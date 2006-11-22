Braised Balsamic Chicken

This chicken is good with either rice or pasta. Green beans make a nice side dish.

By MOONANDBACK

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
  • Season both sides of chicken breasts with garlic salt and pepper.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook seasoned chicken breasts until chicken is browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add onion; cook and stir until onion is browned, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Pour diced tomatoes and balsamic vinegar over chicken; season with basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme. Simmer until chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 7g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 510.9mg. Full Nutrition
