Banana Muffins with a Crunch
This is a banana muffin with a crunch, with walnuts, granola, and coconut. Very tasty!
this is one of my favorite barefoot contessa recipes. the only thing you should edit is part 2 in the directions: the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt should be sifted before mixed. the melted butter should then be added and blended. and lastly, the eggs, milk, vanilla, and mashed bananas should be combined...then added to the flour/butter mixture. these changes will make quite a differnce in the outcome of these muffins...they are fabulous!
Really delicious, but certainly not "healthy". With 2 cups of sugar and 1 cup of butter this muffin is sure to please the taste buds, but add pounds to any waistline.
Wow....what a great recipe. I made some modifications as others suggested: I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups of white flour; used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar; substituted buttermilk for the milk. I also decided to add 1/4 cup wheat germ. Be certain though to properly combine the ingredients as mentioned in a previous review - dry ingredients mixed first, melted butter added to the dry ingredients. Combine the eggs, milk, and vanilla and add next. Finally, fold in mashed bananas, chopped bananas, granola, nuts, coconut, and wheat germ. This recipe is a keeper!!
Fabulous. My whole family loves these--I added more bananas than called for and instead of granola, I used oats. delicious!
I don't doubt this recipe ROCKS as is, but I am a diabetic. I made a few "healthy" changes. I used 2 cup freshly ground wheat flour, 3/4 cup of unbleached all-purpose and 1/4 cup of milled flax seed INSTEAD of 3 cups of all-purpose. I added 1/2tsp more baking powder. I also used 1 cup of splenda and 1/2 cup of splenda brown sugar blend INSTEAD of the 2 cups of white sugar. I also did as one of the reviewers said and mixed the butter into the dry ingredients before mixing in all the wet. I made these as heart shaped mini muffins for valentines breakfast for my children. Oh yummy! I can't tell you how very good these are! They are also VERY filling. My bottomless pit otherwise known as our 14 year old son could only eat 3 of these mini muffins (VERY unusual).
Very delicious recipe! I added some chocolate chips b/c I didn't have enough nuts, so just to add some variety to the texture. They were very nice. One reviewer said to fill to the to since they don't fluff up a lot, but when I did that they just spilled out all over the oven. So from then on I filled only 1/2 to 2/3 full!
This recipe is AMAZING (even though it's a recipe from the Barefoot Contessa). Definitely follow the suggestions from MADISONRAE - the muffins will have a different texture if you mix them as instructed. The directions here are fine - just produce a different muffin. The flavor is wonderful and they turn out great every time! OH - AND DON'T FILL THE MUFFIN CUPS TO THE TOP!!! You'll have a huge mess. They do rise to fill the muffin cups - just fill them 2/3 full. SO GOOD! ***UPDATE*** Made these again tonight with 3 cups whole wheat flour, half butter half applesauce, eggbeaters instead of eggs - SO SO GOOD!!! You can't go wrong with these!
A 5 stars plus! Moist, full bodied, very filling and banana-y. Barefoot Contessa is also one of my favorite cooking shows and I watched this episode where she made this and I couldn't wait to bake these muffins. What I did do slightly different is use 3 cups whole wheat flour, buttermilk instead of milk and I used 1 tsp vanilla extract and 1 tsp of banana extract. After I filled my muffin cups almost 2/3 ways, (they do rise up a little)I gently inserted a couple of banana chips into the muffin tops, breaking some, and sprinkling all over the top as well. These baked exactly 25 minutes at 350 degrees. I did end up with 36 muffins. My house smelled of bananas...MMmm. I think the buttermilk really helped as these muffins were just so moist, and there is a nice wonderful crunch factor from all of the quaker oats granolas, banana chips and walnuts. I can taste a little of the sweetened coconut flakes (nice!). Overall an easy recipe to put together with wonderful results! A definite keeper!
