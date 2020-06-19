Scrambled Eggs Done Right
The right way to scramble eggs. There is more to just mixing eggs and cooking! This will make a believer out of you.
The right way to scramble eggs. There is more to just mixing eggs and cooking! This will make a believer out of you.
Moist, glossy, and absolutely delicious. It works best to whisk the mayo and water together first, then whisk in the eggs. I use Kraft mayo and follow the recipe exactly, but increase it for larger amounts. HINT: The "salad dressing" option in this recipe is referring to Miracle Whip (or the like), NOT prepared dressings like Ranch or Italian. HINT #2: For best results, I recommend using real mayo, not Miracle Whip.Read More
Hmmm. Tastes no different from the scrambled eggs I've always made that don't have mayonnaise in them. I can't imagine what mayonnaise adds that makes them better, it's just oil and more egg. Perhaps it's the beating to get the mayonnaise incorporated or the gentle cooking the recipe advises. Adding mayo to scrambled eggs made me feel weirdly icky for some unexplainable reason and since I couldn't detect any benefit from it, I won't try it again. It wasn't bad, just not better.Read More
Hmmm. Tastes no different from the scrambled eggs I've always made that don't have mayonnaise in them. I can't imagine what mayonnaise adds that makes them better, it's just oil and more egg. Perhaps it's the beating to get the mayonnaise incorporated or the gentle cooking the recipe advises. Adding mayo to scrambled eggs made me feel weirdly icky for some unexplainable reason and since I couldn't detect any benefit from it, I won't try it again. It wasn't bad, just not better.
Moist, glossy, and absolutely delicious. It works best to whisk the mayo and water together first, then whisk in the eggs. I use Kraft mayo and follow the recipe exactly, but increase it for larger amounts. HINT: The "salad dressing" option in this recipe is referring to Miracle Whip (or the like), NOT prepared dressings like Ranch or Italian. HINT #2: For best results, I recommend using real mayo, not Miracle Whip.
As a person who does not like eggs, I was excited to try these with such glowing reviews. I tried not to overcook them having to put them back in the pan twice and they still came out mushy and grainy. I used Hellmans. Ketchup couldn't even save them.
Sorry to rain on the parade, but I didn't much like the mayo taste. I'll be sticking with my 2 egg/tbsp milk/s&p scrambley recipe. Delicious!
After years of experimentation, only one improvement to be noted. Instead of "slowly melting the margarine over low heat, adding the eggs and stirring constantly until the eggs as they cook" which tends to cause cooling of the pan and sticking..I suggest you heat up the empty pan till hot an keep the heat on high... add the margarine (or butter), swirl to melt, sizzle and coat the pan. Then add the eggs. Don't stir for the first 30 seconds to a minute, then quickly stir and shut off the heat. After another 30 seconds to a minute, stir again and quickly plate. The result will be no sticking and creamy eggs that are steaming hot but not a bit overcooked. Then add the salt and pepper.
I prefer regular scrambled eggs. Too much salad dressing ruins the taste. Sorry.
I found this not good at all and I love mayo.
It tastes alright, but I just couldn't shake the feeling that I was eating egg salad, not scrambled eggs. I'd attribute that to the mayo. Next time, I think I'll use sour cream or some sort of dressing.
I didn't like the mayo flavor. Used Best Foods/Hellmanns.
Well, my husband could not taste any difference with the mayo. He did not say he did not like it, but he did not say it was any better...I do want to try adding sour cream though. Thanks!
Must've done something wrong. I doubled the recipe, but these never did set and no one would even try to eat them after they way they looked. Totally wrong texture. I'm puzzled...how could anyone mess up scrambled eggs?
I couldn't taste the difference between these eggs and my eggs (I don't add anything - sometimes just a splash of milk). I think the mayo is a good addition for those who overcook their eggs - it will keep them moist. I always take my eggs out when they are slightly underdone. They continue cooking while they sit on the plate, so they'll be perfect by the time you eat them. If you're a person who always makes rubbery eggs, then this recipe is for you! The mayo should keep them moist.
