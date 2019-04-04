This navratan korma recipe is an Indian vegetable curry with nuts, paneer cheese, and an adjustable list of vegetables. It is in a tomato-cream sauce as opposed to the usual yogurt-based sauce. Navratan means "nine gems," so choose nine of the vegetable, nuts, and paneer ingredients; you can leave out the elements you don't want to use, or add them all so it is "ten gems" if you wish.
This recipe always gets rave reviews from everyone. I don't use the paneer; instead I bake or saute extra firm tofu (16 oz package), and then put this in near the end of the cooking time. Also, I usually double the veggies and triple the sauce, so it doesn't dry out too much (wonderful w/basmati or naan). The addition of cilantro is nice (if you like it), as well as a pinch of sugar. I plan to try brown sugar next time. Thanks for an awesome recipe!!!

Allrecipes Member

Rating: 5 stars

07/21/2005
I am a vegetarian who loves Indian food. Navratan korma is my favorite! There is another vegetable korma recipe that I use at home which I really like, but it's not quite perfect. So when I saw this one I was very excited! Unfortunately, my husband and I were disappointed. We did not include the paneer since the grocery stores near us did not carry it. I also only used 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne for our 6-year old's sake. I still thought the hotness was disproportionate to the other spices. We couldn't taste any of the nice flavor from the turmeric, etc. This dish was not bad, I just didn't think it was that great either. This didn't seem to taste much like the navratan korma we order at Indian restaurants. We probably will not make this again, and will continue to look for a good, authentic korma recipe.

Allrecipes Member
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2005
I absolutely loved this recipe! I did tweek it abit for our personal tastes. We used a chopped tomato instead of tomato sauce and coconut milk for milk and heavy cream. I thought the spicing was just wonderful, we will definitely be eating this again.
Great recipe! Since I don't like a lot of spicy "heat", I cut the amount of cayenne in half. It still had a "bite" to it, and several of my guests found it a little too spicy for them. Next time I may cut the cayenne down a bit further. Be sure to use golden raisins - I used dark raisins and they looked like bugs mixed in! I added some cauliflower flowerettes like my favorite Indian restaurant does. That restaurant also adds a little fresh cilantro, which I'll add next time since I love cilantro. I couldn't find garlic paste and ginger paste, so I just used fresh minced garlic and fresh minced ginger. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this for my first dinner party ever - added coconut milk to the cream and milk, and also added pineapple at the end. I omitted the paneer since I made it with the Absolutely Amazing Palak Paneer from this site. I also omitted green beans and peas. The pineapple added a sweet, unique addition and much to my relief, everyone loved it - I actually ran out of food!
This dish was so delicious, I will be using this as a regular recipe! To save time(and just 'cause I was lazy)I used frozen mixed vegetables, and I cubed the potato into pea sized pieces(as per other reviews), cooking it in oil before adding the onion. Reduced the cayenne. No nuts in my cupboards, no problem!! Great even without. No paneer, either....just added extra veggies. Next time I will make sure to have cashews and paneer on hand, though. The raisins were a great touch. There were just enough in the dish to leave me wanting more. Also, I used part yogurt and part cream instead of milk and cream. I will be making this again and again! Thanks for such a fabulous recipe!!!
Absolutely divine, and quite easy too! I wasn't able to find any paneer at any of the local grocery stores, so I ended up making my own by curdling heavy milk with lime juice, and letting it air dry. I too substituted some coconut milk for the regular milk in the recipe, and added fresh cilantro. I just finished the leftovers on a tortilla for lunch today, and it was just as good as last night! This will be a regular recipe at our house!
Wonderful recipe! You can really use almost whatever veggies you have, which is the beauty of it. I used a red and orange bell pepper, squash, potatoes, tomatoes, golden raisins, carrots, walnuts, coconut milk instead of cream, curry powder instead of garam masala, and ginger powder instead of the paste. It turned out great!! I *highly* recommend pairing this with the Indian Style Basmati Rice: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Indian-Style-Basmati-Rice/Detail.aspx
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2006
Rating: 5 stars

01/13/2006

This is an exception version of the classic Indian dish. This is an excellent opportunity for home cooks to try a complicated Indian dish. The spicing is just right.
I have used this recipe many times with different variations of veggies, and it always turns out great. I ALWAYS double ALL the spices, and I usually omit the raisins cause they're just not my thing. For a vegan version, I use coconut milk instead of milk & cream, and extra firm tofu instead of paneer, and it is still amazing! I often use tomato paste + a bit of water instead of tomato sauce, as it's a more concentrated flavor. I think the most essential part to this recipe is the ratio of spices. Once you have that, you can do anything! Different "gems" I have used include broccoli, cauliflower, chick peas/garbanzo beans, soy beans, different colored bell peppers... also vegetarian "meat" balls. Anything goes, once you have the sauce!
