Chicken and Rice Casserole I
I have been making this casserole for 25 years. It is fast and easy and great for working moms and dads.
This a really good & easy workday meal! The only change I made was to use Lipton Onion-Mushroom soup mix instead of the plain onion soup mix. I think the plain onion mix is just too strong. As for the reviewers who had problems with uncooked rice, your problem occured because you used non-fat milk. I don't know the chemistry behind it, but you need to use 2% or whole milk in a recipe like this where the rice cooks while baking. Try it again and I promise you'll like it!Read More
My husband and I loved this! Definitely use instant rice in this dish. It does taste heavy on the onion soup flavor, so if you don't like that flavor you should cut it back. I personally love it and used the entire packet. It was a great, throw it together fast, clean up while it's in the oven, and have great leftovers meal! Thanks, Mary Ann!
Well, I dont know about the snob who said this was only for beginners. I made this just like it is written (use half a pkg of onion soup mix) and it was excellent. I have been cooking for 40 years and it was a great easy casserole!
This was pretty good. I used two cups of brown minute rice and a half of the package of soup mix and it turned out perfectly. Putting the rice mixture on top of the chicken keeps the chicken really moist, tender and flavorful.
Definitly the best casserole dish I have tried for chicken. What a difference it makes to mix all the ingredients together. I cut the chicken into chunks or strips. Tastes really good the next day if there happens to be any leftover. Doesn't happen often with my family, everyone enjoys this dish! Hobbit
This recipe needs to be stopped! It needs to be consigned to the archives of "Beginners Only". Don't bother unless you're a novice... in which case you MIGHT think it's good.
This recipe is delicious. It cooked perfectly. I used 6 chicken legs instead of the breasts. I've been looking for years for the casserole my grandma used to make when we visited and THIS IS IT! I made it without the can of mushrooms, only because my children think they are toxic waste, but it was still creamy and delicious, just like I remember!
I was looking for this kind of recipe, but most of the ones I saw, I didn't like the look of. This was the one I decided to go with. I did make some tweaks though. I used Cream of Chickena and Mushroom soup, and fresh mushrooms. I also threw in some spices (basil, oregano, parsley, salt and pepper). I cooked the sauce before putting it in the oven, and put the rice in the sauce to let it soften up a bit before baking. This turned out really good though, and I think I've found another regular recipe to add to the rota.
Easy as pie, and a big hit, especially for cold nights, it is a great recipe to make little changes and have a whole new dish, llike using broccoli soup instead of mushroom, or adding a variety of frozen veggies instead of just the mushrooms, it is a great recipe to put together what you have in your cabinets and come out the hit of the house ;)
Turned out amazing! Used a whole package of onion mushroom soup mix instead, and added 2 cups of shredded cheddar, most in but enough to add a layer on top of cheese as well. Also went with fresh diced mushrooms instead of canned, cubed chicken instead of just breasts, and a layer of french fried onions on the very top. (And after reading all the other reviews I made sure to use instant rice and it worked perfectly, though it only cooked for an hour covered. Didn't need the extra 15 mins.)
I made this dish last week. It turned out great. I did however, reduce the onion soup mix to half and used brown rice instead of white rice. Goes great with green beans and a green salad. Will make again.
Absolutely delicious! Everyone went back for THIRDS! I will most definately make this again. The only I did was add a 1/4 cup more milk to make it a little more moist. Thank you.
I searched for this recipe as I used to make it when I was in college. I make it with one can of cr mushroom soup and one can of cr of chicken soup. The only other change was that I used minute rice brown rice. It turned out perfect, very tasty. Next time will use half pkg of onion soup mix tho. The consistency was perfect, not too runny and the rice was cooked. Didn't have the problems others have mentioned. My very picky husband even loved it!
I give this 5 stars and yes I am a great cook. 5 because its sooooo easy, yes its yummy and its frugal. I used chicken broth instead of milk and doubled the rice. I have 5 children who are oh so picky and they eat this. Do use instant rice. I love to make this when Im pregnant and too sick to cook or just want a night off. The hubster likes it so its a keeper. the critics need to stop the unnecessary hate over how simple it is. They need soften their hearts.