This is THE recipe for perfect, fluffy, yellow (not browned!) scrambled eggs. Mayo is the key! I often put a splash of milk instead of h20, and don't measure so I may not be exact, but it's pretty hard to screw up scrambled eggs! I've tested so many different ways of making them over the years- in the grease from the bacon, with sour cream added in, just milk, seasoned, etc. but a glob of mayo and a splash of h2o/milk, cooked in butter, produces PERFECT scrambled eggs! And they're right about putting the salt & pepper on at the end, I always added it into the raw eggs, but I was doing it wrong! It's better just on the finished product. I'm a pretty darn good cook and never thought I'd need a recipe for something as simple as scrambled eggs, but I guess I've still got a few things to learn :) TIP: Whisk/fork the mayo and liquid (h2o or milk) together FIRST, then add the eggs... This results in a smoother, creamier mixture without the chunks of mayo.
I wanted to try this recipe because of all the wonderful reviews. To be honest, I couldn't tell the difference between this scramble, and my regular milk and eggs scramble.
I did not care for this recipe.
Very good - key to fluffy scrambled eggs still applies: let the pan do the work for you (do NOT mix constantly) only mix enough to prevent the formation of an omelette... (mix less in the beginning, and more towards the end)
I just didnt think they were all that great. Cream works just as good for me. But it has made me branch out to try different things in my eggs.
Just tasted like eggs with mayonaise. Or egg salad. Won't be making again.
My Dad was a Chef. You can get the same fluffiness with a smidge of baking powder instead of the mayo. Keeps the eggs fluffy longer.
Fantastic!! Who would have thought to add mayo to eggs? Used Hellmans; not salad dressing. That would have really thrown off the taste of these amazingly light and creamy scrambled eggs. Yes, the mayo doesn't entirely mix in when you're beating, however, mayo is basically eggs and oil, so the lumps will disappear when you start to cook. Great job "what's his face" and please (no pressure here) keep 'em comin'!!
I wanted to try this recipe to see what the to-do was about. There were some pretty passionate bad reviews...all over eggs! So, I can honestly tell you that these eggs did turn out perfect. I used Miracle Whip though, so maybe the real mayo is a bad idea..??. My advice...don't take an egg so seriously! Life has much bigger worries than how good a scrambled egg is! Sheesh!
This is the way scrambled eggs should be! I increased the recipe for 8 servings and used Miracle Whip. I did add the water and the s & p before cooking. I know it says not to, but I personally like salting during cooking and think it tastes better that way. Awesome recipe! Fluffy, perfectly cooked scrambled eggs. All of my 5 children (including my most picky 4 yr old) LOVED them and wanted more!
I have made this recipe for years but I prefer sour cream to the mayo.
Yum these were creamy and puffy...Very good taste to them...I added a little more butter...Served this with chocolate gravy toast and bacon.
They came out fluffy, but I used Miracle Whip. The flavor wasn't too good. I may try it again with mayo.
Made this for my three men this morning. Noone cared for it. We ended up making scrambled eggs our usual way, with bacon grease.
When my DH suggested breakfast for dinner, I thought really - you have to be kidding me. Needless to say I'm not an egg fan and after cooking for all these years you would think I could get scrambled eggs down pat. Nope - either too liquidy, too rubbery, etc. Found this recipe by Whats His Face and thought I've got nothing to lose. End result, delicious, moist scrambled eggs after reading reviews that suggested whisking the mayo and water first. No strong mayo flavor at all. Thanks for the recipe.
Found this recipe a few days ago and tried it the next morning. I've had it every morning since for breakfast. Easy, fast and yummy. I was on the phone with my mom and my sister and told them about it. Now they're hooked too. Love it!
I urge people to please try the recipe as written the first time. But I am elderly (when I went to school, there was no history class) and I must restrict my cholesterol intake so I only eat egg substitute. It's close but it's not eggs. So I tried this (I know mayo is made w/egg yolks... but 1 teaspoonful?) It really helped. If you use egg substitute for scrambled I urge you to try this. Adds a new, and better, dimension. And, had this not worked out, I would not have rated it because it is not the original recipe. Many thanks WHATS HIS FACE.
I always cook my eggs with water, to make them fluffy, so I thought this would be a good change of pace. It didn't taste very good. There are better ways to add flavor. Won't be doing this again.
I wish I had this recipe years ago. Makes the eggs so moist, no more dried out eggs for us. I can't imagine anyone not loving these eggs!!
Cooking eggs this way is more about fluff and texture than a taste change, and it works marvelously thanks WHF. if you want to switch up the flavor a bit, add a dollop of whipped cream cheese to your egg mixture. that makes a smoother screggle and definitely adds a sort of tang to the flavor.
Didn't make much difference excpt maybe more moist. Hubby did say it reminded him of egg salad a little
I tried this recipe with mayo. I couldn't taste it, but was good. I tried it with cream cheese and chedar cheese and it turn out awesome. Oh, instead of water, add a little milk. More creamier and flavorful!