These are really nice muffins! One important word of advice, though: cut down the sugar!!! I halved the sugar and they were still super sweet. Next time I will add even less. The granola adds sweetness, the banana adds sweetness and the coconut adds sweetness... so, really, you don't need 2 cups of sugar! Otherwise, I followed to a T, except for using 3/4 cup olive oil in place of the 1 cup butter. I sprinkled granola over the tops of the muffins before baking, which made them look really appetizing and pretty. Will make again, with less sugar. Thank you!
These were GREAT! I had some frozen bananas that I wanted to use up (little tip for those of you who don't know what to do with your very ripe bananas is to freeze them and save them for cake and muffin recipes...not only is there no waste of them but the sugars are perfect for recipes like this! :) )and my granola turned out to be flavored with strawberry so I substituted a cup of quick oats for it. They came out amazing! I did have to add about 7 minutes baking time, but that could be just my oven. I think that everyone's oven is different anyway and you just need to bake them until they have a nice brown appearance. Going to take an Easter Basket full of them to work tomorrow...the guys love baked goods! Thanks so much for sharing this recipes....I will make again for sure :)
very good base....but I made some changes to make it more heathly... did a combo of 1 c white flour & 2 cups whole wheat, added 1/4 c of ground flax seed, used 1 cup sugar (instead of 2 cups), 5 small ripe bananas (smashed) & used 3/4 c. canola oil. Omitted the walnuts & banana chips. My kids really loved them & me too!! Nice & lite.
I have made few modifications to make the muffins healthier and it turned out well. Here they are: 1. I used 3 cups of ORGANIC WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR instead of white flour, 2. I used 1 CUP RAW CANE SUGAR instead of 2 cups white, 3. I used POWDERED SOY MILK within the dry ingredients and added WATER where the recipe calls for milk. Be sure to add a little extra liquid because of the whole wheat flour (bran makes it absorb more liquid), 4. instead of butter I used apple-carrot purée. Other than that I followed the recipe and I must say that these are my favorite muffins so far. Thank you for the recipe
I thought that this recipe was really good. All the ingredients were simple so they were very easy to make. I also used chocolate chips insted of granola and I used pecans insted of walnuts. I turned out very tasty:)
I just needed to use some bananas, so I tried this recipe. My husband is the banana eater in the family, and he thought these were great. ONLY THING: It is better to be cautious than overambitious with this batter. When filling the cups, aim for somewhere between half full and three-quarters full. These puppies rise! Also, old fashioned oats are fine as a replacement for granola, and it's best to follow the advice of another reviewer when mixing the ingredients. She knows what she's talking about!
Very good I only changed the sugar to 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Also added some raisins. The banana chips on the top really set them off. I used the large muffins pans and made 12 cook them 28 min.
I didn't add the walnuts as I didn't have any, or the dried bananas on top - I did add vanilla pudding as that tends to keep my muffins moist. GREAT recipe thanks for sharing!
I've been wanting to try this recipe for quite a while, but have never found myself with the right ingredients on hand. I finally did and made them, with a few changes. I made them healthier by replacing half the flour with whole wheat flour and half the butter with organic canola oil. I reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup and added 1 tsp. ground cinnamon. I love the crunchiness of the banana chips on top!
VERY good! I used up the last of my walnuts and pecans. Added chocolate chips instead of granola. I didn't make banana chips. But I used 3 mashed bananas. Another great way to use up over ripened bananas!
I love this recipe! I love it even more when I make a recipe for the first time and it turns out delicious! The only substitution I made was using pastry flour instead of all purpose flour. They seemed to be more tender or softer than other muffins I've made in the past, as this was my first time using pastry flour. I think I may use it for muffins from now on. Now if I could only get my muffins to rise when baking...
These turned out great! I followed the recipe pretty closely but made a few adjustments used in another review and sifted all the dry ingredients first. I also Used pecans instead of walnuts as what I thought were walnuts in the freezer were pecans! Also in place of granola I used oats. These were fantastic! I will make again!
This is a moist great tasting recipe. I also used the basic recipe to make a variety of muffins. Thanks for sharing. Elaine
These are delicious. Made just as outlined and they turned out beautifully each time. This is a large recipie. Makes 18-24.
