until it was done. This was different and very tasty. I even loved the chicken reheated!
I've made this twice and enjoyed it both times. I always make extra sauce. Using sweet basil and yellow onions gives it more of a sweet taste which everyone loved.
Excellent way to prepare chicken breasts.
This was really good. I put mine into the crockput before work. I browned the chicken in the pan, put it into the stoneware, then simmered the tomatoes, onion, herbs, salt, pepper and added some garlic powder for 5 minutes and then tossed it into the crockpot. Served it with brown rice and steamed zucchini. This was delicious. I only added 1/4 c balsamic vinegar and it was perfect!
I loved this one. I added a scant teaspoon of red pepper flakes and that made it five stars for me. Next time I will only use 1/3 cup of balsamic vinegar and use fresh rosemary rather than dried.
Tasted great off the grill. Followed the recipe, except for the garlic. I used fresh minced garlic. This was the 2nd time this week I made it. Great with grilled vegetables. Thanks for the recipe
I think that this was really good and would be even better with fresh tomatoes and herbs. I read a lot of reviews that said it was too sour. I think a big part of how sour the dish is would depend on the quality of balsamic vinegar used. A good quality balsamic vinegar is thicker and sweeter than cheaper ones and would be great in this dish. I can see how a cheap vinegar would make it way too sour..even for someone who loves vinegar.
The taste was not good at all. Balsamic vinegar and tomatoes together made the dish much too acidic. The taste of the herbs is minor as it is overwhelmed by the balsamic vinegar taste (and I like balsamic vinegar but just thought the combo of ingredients was poor). My husband thought it was disgusting. I would never make this again.
Made this tonight according to directions but wasn't completely happy with the result. It still smelled too vinegary so I removed the chicken, let the juices reduce for about 5 minutes, then added about 1/3 cup of heavy cream for a really wonderful sauce. The cream cut the acidity of the vinegar just enough. Served it over pasta but will try rice next time to sop up more of the sauce.
I cut the chicken up and serve it over pasta. It is excellent.
This was AMAZING! It tasted so good, I could have sworn I was eating something bad for me...But I wasn't! I followed the recipe for the most part, except I used basil, rosemary, and tarragon. I added a pinch of cinnamon, and a little sugar to take the edge off. When the chicken was done, I removed it and let the sauce reduce. Then I finished it with a pat of butter. Scrumptuous!
AWESOME! This was so quick, easy and tasty. I followed the recipe with a few minor changes, used chicken tenders (shorter cooking time) and added 1 teaspoon of brown sugar to caramelize the onions. I served this over Easy Sauteed Spinach recipe. I will DEFINITELY make this again. My new favorite chicken recipe!
Very good, quick, and easy recipe. I just did a few things differently: used fresh basil, 1/4 c balsamic vinegar & 1/4 c chicken broth, used crushed tomatoes instead of diced, added a pinch of brown sugar, and browned the chicken breasts with minced garlic cloves in addition to the onions. Overall, an excellent dish - highly recommended.
This was amazing. We cut the chicken into chunks and served over quinoa.
I loved it!!!! I can't wait to make it again!!!!
Great weekday or weekend recipe. We added fresh mushrooms when adding the tomatoes and other ingredients. Used only 3 breasts but used full 14 oz. can of tomatoes to serve over our rice. Excellent supper.
This made a very good meal. I served it with brown rice and green beans. The reason I gave it 4 stars is because I felt the need to modify the recipe. I only used 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar and substituted the other 1/4 cup with chicken broth. I believe it would have been inedible with 1/2 cup of vinegar, as it was already pretty strong with only 1/4 cup. Otherwise, it was an excellent meal and will go into our regular meal rotation.
I made this to serve to guests with children. I served it with pasta and asparagus. Everybody ate it! It was tasty and appealled to all ages.
This recipe was okay. Even though I don't much like the taste of vinegar with chicken, it wasn't terribly offending. It still was a bit much though. The presentation is also a disappointment (maybe I did something wrong dressing it up with broccoli) since the chicken comes out a bit grey and covered in blackish bits (the herbs). I don't think I'll be making this again.
Very easy to make tastes great. My kids LOVED this ;)
loved it! tons of flavor!
This recipe was ok. My husband and I thought the balsamic vinegar was a bit overpowering. I would cut back on it next time.
This is FANTASTIC!!! I did the recipe exact ( I like to try it without changes first) and rather than put it over pasta (which would be AWESOME too though!) I put it over a fresh green salad. No need to put fattening dressing on when this chicken makes a VERY flavorful sauce. SO HEALTHY AND TASTY!! Next time I think Im gonna throw in a can of artichoke hearts too! YUM!!!!!