AWESOME! I thought I was destined to forever make half burnt flat eggs. I was even embarassed to make them when guest stayed over. But oh this morning, I was proud to place fluffy YELLOW eggs on the table. Now I cant wait to make the perfect bacon, egg, and cheese croissant with these fluffy egs. MMMM-MMMM-GOOD!!! BTW- I cooked these with the perfect bacon strips this morning. I placed the strips in a pan w/a lip covered with foil. Its best not to make them overlap. Bake for 6-7 minutes at 425 degrees THEN turn the pan 180* for even baking for another 6-7 minutes. Restaurant balance of crispy and chewy to go with the perfect eggs.
I really didn't like care for this at all. The mayo didn't want to blend into the egg mixture so I had little mayonnaisy clusters in the egg. Maybe it would have tasted better if that didn't happen, but a strong taste of mayo is really not what I want in my eggs. I think it's better to stick with the tried and true eggs and milk. Sorry :(
Wow, I really had my doubts about the mayo, but no, it was delicious! As I'm writing this, my oldest is saying, "Mommy, lets have more eggs, please!" My youngest relunctantly eats eggs, but is goobling this up! I can't wait for my husband to try it, as we usually only make scrambled eggs when he's here, but I'm pregnant and craving some eggs!!! :) Shh, just don't tell him mayo is in it! For those who don't like the mayo taste, I didn't notice it, so I'm wondering if you're putting too much? *Actually, I just made the second batch and doubled the mayo to see if it'd make a difference. This batch is even better! So I'm confused why others are tasting the mayo, because we still can't taste it. To each their own. :) Thanks for the great recipe!
I prefer adding skim milk like I always have, the mayo was too heavy. I don't like my eggs glossy. I'll stick with my original way.
am glad I finally tried these. I used egg beaters and lowfat Hellmann's but they were so fluffy and light. Sprayed my pan with Pam spray. Creamy, soft, and fluffy. It is amazing how adding just a bit of mayo and water can make the difference. I usually just spray my pan and throw in the egg beaters and even on low heat, they never turn out this fluffy. Made a breakfast wrap with a w.w. low carb tortilla, turkey sausage link, and ff. cheddar. A very nice light breakfast. Tuna sends a big thanks, my friend!
How can you not taste a difference using the mayo? I also use a tablespoon of milk in place of the water, I learned this trick from a friend. These eggs are really fluffy and moist and made to be served right away. You will love them if you love eggs. I haven't tried the previous suggestion of ranch dressing, but I plan on it.
Delish!
These were your everyday scrambled eggs. I followed as written and you couldn't even tell there was mayo in them. They were good though...
Sorry, I didn't like the mayo taste either. I wouldn't really call this "done right."
My eggs turned out soggy and I didn't care for the taste.
Great recipe.Light fluffy eggs. I LOVE mayo just use a good brand like Best Foods/Hellmans.Don't use miracle whip(too nasty and sweet).
Ah, the great egg debate! First of all, really, they're just eggs. But very good eggs. I mixed the mayo/water first. Texture was perfect. Maybe I tasted a hint of mayo. Seems like an easy foolproof way to perfect eggs (maybe I just wasn't good at it before!). And as a bonus, they didn't stick to the skillet nearly as much!
Wow, I haven't had eggs like this for years!!! My grandma used to make them that way, sooo good!!! Thank you for the great recipe and great memories!
I have been making scrambled eggs this way ever since my grandmother told me how, when I was a teenager, back in 1951. I have always used Best Foods mayo and water, and real butter, not margarine. Remember not to overcook, or put salt on them while cooking (makes them tough). Salt & pepper them after serving. If you don't like the taste of mayo, use less....if you do, use more. Don't use salad dressing or store brand mayo.. use Best Foods. Tastes better. Sprinkle with a little cheddar cheese, if you like, or dump catsup on them like my dad did!
We weren't as impressed by these eggs as everyone else is. I'll go back to my usual recipe.
I always add mayo to my scrambled eggs after trying a scrambled egg casserole that called for mayo. My family loves them this way.
I can't believe this simple recipe has eluded me for so long. Oh my, was it easy and delicious. I've always loved scrambled eggs, but every time I make them, they turn out overcooked and dry. These were perfect. Soft, fluffy, and a great flavor. I didn't use the water. And I took them out a little early, like the recipe said. Mmmmm.
