Fast English Muffin Pizzas
This English muffin pizza recipe is very fast and very kid-friendly... They can make them and all you have to do is bake them! Pizza sauce, cheese, and their choice of topping make this a great snack or anytime meal.
We have been making these for years. It is great for a quick meal or hearty snack. Toasting (or baking) the muffins before adding the sauce and cheese gives them a nice crunch, too.Read More
Oh my goodness--my father made these for me when I was a kid in the early 80's! Only we toasted the english muffins first, then added a slice of tomato, some italian seasoning, a slice of American cheese and then threw them in the oven/microwave to melt the cheese-- YUM YUM! My kids LOVE them! You can season with garlic or salt n pepper to taste also.
I've made these ever since I can remember, they're a quick lunch staple in my family! Toasting the muffin beforehand makes it crunchy, and in our toaster-oven we then just use the "top brown" setting once the toppings are on. A dash of Italian seasoning also livens them up if your sauce is not seasoned much.
These make a great snack, and if you don't have any pizza sauce on hand, try them using ketchup (and adding a little garlic powder and oregano), or bbq sauce for a different flavor!
everything can be done to taste if you prefer extra sauce or cheese, make sure u toast the english muffins, add the sauce, cheese and additional toppings and bake until the cheese is melted. i ran out of pizza sauce so i made these with baby rays bbq sauce, pizza shredded cheese, and red onions, extremely good, just like a bbq chicken pizza without the chicken
I used to make these in college and I still make these for lunch from time to time. I always toast the english muffin first and sprinkle garlic powder, italian seasoing and a little salt on top. It's ready when the cheese is nice and bubbly and a little browned.
My 5 year old loves making these- something she can do pretty much on her own ( other than the cooking part) Adding additional toppings of you choice makes this a family hit! We also used flour tortillas for a different choice and it was great. The more toppings you have, obviously the better. We had cheese, sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, peppers, olives, onions, tomatoes, and I think that was it. my husband loved it as well. We had it twice in one week!
Yummy and so easy!... My 2 yr old daughter loved making her own pizza... I used whole wheat english muffins and they still tasted great... I also toasted the muffins for 5 min prior to putting the sauce and toppings on... sooo good.
Try it with ketchup, instead of the pizza sauce, Thank you RHONDA35
this was a quick and easy dinner for me and my 3 y/o. i took the advice of others and cooked the english muffins for 5 mins or so before i added the toppings.
I love these things! My sister used to make these for me when I was a kid. Usually we just use cheese, no pepperoni.
Soggy, You Need To Toast the Muffins First, I learned This 50 Years Ago When I made Them When I Was a Kid. I Still Eat Them And This Is My Go To Snack, very kid friendly, you can let them make there own and add other items like green peppers, sausage, mushrooms, onions, Olives, ham etc...
a bit soggy if you dont pretoast the muffins before adding sauce. also this recipe is much better on bagels adding a bit of olive oil to the bagel before toppings. can also add other toppings like onions,olives etc
This was a great kid's meal. My daughter said it was awesome. I had leftover mozzarella and some leftover jarred spaghetti sauce that I wanted to use up so this was perfect. I slightly toasted the muffins before topping and baking them. I found that they took much longer than ten minutes and wound up broiling them finally to get the desired quality. We did not use pepperoni since I didn't have any. I will definitely make these again but will add oregano and parmesan on top of the spaghetti sauce to dress it up a bit. I don't buy pizza sauce so I will simply modify the jarred sauce next time. I didn't measure, but don't be afraid to use a lot of sauce. We expected the cheese to make these taste great, but my daughter and I both enjoyed biting in and getting a good dose of the sauce. Wonderful recipe to throw something different together using leftover items around the house. Thank you. UPDATE: I am changing from 4 stars to 5 with a few simple changes. I lightly toasted the muffins first, generously added the sauce then sprinkled with Italian seasoning. Topped off with shredded mozzarella and pepperoni slices. Baked for 15 minutes and they were perfect with no need to broil them. With those simple changes, my daughter and I loved them and will be making them often. Even the two we kept with no pepperoni were wonderful.
My Mother made these 60 years ago and I have fed them to my kids for 40 years with many variations. Cheddar cheese, Bacon, sliced American cheese, mushrooms ETC. Sometimes Peanut Butter and Pre-cooked Bacon, and heat just to the melting of the PB. GO WILD with these, they are GREAT.