This is my favorite muffins....period! The only thing I changed was the sugar I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown....and I didn't have any banana chips so I topped them with more coconut. My kids and husband LOVE them!!!
Reduced the sugar by about a half cup and didn't miss it. Also made without granola and they turned out fine. Used three mashed bananas instead of slicing the third. Would add cinnamon.
I made this recipe using grape nuts cereal instead of granola because that's what I had around the house. The resulting crunch was excellent, but the grape nuts tend to get stuck in your teeth! So I would use granola next time. I followed others' advice on how to mix the ingredients and it worked great. I added a quarter cup of wheat germ, decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup, and used 1 cup of whole wheat flour + 2 cups of white flour. The result was a very healthy tasting and delicious muffin. Serve hot with a bit of natural peanut butter spread across, mmmm mmm good.
Oh my goodness these are just so delicious. Pretty sure this is the recipe I will be using again and again. I followed the recipe exactly, but no changes at all and baked for 20 minutes. They came out perfect, the muffin is so moist and flavourful in every bite. Thank you for sharing!!!
I did make some changes.. here they are: - I used whole wheat flour (not white) - I used an extra banana (used 4) - added 1/2 cup sliced and hand-crushed almonds - added a bit more coconut. - added 1/4 teaspoon almond extract (it helps bring out flavors in banana and oats) - made a topping consisting of; granola, oats, flour and coconut... I sprinkled that generously on each muffin pre-baking That all been said, my nephew thought these were awesome (and didnt know they were kinda healthy). he is almost 10. My almost 5 year niece came up to me and told me they were great. My almost 2 year old kept asking for them over and over again.. he'd eat 3 in a row if I let him (which I did). I have made this recipe 3 times now in teh last month and it came out excellent and got wonderful reviews. Thanks so much!
Delicious recipe. Followed recipe to a T and added granola trail mix with cranberries. Loved it. Thanks!
These are excellent! Don't try to substitute the butter with applesauce. It just isn't the same. I have tried it both ways.
Very tasty! I didn't have any granola so I substituted some Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Net time I'll had add a teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter, it goes well with chocolate. I also added an extra small banana because when I was pulling the banana off, that one broke open. This recipe made way more than 24, though, it actually made 36 regular sized muffins. And I didn't know I was out of muffin paper so I just sprayed the muffin tin with baking PAM and they came out perfectly. Since it made so many I plan on freezing half of them and keeping the others in an airtight container to have the the news few days. Oh, and one more thing. The batter is SOOOO good! YUM! And this coming from someone who is not a batter/cookie dough eating kind of girl, either. So yummy!
They tasted good but they were really crumbly and my boyfriend didnt like the granola. he thought it was "chewy nuts"... lol. i used soymilk instead of regular milk, almonds instead of walnuts, and for the granola i used kashi golean crunch cereal
These tasted very "healthy," although I did make some changes: whote wheat flour instead of white flour, splenda instead of sugar, half the butter, no nuts or banana chips (banana chips are VERY fatty!) and double the granola. I used Bear Naked vanilla almond granola and used an almond to top the muffin. I think they could have been sweeter, or had more spices, like cinnamon or nutmeg. Otherwise, great base recipe, and looked great. I used my kitchenaid muffin pan sprayed with crisco non-stick baking spray (butter flavor with flour) and I didn't need to use muffin cups. They just popped right out beautifully!
Family loved this!
These are lovely! Thank you for sharing.
These were awesome!
These were super awesome, and I made all the changes suggested by other reviewers to make them healthier. I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour, 2 of all purpose, I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown. I only used 1/2 cup of melted butter, and 1/2 cup applesauce. I mixed dry ing, then added butter, then wet, then at the end I added the coconut, finely chopped pecans :) and some finely shredded carrot and a smidge of mini chocolate chips.. they were awesome, and on the healthy side for my 2 year old.