Hi all. I made this recipe originally, but I have added a few tweaks since then that I thought I would pass along. 1. Double the amount of garlic and ginger paste. 2. Add a teaspoon of fenugreek leaves towards the end of cooking, and a tablespoon of butter when the milk and cream is added. 3. It saves a step if you sautee the onion first, then add the nuts and raisins to the onion and cook until the raisins start to puff up. That way you don't have to take the nuts out and save them while the onion is cooked. Doesn't seem to make any difference in the flavor. Also, I chose not to use cauliflour cause it seems to get mushy in the sauce, and I think carrots and potatoes really work well, but that's just my personal opinion. Anyway, thanks for all the great reviews, I'm glad everyone is enjoying the recipe!!
Very good, almost as good as what I had at an Indian restaurant, EXCEPT I did NOT like it with tomato sauce. I should have known, since I don't care or it ordinarily, since it has paste and sugar in it, but was following the recipe exactly. It added a sweetness that I really didn't care for. Once I added the cream and salt, it helped mellow that out. Next time, like another reviewer, I'm going to add a can of pureed tomato instead. Also, I used walnuts for the nuts, and wow, they're so good!
Excellent recipe! I always order Navratan Korma at Indian restaurants, and this really nails the flavor. I did it "by the book" this time, but I might change a few things next time around: 1. Cut the cayenne in half. Granted, I used "extra hot" cayenne powder, but this recipe was a bit too spicy for all who ate it. 2. Use only cashews. Cashews take on an amazing sweet flavor when toasted. Pistachios are OK but not as good, and almonds are a bit strange - little flavor and odd texture. 3. Replace some or all of the milk/cream with whole milk yogurt. I served it with yogurt to cut the spice, and the yogurt really complemented the flavor.
I am a huge Navratan Korma fan, it’s always the first thing I look for when we eat out at Indian restaurants. I was very happy to see this recipe, and started gathering ingredients to make this dish. I was not disappointed in this recipe, it was great! It was even better the second day, it re-heated really well! I would highly recommend a trip to the store to get the garlic and ginger pastes; they are used frequently in Indian cooking and are an added benefit to your pantry! Thank you!
This was just great! I didn't fry the nuts, I just dry roasted them in a pan. I also skipped frying the paneer since it holds its shape just fine without frying. I must have cut the potatos too large because they simply would not get done. I ended up adding more water so that it wouldn't get too dry. Instead of milk and cream I used fat-free half n half. I will make this again!
Probably saved my marriage, since I'd been too lazy to go shopping and had to make do with whatever I could find (i.e. zucchini, potatoes, paneer and some dodgy-looking carrots ). I substituted creamed coconut for the milk and cream, and hubby was so dazzled by the coconut-curry-nut combo he didn't notice the carrots.
This is a fantastic dish! I cut the cayenne in half (for my kids' sake) and added a little more water to the sauce. I usually leave out the paneer and use milk instead of cream. My husband, who has eaten this dish in the Middle East many times, says to make sure ALL the veggies are cut into pea-sized pieces. It does seem to cook faster that way. Served over brown basmati rice, this is a very hearty meal.
This was the first Korma I have ever made. I changed a few things: coconut milk for milk, crushed tomatoes for tomato sauce, didn't have any garam masala made up and was in a crunch for time so I subbed Madras curry powder. I enjoyed the coconut milk in the recipe, but have no doubt that it would have been better with the garam masala. I'll make some up beforehand next time. This recipe is exceptional. I look forward to making this again and again.
Yummy recipe.. although browning the cheese seemed pointless as it just melts. Next time I'll just omit the cheese. We ate whole wheat pocket/pita bread with it and plain yogurt, which REALLY adds a lot! Best Indian recipe that I've tried on this site.
My favorite indian dish :) I use golden raisins instead of regular. Many times, I use a bag of frozen veggie mix (carrots, green beans, corn, lima bean, peas) to make quicker. Can use evaporated milk to reduce the fat. They type of curry matters.
I made this for the first time last night and it went over great. Our friend who normally doesn't like vegetables was going for thirds! I used cauliflower, peas, carrots and potatoes and used coconut milk instead of milk/cream. It went great with Mango chutney.
