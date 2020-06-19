Banana Muffins with a Crunch

4.6
343 Ratings
  • 5 256
  • 4 73
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a banana muffin with a crunch, with walnuts, granola, and coconut. Very tasty!

Recipe by HARAJUKUWA

Gallery
37 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix in the eggs, milk, vanilla, and butter. Fold in mashed bananas, chopped banana, granola, walnuts, and coconut. Scoop into the prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle with banana chips.

  • Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 36.4mg; sodium 246.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022