I just finished making this recipe and I am enjoying eating the warm muffins with a glass of milk.....ohhhh my goodness, they are absolutely out of this world! I did change a few things for health's sake but they are still the best muffins I've ever made. I substituted brown sugar for white sugar and whole wheat flour for white flour. I also cut the butter by half and added 2 tablespoons of oil instead, until the mixture was thick yet moist. Since i didn't have coconut, i added 1 cup of mini marshmallows and some leftover wheat germ that I had in my pantry (1/4 cup). I took them out of the oven when they were beginning to brown, after roughly 19 minutes. They are absolutely spectacular, the brown sugar is a great substitution I think.
This recipe was awesome! Very moist and flavorfull. I did fill up the muffin tins more than the recipe stated to make slightly larger muffins - they still baked the same amount of time. I didn't use the coconut flakes and I also didn't use the "banana chips" on top (just don't like the fake flavor of those). I did add 1/4 tsp. of ground ginger for alittle extra zing. My family loved these -- we will be making these again for sure! Enjoy
Amazing! however I made a few adjustments: I used about 1/2 cup sugar, substituted the butter entirely with sweetened applesauce, and used oatmeal instead of granola. Also I extended the baking time to 30 minutes. The taste of this muffin is perfect! Way better then the store bought "freshly baked" kind!! If possible, don't skip out on the coconut because it really makes a difference!
I reduced the butter to 1/4 cup and compensated the rest of butter with oil. I didn't have milk so I used 1/2 cup condensed milk and 1/4 cup water. Didn't have banana chips so sprinkled the top with more granola mix. It came out delicious!
WOW!!! Even my 5yr old who hates bananas loved these muffins! I used half wheat flour and I omitted the granola since I didn't have any. I added a few milk chocolate chips. So good!
Fabulous! I used brown sugar, and probably not even a full cup of it. I realized I didn't have coconut so I skipped that but threw in some dates. I found mine had to cook for 30 minutes because they are very thick. But these are probably the best muffins I have ever had.
These muffins were fabulous. I made them for a group of people and every single one of them loved them. I took the advice of others and used 1 c. whole wheat flour and 2 c. all-purpose. I also added a second chopped banana and I decreased the walnuts a few Tbsp so that I could add some wheat germ. Gave the muffins a healthful flavor. One note - if you want them to have a "crunch" they need to be eaten after baking. The next day they were super moist and yummy, just not crunchy anymore.
these muffins were ok i think ill just stick with my banana nut bread and make it into muffins.
These muffins turned out moist, light and fluffy. My only complaint was that it was too sweet. 1 1/3 cups of sugar is plenty. That and the walnuts and banana chips were the only things I changed since we're not big on nuts in baked goods and I didn't have any of the chips on hand. I'll defiantly be making this again! It's a nice way to get rid of overripe bananas. :)
An excellent recipe but I was wondering if I could reduce the butter and still get a similar result. The taste is excellent but you do know that there is butter in the recipe. For 1/2 the batter I added choc. chips and for the other 1/2 I added fresh blueberries - around 1 cup of blueberries. The blueberry muffins were the best of the two. Also added the cinnamon, nutmeg and reduced the vanilla to 1 tsp. Will definitely be making these again. Thank You.
Very good muffins! I used brown and white sugar..omitted the coconut and nuts..sprinkled a little brown sugar on top before baking. Very moist and delicious..great way to use up overripe bananas!
Delicious. Didn't have granola and added oats as a previous person suggested. Family loves it!
Delicious recipe but did a few of my own substitutions of course. No walnuts, so I doubled the granola. Sprinkled the tops with granola and coconut. Reduced vanilla to 1 tsp and added 1 tsp of almond extract. YUMMMMMMM and they look divine!
I just wish I would've discovered this recipe earlier! I made a couple of changes based on reviews: cut butter down to 1.5 sticks and added 1 cup sour cream. Because I didn't have granola, I just cut up a couple of roasted almond granola bars to make 1 cup.
These are moist, tender, & full of flavor. I added another egg, another cup of flour, used oats instead of granola, & part sour cream with the milk. I didn't add coconut or banana chips, and I pureed all the bananas. This recipe made 13 jumbo muffins for me. I'll be using this often!