Definitely a tasty way to prepare veggies as a main dish. Not the creamy korma I was expecting though. The spicy kick was there but there was something lacking. It was a little on the sweet side...missing a savory flavor...just can't place it. I did leave out the green peppers and added cauliflower instead. I also used all cashews. I would do the same again...next time cilantro and maybe fennel seed will be added.
I have tried and failed numerous times to make Indian food at home. This recipe was easy to follow and it tastes great. My Indian boyfriend said it was the best thing I have ever made. I used brocolli, cauliflower and chick peas in place of some of the other vegtables. I am going to try this sauce with mater paneer (as suggested by a previous reviewer). I will be making this again for sure.
This is a perfectly seasoned korma, and it's very similar to the one I used to get at my favorite authentic Indian restaurant, in New Jersey. I made a few changes: doubled the garlic and ginger (per the recipe creator's additional instructions), added a pinch of fenugreek seeds, used a cup of pureed fresh tomatoes instead of tomato sauce, subbed cauliflower for green beans, and subbed coconut milk. I also sauteed the onion in coconut oil, omitted the paneer, and toasted the nuts in a dry pan and added them toward the end. This was a bit sweet but absolutely delicious.
I like this recipe..also tried it with 2 tsp. curry and 1 cup of cottage cheese instead of the paneera cheese and it was a flavor right out of india, since Navratan Korma is an indian dish, I thiought what better way to redden the sauce than curry. Yummo!
Very good. We left out the cayenne pepper and even our 18 month old twins ate it over rice (they are pretty good eaters though). We just added a bit of cayenne to me and hubby's plate and it was delish! We'll be adding this to our dinner rotation and the fact that it's so healthy is even that much better!
I really liked this recipe and will definitely make it again! A few notes: I used half the amount of cayenne based on previous reviews, and still found it spicier than I preferred (but still delicious). I did everything else exactly as written, but used frozen peas and green beans rather than fresh. This is not a difficult recipe, but I don't think the "10 minute" prep time listed is realistic given the amount of chopping, assembling of various ingredients, frying, draining and soaking the paneer, etc. It took a lot longer than 10 minutes but was definitely worth the time. Also, I have noticed that some other recipes for this dish call for soaking the nuts and raisins and grinding them into a paste. I think this must be what my local Indian restaurant does, because I felt the sweet, nutty flavor was infused in the whole dish when I ordered it there, rather than just having bites of that flavor here and there in this version. Both are good - but I think I'll try making the paste next time.
It was good but it took a litte more time to prepare than it said.At the end of the so called time to cook my vegetables were stil uncooked and the gravy was all soaked up by the time the vegetables were cooked. The raisins gave it a buit of an odd taste for me as for I like my food spicy, I added some more of the spices. But I would make it again
This is my favorite Indian dish, however, this recipe just didn't cut it for me. I used ground almonds, since that's what I had on hand. It doesn't say when to add the nuts, so I added them when I added the paneer. I didn't fry the paneer, as that's just extra fat. I just tossed it in as is and it held its form. After I fried the onions, I added all the spices and cooked the mixture just until the oils from the onions separated, then added the tomato sauce. It's suppose to infuse the flavor. My boyfriend's mom always cooks Indian food (her husband is Indian) and never uses milk or cream. Those are the ingredients that make the dishes so heavy and fattening. Instead she uses Paval's Non Fat Russian Yogurt, which is what I used. This dish was much too hot for my tastebuds. Next time I'll use red pepper flakes instead of cayenne to my liking. When an Indian dish is too spicy hot for you, just add yogurt, which is sour and will balance out the heat. I also added a little bit of cauliflower, since that's how it's served at my fave restaurant. I'll definitely try this again with modifications, as I've had little luck on finding a recipe for this.
Delicious! This was my first time making an Indian dish and it was really easy and turned out really well! I used half the cayenne pepper and golden raisins as others suggested and i'm glad I did. I used mixed frozen vegetables, which was easier and turned out great. I also substituted the milk for coconut milk. Love it and will make it again for sure!
I read some of the other reviews, and I would agree that a little brown sugar is a good addition. I chopped too many vegetables, and when I added them, there was not enough sauce to coat, so I doubled the other ingredients... and added a few more shakes of all the spices - minus the cayenne pepper (which I didn't add at all). I also didn't have time to make the paneer, but it was just as good without. I took some to my friends' house, and they loved it. My husband told me it was excellent, and he would eat this dish anytime. For the person who said their vegetables didn't cook in the time allotted, cut them into smaller pieces, especially the potatoes, it will help.
This was really good! I did cauliflower as another reader suggested. I also added a little curry powder and used coconut milk instead of cream. I gave some to a friend and she had it over couscous and said it was really good that way.