These were super easy and delicious! I followed another reviewers advice and toasted the muffins first and it worked great. We'll be making these again!
A quick put together, tasty little 'pizza'. You can always add your favorite pizza toppings.
These are def not like a real pizza, but they are a nice quick snack or dinner.
So fast and so easy! You really can't go wrong with these. I spread the english muffins with a little garlic butter (just some garlic powder in butter) before I put the pizza sauce on just for a little more flavor!
Fabulous and and tasty. I used the toaster oven and it worked out well. I will try the oven next time.
We too have been making this for years ... only I brush them with a melted butter mixture with garlic salt (I use the California blend with parsley) and parmesan cheese and broil them til they are brown and then add my toppings ... sometimes I use pizza sauce and other times just the mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon or whatever everyone wants ... EXCELLENT snack or meal!
Very quick and so simple to make, you can't get any easier than this!!! The only addition I added was oregano.
Perfect for my picky 4 year old
Made these with home made pizza sauce for my kiddo that was out of school today. He loved it said it looked like a lunchable pizza. Can't beat that!! Plus it was super fast and easy which I love =)
Thanks so much! These were wonderful the other day because I needed a midnight snack and my pantry was cleaned out. So I had to use Mids sauce and just cheese. Awesome! :D
These are awesome. Any sauce works fine - you don't need pizza sauce. The best is swiss and gruyer cheese blend on these! soooo tasty!!
Very easy and fast for lunch. I used whole wheat english muffins, homemade pizza sauce from this site and freshly grated my own mozzarella cheese. I added some fresh cracked pepper on top before baking 10 minutes.
So easy to make it's great for a quick meal.
My husband and daughter are pizza freaks! They both loved these! Thanks!
These tasted great and the kids has so much fun making them (even my one and a half year old). I cooked some green peppers and onions in a pan on the stove and added them to me and my husbands pizzas, but the kids stuck with turkey pepperoni and cheese.
The kids and I loved these, my husband has a bigger appetite so he was still hugry after 3 halves. But he didnt eat the fruit salad I served with it either:) I made these extra healthy by using low cal whole wheat muffins and 2% mozzarella cheese, also used mini turkey pepperoni slices and canadian bacon rounds.
Excellent! The kids loved them! I adjusted ingredients to make about 14 -16 pizza's and added italian seasoning on top.
My kids loved making their own pizzas! (ages 5-10) We used sour dough english muffins and lightly toasted them before adding toppings. We topped with spaghetti sauce, sprinkled on some oregano and Italian seasoning, then cheese, then pineapple tidbits. They took less than 10 min. to cook, and they were yummy. And my kids actually ate their veggies while they waited for their pizzas to bake.
My mother made these with us and now i make them with my kids. Any topping that the kid wants works on these delicious little treats. I even do cheeseburger. I make the sauce out of ketchup and mustard, brown some burger, and use shredded cheddar cheese. For us adults I put on chopped onions, green bell pepper, tomato, and when it comes out of the oven I sprinkle some shredded lettuce on top.
Easy and good!
Many years ago when our girls were little this is the pizza they asked for all the time - so easy and versatile. Just use your imagination and great for those "drop ins".....will think you are very clever cook.
I must give this recipe 5 stars, for the following reasons. I am able to make this a lower fat version. My changes are high protein muffins and of course I use pepperoni on each slice. I first toast the muffin in the toaster. Then I preheat the oven to 425 degrees. I bake in toaster oven for 6 minutes. It turns out great, and low carb too.
My family has been making these since we were kids. My mom also substituted the English Muffin for bagels. Try it, you and/or your kids will love them!
Easy and quick week night meal! I toasted the english muffin first so it would be nice and crispy (it seems like if you added the sauce to a raw english muffin it might get soggy)?
great for freezing for later meals!
Quick, easy snack for after school. My kids can make these by themselves when only using pepperoni as the meat!
I love these! My two year old loves these! They make the perfect quick lunch! I used whole wheat english muffins and sprinkled some italian seasoning on top. Yum!
Fast, Great English Muffin pizzas. My daughter (Age 7) had a lot of fun making these and really enjoyed eating them. We will make these again...
