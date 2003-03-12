Chicken and Rice Casserole I

I have been making this casserole for 25 years. It is fast and easy and great for working moms and dads.

By Mary Ann Benzon

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl mix the rice, dry onion soup mix, cream of mushroom soup, mushroom pieces and milk.

  • Place the chicken pieces in a 9x13 inch baking dish and pour the mushroom mixture over the chicken. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Uncover and bake for 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 1252.2mg. Full Nutrition