Agree with those that said go with sour cream. It does make them creamy. And margarine in the pan adds tons of taste.
I was a little skeptical about the mayo, I normally just add milk when I'm making eggs, but this was a good recipe. This recipe isn't going to give you anything other than really good eggs, so if you're looking for something "unusual" or an alternative taste, this is only a scrambled egg recipe. It makes regular scrambled eggs really good. You can always add in anything you want. But as far as scrambled eggs, this is a great recipe.
These were delish!! I used miracle whip (which I normally hate!!) and it gave them some added volume and a great flavor (don't be scared off, its very mild). My one suggestion is to make almost double the servings for the amount of people. I put in 4 servings for 3 people and it wasn't enough! As well, maybe don't tell everyone whats in them, as they get grossed out when they hear its mayo! All the men in my house thought they were better than normal..I'll make these again.
It tastes very good! Better than the last scrambled eggs I've eaten. Not to mention very simple to make as well.
It was really surprising, when I made these eggs, my husband loved them and asked what I did differently. Like some others, I mixed the mayo and water first.
Wow! I finally made some decent (yes, delicious!) fluffy scrambled eggs. How easy. My husband's first bite and he asked 'what's in here?' UGH. I hadn't even tasted them yet. I asked what was wrong with them and he said they were delicious! He was really surprised that there was mayo in them. And they did come out fluffy. I've never been able to make fluffy scrambled eggs before. Thanks WHATS HIS FACE!
You are spot on! I've been making scram eggs this way for years - don't remember where I got the idea - maybe I read your recipe on this site back in '06 & just don't remember - if that's the case then thank you! - My crew wants these every weekend - Because I have 3 football players, 2 cheerleaders & 1 who just loves food (an aspiring chef currently in culinary school who brags about these scram eggs)I adjust the recipe from 2 to aprox 18-24 eggs (if you ever want tips on how to make Thanksgiving dinner for a small community just come to my house) -- anyhow, back to the eggs, I don't add water or milk - not sure what the benefit is - If making a full blown weekend breakfast I use the sausage or bacon grease in place of the butter to cook the eggs in - really unhealthy but really yummy - Oh yea, most important thing recommended is to not over cook - because ANY scram egg recipe is yucky if it turns out rubbery (my opinion) - Also, (for those who gave a negative review) I've added to much mayo before - just doctor it up by chilling it and adding stuff to make egg salad sandwiches- serve for lunch instead - get creative & add your fave stuff to it for breakfast burritos you're only limited by you're imagination - LOVE this site - A BIG THANK YOU to everyone who submits recipes & gives feedback (positive & negative) I know I'm a better cook for it!! And thank you "WHATS HIS FACE" for compelling me to write my first review. THE END
You have now given me confidence to serve scrambled eggs to guests. Our daughter (a professional French chef) is coming for a special breakfast next week and this is what she is getting!!!
I made this because I had company coming over and I wanted restaurant quality eggs, not the laissez-faire-whats-in-my-fridge scrambled concoctions I tend to experiment with every weekend, with varying results. I followed the instructions, using 8 eggs and added and extra 1/4 cup freshly minced onions. It was FANTASTIC.
I have been doing this since I learned how to cook at age 15, sans the butter and water though, and I love it. I was afraid to share it with people as they might think I was weird. Thank you for affirming. Mahalo.
Simple and perfect! I made it exactly as the recipe indicated and the eggs were great! Best yet! Be careful at the cooking stage. Take them off the heat when they are still moist. Also, keep turning as you cook them.
came out moist and fluffy and had an interesting flavor to it! (but as some reviewers have pointed out, the mayonnaise taste is not for everyone)
While the thought of eggs mixed with mayo scared me, I have to say this was actually pretty good. I followed the directions as stated except for turning up the heat to get this going. Most of the reviews I read stated that the mayo wasnt tasted. I have to say that as I was eating this dish I came to realize in fact I did taste the mayo (Hellmans Real) and it did make me think of eggs Ive have in the past at restuarants. I rated this a 5 based on the fact that there can be more to a scrambled egg other than just mixing some eggs together.
I am sitting here right now eating these. All the reviews are right. These are the best scrambled eggs I have ever made!! Who would have thought that mayo in eggs would work so well. That What's His Face sure is a Quality Cook! Thanks!
Very good eggs!!
Not quite the taste I was looking for but still enjoyable ;)
Great taste and texture. I think the mayo does a better job than the usual milk. Definitely mix the water and mayo first. Another bonus, the clean-up was much easier in my cast-iron skillet.