Okay, I think this recipe is getting a bad rap. I used the whole pack of onion soup mix, a can of healthy request cream of mushroom, and 1% milk (I can't drink the 2% or whole stuff). I added some frozen green peas, a can of well rinsed sliced mushrooms, a fresh carrot finely diced, and a lot of black pepper (maybe 1/2 tsp). I cubed my chicken breast. I followed the cooking instructions as written except I topped the casserole with Food Lion dry cornbread stuffing for the last, uncovered 15 mins. I like onion, and the flavor was strong, but not overpowering. The rice came out totally fine. If anything, and I can't believe I'm saying this, it still needed salt added after cooking. I thought it was a great comfort food for the frigid weather we're having. I'll make it again.
I love this casserole. My mom has been making something like this for 20 some odd years. I used this recipe and it tastes just like mom's!
Definitely minute rice. I found the chicken PERFECTLY cooked and delicious. Used 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can cream of mush. I used 2 tbsp. of a garlicy-spice seasoning that I had in the house. It was okay but I can see how the the original recipie would be yummy!
this was very good and easy
I used cream of chicken soup.
I used the mushroom-onion mix instead. It turned out great. Rice was perfect and the family loved it. Winner for me!
I just prepared this for dinner tonight. Like many of the other reviewers, I made a few changes...I browned my chicken breasts (which I marinated in Italian dressing first) and sauteed the mushrooms. I also used instant rice, evaporated milk, only half the onion soup mix, and added about a fourth teaspoon of black pepper. Other than that, I followed everything else as written. In one hour and fifteen minutes, the casserole was done to perfection. It wasn't soupy or mushy at all. Hot buttered peas and a basket of warm rolls complimented the meal quite nicely. I will definitely make this again, but being a bit of an experimental cook, I might try different soup combos/instant soup flavors in future. Buon Appetito!
Rice didn't cook well, even with extra time. Soupy, runny, bland if not virtually flavorless. I would have vomited but that would have been redundant. Will never make again.
Note: this will not work unless you use that horrible, expensive, disgusting instant rice product. Also if it does work it's just another oversalted, pre-processed "glop from a can" dish. What a horrendous waste of expensive chicken breasts this was!
I made this the first time without any changes beyond using a whole envelop of onion soup mix because I didn't want to waste it. (It is too much onion for some, it was fine for my family.) I loved it! I ultimately tweaked it so with the additions, there is no need for a side dish/vegetables. I added mixed frozen vegetables (any blend you'd like), basil, oregano, parsley, S&P, and garlic powder. I mix it all together and bake according to the instructions but the last 15-20 minutes I add a LOT of shredded cheddar cheese, covering the top completely. (We love cheese!) I do need to increase the total cooking time because of the added vegetables and cheese so that is something to keep in mind. This is by far my favorite thing I cook! I have out of town family for dinner tonight, I can't wait to hear their thoughts.
I went back to school and so my husband is now helping out with the cooking. He chose this recipe and made it - he had no trouble and it turned out really good. The onion soup flavor is pretty strong, up to you if this is good or bad. We will make it again.
This was so easy and my kids loved it. I added less onion soup mix probably half a packet, and put cheddar cheese on it for the last five minutes.
This recipe has potential, but I wouldn't ever cook this without some additions. I added half the packet of the dry onion soup mix, and even that was too much. So I then toned it down with some lemon juice and stewed tomatoes (for a more acidic component). I also pre-cooked the rice based on past ratings, so didn't have a problem there.
This is good for a no time, easy dinner. I did add 3/4 cup more rice and 1/2 cup more milk since I thought it would be too soupy. It came out good.
I have made this recipe for years but I never used milk or dry onion mix. Everything same, but I use one can cream mushroom, 1 can cr of chicken and 1 can french onion soup mix. cover tightly with foil bake 1 hour at 350, uncover bake 15 min longer. I put chicken breast on top of rice mixture. Great with brown sugar carrots and green bean bundles.
based on the cooking temp and time, the rice was still hard, and the chicken was still very raw! get it right before you decide to put it on line!!! it looks and sounds good, may be good if adjusted, but not the way its written!
I made this for a pot-luck for my husbands work, He pitched a fit (it wasn't what he wanted me to make but when he come home he told me everyone asked for the recipe. I also put one can of cream of chicken and one of cream of mushroom just because it's what I had. I think the onion soup mix it to much so next time I am going to try and add a package of dry chicken noodle soup mix. Thanks for the recipe.
Used brown rice & it didn't cook. Good flavor though.
My husband and I liked it a lot. I made it with chicken thighs. it took just 10-15 extra min to cook. It was so easy to make... Just mix in all the ingredients together, pour over chicken and forget about it!! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Very easy and very tasty! I browned the chicken before adding it to the dish. Will definitely make this again!
