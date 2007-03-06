Julie's Chicken Salad

4.3
43 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 8
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Unique chicken salad perfect for a nice luncheon. Serve on toasted heavy grain bread, on croissants, or on a bed of lettuce for a very unique chicken salad.

Recipe by Julie Dwenger

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl toss together the chicken, raisins, celery and grapes. Fold in the avocado and the apple. Mix in the mayonnaise and lemon juice. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 184.3mg. Full Nutrition
