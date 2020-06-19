Scrambled Eggs Done Right

The right way to scramble eggs. There is more to just mixing eggs and cooking! This will make a believer out of you.

By WHATS HIS FACE

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
6 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In a cup or small bowl, whisk together the eggs, mayonnaise and water using a fork. Melt margarine in a skillet over low heat. Pour in the eggs, and stir constantly as they cook. Remove the eggs to a plate when they are set, but still moist. Do not over cook. Never add salt or pepper until eggs are on plate, but these are also good without.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 373.7mg; sodium 210.4mg. Full Nutrition
