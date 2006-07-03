Cranberry Chicken II

I tried this recipe a few nights ago. I think it is a variation on another recipe which I have been using for several years and I got it also from All Recipes (Apricot Chicken). It is different in that Cranberry sauce and French Dressing are used with onion soup mix and the Apricot Chicken has Russian Dressing and Apricot preserves with the onion soup mix. Both are great recipes. Different taste and just as enjoyable either way. I adjusted for two servings. The only comment I have is that as with the Apricot Chicken, I just baked for 20 minutes. I think an hour would have made the chicken tough. I also pounded the chicken some for assured tenderness. It was just right. It's nice to have these sauces for chicken, especially when using skinless, boneless chicken breast as it can be dry without a sauce. Thanks again for giving me another standard chicken recipe.