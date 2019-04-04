Navratan Korma

This is my favorite Indian dish, however, this recipe just didn't cut it for me. I used ground almonds, since that's what I had on hand. It doesn't say when to add the nuts, so I added them when I added the paneer. I didn't fry the paneer, as that's just extra fat. I just tossed it in as is and it held its form. After I fried the onions, I added all the spices and cooked the mixture just until the oils from the onions separated, then added the tomato sauce. It's suppose to infuse the flavor. My boyfriend's mom always cooks Indian food (her husband is Indian) and never uses milk or cream. Those are the ingredients that make the dishes so heavy and fattening. Instead she uses Paval's Non Fat Russian Yogurt, which is what I used. This dish was much too hot for my tastebuds. Next time I'll use red pepper flakes instead of cayenne to my liking. When an Indian dish is too spicy hot for you, just add yogurt, which is sour and will balance out the heat. I also added a little bit of cauliflower, since that's how it's served at my fave restaurant. I'll definitely try this again with modifications, as I've had little luck on finding a recipe for this.