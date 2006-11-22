Braised Balsamic Chicken

Wow! Talk about lip smacking flavors. I made as is, and have made it again with personal preferences which are a very small departure from the original recipe. As stated many times, if you go for the cheap balsamic vinegar, then expect a meager outcome. This ingredient is the main focus of the recipe; might as well not skimp on it. The first time I made as is, even my kids liked it. They made a little face on the first bite but the tomatoes and spices really balanced the vinegar. The only things that I have changed thereafter is really simple, 1- Added three cloves of garlic when cooking the onions 2- Combined the tomatoes, vinegar, and spices in a bowl and then added to the chicken. It just kept all the ingredients together and coated the chicken better in my opinion. I have made this several times and will continue!