Paprika Chicken with Mushrooms

I've made a lot of recipes from Allrecipes and this one ranks high on the list! This was very good! And it was fast and simple and that's important to me at the end of a long work day. A lot of people seemed to complain about blandness, but mine was far from bland. I seasoned it to what we like and everyone can do this as well. Some people like a lot of garlic, some not so much. I salted the breasts on each side, sprinkled with paprika and also sprinkled a garlic/herb blend (from McCormick) that included pepper. I did this when it was in the pan, as opposed to doing it beforehand. Other than that, I did add some half and half (would love cream but trying to cut the calories). Everything else I did exactly as the recipe called for. And it was very, very tender and yummy! The mushrooms and onions complimented it very well! I had leftovers at the office the next day and it was just as excellent. Definately makes it in my recipe rotation and thanks for sharing it!