Wonderful recipe made as stated. I use Grape Nuts Trail Mix Crunch for the granola. But I love to play around with substituing ingredients (adding flax seed, using whole wheat flour, brown sugar, etc.) All the reviews give lots of ideas. I have made this into mini loaves and worked fine, but like it best as muffins.
These are definitely the best banana muffins I've made! Very moist! I used 1 1/2 cups each of white and whole wheat flour, and did 1/2 c. brown sugar & 1/4 cup white. I substituted 1 cup applesauce for the butter. Since the granola I had on hand already had almonds & coconut in it, I didn't add more. I also only made 18 huge muffins. Definitely a keeper!
Really good and a nice change from the regular banana bread I usually make. I have even made it into a loaf and cooked it at 350 for about an hour. will make again
Hands down without a doubt the best muffins every time I make them. Everyone comes running when the dinger goes. I don't use the banana chips and because of an allergy I use Pecans instead of walnuts. They are always delicious, sweet and moist! Great MUFFINS!!!!!!
Excellent base recipe to use and follow several users recommendations. Thanks to other users and this recipe, we're enjoying a rockin' banana nut muffin. The coconut is a fabulous addition to the traditional banana nut recipe. I also followed the recommendations to use 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups all-purpose flour and sifted these dry ingredients which resulted in a superb texture!!!
Very yummy!! I added blueberries, left out banana chips and it was a hit!
I made a few modifications due to lack of ingredients but they came out delicious! I didn't have butter, so I used 1/2 cup of canola oil; the muffins came out slightly dry but that is my own doing (I should have used 1 cup or added apple sauce to make up the difference). I added 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp ground ginger, 1 tsp nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp cloves. I didn't have coconut, granola or banana chips, but I did add 1/2 cup raisins and 1 cup oats. Next time I think I will substitute apple sauce for all the butter and hopefully it will turn out more moist.
These muffins were delicious. My husband raved over them, and the whole family really enjoyed them. I did make a couple of changes - I used buttermilk, as suggested in another review. I also did not have granola, so I used Nature Valley Granola cereal, which worked perfectly. Delicious!
As written, this is a very good recipe. Next time, though, I will omit the granola and coconut and just make it a banana muffin. I used sour cream in place of the milk with terrific results. I think this muffin recipe would be very adaptable...think blueberry & lemon, orange & chocolate, raspberry & white chocolate, cherry & almond, peaches and cream cheese, apple & carrot, pineapple & mango...
They were really good. I used 1 C whole wheat flour, 1/2 C almond flour, and 1 1/2 all-purpose flour. I also cut the sugar to 1 C and it came out great. The granola I used did not come out chewy, it was small chunks of granola and that might have made the difference.
These are wonderful muffins! I used some whole wheat flour (about 1/3 whole wheat and 2/3 white), which gave them a heartier texture. I also used half brown sugar and half white--I might cut down on the sugar next time, as these were very sweet, but then again, maybe not--they were very good!
The best muffins I've ever had!
I made this recipe substituting honey for the sugar, whole wheat flour, and applesauce instead of butter, and it's delicious!!!! I've had lots of compliments.
I added walnuts and this turned out fantastic!! Great recipe.
i added brown sugar on top as a fun topping. these are absolutely delicious.
I cut this recipe in half and used 50/50 whole wheat/all purpose flour(and canola oil as it produces better results with whole wheat.) My muffins were really light textured and very sweet with great banana flavor and a crispy brown top. At 25 minutes they were quite browned but not done in the center, so I would reduce the baking temperature to 325 and increase the time a bit. The recipe should be more specific on which type of coconut to use - unsweetened or sweetened. I assume it's supposed to be unsweetened, but it doesn't say one way or the other. I used sweetened as it's all I had. That may have contributed to the baking issue I had. I was really hoping for the promised crunch, but the granola (I used home made) melted into the muffins and the only crunch was from the walnuts. The coconut added some interest though, and this recipe IS a treat for the tastebuds.
these were really good. I used oats instead of granola.
