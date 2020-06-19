Scrambled Eggs Done Right

You are spot on! I've been making scram eggs this way for years - don't remember where I got the idea - maybe I read your recipe on this site back in '06 & just don't remember - if that's the case then thank you! - My crew wants these every weekend - Because I have 3 football players, 2 cheerleaders & 1 who just loves food (an aspiring chef currently in culinary school who brags about these scram eggs)I adjust the recipe from 2 to aprox 18-24 eggs (if you ever want tips on how to make Thanksgiving dinner for a small community just come to my house) -- anyhow, back to the eggs, I don't add water or milk - not sure what the benefit is - If making a full blown weekend breakfast I use the sausage or bacon grease in place of the butter to cook the eggs in - really unhealthy but really yummy - Oh yea, most important thing recommended is to not over cook - because ANY scram egg recipe is yucky if it turns out rubbery (my opinion) - Also, (for those who gave a negative review) I've added to much mayo before - just doctor it up by chilling it and adding stuff to make egg salad sandwiches- serve for lunch instead - get creative & add your fave stuff to it for breakfast burritos you're only limited by you're imagination - LOVE this site - A BIG THANK YOU to everyone who submits recipes & gives feedback (positive & negative) I know I'm a better cook for it!! And thank you "WHATS HIS FACE" for compelling me to write my first review. THE END