I always loved these as a kid but they have kind of lost their attraction as an adult. Still--very popular with kids/teens, and not expensive, which is always a good thing. They look pretty, too, on a plate.
a delicious snack! i did not measure the cheese or the pizza sauce because you can just put as much on as you want. i did not toast/bake them before i cooked them, because that would be too crispy for me. i will definitely make again!
Quick, easy, and tasty! Also pretty cheap if you are able to buy multiple packs of English muffins at a Costco or similar store. I used pasta sauce that I already had open for my pizza sauce and to me that didn't effect the taste at all. I had some pesto in the fridge, so I also added that on top of the sauce, which I thought was a good touch.
my grandmother made these for us when we were kids for years they are great. also awsome on mini bagels.
I made these with buttery biscuits and the hub loved them! Add some garlic under the toppings. Scrumptious!
I love english muffin pizzas. The only thing I do different is I lightly toast the english muffin first or it is soggy on the bottom. Very yummy, very quick and so simple when you need something fast!
forgot about these tastey little pizzas until I read the recipe. My mom used to always make them.
These were good. Just make sure the pizza sauce is warm.
This recipe is so fast, delicious, and simple! And the great thing is you can add whatever you want to it because it's a pizza! Fun for kids and adults of all ages.
Used spaghetti sauce instead of pizza sauce. I took advice of others and toasted before placing in oven. I also added a sprinkle of italian seasoning on each muffin. Use the mini pepperonis, they work great and no cutting!
We had alot of fun doing these as a group. We actually got out a carrot shredder and shredded a carrot for color, and I ended up making a pile of carrots and onions with oil & italian seasoning and a little garlic salt and baked a few that way. Awesome!
Wonderful for my kids! My daughter goes crazy for these. We leave out the pepperoni and use whole wheat English muffins. Toast the bread a little first, and then put on the sauce and cheese. I actually just used marinara sauce since that's what I had in the fridge and it still came out delicious.
Really kid friendly, I have a 2 and 4 year old and they thought making their own pizzas were the coolest thing.
Brush the muffins with a little bit of olive oil and pre-toasting the muffins before assembly is a small tweak that really brings out the flavors and helps to prevent them from being too soggy.
My mom made these with me when I was a kid and now I make them with my kids!! I also toast my english muffins before hand to make them crunchier. I also add italian seasoning and garlic to my sauce. We also put veggies, like onion, green pepper, spinach, tomatoes, pineapple, etc. This is a quick and easy dinner!!
Just so easy. I put the sauce of the muffins and put in toaster oven for a couple of minutes to crisp them up a bit at first, then take out and add toppings and put back in.
My son loves these for a quick after school snack. I am teaching him to cook and this is an easy recipe that he enjoys. We do this under the broiler on low setting for 3 minutes and they turn out great. He also likes a couple of fresh basil leaves on his.
Love it! So easy. :)
I read the reviews and toasted the muffins before adding sauce and toppings. I then put them back in the toaster and they came out delicious!! Big hit at my house
Man, these are yummy! I agree with a previous reviewer that toasting the muffins a bit gives them a good crunch - if you like crunchy pizza. This recipe calls for a little more cheese than we use, and any topping works well here. I use canned mushrooms and usually only need to bake for about 8 minutes.
5 stars because they're so darn easy, I usually have everything in the fridge, and they satisfy my junk food cravings. I often use shredded sandwhich meat instaead of pepperoni - just make sure you put it under the cheese otherwise it burns.
I was looking for a quick lunch for my boys today and had some clearance English muffins that I wanted to use up quickly, plus some pepperoni and pizza sauce I bought cheap at Grocery Outlet. I mashed up some cooked carrots in the pizza sauce before I spread it on the English muffins to get some extra veggies in the kids without their knowledge. Next time, I'll add cooked spinach. This was an excellent idea for exactly what I needed. Woo!
My kids love these and they are so much better for them than the pre made name brand mini pizza bites.
I used to Love these when I was a kid. It was the only thing my brother and I knew how to make :)
My mother made these for us all the time when I was a kid, and I still love to make them for myself.
These are my kids absolute favorite. My five year old asks for them for breakfast EVERYDAY! We've made these at birthday parties for an activity and a meal as well as at moms group activities where the kids get to make their own creations. It's always a success.
Also good with wilted spinach, garlic and feta on top!
These are great little pizzas and are fun to make wiht kids and family. You can make them with any toppings. I had not made these since Junior High School, it was fun to go back down memory lane.
This was so good. We did not have any English muffins at the time that I needed to make these but, we had plain bagels and it was a great substitution and caused to make a great meal!
Very easy and versatile recipe!
I use to make these when I was a kid. They are really good.
I made these for my kids when they were young. Great idea for birthday parties. Cut up the different toppings, place them in bowls and let the kids make their own. Don't forget to toast the muffin first!
Very good. I just taught my teenage son how to make these for his friends. I remember these from high scool cafeteria days, and still love them.
I first leaned about this Recipe back in the 60's. I am on a low salt diet and so far this is the only recipe I have found for pizza that stays within my limit on salt. With low fat cheeze you could maintain a low fat and low sugar diet also. Great!!! Good old fashion food without the abundance of salt, sugar and fat of todays processed factory made food. Even for our son, less salt means he drinks less soda.
Wish we had read the reviews first and then I would have toasted the muffins first. Still very good but would have like them more if we toasted the muffins first.
GREAT for the kids (and adults.) Love them! Big hit with everyone!!
So easy to make and very kid friendly. I use whole grain English muffins and turkey pepperoni. Thanks!
i love this recipe! my mom always made it growing up, and i introduced it to a group of friends who were over; they loved it! it's so simple, and there's hardly any mess to clean up later.
I have been making these pizzas for almost 40 years but with sausage. So easy and my kids and 8 grandkids love them. We make them now with whatever each individual likes, from just cheese to thin sliced peppers and onions or mushrooms.
My mother used to make these all the time when I was a kid.
Definitely toast beforehand! We added olives too.
I like to toast them first, make a topping "bar" for the kids to select from and they eat it all up!
I love these because they are easy enough for my kids to make all on their own. They love them for lunch, snacks, or dinner. You could really use any combination of your favorite toppings, but my kids always choose pepperoni.
Excellent and quick. The kids loved them with extra pepperoni.
Easy for a kid to help with. I would pre-toast next time.
These are great and the toppings you can use are endless. My son had friends over for a football party. I set up toppings in small dishes (onions, diced tomatoes, sliced olives, crumbled sausage, bacon, pepperoni slices, jalapeno slices, pineapple tidbits, etc) and let everyone assemble their own. It was a huge hit and all the kids loved it. I've tried them with the mini bagels as well as English muffins and both are great. I agree that you need to toast them before assembly.
The only thing I will add to this is.....if you want them crispy, either toast the muffins in the toaster first or put them in the oven for a few minutes before putting the ingredients on....much better this way!!!
When I was a child my mother would make these on toasted hamburger buns. Now I make them for my great granddaughter. It's fun for the children to help with no matter how young they are.
I love the crust and toppings but in the middle of the muffin it would get soggy. For the last two minutes I turned the oven on broil so the cheese would really melt, also I cut the pepperoni into smaller pieces before I put it on the pizza. Other than that it's was pretty good
Perfect for today's lazy sunday lunch. I mainly used this recipe for oven temp/times since I haven't made these in years and forgot those bits. I took reviewer's advice and toasted the english muffins before putthing them together, used diced leftover hamsteak in place of pepperoni (didn't have any on hand) and sprinkled with garlic powder, italian seasoning and pepper before putting in the oven. Yum!
These were awesome! Tasted better than store bought. Will def make these again. Kids loved helping and eating them
Such a great, easy, idea with so many options. My grandchildren are amazed at how easy it is to fix their pizzas now. Plus, they get to make them. Of course, their favorite is cheese pizza.
I made this with mini slices of homemade bread and it was crispy and delicious. I also added pizza seasoning to each piece ! Easy and yummy !
Have done these over the last 32 years . . . with/for my kids! But also - great fun at gatherings. Put out bowls with various toppings and let everyone make their own pizzas. Great fun!
PERFECT for our sleep over party. I cooked some sausage and laid out tons of different ingredients for the kids and let them all make their own pizzas. They enjoyed making them and they enjoyed eatting them. I made one of mine with the "Insalata Caprese I" recipe found on this site and it was amazingly good.
Loved this! It was so fast and easy I was looking for something quick and it was perfect. My toddler LOVED them!
