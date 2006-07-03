Cranberry Chicken II
This baked dish is a little French, a little fruity, a little sweet, a little tart and A LOT delicious!
I made this for 2, but with some AWESOME additions!!! I juiced 1 orange and added it to the other ingredients, along with about 1 tsp of orange zest!!!! YUMMY!! The orange juice & zest just gave it that extra kick! Will make over and over! Some of the best chicken I ever made.Read More
I'm sorry to say this, but my family hated this recipe! We threw this dinner away after a couple bites and looked around the kitchen for something else to eat. Sorry!Read More
This chicken turned out very tender with a very flavorful sauce. I cooked it in a slow cooker on high for 3 hrs b/c I didn't have time to cook right before dinner and served it over rice.
We loved it!! Have made this recipe several times and will continue. I prefer using only 1 package of onion soup mix and I let the chicken breasts soak in mixture in the fridge overnight. This is one of my family's favorite dinners. Great with rice.
This was pretty good. I don't much care for cranberries in a recipe...too tart for my taste...but this was good. I do want to say that I am tired of posters like "Auntie Pat" as her/their reviews are always based on healthy ingredients, as if they are the food police and know better than the rest of us. This is NOT a site based on healthy ingredients so she, and others who feel the same, should just stick to sites that only promote healthy living. If I wanted only recipes that are good for me and my family, I'd seek them out. OK? LOVE this site!!!
I was really scared about these ingredients going together, felt like something I would have made while pregnant and couldn't put my finger on what I wanted, so I had it all :-) Honestly though, it was really good, sauce was nice and thick, like a rich barbeque sauce. My husband ate it, said he would eat it again, but it should be in the "make every three or four weeks" file-he's really picky though-thanks for providing the recipe-and making some of us take the great risk!
I used 4 chicken breasts but this makes a ton of sauce, so I recommend using 6. Also used Russian dressing & only 1 pkg onion soup mix. Very tasty...kind of a sweet & sour/tangy flavor.
This recipe was so easy and so yummy! There were no leftovers! The cranberry sauce was especially great over white rice. I would highly recommend this to everyone! YYUUUMMMYYY!!
I substituted Catalina dressing for the French. This was very good, Maybe a little too sweet. My son and his friend took all the sauce off their chicken before they ate it.
I really like this dish. I don't use 2 packages of onion soup mix - I had a previous version of the recipe that called for 1 package and I found that too strong, so I use 1/2 a package. I also subbed low fat french dressing for regular.
This recipe is the same as Cranberry Chicken I, except that 2 packages of onion soup mix is added. It is way too salty and over powering. Stick with the other recipe.
I used skinless thighs instead---very moist, flavorful recipe! Could not be easier if I tried. I was a little leary of the combo of ingredients, but worked BEAUTIFULLY!!!
I made this with leftover thanksgiving turkey...the turkey shredded up a bit and became more like hash, but it got 4 thumbs up from my family and I got to eat all the leftovers. It was great on top of mashed potatos and stuffing.
I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was delicious! Plenty of sauce left over, which I saved to go with pork chops later in the week.
This was awesome and SO easy! I used fat-free dressing, to cut down on the calories. I think this would also be great on pork chops or pork tenderloin... Thanks for sharing it, it's a new favorite of mine!
This is one of my favorite meals to have! You would never think that onion soup mix and french dressing would mix so well with cranberry sauce!
I have made this for years using whole cranberry sauce and only 1 pit. Onion soup mix. If some think it too sweet, try 1/2 cup French dressing ( or Catalina) mixed with 1/2 cup salsa. This is wonderful over rice and makes a pretty presentation for company. Steamed plain green vegetable and a salad and croissants, and you look like a pro!
This dish is AWESOME!!! The first time I made this I made one tiny change to the recipe I added 1/3 of a can of light beer. My husband and I just like a hint of beer in some recipes so we thought we would try it. It is great both ways, though. My toddler loves it, too. I always use Catalina dressing. ...Oh, I also cook it in the slow cooker instead!
This has become a family favorite. I slice the chicken breasts in half. I also add whole dried cranberries, a dash of cinnamon and some orange zest. We serve it with wild or brown rice. Sometimes we make it with pork chops.
Very good. I only used one pack of onion soup, to cut down on the sodium but it was still very tasty. Quick and easy, with few ingredients - my favorite kind of recipe.
'Cranberry Chicken' is something my family has been making for years, though, a bit differently. I came across this recipe and thought I'd test it out because it's very similar. The only change I made when making it is adding some worcestershire sauce. I figured that the onion soup mix was a good idea but it ended up making the flavor too 'onioney' and the sauce too runny. I usually make this recipe minus the onion soup mix with a tad worcestershire sauce and some onion powder or sauteed onions. The sauce turns out much thicker and makes a better gravy. You can also substitute Russian dressing for the French dressing.
two envelopes of onion soup mix is too much for this amount of chicken and the other ingredients.