This was a tasty recipe but did not taste like a traditional Indian korma that you would get in a restaurant. I followed the directions except did not saute the paneer since I enjoy the soft texture of it. My husband also commented that he enjoyed it but did not think it had the same taste of a regular korma.
great recipe - but I used veggies that are typically in navratan korma to keep it sweet - bell peppers, peas, onions. Potatoes and carrots are not the norm for this dish and not the best choice. I also just went ahead and used all cream instead of milk. This dish is supposed to be pretty rich. Great base, though!
A delicious and very versatile dish! I followed the recipe as written, except that I used tofu rather than paneer. I just cut the tofu into small cubes and sauteed it in a blend of turmeric and cayenne pepper, and that flavored it nicely. My husband and I both loved this, and I will be making it again soon. Next time I'd like to try it with cauliflower and okra in place of the green beans and green peppers. Chickpeas might also work well in this dish.
This was awsome! I've made it several times. I never put in the paneer and it was still great. If you don't like a lot of spice like me, I suggest significantly reducing the cayenne. This is definitely one of my favorite indian dishes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2008
Rating: 5 stars

12/14/2008

My boyfriend is lactose intolerant, so I skipped the paneer and substituted soy milk for milk and pureed silken tofu for the cream. It tasted great, so he couldn't even tell it was nondairy.
I wasn't thrilled about this. The spices weren't quite the same as my fav. rest., and I think I really prefer a yogurt base for the thickness and sweetness. My husband liked it, but I think I'll keep looking for a staple korma recipe....
Husband gave this 5 stars! I used 1 pound of extra firm tofu instead of the paneer and the potato. I browned the tofu on all sides in a separate pan in very hot canola oil and sprinkled with salt. The only other substitution was that I used 7 ounces of greek yogurt instead of the milk and cream. I was a bit worried about the flavor when I tasted the sauce before adding the yogurt. Sure enough the yogurt made it a success! Oh I guess I should add that I used pecans instead of the nuts that were suggested b/c that is what I had - tasted great. Really really yummy! I served it with barley.
this came out awesome. i made a few changes and used coconut milk instead of cream or milk. i also omitted raisins and a few of the veggies. but i added cauliflower, which is a MUST. traditionally, it shouldnt have potatoes or carrots in it, but i added them anyways and it tastes good. if you cut the potatoes small enough, they do cook through just fine. this is great with basmati rice.
I will admit I changed this recipe in a couple of fairly substantial ways: I subbed the paneer with tofu and the cream with soy milk to make it vegan, and I cooked it in the slow cooker for 3 hrs on low. I'm sure the original version with the paneer would be better than mine, and mine was pretty darn good! I'll be making this one again for sure. Edit: I made this a second time the same way but marinated the tofu in a spice mix I found online to make it closer to paneer, and my husband absolutely loved it. This one is 100% a keeper.
Good recipe. I add a little sugar, smash up the nuts and use pepitas in place of the pistachios only because they are in the bulk bins at my store. I don't use quite all of the tomato sauce and add 1/4 cup extra cream. Next time I may try a few more raisins. I completely forgot the cauliflower I meant to put in, so just roasted some in the oven and ate them as a side.
Tasty! I used sweet potatoes, red potatoes, yellow and red beets, cauliflower, broccoli, portobello mushroom, rainbow carrots, peas, green beans, red green and orange peppers, extra firm tofu, cashews, yellow onions, fresh garlic, minced ginger, coconut milk, heavy whipping cream, ½ the cayenne pepper (it was still spicy hot enough, we don't like to sweat from hot food), tomato paste (had to add extra water) and the prescribed spices. I didn't have paneer. I fried some boneless skinless cubed chicken breast and then boiled it with some of the sauce for the non-veggies in our family. Served with brown basmati rice and homemade no-knead bread homemade strawberry jam and apricot jam. I cut up everything at least pea-thin. Seemed to take longer to cook. I set the recipe for ten servings, but tended to add a little extra of everything. We had seven for supper and probably have enough left for another six or more. My belly is full, I need a nap now. Mmmm.
Very good, but made some modifications to suit our taste. Didn't use nuts. Used thickly sliced onion rather than grated. Used tomato puree rather than sauce & 1/2 of what was called for. Added 1 tsp curry powder. Didn't use raisins, carrots, green beans, potatoes or paneer. Instead used cauliflower, green & yellow squash, orange, yellow & red bell peper & chopped asparagus. Used coconut milk instead of plain. Served with Basmati rice, naan & raita. Was great. Nice dish that you can make with really any veggies on hand or to your preference.