Yummy!! Made this for myself tonight and I greatly enjoyed it. I have to admit though that the onions were my favorite part:) So Good!! The only changes I made was to use fresh tomatoes and also I didn't have any rosemary or thyme. Next time I make it I will use fresh garlic, add extra onions, and make sure I have rosemary. It is better to cube the chicken or cut into strips in order for it to soak in the flavor so the middle part is not dry or tasteless. I ate with a side of green beans and roasted red potatoes. Delicious!! Will be making this again(soon). Thanks for sharing!! *UPDATE* ~ Double the onion, use fresh garlic and tomatoes, and add spinach and mushrooms. Awesome!!
just finished eating this. i was surprised at how much i liked it. i used rotel lime and cilantro tomatoes because its all i had in the cupboard, diluted the balsamic vinegar with maybe 2 tbsp of chicken stock, and then about 1 tsp of brown sugar in the pan to tone down the tangyness of it. definitely going to be doing this one again.
Yum. Added chopped fresh basil in place of dry spices. I'll be making this again.
Amazing. The flavor of the balsamic is strong, so if you don't love balsamic, this probably won't be up your alley; we LOVED it. The sauce reduced to such a nice thickness that I'd be reluctant to add stock, as some reviewers have done; more liquid seems like a bad idea. I couldn't stop dipping bread in the sauce as I was putting away the sole leftover breast! Bonus prize: go easy on the garlic salt, and it's low-sodium. You won't miss it because of the acid.
For us, this was only a 4. It was interesting and edible, but some tweaking might improve it. I followed the recipe, and it filled a 12 inch skillet. I feel that the balsamic vinegar should be reduced to 1/4 c. and that crushed tomatoes should be used instead of diced. The tomato pieces and the herbs sat on top of the chicken instead of blending into the sauce. If I make it again, I will combine the vinegar, tomatoes and herbs before I add it to the skillet. There was a lot of sauce left over.
This was very tasty. My husband really dug it and even the kids liked it. I only used a couple of tablespoons of balsamic because that was all I had (used red wine vinegar for the rest) but had I used all balsamic, I think it would've been too strong. I used 4 chicken breasts and the amount of sauce was just right. I liked it too especially since it's lo-cal! All in all, a good recipe if you like balsamic vinegar.
This was lovely. Such rich taste. Next time will brown first side of chicken, then add onions. Added a little wine to the tomato-balsamic mix. Can't hurt ... could only help.
Super easy recipe to make but I did feel like it was a bit to acidic between the tomato and the vinegar. I love balsamic vinegar but this was the kind of acidic that burns your nostrils! I'd recommend using only a quarter cup of vinegar and maybe cut it with something more savory like chicken broth.
This recipe is so easy, and delicious too! I've made it for my family several times now and they keep asking for more!
This gets all stars as an EASY quick dinner that a married dude can zip up for the wife, three kids or mistress in no time flat. I just zipped this up on 11/17/14 and it will become a repeat at the dinner table. I served with baked asparagus and garlic. Toss in some Italian bread for the carboholic in your crew and you'll be good to go. I drizzled some Alessi Balsamic Reduction on top when I served and it was great. The bottle of merlot helped out as well!
I've made this recipe several times for my brother and each time it get's better and better! I followed the recipe exactly as stated and added a little bit of brown sugar to help caramelize the onions. If you're a fan of balsamic vinegar you will absolutely adore this recipe! Thanks for sharing!!
I did it with pasta, adding the extra juice the chicken left in the pan to it. Everything was delicious and quick.
I would also use less vinegar and oregano, but surprisingly good and easy.
Absolutely delicious! I used fresh garlic and served with noodles. None left!
I pretty much followed the measurements and ingredients from the original recipe except I used / added: Fresh garlic cloves (6 - minced) 1 large can diced tomato (28 ounce) 1 can of mushrooms 1 can of artichokes I chopped the raw chicken breast (4 med - lg ) into med - bite size pieces. Sauteed the onion, garlic and mushrooms in a skillet with the olive oil. While that's going, put the diced tomato and artichoke in a crock pot to get it warming (on High). When the onion mixture is close to done, added the chicken pieces to give them a quick sear to seal the flavor / juices to help prevent drying. Add the whole skillet mixture into the crock pot, gave it a good stir and let it simmer on High for about 1 1/2 hrs checking periodically. I also took the suggestion of adding a little bit of brown sugar to help cut the acidity from the vinegar and did this about 45 mins in. Can't say the exact measurements of the sugar...maybe 1 T. total. This dish worked out very well and the chicken was not dry! It also had a very nice sauce! I served it over brown rice. This one's a keeper for us!
Made this tonight and it was a keeper. I used the "servings/scaling" feature on allrecipes.com to change it to 2 portions. I used petite-diced canned tomatoes. Then I followed the recipe except instead of cooking it on the stovetop, I baked it in the oven at 350 for 35 minutes. Then I cut up the cooked chicken and dumped the chicken and sauce on top of angel hair pasta. It was terrific!
whole family loved this- easy- I used the fire roasted tomatoes and added roasted red peppers
I was really dissapointed. Had high hopes after reading other reviews. I had to throw it out because no one liked it.