A really tasty recipe. I am not a fan of cranberries and loved it still. My family devoured the dish in no time and my housekeeper says it's one of her favorite dishes that I make!
We tried the recipe this weekend using one packet of onion soup mix since many reviews mentioned doing so. The recipe was received with mixed reviews. Couldn't really put a finger on the taste or if we liked or did not like it. Chicken was moist. There was too much sauce made by the mixture of ingredients and I wasn't sure what to do with it. I don't see it as a rice or pasta sauce so I felt it was a waste of ingredients. Worth a try though! This website is great!
This recipe was a big hit with company and so easy to prepare.
Ok, wow! I read the ingredients and thought I would be the only one to like it. Then I read the reviews and thought I could give it a shot for my family... 5 kids all loved it and had seconds! I followed the advice of those before me and only used 1 pkt of onion soup and reduced the dressing slightly. It was wonderful and is a new staple in our monthly menu. Thanks!
I cut down on the French Dressing and it was delicious.
I thought this recipe was awesome. I'm so glad to finally eat something that has a totally different and appealing flavour.
I thought this was pretty good - not the best, not the worst. My husband didn't care for it as much but he rarely likes meat/fruit combo dishes. I wish I had read the reviews first because I also felt it was too salty and would have only added one packet of soup mix. But I will not make this again.
Though this recipe was tasty, and my family enjoyed it, I probably won't make it again. I saw another version that uses more cranberry sauce; perhaps it would lend a more fruity flavor. I made a similar recipe last week, using apricot jam instead of cranberry sauce, and that one was much more popular at my house!
Following suggestions of others, I zested an orange and let the flavones mingle for several hours. At the end I gave it a quick shot under the broiler, and it really was a nice change to chicken. Next time I may try Catalina dressing, and I think using one packet of soup mix was adequate.
Very easy. Mixture caramelized. Not too sweet, nice blend of flavors.
Quick & easy. Didn't have soup mix so I used onion powder & salt and peppered the chicken. Had over rice with peas. Husband liked, I loved!
Good. Based on suggestion, I only used 1 onion soup packet. I'm glad or the nion soup would have been overpowering. Also used about 3/4 of dressing so it added some flavor but you could still taste the cranberries.
My mom had made this chicken for as long as I can remember. It is one of my favorites. I have made it with both breasts and parts. It is great either way. I only use one package of soup mix and 1/2 bottle of Catalina dressing. I never tried it in the slow cooker only in the oven. Unfortunately my husband is not a fan so I dont get to make it often enough for me.
The ingredients sounded interesting so I thought I would give it a try...changing a few things...I used chicken thighs instead of breasts. Also i seared the thighs and dumped everything into my crock pot (using one package of onion soup) for approximately 4 hours. It tasted alright, definitely wasn't too crazy about it. It was very sweet and even with only one package of onion soup it was still too "oniony" for me. My boyfriend also didn't like it so we passed the left overs on to a friend and he really liked it. I think it's one of those recipes you either really like it or you really don't! This time I really didn't! Sorry!
This is our go-to dinner when we don't want to cook. It is quick and easy and something we both enjoy. We have it with Bob Evans refrigerated potatoes which are excellent, and usually something green. The cranberry sauce is good on pork too. I gave my son the recipe and it is a regular at his house too. Quick, easy and very good. You couldn't ask for more.
I have made this a couple of times now and my family loves it! It is super quick and easy to make and is SO flavorful!
I make this recipe often, but I also only use 1 packet of soup and I only cook it for 45 minutes.
This chicken is very easy and turns out moist & tender. The sauce is just "so-so". I expected it to be more tangy. I might try it again using Russian dressing instead of French???
This was so yummy! I made it with chicken thighs in the slow cooker on low for 8 hours and some orange zest. So great, the zest added wonderful flavor. I served it with jasmine rice and steamed veggies for a nice dinner. This one's going in my recipe box for sure.
This was very easy and delicious! The only thing I did different was allowed mixture to set for about an hour before adding chicken. So that dried onions absorbed more of the liquid. You can also substitute thousand island dressing for this recipe!
Sorry, not very good. Way too oniony and the presentation is not pretty. Won't be making this again.
I make this recipe with Kraft Russian Dressing instead of French. My family prefer it done this was even tho french is o.k. I can't seem to get the Russian dressing in the U.S.A. but it is readily available here in Canada
I sliced my chicken into more of a large chicken "tender" size pieces. And used leftover walnut orange cranberry relish my mom had made for Thanksgiving instead of the canned one. Put the whole recipe (with french dressing and onion soup mix) in a medium corning ware dish with some water to cover it all. I baked it for about an hour. It made a lot of sauce, but it came out great.