Fantastic muffins! These were soooo good. I had no granola so added a bit more coconut & the walnuts along with a handfull of chocolate chips that needed using. They came out fluffy and good! Will be putting in my permanant rotation!
Awesome and moist, will try using apples next time
Best muffins ive had by far, made 24 and were gone so quickly. I didnt have all the ingredients and skipped baking soda, vanilla and still turned out super great
Flavor wise these are excellent muffins. I omit the banana chips because i didn't want them. 2 things I will do different next time, 1 only fill them 1/2 way. They didn't fluff up and stay up, they went flat and spread all over the top of the muffin tins and it was so hard to get them out. #2 I will use muffin papers next time.
These muffins were phenomenal!! I admit I subbed old-fashioned oats for the granola, making for a chewier rather than crunchier muffin. Next time I have granola on hand, I will make this recipe as written, and I'm sure the muffins will be off-the-charts delicious. The combination of mashed & chopped banana with the addition of coconut gives these muffins lots of flavor and a distinctly hearty texture. The added crunch of the granola certainly would make the muffins outstanding. Once you try them, you'll never want to make another banana muffin! Thank you, Harajukwa. I will be making this recipe over and over.
I made these this morning because I finally had some granola to use! I've been waiting months to try this. I wish I'd made this recipe sooner. None of my boys like walnuts or coconut, so I omitted them and upped the granola a bit. Everything else I kept the same, besides cutting the recipe in half to make 12. I did half of the recipe in full-size and the other half mini-sized. These are amazing. The granola keeps a little of it's crunch which is a nice contrast to the smooth consistancy of the muffin and since I quartered the cut banana called for in the recipe, you get a little bit of banana in each bite. I will SO be making these again. These will be good to bring to a bake sale or my son's snack days.
Thanks to everyone for their tips about sifting the dry ingredients first, then mixing in the butter, followed by the wet ingredients. Worked well. I also only used 1 cup of sugar and found the muffins were plenty sweet. I ended up using chopped almonds instead of walnuts because that's what I had on hand, and I added 1 teaspoon of coconut extract with the 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. I also used light cooconut milk in place of the 3/4 milk...worked very well. These are moist lovely muffins. Will definitely make these again.
This is a little too sweet for my liking, but everyone loves them! I might use less sugar next time because the bananas are sooo sweet. I used 1/2 unbleached flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour, skim milk, Bear Naked Banana Nut granola (naturally sweetened, purchased at Costco, but usually available at natural food stores), unsweetened coconut, and I picked banana chips out of the granola as toppers. They are plenty moist, but didn't rise very much, so I would fill your tin to the top, I only filled 2/3 full. I will probably make this again, though it doesn't seem any better than my regular banana nut muffin recipe.
These are very moist and delicious muffins! I made few minor alterations to accomodate the ingredients I had. I used an extra banana (mashed half and chopped half), I used quick oats instead of granola, sweetened coconut so I cut out half a cup of sugar, and only about 1/4 cup of walnuts. My husband and his coworkers couldn't believe there was coconut in these muffins! They loved the muffins despite their distaste for coconut! :)
Love this easy banana muffin recipe. I did make a few changes. I used 1 1/2 sticks of butter instead of 2 and increased the milk slightly to compensate for the reduced liquid. Next time I might use 1 stick of butter and applesauce to reduce the fat content. I didn't have coconut, which would have been fantastic and instead I used 1/2 cup peanut butter chips and 1/2 cup chocolate chips. I used my Bear Naked granola that I loved and the results speak for themselves. This is a muffin that everyone will love because it is so different. The granola adds a surprisingly good texture and unexpected taste that I just love!
These muffins are the best muffins I have ever tasted.Wow what a flavour. I followed the recipe exactly only I put a handful of white chocolate chips in. Never will I make any other banana muffin recipe only this one.Simply EXCELLENT!!!!!