This is a good base recipie. I don't add raisins and i tried the step of browning the paneer but now I just throw it in after the potatoes are cooked and i don't notice a diffetence. I also only use 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper as i am not a huge spice fan. This amount gives it plenty kick!
My trip to the nearest East Indian grocery store for paneer, garam masala, garlic paste and ginger paste was the most daunting part of the process. I am not very clever in the kitchen, but found the recipe directions easy to follow, and my korma looked and tasted wonderful!
Awesome recipe. Added 1/2 cup of half and half and 1/2 cup coconut milk. Also, substituted 1/2 of the raisins with dried cranberries. Also, added chopped tomatoes in addition to the tomato sauce. Added chopped cilantro and roasted cashews at the very end. Absolutely divine recipe. Family ate this dish with pooris and peas pulav.
This was a FABULOUS dish. I'M a vegetarian who's starting to expand her horizons and try different dishes from every part of the world. Loving Indian cuisine I found this gem while search for a new dinner idea. I must admit I had to tweak the recipe a bit, I added more curry, red crushed peppers, pepper & additional salt, cauliflower, mushrooms and tofu. It came out wonderful. I truly enjoyed the rich creamy flavor of the heavy cream making it's flavor different from the coconut milk. This recipe receives a 5 star from me and my husband who was stuffed by the time he was able to see the bottom of his bowl. Thank you for sharing. C. love Jordan
Really enjoyed making this meal. I used 1/2 cup of coconut milk (So Delicious brand) and added brown sugar and salt to taste as another reviewer advised. Without which the meal would’ve been fairly bitter/acidic tasting.
Good but not the best. I omitted the raisins (hate them) and replaced the green bell pepper with cauliflower (I LOVE curried cauli). I pretty much just eyeballed the veggie ingredients, and ended up using a whole can of tomato sauce. A little more cream too. All in all this was good but not as good as Chicken Korma II which I made last week.
I have tried several recipies for Navratan Korma and after making this version, my search is over. Great recipe! I no longer have to go out for my favorite dish... okay, maybe I'll still hit my favorite Indian restaurant, but it won't be for the Korma! ;-)
This recipe was excellent! It was so easy to make and so delicious! The only modification that I made was to omit the milk and use a 1/2 cup of heavy cream. I might even use more cream next time. Great dish!
Like other reviewers I opted to use coconut milk instead tomato sauce so the outcome was more closely aligned with a really good palak paneer. I also used 2/3 chard to 1/3 spinach because its what I had on hand. The dish was delicious in no small part due to the inclusion of each of the fragrant spices added!
This was just ok, not sure why. I think maybe it's my fault and I should have cooked it for longer. It just didn't seem like all the flavors married and the vegetables weren't quite soft enough. I might give it another try:)
I thought this dish was a little bland. It also took me a lot longer then the estimated time. After 45-50 minutes of simmering my potatoes and carrots were still not soft enough- I would maybe suggest chopping them very small or steaming them beforehand. I also used coconut milk instead of the milk/cream that the recipe called for. I like this recipe- but next time I am going to add more garam masala (and possibly curry).
Thank you for a wonderful recipe. I made this last week with half and half instead of cream, cauliflower, potato, peas, and red pepper. I cut the potato up into small pieces and it easily cooked in about 7 minutes. I omitted the tomato, as I've never seen korma with tomato in it. I did not use paneer either. Very easy and delicious to make. I would disagree with others who say this takes a long to make -- I made it in about 30 minutes. Next time I will just use milk, as I found the half to half to be delicious, but heavy.
would love to try this recipe but there is no such thing as a "can of tomato sauce." ketchup? italian pasta sauce? mexican salsa? plain tomatoes in a can? maybe in the country where this post is from there is some all ubiquitous tomato sauce at the store, but in the US there is no such thing. thanks.
This is delicious. I had to leave out the paneer the second time I made it as I was out. It's great either way. The only thing I changed was to add a little maple syrup or brown sugar as I liked it a little sweet. Thank you!
I followed the recipe pretty close, except: I used only almonds (what I had on hand) Canned crushed tomato No potato, cauliflower instead (yum) Tofu instead of paneer Coconut milk instead of dairy 1 extra teaspoon of tumeric It tastes great, but not like the Korma I get at the restaurants. Perhaps it's that I don't use cream? Oh, and some fresh chopped cilantro is very pretty as garnish.
Finding some of the ingredients were a chore, I couldn't find paneer, but decided to make it without. What a great recipe. I also substituted coconut milk in place of the heavy cream. I'll be making it again. Thanks!