This dish had an oatmeal looking consistency and the taste was awful. I gave it 1 star because I was able to salvage the chicken, which was moist. The rice did not cook even after 1-1/2 hours. Even though I only used 1/2 the package of onion soup mix as suggested by others, it was still too overpowering. The smell was nauseating after an hour and half. I quick made a couple of sides and wiped off the chicken and saved the meal. I will not be making this or any variation of this meal again.
I omitted the Onion soup and used one can cream of mushroom soup and One can of Cream of chicken soup. I mixed this in a bowl with the uncooked rice and a warm cup of chicken broth. I sprayed the bottom of a 9x8 cake pan with non stick cooking spray ,added the rice, added the chicken breast on the top of the rice, cover with foil, and cooked for one hour, stirring once at the half hour, and added more water if the rice looks dry. I then take the foil off and let bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes. YUM! what a quick meal to put together! ** If using frozen chicken, Cook an additional half hour with the foil covering it- as the rice does get dry.**
I've tried several Chiken and Rice casseroles here and this is the best. I added some chicked bouillon for added flavor. I also use Campbell's Cream of Chicken and Mushroom soup and whole grain rice.
Sorry but i was not impressed. I wont make it again. Like the others, my rice wasn't cooked all the way either. My family didn't like this one.
I tried making this a little healthier, using a single can of low fat soup, water rather than milk and fresh mushrooms. I used 3 breasts (which turned out to be 2 pounds, and could have gotten away with half that amount) and cut them into bite sized pieces. There was so much talk of undercooked rice in other reviews I started very early. I'm glad I did because it took no less than an hour. I cannot stress enough that if this happens to you to not turn the temperature up. Think about how rice cooks on the stove top. You'll only burn it. When the rice was fully cooked I added a bag of broccoli flowerettes and put it back in the oven, uncovered, with some Parmesan, bread crumbs and a little of the onion soup mix that I had reserved sprinkled over the top. This is classic 50's style comfort food. It's not gourmet or exciting but it's nice.
Well this is a very easy meal for when you don't have much in the pantry and need to go shopping. I used 1 can mush soup and 1 can of cream of chicken soup. I added some shredded cheddar cheese to the top and French's Fried Onions It added a boost of flavor which this really needs.
this recipe is a hit in my house, my kids love it, but a little tip to make it faster I cooked the rice separate it only took 15 minutes and had left the chicken cooking in broth and onion soup mixture in the crockpot, when I got hm from t-ball practice all I had to do was add cream of mushroom and rice together with chicken and we didnt have to wait an hour to eat! yay!
Super easy and delicious! My family LOVES the moist rice, so I doubled the recipe, but used the original 6 chicken breasts. You can also experiment with some added seasonings for a different flavor. Adding a little curry or thyme to the chicken is nice sometimes.
Baking time was a little longer than listed, but the result was creamy and delicious! I made it with low-fat cream of mushroom soup and low fat milk--it still tasted great!
My husband loves it when I make this. I do use less of the onion soup mix though.
Easy. Good flavor - I used brown rice instead of white. Only used 2 chicken breasts and kept the rest of the ingredients the same. Still worked out well.
I would not recommend this recipe. First of all, the rice didn't cook all the way through. I think it maybe say instant rice instead of "uncooked rice". That would possibly fix the crunchy rice problem.
Very easy recipe and delicious. My 2 year old son and husband loved it!
What a great recipe! I did make a couple of changes- left out the mushrooms and the onion soup- due to what I had on hand at the time. Was still delicious, and as a bonus was so quick to make. This is a new regular meal in our house.
This is a big hit at my house. I used Lipton Onion-Mushroom instead of regular onion soup mix and it helped cut down on the "oniony" taste. I skip the can of mushrooms for the kids,who don't like the extra mushrooms.
This recipe is a must for busy cooks! I like the fact that most of these ingredients are usually on hand in my kitchen. This will definetly be cooked again in my Kitchen. The onion soup packet made all the difference with this dish!
I tried this recipe yesterday. The flavor was awesome but I used chicken thighs and it took longer then 1 hr and 15 minutes to cook. I would recommend using 2 cups of milk. My rice was still a little undercooked with 1 cup and really thick. 2 cups might have made it better. I also used the onion mushroom soup mix. Will try it again.
