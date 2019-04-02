Fast English Muffin Pizzas

This was a great kid's meal. My daughter said it was awesome. I had leftover mozzarella and some leftover jarred spaghetti sauce that I wanted to use up so this was perfect. I slightly toasted the muffins before topping and baking them. I found that they took much longer than ten minutes and wound up broiling them finally to get the desired quality. We did not use pepperoni since I didn't have any. I will definitely make these again but will add oregano and parmesan on top of the spaghetti sauce to dress it up a bit. I don't buy pizza sauce so I will simply modify the jarred sauce next time. I didn't measure, but don't be afraid to use a lot of sauce. We expected the cheese to make these taste great, but my daughter and I both enjoyed biting in and getting a good dose of the sauce. Wonderful recipe to throw something different together using leftover items around the house. Thank you. UPDATE: I am changing from 4 stars to 5 with a few simple changes. I lightly toasted the muffins first, generously added the sauce then sprinkled with Italian seasoning. Topped off with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni slices. Baked for 15 minutes and they were perfect with no need to broil them. With those simple changes, my daughter and I loved them and will be making them often. Even the two we kept with no pepperoni were wonderful.