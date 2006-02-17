Paprika Chicken with Mushrooms
There's something about chicken with paprika that is soooo good! Cooking this dish covered makes a nice mushroom sauce that can be spooned over the chicken for serving.
Will definitely make this again. Was very please with how quick & easy it was to make. Used bottled crushed garlic on chicken and in sauce and used frozen mushrooms(all I had). Will use a larger "sweet" onion and fresh wild mushrooms next time. Also added a couple of generous glugs of a dry white wine during cooking and before serving also added a bit more butter and let sauce reduce. Served with Fettuccine Florentine, mixed spring greens and garlic rolls.Read More
This is too plain and too bland. I only made 2 chicken breasts and the seasoning that it calls for (for 4) is way too little for 2 breasts. I decided to be liberal with all the seasonings. I added white wine to the pan at the end so that I could have more of a sauce. Next time I will add lots of fresh garlic, and maybe half and half or cream. I served this over spaghetti. The concept is great, you just need to bump up the seasonings BIG TIME! The cooking time is way too long as well. You don't want to overcook your chicken. It will taste dry regardless of how much sauce you have. If you pounded your breasts thin as it says, 5 minutes each side should be good enough. It was certainly good enough for mine. Watch the time!!Read More
I thought this recipe was fantastic as written. Thank you Marlana.
This recipe was SOoooo good. I went heavy on the spices since I read a couple people thought it was bland. Also, I was a little scared by how the "sauce" looked... sort of like pizza grease. SO, I added about 1/2 C. cream to the sauce, and it was a beautiful thing. Served over Bowties. :) Thanks for the recipe, its a keeper!
Great recipe - however I did tweak it a little bit. I followed the general flow of the recipe but I added: lightly floured the chicken breasts before saute - then sprinkled the paprika, salt and pepper on top while cooking. Once the breasts were cooked, and the mushrooms and shallots (replaced onions) were soft, I removed the chicken and set aside. I deglazed the pan with a little more butter and then my key ingredient - one can of condensed cream of mushroom soup. I added 3 tbsp on water and cooked for 3 minutes. Viola. Lovely recipe - a keeper for sure!
I thought this dish was excellent as is. When people add this, take out that, it's not the same recipe so how can you rate it...especially rate it low. It becomes a new recipe when you do all that.
Very good! I used fresh minced garlic in place of the powder based on the advice of other reviewers. All the flavours from the different ingredients blend so well together! My boyfriend is easily tired of chicken but he loved this.
This was a enjoyable dish. I did make a couple of modifications based on other comments. I used about 2 1/2 tsp of paprika and I added about 1/3 cup of cream at the end. I will make this dish again. However, the next time I will add more cream (1/2-2/3 cup) to make more of a sauce. I served with spinach and buttered whole wheat pasta.
Very tasty dish. Is easy to make and pleasing to the eye. I served with Quinoa as the side and a simple tossed salad. Will make this a regular on our table.
Very tasty! I cut down the butter by using butter flavored cooking spray to start the chicken, then added butter when doing the vegetable. It still made a sauce. I tried using a Ziploc bag to coat the chicken, but found too much of the spices landed on the first piece. Definitely will just sprinkle it next time. I sliced the leftover chicken and used it for a salad the next day. Delicious!
This was delicious, and just what I was craving. I served it over egg noodles and it tasted like Hungarian comfort food. I used way more spice than called for (I always do, I like highly flavored food), and I added white wine to the sauce when I flipped the chicken. After the chicken was cooked through I removed it from the pan and let the mushrooms and onions cook in the uncovered pan for another 10 minutes to let the sauce reduce. YUM!
I served this over angel hair pasta which I very lightly buttered. The mushrooms were so good! But I did sprinkle some onion powder in with them so they wouldn't taste as buttery. I liberally sprinkled the chicken with the spices, so no problem with blandness. Used extra mushrooms too. Served with hot, crispy whole wheat rolls.
Excellent, though I used a little less butter than called for. Very moist. My daughter came in while I was cooking and said, "Mom, it smells like a restaurant in here!"
I use olive oil and skip the butter but this recipe is awesome and spiced just right you can add salt/ paprika and garlic to taste and there is no need for anything else
This recipes was AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME! (And easy to boot!) I followed other reviews advice and prepared the chicken with a bit moe seasoning than called for. I used quite a bit more pepper, salt, paprika, and used minced garlic (instead of granulated...trust me it is WORTH IT to make this change!) I basically prepared the chicken exactly as directed, but I used an entire package of sliced mushrooms and half of a large sweet yellow onion in rings. I cooked everything a per directions. I did use approximately 3/4 of a stick of Smart Balance Butter Blends as opposed to 1/4 cup of butter and it worked well. Rather than leaving this recipe as it was written, I decided to try to take it to the "Next level!" As the mushrooms and onions were finishing, I added 1/4 cup of crumbled bacon. To save time, I used the Hormel (bagged) crumbled bacon. I finished the dish once everything had cooked down/reduced with 1 and 1/2 cups of half and half and let it return to a boil. Then I removed it from the heat and Voila! Dinner was done! I highly recommend serving this with mashed potatoes or noodles. My husband gave it an 8.9 out of 10 and asked if I would make it again soon. Overall it was a grand success!
We've enjoyed this chicken dish several times now and it is equally good served over steamed rice or with roasted potatoes & a side salad. The mushrooms and sauce are delicious and the chicken breasts always come out moist & tender. I always use fresh minced garlic instead of the powder & add it to the skillet when adding the onions & mushrooms. This dish is always a pleaser! Thanks for the recipe! :)
One of the best chicken dishes ive ever sat down to! I recommend when it tells you to simmer it, add some chicken broth to it and it will give you a great add of flavor to the dish.
Very good! The chicken was very moist. I used jarred garlic as well as some garlic powder and it came out perfect.
I loved the recipe. I didn't find it bland at all because I used finely ground white pepper instead of black pepper. I usually cook with it to hide the pepper from my kid, but you have to be careful because it's strong. I did everything else according to the recipe and served it over bow tie noodles with fresh broccoli. My husband thinks it's worthy of becoming part of my standard lineup.
Used a bit more paprika and 1/2C butter. Served over angel hair pasta. Delicious!!! Will try some garlic and wine next time.
I added a lot more seasoning and doubled the vegetables, and it was super!
I just threw every thing in a baking dish and baked on 375 for 35 minutes. It came out GREAT. Everyone really liked it.
My fiance and I LOVED this recipe. I added minced garlic to the recipe and was very liberal with the spices. I will definitely cook again!
I made this last night. The aroma while it was cooking was wonderful. Chicken was moist and tender. I didn't have mushrooms so I left them out. I cooked the onion in the butter to begin with and added 1/2 tsp minced garlic instead of the powder. Everyone liked it I will make it again.
I don't like to rate a recipe on changes that I made because that isn't fair, so this rating is what the recipe would have been without my changes. To reduce the fat content, I used a butter flavored pan spray, a tiny bit of real butter, and white wine. Based on reviews, I doubled the paprika. I cooked minced garlic (from a jar), mushrooms (from a jar) and onion for about 3 or 4 minutes. I removed them with a slotted spoon, added a bit more white wine and cooked the chicken for 10 minutes. When I turned the chicken, I put the mushroom mixture back in on top of the chicken and finished cooking. DH and I really liked it. I served it with quinoa (which I fix with chicken broth to give it more protein and because it tastes better that way - quinoa is much tastier and healthier than rice!) and sliced fresh tomatoes from a local hydroponic farm. Thanks Marlana for a good recipe.
Woww...it taste so delicious!! I definately will make this again and again. I made some changes to this recipe, i.e. 1/2 tsp paprika, 1/4 tsp salt, lots of black pepper, 1/4 tsp garlic powder (but will try using fresh garlic next time), 1 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil and 1 tbsp butter (to prevent burn) and 1/2 big onion (chopped), 3 skinless & boneless chicken breast (cut half the thickness to 2 pieces) and 1 lb fresh button mushroom.
I loved it, hubby didn't. He said the chicken had a funky taste. He's weird.
Delicious and filling! Changes I made: Floured chicken before seasoning it Used a lot of paprika and fresh garlic Peppered and salted the mushrooms while cooking Added a splash of cream So good!
i made this tonight, exactly as described and it was Delicious!! my kids...loved it
Quick and tasty. I did cut down on the butter and added chicken broth.
i can honestly say we tried this recipe both ways. both were fabulous but the hubby and kids enjoyed it more with the cream sauce. either way though this is definitely a hit with anyone! the in laws loved it so much i had to email the recipe to them. thanks!!
The only real change was that I baked it. Still seasoned both sides of the chicken, maybe used a bit more paprika than stated, but I just guessed on all seasonings. Then topped the chicken with onion and mushroom. Melted a tablespoon of butter and drizzled over top then added some thin slices of butter around the chicken (approximately another tbsp, so the onions/mushrooms not on the chicken had some good flavor) Baked about an hour at 350 (thicker breasts). Served with whole grain wheat pilaf and a salad. Certainly a keeper and will definitely make again. I think a little white wine may be a good addition as well.
This is a delicious recipe. Quick, easy and very good. It has wonderful flavor to it. The paprika gave awesome flavor to the chicken. I will make and serve this over and over. Tasteful dish made simple!
This was Awesome! I made double the sauce, and served over fettucini and served with a spinach salad and a crusty breat. Thanks.
Great dish and a different way to cook chicken. Used fresh garlic cloves and a little more paprika than called for in the recipie. Also, I simmered the chicken covered on low for about 20 minutes before adding the sliced onions and the chicken was easy to tear apart for smaller, bite-sized pieces. Seemed to give the chicken even more flavor as each piece was able to soak up the butter sauce. Yummy!
Used 1 clove garlic minced in addition to the pinch of garlic powder on the chicken. Also added a couple of splashes of white wine. Very good will make again.
This one is 5 stars all around... delicious, easy to prepare, fairly quick, inexpensive, and easy to find/have on hand ingredients!! YUM! I followed the recipe to the T, except I didn't measure spices, just coated heavily, and it was perfect! Will make again and again!
SOOOO GOOD! I first dipped the chicken breasts into a battered egg, then into some flour to coat. I then added the paprika, garlic and S&P liberally (I tried to lightly rub it in without taking off all the flour coating and then when they were in the pan, sprinkled a little more on each side). Cooked per normal and served with Uncle Ben's chicken and wild rice. Not bland at all...I just wish I would have made more. And it cooked in so little time! Hmmmm good.
I made this last night when my g/f came over. Because she is on carb free diet, I served it over a bed of steamed baby spinach. I had only 1 whole breast so I cut it in wide strips. I also used a mix of 2/3 sweet paprika and 1/3 smoked paprika. She gave it a 5 star thumbs up!
This was suprisingly flavourful, especially considering how easy it was to prepare. I don't like to cook with butter because of the added calories and how easily it scorches, so I used about a half a cup of chicken broth with just a tiny pat of butter. I'll definitely be making this dish again regularly.
This was delicious. I can't believe how easy and simple this was. I didn't change a thing and I wouldn't. Perfect as is. Thanks for the post.
Very Tasty and so easy to put together, not too much standing over the stove for this one. Great! Thank you Martana.............Irene
I did this a little different. I sauteed the onions and mushrooms and 3 cloves of garlic in about a tablespoon of butter, then added a tblsp of olive oil and a tsp of balsamic vinegar at the end. Then I put chicken breast tenders in a baking dish, seasoned with salt, pepper, and paprika, and covered with the mushroom mixture. Then I baked it in an oven at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. Served with garlic mashed potatoes. Decreased the fat a little (though it was added to the mashed potatoes instead...). it still needs a little something as seasoning, I think. I'm not sure what, though.
We love this recipe!!!! It has quickly become a favorite in the house! It's so quick and easy!!!!
i was so excited to make this and i was disappointed. it was good but rather plain. i dont think ill make it again, at least not without modifications.
We really liked this. It is simple but has great flavor. I made it exactly like the recipe said. It is so fast, but taste so great. Love it!
I've just started cooking for myself regularly and found this to be a nice, easy, tasty meal. Personally I'd go a little light on the garlic powder though because it can be a little overpowering.
Excellent. Even my picky 10 year old liked it. I did at a splash of white wine to the butter sauce to enhance flavor. I will be making this again.
I picked this recipe because I was in a hurry and this looked quick and I had all the ingredients. I didn't expect much from it though, it looked too basic. We really liked it! I was surprised how good it was. I give it 4 stars because my butter actually got a little burnt, rather than carmelized. I will make this again though!
So simple and absolutely delicious! It smelled wonderful and tasted just as good~ the only change I made was instead of the spices, I just used Lawry's seasoned salt. Shortened up the cooking time a bit as well. Hubby raved that this was fabulous! P.S. Served atop mashed potatoes and a side of roasted asparagus.
Quick and excellent! Even my reluctant to eat it 11 year old said, "This isn't so bad!" (lol) I didn't measure the spices and just sprinkled them on both sides of my un-pounded chicken. I also added about 1 TBSP of jar garlic to the butter as it melted. Not sure how much what I changed effected the outcome, but our meal was great! I served it over a bed of garlic mashed red potatoes. This will become one of our "regular" meals!
I thought this was SO yummy!! Made some changes as others recommended: 1.Added a ton of pepper, garlic salt and paprika and then added more when I added the mushrooms. 2.Before adding vegetables I addded 1/2 cup white wine and 1/2 cup water and 1 bouillon cube to the skillet to make a gravy. 3.Once the mushrooms cooked down I took the chicken out and added 2/3 cup of milk brought to a boil- added 1/2 a pound of cooked fettucine and then served. LOVE THIS RECIPE PREMISE- VERY EASY!!
This was really good. Didn't measure the seasoning,just put it on to my liking.Used a little more paprika than it called for. I used 1/2 olive oil,1/2 butter for the sauce. I was just a little disappointed because I would of liked more sauce than it made. I would make this again soon.
I used minced garlic instead of powder heated in the butter first and added the mushrooms in last with some soy sauce and balsalmic vinegar and let it simmer. Very tasty.
Outstanding! So easy and the most tasty chicken I have had in along time. I was very generous with the seasonings and use crimimi mushrooms. This is going to be a regular.
Tried this with breasts and boneless thighs, we liked the thighs a lot better. I think this recipe would be excellent with pork as well.
I've made a lot of recipes from Allrecipes and this one ranks high on the list! This was very good! And it was fast and simple and that's important to me at the end of a long work day. A lot of people seemed to complain about blandness, but mine was far from bland. I seasoned it to what we like and everyone can do this as well. Some people like a lot of garlic, some not so much. I salted the breasts on each side, sprinkled with paprika and also sprinkled a garlic/herb blend (from McCormick) that included pepper. I did this when it was in the pan, as opposed to doing it beforehand. Other than that, I did add some half and half (would love cream but trying to cut the calories). Everything else I did exactly as the recipe called for. And it was very, very tender and yummy! The mushrooms and onions complimented it very well! I had leftovers at the office the next day and it was just as excellent. Definately makes it in my recipe rotation and thanks for sharing it!
Good recipe.... added a hint of soy sauce for additional seasoning, and some red pepper flakes, green onions on the top for color. Served on buttered rice. Kids loved it!
This was absolutely delicious! Very easy to make. I took some reviewers tips and added minced garlic to the butter and then some white cooking wine. I willl definitely make this again!
I made this in two separate skillets, in one, I used 'Regular' Paprika, and in the other, I used Hungarian Paprika... will be using only Hungarian Paprika from now on, we all enjoyed it the most. Great served over noodles of any kind, with cool tomato quarters, cucumber slices, strips of Red & Yellow Peppers on the side. EeYum! Thanks!
simple, easy and delicious...will make this again :)
This turned out tasting pretty good. I went a little heavier on the paprika and used some olive oil in lieu of all the butter. Made the fiancee happy on her birthday. The mushrooms and onions were awesome!
This needs some help,easy fix, but not outstanding.
This is super simple,and quite delicious. Very kid-friendly, mine all loved it. It's important to add more spices - at lest 3 tsp. paprika and plenty of garlic powder. I also used canned mushrooms rather than fresh, and olive oil instead of butter, and it was still great. Serve over rice.
Very good served w/ rice , egg noodles would be even better.
Followed directions as written. Very good & so simple!
This was very good! I used canned mushrooms and it was still delish! I did add butter and half and half at the end and simmered it to make a super-yummy creamy sauce. Hubby said this is a keeper!
Quick, easy. excellent.
This recipe is sooo good...I did slightly flour the chicken before adding the seasonings...Hungarian paprika has a rather strong flavor so I used the Hungarian variety (the sweet, not the hot)...I also used a large MAUI onion, and added about 1/3 cup white wine. It was a big hit with my family, and leftovers were wonderful, too! I also used 1 tsp.granulated garlic.
I thought this was excellent! I'm used to a Chicken Paprikash with cream, but this is a good way to have that good paprika flavor without the fat and calories! I will definitely make again, but I will try to make more juice, perhaps by adding about 1/2 cup of chicken broth! Need lots of good juice to top the egg noodles or spatzle I serve with it! YUM!
I found this recipe to be tasteless. I won't make it again.
My husband and I love this recipe. Like the other reviews I add 1/3 C while wine. And addes 2T olive oil to keep the butter from getting too brown.
Very nice and easy recipe! I made the following changes: Added one green bell peppper; sauteed onions, mushrooms, and green pepper separately (otherwise they become a little soggy), and added them 3 minutes before the chicken was ready.
Exellent, I did ad more paprika and used chopped garlic in sauce.
Excellent. For people who think its too bland, make sure your spices are not too old. I also used some very good hot Hungarian paprika. Next time I plan to use some cream with a little brandy in it for the sauce.
Did you steal my grandmothers recipe? :-)
just made this last night according to recipe & it was totally awesome! My husband even ate 1/2 of my piece & just couldn't get enough. I only used 2 chicken breasts, but put the same amount of onion/mushroom combo & that gave us more "goodies"! A definite keeper :)
This recipe is wonderful served over rice! My husband doesn't like mushrooms, but he loves this dish!
My Hubby and I really enjoyed this recipe, but we both agree that another whole onion in it would of made it better. We also added just a little salt at the end. We served it with vermicelli, and just loved it.
Good solid recipe, but I did follow the top reviewer's tips. Next time I would chop the onions; the rings were a bit too much. I deglazed with chicken broth only, then thickened a bit with cornstarch/cold water.
I'm one of the AR people who are overly enthusiastic about recipes--- giving most 5 stars. This one, however, was extremely lacking. Not much flavor and a weird, greasy taste.
How wonderful! There are only a few minor changes I made based on other reviews: 1. There were too much of the onions/mushrooms. I only used two chicken breasts, and a quarter of the total amount of vegetables called for was still a lot. 2. I put the veggies and chicken in a bowl and tossed with the paprika, salt and pepper, plus Tony's seasoning and parsley. 3. I cooked the veggies to soften them, then I sprinkled each side of the chicken with flour and cooked as directed, re-adding the veggies during the last half. 4. Finally I took it all out, added a little butter and cream, but everything back in, and voila! Excellence! Served with rice and spinach and it was fantastic. And the best part is that the few ingredients needed means I can make it as a last-minute dinner option when needed. Thanks for sharing!
Very good. Didn't use as much as it called for, sort of played it by eye and it turned out quite yummy. Very easy to make too.
Yum! I made this for dinner tonight with a few tweaks. I used olive oil in place of the butter and added celery. I didn't measure the seasonings, but it came out really well!
The idea of this recipe was better than the final taste. I thought it didn't a little more flavor. Next time I will use a salad dressing instead of butter to give it a little something, but the cooking method went really well!
I think that it needed more paprika, but it was still awesome. I liked the way the onions and mushroom's complimented the dish and though fattening, the butter sauce really gave the chicken flavor. Thanks for the recipe.
I was skeptical that the onions and mushrooms would cook through using the directions in this recipe, but they turned out great (the best part of the dish, actually!). There was just enough 'sauce' to serve over our pasta side.
This dish was so easy to make and so delicious.
Delish! Thanks a bunch. I used fresh garlic, an extra tablespoon of butter, and about 1/4 cup of white wine.
Tasted fantastic! I found that I could "cheat" a little and use frozen chicken breasts and canned mushrooms for this. It would be probably be a slightly different flavor with fresh, but those are hard to get in my area (well, good ones anyway). Very easy to make, too! My son could even handle most of the steps!
This dish was very delicious. I followed directions exactly and was very tasty. Will make this again as I got all THUMBS UP from family. I also added spinach and served on egg noodles.
After reading the previous reviews I added extra spices extra paprika, salt, blk pp, fresh garlic, garlic salt and cayenne. Even after all of that my dish still tasted it was soaked in butter and I couldnt taste anything else.
Loved this I took the advice from reviews and spiced the breasts with paprika garlic salt pepper then floured. quartered mushrooms and sautéed in butter before cooking the chicken. cooked one side of chicken for 10 minutes then flipped added mushrooms and half and half cream covered and just before it was finished added basalmic vinegar. served with fresh grated parmesan cheese and baguette.
This was okay. Will use less paprika if I make again and a little adobo or accent for a hint more flavoring. But, quick, easy convenient meal for a busy person on the go.
Overall an alright dish for us. I think it could have used a lot more seasoning though, it was lacking there. I did like how quick this was to make though, perfect for when your short on time, just definatley needs more flavor
Excellent and super easy recipe. I left it alone except for the amount of seasonings- I tripled them. Family loved it!
This chicken recipe is really good. I added fresh garlic, the onions, paprika, salt, pepper and a couple Tbsp of olive oil and kept in the fridge for a few hours before preparing it to get more flavor. I used only a couple Tbsp of butter instead of 1/4 cup, some white wine and baby bella mushrooms (that's what I had at home). It turned out delicious.
This recipe is very close to being Chicken Paprikash. The difference is, at the end you would add sour cream to thicken it up and help with the greasy/creamy issue. Very yummy.
