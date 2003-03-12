Chicken and Garlic Stew

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars This is absolutely delicious!!! I received so many compliments on my cooking by making this dish. I cut chicken breast (with bone and skin) in half and I don't measure the white pepper. I seasoned the chicken with the white pepper first and set it aside while I prepared the other ingredients. In order to peel the garlic easier I boiled water in a sauce pan and dropped the heads of garlic into the water and let it sit for 1 minute. Then I removed the garlic and peeled it. This is a wonderful recipe!!! Excellent!!! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I modified this recipe a great deal but the mix of ingredients stayed about the same.. it was wonderful! Tasty and the chicken was so succulent. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe. I fed this to my family and guest. I will be making this again...(O: Sincerely Debbie A. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars My daughter and I both really liked this. My husband thought the combination of spices was too weird though so I probably won't be making this one again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 2 stars Totally overpowering. No matter what the author of this recipe may say the amount of garlic used is immense. Unless you are a chain smoker your taste buds will be utterly devastated by this recipe. I made it for myself to test it out and almost had to throw the thing out the flavor was so overpowering. Cutting the amount of garlic in half may work however the overall dish would be nothing special. Don;t expect this one to be the cure-all for your left-over thigh blues. Helpful (10)

Rating: 2 stars Dangerous combination: Way too much salt and yet not a lot of flavor! I'm not even sure what to recommend to make it better. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! The best recipe I have found for using chicken legs. I pulled the skin off of the legs before cooking. I also used only about 20 cloves of garlic instead of the 50. Turned out tender flavorful and smelled great cooking. Will make it again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars WoW! I love garlic but I had to pick my mouth up from the ground after reading the amount of garlic...I made this recipe in a 9 x 13 pan instead of a pot....It turned out excellent.....and next time I will use boneless... Thank you... Helpful (7)