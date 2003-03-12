Chicken and Garlic Stew

Rating: 4 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

Don't let the name of this fool you - it is elegant enough for dinner guests. I've made several slight revisions over the years. I prefer skinless, boneless chicken breasts for the health value, and I do a single layer in a 'bring to the table' shallow baking dish. Suggestion: Spread the soft garlic cloves on some crusty bread, like butter. The flavor is not overpowering!

By Martha

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place olive oil in a heavy oven-safe Dutch oven which can be tightly covered. Add 1/3 of the chicken, garlic, parsley, celery leaves, tarragon, salt, white pepper, allspice, cinnamon and dry white wine. Mix. Repeat two more times.

  • Cover pot tightly and place in preheated oven, cook for about 1 1/4 hours. The chicken will not be brown, but moist and succulent. If desired, serve with crusty bread to mop up the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 138.6mg; sodium 1313.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Arva McCray
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This is absolutely delicious!!! I received so many compliments on my cooking by making this dish. I cut chicken breast (with bone and skin) in half and I don't measure the white pepper. I seasoned the chicken with the white pepper first and set it aside while I prepared the other ingredients. In order to peel the garlic easier I boiled water in a sauce pan and dropped the heads of garlic into the water and let it sit for 1 minute. Then I removed the garlic and peeled it. This is a wonderful recipe!!! Excellent!!! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

FOXUK
Rating: 2 stars
12/16/2003
Totally overpowering. No matter what the author of this recipe may say the amount of garlic used is immense. Unless you are a chain smoker your taste buds will be utterly devastated by this recipe. I made it for myself to test it out and almost had to throw the thing out the flavor was so overpowering. Cutting the amount of garlic in half may work however the overall dish would be nothing special. Don;t expect this one to be the cure-all for your left-over thigh blues. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
RAINCLOUD
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
I modified this recipe a great deal but the mix of ingredients stayed about the same.. it was wonderful! Tasty and the chicken was so succulent. Read More
Helpful
(12)
SWEETOLIVE
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
This is an excellent recipe. I fed this to my family and guest. I will be making this again...(O: Sincerely Debbie A. Read More
Helpful
(11)
CHANTELERENEE
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2003
My daughter and I both really liked this. My husband thought the combination of spices was too weird though so I probably won't be making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
FOXUK
Rating: 2 stars
12/15/2003
Totally overpowering. No matter what the author of this recipe may say the amount of garlic used is immense. Unless you are a chain smoker your taste buds will be utterly devastated by this recipe. I made it for myself to test it out and almost had to throw the thing out the flavor was so overpowering. Cutting the amount of garlic in half may work however the overall dish would be nothing special. Don;t expect this one to be the cure-all for your left-over thigh blues. Read More
Helpful
(10)
PSYCHDOC
Rating: 2 stars
06/29/2004
Dangerous combination: Way too much salt and yet not a lot of flavor! I'm not even sure what to recommend to make it better. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2003
Excellent! The best recipe I have found for using chicken legs. I pulled the skin off of the legs before cooking. I also used only about 20 cloves of garlic instead of the 50. Turned out tender flavorful and smelled great cooking. Will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
YRUNMYSHT
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2005
WoW! I love garlic but I had to pick my mouth up from the ground after reading the amount of garlic...I made this recipe in a 9 x 13 pan instead of a pot....It turned out excellent.....and next time I will use boneless... Thank you... Read More
Helpful
(7)
JOYY
Rating: 3 stars
03/15/2006
We did not like this. I made exactly did not change a thing. Too much tarragon and wine not enough spices. Will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
