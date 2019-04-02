Fast English Muffin Pizzas

276 Ratings
  • 5 189
  • 4 69
  • 3 13
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

This English muffin pizza recipe is very fast and very kid-friendly... They can make them and all you have to do is bake them! Pizza sauce, cheese, and their choice of topping make this a great snack or anytime meal.

By RHONDA35

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
51 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 pizzas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange the English muffin halves cut-side up on a baking sheet. Spread pizza sauce evenly on top of each one; sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and top with pepperoni slices.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and browned on the edges, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 838.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/19/2022