I can't say enough good things about this. This is very tasty and savory. We ate over rice. Very easy to make, and a good tasty filling meal. Next time, I'm going to throw in some frozen veggies.
When I read this recipe I thought "what a weird combination". We had it for dinner last night and we loved it! It was super easy to make and looked just like the picture on our dinner plates. I added just a pinch of salt on my serving, but the younger member of our family, who has more taste buds, liked it as is. Will definitely be making this again!
I have to say, I'm a little surprised by all the rave reviews here. This recipe was ok, and it smelled AMAZING and the chicken was very juicy and tender, but the sauce was very thin (almost more like juice!) and way too sweet. Maybe that is because I used leftover homemade cranberry sauce, rather than the canned variety, but I don't think that's it. I'm considering trying again with cream of onion or cream of mushroom soup in place of the onion soup mix, just because I have so much leftover cranberry sauce to play with. Final verdict- edible but disappointing.
Great repice for the holiday,
Surprisingly good! Will definety cook again
As always, I had left over cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving. When I saw this recipe for Cranberry Chicken, I had to try it as a way to use up my leftover sauce. I was very glad that I did! It is so easy to make and very, very tasty! I followed what some of the other reviewers suggested and used only one package of dry onion soup mix, Catalina dressing instead of French, and some orange zest. Absolutely delicious!! I won't wait until next Thanksgiving to make this again!
HAve used this recipe for YEARS. Always comes out great. Great with rice and use sauce on the rice. Love it and a hit with company. Cheap way to impress!!
This was delicious. The only thing I would change is that I would only use 1 onion soup packet.
I tried this recipe a few nights ago. I think it is a variation on another recipe which I have been using for several years and I got it also from All Recipes (Apricot Chicken). It is different in that Cranberry sauce and French Dressing are used with onion soup mix and the Apricot Chicken has Russian Dressing and Apricot preserves with the onion soup mix. Both are great recipes. Different taste and just as enjoyable either way. I adjusted for two servings. The only comment I have is that as with the Apricot Chicken, I just baked for 20 minutes. I think an hour would have made the chicken tough. I also pounded the chicken some for assured tenderness. It was just right. It's nice to have these sauces for chicken, especially when using skinless, boneless chicken breast as it can be dry without a sauce. Thanks again for giving me another standard chicken recipe.
I tried this cranberry chicken recipe for the first time recently and it was awesome. I wasn't sure if my family would like it but they did. The chicken was tender and the cranberries added a twist that was tasty! I used chicken breasts in a fry pan.
this was the only thing that I have gotten my whole family of very picky eaters to eat. Three young boys ALL with different tastes. FANTASTIC!
This has lots of favor. I made it with rice and a spinach salad. One thing I would change is next time I think I will only put 1 onion soup mix and 1/2 cup salad dressing. The flavor was good.I could taste the onions and salad dressing all night, had to take a pepcid and I love onions. Would make it again with less dressing and onions.I did use 3 very large boneless chicken breast instead of 5.
I have been making this chicken for years. It's a family favorite and I almost always have the ingredients on hand. Just recently, I have started shredding the chicken in the sauce just before serving (over rice) and it makes a delicious dish even better!
Very easy for new cooks. Gave 3 stars because it is only aveage tasting. I will not make this dish again.
My family and i loved this recipe..i used catalina iinstead of the french..it was really good! It has become a favorite at my house.
This was pretty tasty, but I docked it a star because the one hour listed for the cooking time is way too long. I checked it after 45 minutes and it was already a tad overcooked. I don't normally have french dressing, so I found a recipe from this website to make, which was pretty simple.
This was really good. I subed strawberry vinaigrette and the juice of an orange. Loved it.
I thought this was very good and the leftovers even better! Having read the reviews, I only used the equivalent of one package of onion soup mix (I make my own) and ½ cup homemade Catalina-style salad dressing. If I had had the time, I would have made and used homemade cranberries, too. Thanks…I will make this many times, I’m sure.
Easy tasy and everyone loved this. I didnt change a thing. SanFranTastic.
Very good... have used this with catalina dressing & only 1 pack of lipton soup mix and it is great
I used 6 bone in chicken thighs and removed the skin. There was still plenty of sauce. Like another reviewer, I added orange zest and juice. We enjoyed it and it was easy to prepare, I will definitely make again.
This is the second time I've made this and I used 8 skinless chicken thighs after reading a number of reviews. There was plenty of sauce and the thighs were very tender and juicy. Served it with stuffing and it was well received. Kathy O.
This is one of the best chicken recipes ever! Don't let the ingredients fool you- I get rave reviews!
Made this tonight - loved it and my 15 year old picky eater had seconds! Only had one envelope of soup mix so added dried minced onions and 3 cubes beef bullion, crushed with another 1/2 C of french dressing. LOVED IT! This is on the keeper list.