This was good but not spectacular. I used 4 breasts & cut the balsamic vinegar back to 1/4 cup as suggested. Also cut back on the spices a tiny bit & used fresh minced garlic instead of the garlic salt. I served it with pasta and fresh grated romano but would use rice if I make it again since the sauce is watery & would be better absorbed into rice. I think it might be good with some mushrooms & zucchini added to the sauce while simmering. Also I let it simmer, covered for 1/2 hour since cooking it in the sauce keeps the chicken moist. My son & husband both liked it so I think I might play around with the recipe & try it again with rice. It's a nice change for a chicken recipe, thanks.
Everyone really liked this dish and complimented on how moist the chicken was. However, after trying it once the second time around I made a few adjustments. I found the rosemary totally overpowerd the other herbs (and I'm not really a huge fan of it) so I cut it in half. I put the oinions in raw because I don't like them too overcooked. And lastly, I added more balsamic (because I love it) and doubled the tomatoes so there was extra sauce which I used on rice. All in all, a very easy and yummy chicken dish!
I love this recipe. The only change I made was to make the balsamic vinegar a glaze that you add at the end. In a very small saucepan, add 1 cup balsamic vinegar and 1 tbsp sugar. Bring to a boil and then allow to simmer, stirring frequently, until it has reduced by 1/2. It should stick to the back of a spoon. Remove to a cool container. Then I just drizzle the balsamic glaze over the finished dish.
This was amazing! It's extremely flavorful! I've already sent the recipe to my cooking friends and family! I highly recomend this to anyone who likes Balsamic Vinegar!
We enjoyed this. I had some leftover ricotta cheese, and I stirred it in at the end for a yummy, cheesy chicken and pasta! The flavor of balasmic vinegar with the ricotta cheese was wonderful. Will make again.
I prepared this dish for dinner last night and it was really good! I added mushrooms and artichoke hearts as others recommended to get in more veg. For those who found it too tangy, try cooking it a bit longer to allow the balsamic vinegar to sweeten up. Thanks for a great recipe!
I cut the recipe in half for 2 people. Too strong a vinegar taste for us. Liked the ease of preparation. Would like to try again with adjustments. Thanks!
Hubby and kids loved it! Nice and easy. FAST!
One of our favorites. Quick, easy and delicious!
I made this in the slow cooker and it was awesome! I used only 3 chicken breasts seasoned with black pepper and garlic salt. Then topped with some onion, 1/4 c. balsamic vinegar, the full can of tomatoes and then the dried herbs. It smelled like balsamic, but it wasn't overpowering in flavor. I loved it and I will make this again - slow cooker or stovetop as per recipe - doesn't matter!
Such a quick and easy meal and SO delicious! We only use 2 chicken breasts, and serve it over rice with a side of green beans and mix it all together.
My fiance loves this recipe! Making it as I type this review....I add a few pinches of brown sugar to the tomatoes and balsamic....love it!!
This is a good tasting healthy recipe. I added mushrooms when it was time to simmer, which was a good complement to the onion. Unlike others, I didn't think the 1/2 cup of balsamic vinegar was overpowering, I thought it was the right amount.
It was pretty good. It kept the chicken moist and I added more garlic and onions. I'd have to say you got to love balsamic for this dish to be excellent. My mom loved it, but I had a little hesitation because it was quite tangy but overall it was a good recipe. Thank you!
Very good recipe. I'm a huge fan of balsamic vinegar, but even I thought it called for too much. I reduced the vinegar to 1/3 cup. I didn't want to use garlic powder so I sauteed the chicken with about 3 cloves of minced garlic... though it could have used more. I also added a half of a jar of marinated artichokes and a few portabello mushrooms. I served it over no yolk egg noodles tossed with a slight drizzle of olive oil and salt. This was packed with flavor and was very low fat. Will make again many times. Thanks!
This was a quick easy meal. It has all the ingredients that I have on hand. The fact that it was healthy too made it that much better.
I love this recipes. It is a great weeknight meal and it has ingredients I usually have on hand.
If there were 6 stars, I'd choose that! This recipe was WAY too easy and WAY too quick to taste that good. AND it's low-carb for the Atkins diet! My boyfriend raved. I made minor modifications (used 1/4 cup vinegar and only 4 chicken breasts and full amts of everything else) and it was wonderful. I was worried about said boyfriend disliking balsamic vinegar but he couldn't get enough. This has to be one of my absolute favorites so far and I'm sending it to all my friends and family! Thank you so much, Beth!
Yucky...was not our type of chicken for our taste buds.