These are delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except for using margarine instead of butter. They are moist and have just the right amount of crunch. Will make again.
This recipe made a ton! I got 24 muffins plus a medium loaf of bread out of just one batch. I liked the loaf better than the muffins, but probably because I baked it until it was only JUST tan colored, rather than golden brown. It stayed more moist that way. The banana chips to the top didn't add anything to these, however.
The only reason why I didnt give this recipe 5 stars is because I changed a couple of things.I made 3 dozen so the 3 bananas just werent gonna cut it,so I used 5,no walnuts no coconut but added extra granola.These were absolutely delicious. I froze the majority and take them out as needed for my husband and boy does he love them.They hold up so well even after being frozen for a week.This is now my new recipe and have already made them twice.Thanks for the post.
My entire family enjoyed these muffins! I did change a few items, like adding 3 tsps cinnamon, added 2 tsps additional vanilla, 1/2 cup organic applesauce and 1/2 cup of coconut milk. Delicious!
good, i used whole wheat and multigrain hot cereal, but the granola didn't crunch, will try a "harder" granola next time instead of a "ricier" one
Even with substituting muesli for granola and grapenuts for walnuts this recipe was amazing. The muffins rise up beautifully, look, smell and taste great. I don't always have success with muffins, but I will definitely make these ones again.
These were very good, sweet treats. What a great twist on an old favorite.
OMG! What a wonderful muffin!!!! I only change very few things. Used 1c. of Splenda and 1 of brown sugar. Omitted the coconut at our family does'nt like and used granola with chocolate bits. Super good and very simple. Made them with my son and it was a hit!!!!!
Great muffins. Decreased sugar to one cup white, 1/2 cup brown. Replaced butter with applesauce to make more healthy and still turned out great. Doubled the granola and omitted nuts, coconut and banana chips. Thanks!
I also used 2 c white flour and 1 c whole wheat flour, and 1/2 c white sugar and 1/4 brown sugar. These tasted amazing! I didn't really care for the granola, and the coconut made the muffin way too sweet for me. Next time, I will just double the walnuts.
Wow! These are the best banana muffins I've ever made. Probably even the best I've ever tasted. I've made many different recipes for banana muffins/banana bread and none were all that remarkable. Finally I've found a recipe I will use again and again. I actually cut the sugar down to a cup, but then when the first batch came out, they were good but I thought it could use a little more sugar. I added some more and it made the difference.
These are the best banana muffins I have ever tasted. I made mine with 3 Oats & Hunny granola bars (used food processor) ground up. I even added some granola on the very top of the muffin mixture and then baked them. Thank you for an amazing recipe!! I added a picture too :)
It works so much better to mix the dry ingredients and the wet ingredients separately and then stir together. Also, these weren't the moist-est muffins I've made. I will make again due to the ingredients are all favorites and great for using up leftovers in the pantry (I always seem to have over-ripe bananas and a partial bag of coconut). Also, I added a topping mix of brown sugar & oats for a little crunch and sweetness, that I thought this recipe needed.
OMG! OMG! This is the best banana muffins I've ever tasted! This is my second time making this. My family loves it. I can't stop eating the batter.
The taste of the coconut didn't pop like I had hoped but they were still really moist and yummy.
my kids loved it, I loved it. We didn't have granola so we used oats. I cut it in half and made mini muffins. Next time I will not cut it half and use granola I think that will only make it better
The recipe was amazing! I could not get myself to use all the butter and simply substituted lowfat vanilla yogurt for outstanding results and it yielded 24 regular sized muffins and 22 petite muffins.
I am not sure what I did wrong because I have never been much of a baker. The muffins had a good flavor, but were flat. They did not rise above the top of muffin pan when I baked them. I used all ingredients...whatever. They did not look like the picture for sure.
It was okay.
DEEEE-LICIOUS! These are now my favorite muffins!!! So moist & tasty. It was hard not to eat all the batter... I only substituted granola for oats & coconut for chocolate chips (since I have a 2 1/2 year old). The are the most delicious muffins! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