This was pretty good. I did not use instant rice and it cooked just fine. I do agree with other people that it was a little salty. I would use a little less onion soup mix. I think I would also throw some fresh veggies in it.
Made this tonight for my mother in law. I added some carrot and mrs. dash seasoning and nature's seasoning. It was approved! Will be making this again.
Worth the wait.
Yummy and comes together quickly for a fast family meal.
The recipe was easy. I didn't have some of the ingredients listed and substituted with what I did have. It came out good except for one thing. The rice didn't fully cook. Next time I plan to use instant rice instead.
The rice did not cook!
Nobody at my house wanted to eat this dish. I was not appealing to the eye and did not have good texture to it at all. Some of the rice was hard and uncooked so i left it to cook a lot longer. Then it was too mushy.
This needs to be cooked longer, and probably bump the temp up. Rice was still crunchy!! Will make it again, but will make sure to cooke longer and hotter!! I also added chopped celery and did not ad the soup mix.
I thought this recipes was easy and convenient; however, my family was not so crazy about it. My husband thought it was too salty and my kids couldn't stand the mushrooms. I'll probably try it again without the onion soup mix and chicken or celery soup.
I tried this recipe last night, but used brown rice instead of white rice. The result was soupy and not very flavorful.
didn't cook right, bland and took much longer than recipe states.........will not make it again
I loved this recipe. I read the reviews and had to find out for myself. The recipe worked perfectly using regular rice with no pre-cooking. The trick of course is to make sure the casserole lid is on tight since rice takes liquid and heat to cook. I also added in some baked ham pieces and served over a bed of wilted spinach. It was a hit at my house.
This recipe was all right. I used basmati rice, it cooked through but the dish was a little dry. If I make this again I will use less rice and less onion soup mix.
Good flavor. Rice was hard. I won't make this again. I think recipe required you use instant rice.
I also have been making this for about 38 years lol. isnt this site good place for beginners to go to anyways? yes its the first dish I learned to make for myself when i got my own place,but its good enough to still be around then huh. I normally put rice on bottom, poured milk over the soups spread on top of chicken pieces, but i like this way better. rice doesnt get crispy in corners of pan. it may be old, but my guys have always loved this simple farmhouse kinda meal. its easy, and son likes it when not feeling well,needs something easy on stomach. so thanks for posting it! I had forgotten how much milk to use, when I found this recipe,so i switched to this one. I only use half packet of the onion soup mix, as its a little strong for me, but thats just my preference. TYSM
Very bland.....No one liked this dish...even tried sprucing up the leftovers but I couldn't get anyone to eat it.
Yuck........rice did NOT cook. Try using instant if you make this dish. Won't make this again.
I let this dish cook for an extra 15 min. and the rice still didn't cook. The rice on the bottom did cook, though. There was a burned taste to the whole dish. And of course, the meat was dry. My husband doesn't even want me to try to make it again. We're asian, and we have to have cooked rice!!
Very good. Quick and easy.
My family really enjoyed this dish! However, just like others have suggested, I would reduce the onion soup mix to half a package next time. I will also add a bit more milk, are we like the rice a little "soupy." Yum!
It was ok. I used Campbell's onion soup mix and it was way too much onion taste. It was also runny, I don't know what caused that. Overall i think it would have been good, with less onion mix. Probably never try it again.
I love this recipe, and have made it several time. Here are some thing I found helpful. Chicken- Bone-in, Skin on. Season to taste and put on top of the rice mix to bake. Otherwise the chicken gets dry. Rice - If your not using instant rice the bake time is closer to 2 hours for the rice to bake all the way. Its well worth the wait. Cover & Bake -This dish needs to be covered and left to bake. If you uncover it to check on it to much it will not bake properly. I use the lid and then seal the lid to the pan with foil. And only check on it after its been cooking for an hour. Good luck.
This was a great recipe. My husband hates mushrooms, so I substituted frozen peas instead, and used cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom. It turned out amazing!
This was very good. The first time I made this, I added the full packet of onion soup mix and it was too salty... This time around, it came out much better. I only used 1/2 packet of Lipton's Onion Soup Mix, seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper, added about 2 cups of cheese to the mix, baked at 350...45 minutes covered and 20 minutes uncovered.. Also, I added crispy fried onions to the top in the last 5 minutes of baking. Came out MUCH better this time around.. My picky husband who is hard to please in the kitchen, actually went back for 2nds (Which is rare, lol)
Good, 1/2 pkg onion/roasted garlic soup mix, 1 can cream of mushroom, 1 can cream of chicken. Fresh mushrooms cooked and drained in the microwave and added. NOt gourmet for sure but great for an ordinary dinner.
this was SOOOOOO good...We loved it. I didnt use onion soup mix, i didnt have any. So i sliced onion really thin...I also added shredded cheese on top with crumbled crackers, the last 15 mins! Delish!!
