Cranberry Chicken II

4.2
178 Ratings
  • 5 98
  • 4 49
  • 3 12
  • 2 10
  • 1 9

This baked dish is a little French, a little fruity, a little sweet, a little tart and A LOT delicious!

Recipe by Kathy Sauers

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in 9x13 inch baking dish. Mix cranberry sauce, soup mix and salad dressing and pour mixture over chicken. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1511.9mg. Full Nutrition
