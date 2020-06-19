Banana Muffins with a Crunch

These were GREAT! I had some frozen bananas that I wanted to use up (little tip for those of you who don't know what to do with your very ripe bananas is to freeze them and save them for cake and muffin recipes...not only is there no waste of them but the sugars are perfect for recipes like this! :) )and my granola turned out to be flavored with strawberry so I substituted a cup of quick oats for it. They came out amazing! I did have to add about 7 minutes baking time, but that could be just my oven. I think that everyone's oven is different anyway and you just need to bake them until they have a nice brown appearance. Going to take an Easter Basket full of them to work tomorrow...the guys love baked goods! Thanks so much for sharing this recipes....I will make again for sure :)