I'm no good at making eggs, but these turned out wonderful! :) moist, fluffy, and yummy!
This is definitely the right way to scramble eggs. I'm a believer!
WOW...WOW...WOW...!!! This was amazing. I've been eating these eggs for weeks now, they are fantastic - I like mine with hot sausage. Remember if they look done in the pan they are OVERDONE on your plate! Moist, easy, perfect everytime! Thanks!
who knew scrambled eggs could be so delicious! my boyfriend said it tasted like something we would eat at a restaurant and i agree! i can't have my eggs any other way now. also, i don't even taste the mayo whatsoever. my boyfriend who HATES mayo couldn't even tell i put it in. perhaps thouse who said it tasted very obvious put too much? i didn't change a thing about this recipe.
Perfect eggs and almost no sticking to the pan.
not my cup of tea. also, in testing adding salt while cooking eggs produces a more tender egg.
Yeah, these really are one of the best ways I've found of making scrambled eggs. In the past, I have substituted sour cream with good results. 2 thumbs up.
WOW...The best scrambled eggs ever! So moist, light and fluffy! I'll never cook them any other way. Who would have thought a little tsp of mayo could make such a big hit. You have to try this recipe!
Simply the creamiest scrambled eggs ever! I never would have thought to add mayo to eggs, but it really did add something extra special. Thanks Face, you sure are one smart QC!
Excellent! Quick, easy and delicious. Just the thing for an 84 yo bachelor.
I am a grandma of 7 and thought I knew how to make eggs! Tried this and this is the only recipe I use ! Grandma's secret !!
These were good eggs, but tasted about the same as my usual eggs.
I couldn't really taste a difference in these eggs, but the texture was very mushy. I won't make them this way again.
This is similar to what I do and I always really enjoy the result, but instead of mayo I use 1 tablespoon of sour cream and half a tablespoon of garlic and mix it into the eggs when they are almost fully set (plus lots of butter cubes in the raw egg as it cooks.)
I tried to be open minded about trying this out. I didn't like the mayo mixed in the eggs. The only thing I did different was I used butter. Anyways thanks for the recipe but I didn't like it sorry.
I am not a fan of eggs, but these were excellent. I used Hellmans mayonaise. I will definately be making scrambled eggs this way from now on.
This is a good recipe, but I think it tastes about the same as the ones I usually make- using a splash of milk.
This is now a staple for how I make scrambled eggs! I always use butter and it's Fantastic! Thanks for sharing!
Done right is right!!! These were spectacular. Highly recommend - it's near impossible NOT to get the tastiest, most moist and never overcooked scrambled eggs using WHAT'S HIS FACE's method. Thank you so much!
Nothing special. I couldn't tell there was any mayo in there at all. They taste exactly like my regular scrambled eggs, which I scramble right in the pan with a spray of Pam and Lawry's seasoned salt.
I tried these this morning and will not try again.
These eggs were perfect...moist and fluffy. No more dried out, tough eggs for us! Thanks!
I never liked eggs until I tried this. I subsituted miracle whip for the mayo, and doubled it. So creamy and delicious. Perfect with ketchup and grits.
I'm making my scrambled eggs this way from now on. Yummy. The Boy gives 'em 2 thumbs up. Who knew using mayonnaise would improve so much on the taste? I took the advice of graygourmet and tried this recipe, so thanks to him (or her?) and thanks to Whats His Face.
Sorry, but adding mayo (which is basically just oil and egg) adds a heaviness that I didn't like.
I just had to make these eggs. After reading all the reviews, I just went into the kitchen and whipped them up. I did as others said and whisked the mayo & water first, beat the eggs separately and then added the eggs to the mayo, water mixture. Cooked on medium low heat and did not stir constantly but instead just lightly turned them in a non-stick skillet with the melted butter. I sprinkled with salt & pepper and topped with shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese and covered until cheese melted. These eggs were absolutely delicious. If you tend to overcook your scrambled eggs like I do, then this is the recipe for you!!
these were good but i didn't notice any difference from the scrambled eggs i usually make, the main thing is to take off the heat while still slightly undercooked,do not over stir
The eggs came out light and fluffy, but nothing special. Added some cheese at the end, which please the kids.
wow, really makes a difference! guess there is more to just scrambling eggs. =P
I tried this recipe and my eggs turned out pretty darn good.
Amazing , normally I only eat hard-boiled eggs but now I'm in love with these scrambled eggs
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections