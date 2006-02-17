Paprika Chicken with Mushrooms

There's something about chicken with paprika that is soooo good! Cooking this dish covered makes a nice mushroom sauce that can be spooned over the chicken for serving.

By MARLANA ADAMEK

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Pound chicken breasts to 1/2 inch thickness. Sprinkle both sides of each chicken breast liberally with paprika, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

  • In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Arrange chicken breasts in the pan, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Turn chicken breasts over, and layer the thinly sliced onions and mushrooms on top of the chicken. Cover, and cook for 10 minutes.

  • Remove lid, and mix onions and mushrooms into the butter sauce. Reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 91.3mg; sodium 138.5mg. Full Nutrition