We loved this recipe. It is very tasty and so quick to prepare.
I substituted Knorr's Fines Herbs mix for the onion soup mix because people said this was too salty. The flavor was excellent. Also, I doubled the amount of mushrooms and there still wasn't enough. I guess it depends on how much your family likes mushrooms and everyone here loves them. The problem was the rice wasn't cooked at all- even after an hour and fifteen minutes of cooking time! It was still very hard and inedible, so we couldn't eat the rice until the next day. I suggest cooking the rice halfway before mixing it into the herb/mushroom sauce or using minute rice instead. The best would be to cook the rice halfway first. Overall, though, the recipe is a very good idea and needs to be tweaked by the individual cook. It is quick and simple.
This is a tasty dish which my family really enjoyed! I will make it agian for sure but will as others have said, only use 1/2 package of onion soup mix.
My mom used to make this recipe for us growing up 30 years ago, we always loved it!!!! I am going to make this weekend!!!
A family favorite! I use fresh sliced mushrooms instead! I also use I can cream of chicken & mushroom soup, and 1 can of mushroom soup.
Chicken and mixed veggies added and some added seasonings! Baked uncovered for 45 minutes at 380 and then covered for 15 minutes!
I gave it 4 stars for the simplisty of this dish. Nice receipe for a quick dinner. I was able to used left over cooked chicken, made rice 4 minutes in my pressure cooker, combined everything and placed in oven till hot and bubbly topped with some shredded cheddar cheese. no left overs thanks from a busy mom.
I will make this again for sure but I would add garlic the next time and maybe not cook it as long! It was an amazing dinner though.
Very good.
needed a touch of salt - I used a salt substitute and it was fine.
Yuk! There was no flavor except for the onion soup mix which was way too strong. The rice didn't cook and I did use 2% milk. I won't cook this again!
The next time I make this I am using more rice, less milk and 2 cans sliced mushrooms.
I grew up with this and still it’s my favourite and I added several changes to the recipe over the years. Fast east not hard mix it all together and throw it on oven easy love it
Been a family favorite for years! Always try to double it so I can have it the next night but it happens every time the whole family goes for seconds and that ends that. Very easy for beginner cooks. We have it 2 times a month.
I have to say, I will normally eat ANYTHING....but this is not something I will ever eat or make again. I followed the directions exactly as they are written...and I had high hopes...but they were shot down in burning flames.
This is my favorite childhood meal. My grandma always made it with a whole cut up chicken bone in. I prefer to use boneless chicken breasts and to maintain flavor I brown them first. Makes all the difference in the world. Also use minute rice. It does not work with long grain in my experience.
Use instant rice!! I used the uncooked with whole milk and the rice still didn't cook all the way. I also used fresh sliced white mushrooms instead of canned, they tasted amazing. Instead of 2 cream of mushroom.. I used 1 cream of mushroom- 1 cream of chicken. I also sprinkled in some cheddar cheese, especially on top! Overall success... Except for the rice.
This recipe was very easy, but not outstanding. It's healthy and tasty enough for a quick meal, so I'll probably make it again when time is of essence.
I haven't made this in 40 years but it was excellent, using legs, and oven preset to arrive home to the yummy smell n supper cooked. I would adjust dried onion soup mix as I today being the young gal I am, have to watch sodium? Enjoy everyone and I may soon bake it again!
I got this recipe from my sister-in-law years ago and lost it -- this was the closest to what she made -- it has always been a huge hit in our house. I use Safron rice (2 cup pkg) and just increase the milk. I also put half the onion-soup in the mixture and the other half on top. Thank you so much for posting your receipe -- very grateful as I haven't made it in quite a while.
The only change I made was to sprinkle the chicken breasts with basil before pouring the mushroom soup mixture over them. I love how easy it was to throw everyting together. It hit the spot on a cool rainy day.
I cooked this last night for my husband and he liked it. The only thing I did differently was that I added 1 can cream of celery and 1 can cream of mushroom instead, also I added grean beans, it was very good, not salty at all!