This recipe was great! I made this with pork chops also and it was great. The sauce is like a thick BBQ sauce. I used Catalina instead of French but it turned out great!
We loved it and so easy to make.
Fabulous, easy meal! I served it with rice and asparagus to a crowd of 10. Great hit! Easy to make, I combined the excess sauce with a corn starch slurry and created a wonderful gravy! I highly recommend this recipe..DELICIOUS!
I tried this recipe, but didn't have any french salad dressing so I used Ceasar and it was wonderful.
Easy and tasty, which makes it a 5 for me
The only things I did different were using the jellied cranberry sauce and only one packet of onion soup mix. It had way too much onion and french dressing flavor and way too little cranberry flavor.
Cut back on the onion soup mix but still was all you could taste, cranberry flavor totally lost. Was ok but probably won't make again.
I did try this recipe , a friend had given it too me . My family hated the combination. Also they do not loke the grape jam one.
I did not care for this recipe.
Overpowered by the onion soup mix. Kids liked it but I was done after my first bite. May try it again with half the onion soup mix.
I used Catalina dressing. I use half a cup instead of a whole cup. I use 1/2 a package of onion soup mix. One can whole cranberry sauce. I mix it together the night before because it becomes thicker. I have made it several times this way because the sauce from the original recipe is too thin and too much onion soup takes away from the cranberry sauce.
On one hand, the chicken was very juicy and did smell good in the oven, and it's super easy, the sauce is just.. strange and way too much.
Our family's favorite! We serve it with a side of mashed potatoes and black eyed peas. Variation I use 1lb of chicken and only 1 package on the soup mix. It tastes so good! I use less chicken because I use a lot of sauce on the chicken and I put some on the mashed potatoes too!
No changes. I will definitely make this again! Served with wild rice. Wonderful flavor without disguising the taste of the chicken. Happy cooking!
GREAT!! This was one of my meats I made for thanksgiving last year and again this year I want one for trying new things this different but it turned out great for me to have made and then serving it again this year
Best chicken ever!
Excellent recipe. I was skeptical of the ingredients, but it actually came out great. I made this in the slow cooker for 2 hours, and served with sweet mashed potatoes, which I found on Food Network.
I have been making this recipe for years, only I use chicken pieces. Whenever I have a lot of company (once it was 31 people), I just double the sauce and use more chicken. This also freezes real well.
Amazing recipe. Chicken was incredibly moist and tender and the cranberry coating was marvelous. It was a big hit.
I did as the other reviewers mentioned 1 packet onion soup and half french dressing. I would also suggest lining with my new favorite Reynolds release non stick foil. (easy clean up)My husband didn't like the fusion of flavors. I thought the flavors were pretty good so my rating is an average between the 2 of us
I like this recipe. I browned the chicken on both sides before pouring the sauce on and baking, so it took more like 30 minutes to get done. Also, I only used one packet of onion soup mix. Tasted great!
This sauce was terrible. I made it once exactly as directed and once with only one package of onion soup mix. Both times I couldn't even finish the chicken. My husband who eats literally everything said it was just OK. So disapointed as I LOVE cranberry sauce. :(
We enjoyed this recipe. I used 1 packet of the onion soup instead of 2. The chicken was moist.
I have made this recipe for many years & everyone loves it! I use chicken tenderloins which reduces the cooking time. If you bake uncovered the sauce thickens & takes on a barbecue sauce flavoring! I always serve it with rice & french green beans. Yum!!
well received by my husband. He went for another helping. My not fussy 11 year old ate it but was not her favorite. I did add the juice of 1 orange. I did add both packets of soup mix. A little less than a cup on french dressing. I like the sauce consistency the best. It really thickened up.
Tried this recipe tonight on a quick whim. I had the can of cranberry sauce, 1 pack of onion soup mix but I used plain Greek yogurt in place of a dressing (which I improvise with other recipes esp in place of sour cream) thru some fresh cranberries on top Excellent over rice
This recipe is easy and very tasty! We like it best with dark meat, but it was good on white meat, too. I made mine in the instant pot, and used a homemade French dressing. If your chicken has skin on it, take it off, as it will make the dish too greasy.
So easy, and so yummy! My family loves it!!
Amazing chicken recipe!! I used 4 chicken thighs (bone-in) and halved the sauce recipe and it was still more than enough sauce. I baked at 350, covered, and the chicken was done after about 40-45 min. We all loved it and ate it with stuffing... it had the flavors of thanksgiving without all the prep work!! Will definitely make again!
I have made this recipe several times now. I have changed a couple of things. First, I only use 1 package of the dry onion soup mix because, for me, 2 packages is too much onion flavor. The other thing I do is marinate the chicken breasts in the mixture for about 3 to 4 hours before baking. I use a glass bake pan and put the chicken and sauce in it to marinate. I've never had a problem with the chicken drying out. I love the recipe! It's a hit in my household!
