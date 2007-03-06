Julie's Chicken Salad
Unique chicken salad perfect for a nice luncheon. Serve on toasted heavy grain bread, on croissants, or on a bed of lettuce for a very unique chicken salad.
A few changes and this is perfect: Skip the avocado (I love them, but in here they just add more FAT and not much excitment), skip the celery (too boring), add shredded carrots, an additional apple AND two green onions for a subtle kick. Also, use less Mayo for sure- just enough to hold it together. For presentation you can smush the folded together mix into a deep pie-type dish and put the chopped TOASTED walnuts on the top. Slice it like a pie and serve with a light veggie or lettuce for a super cute lunch. Our entire family LOVES this salad in this form, there are never any leftovers. Some of the guys even put it on a roll for a sandwich.Read More
My family took one look at this and ran. Oh well, can't win 'em all!Read More
Definitely unique. My husband and I enjoyed this for a light dinner. I didn't use the avocado.
Fantastic recipe. I made a few changes: 1. Baked Chicken 45 Min @ 350 with walnuts next to chicken in a big toaster oven. 2. While that was cooking I prepared the rest of the salad and put it all in a bowl except the mayo. (didn't mix it yet). When finished in the frig it goes.3. Let the chicken cool until you can handle it, cube it and then toss it in the bowl with the mayo (I used half the recommended mayo). Mix and EAT!
This has potential, but there's WAY WAY too much mayo...I used half RF mayo and half RF sour cream. I like my food a bit more seasoned, so I added a touch of cilantro, 1/2 tsp kosher salt and 1/4 tsp onion powder. (Sounds odd, but it works well.) Good use of leftover chicken. 2 stars as is, 4 stars with the changes.
It's pretty good, although next time I make it I'll make these changes: Only use 1/2 or a 1/3 of the mayo it calls for. Omit the avacado. It was too "savory", didn't fit with the rest of the salad Add some cinnamon.
This is a great recipe ALL YEAR ROUND...I took a review's advice and did not add onion or peppers but added 1 cup sliced green seedless grapes and 1 cup dried cranberries...including all other ingredients....I also added more mayo....You can kind of tell by the way it folds together....It was goooooood...Debra J
We really enjoyed this combination. I used leftover grilled chicken breasts the last time I made it, and it was even better.
This was a hit. Left out the celery and added miracle whip instead of mayo. Boyfriend said he thought this could be a permanent recipe. That means he wants me to make it again.
Very tasty; would be better in main apple season, but satisfying enough to not snack between meals
Very tasty salad! According to some recommendations, skipped celery and added carrots - turned out perfect!!!
I enjoyed this chicken salad, for the most part. I added a bit less mayo, as suggested by others--3/4 cup was plenty, and I LIKE mayo! I very much enjoyed the addition of green onions (I might add four instead of two next time), but I couldn't really taste some of the ingredients (raisins, celery)--don't know if more should be added or if they can just be left out entirely. A nice light dinner--we had it with croissants. Thanks!!!
Use half mayo and half plain low fat yogurt for a lighter version, enjoy!
Mm, this was yummy! My whole family liked it - there were no leftovers. However, I did alter the recipe a bit, as suggested by others. About 1/2 to 2/3 cup of mayo was perfect,and I left out the raisins, walnuts, and celery because we didn't have any on hand. It still tasted great with just apples and grapes though! All in all, this was a great recipe to throw together for a quick but yummy meal. Also tastes great mixed with egg yolks for an interesting twist on deviled eggs. :)
I love this recipe!
not a fan of nuts next time wil use cranberries instead of nuts to give it a sweeter flavor.....i didnt use the raisins or the apple or avocado but i did use a small amount of lemon juice. i used a full cup of mayo because i used 3 pounds of chicken
This is a fabulous chicken salad recipe if you are looking for something different from the "standard" with onions and celery. I have served it at several parties and this is the one thing I always run out of...people just can't seem to stop eating it!!! One thing I highly recommend is serving it on wheat bread...the wheat bread really enhances all the flavors that are in this salad!!
Nice combination Julie. I used a full Tbsp of the lemon juice and only 1/3 cup of the real mayo just to cut down on the fat in this recipe. The mayo seemed enough to combine all. Added some marjoram just to give it a little something more. I also prepared it early in the day so it could chill before dinner. I will try it again with some cinnamon & allspice just for a change.
I thought it had too much mayonaisse (but I am not a mayo person). Didn't add the avocado or walnuts but the kids loved it! Made those faces first but after they tried it...
This tasty chicken salad is unique and exactly what I was looking for. All my friends are asking me for the recipe!
The best chicken salad I've had yet. The kids didn't care for it much, but they tend to not like so much texture in their food. I did half the mayo and added a little milk to it to cut calories/fat
Made this recipe for a baby shower and it went over very well. I will keep on making it.
Overall a nice chicken salad. I really enjoy fruit in my chicken salad instead of celery and such, so this was a good one for me. I did add jicama as well, which while quite good, also blended a bit with the apple. As I made it earlier in the day than we were eating it, I did wait until just before serving to add the avocado and then sliced it on the bread before putting the salad mix on top which worked well. Not putting the avocado (which I do feel was important to the recipe) on right away allowed me to make a little extra for leftovers without worrying about that ingredient going brown and ruining it.
Ok, not awesome but defiantly one I would reuse!
Amazing... I will make it over and over and over again. Everybody liked it.
This is absolutely wonderful. It was a huge hit at an office potluck recently. I left out the avocado and served the walnuts on the side. I've been told I can bring only this dish to future potlucks.
This is the best chicken salad I've had! I've been making this for years now and I always get asked for the recipe. I found in a woman's magazine and they called it Waldorf Chicken Salad (for obvious reasons). I usually use Craisins instead of raisins. Also, instead of boiling the chicken, I baste it with butter and sprinkle with dried rosemary, then bake it in a covered casserole dish at 350 for about 30 mins., or until no longer pink. The rosemary adds a nice flavor. I disagree with the reviewers who said it was too much mayo - if you let the salad sit overnight, the mayo gets absorbed. 1 cup is a perfect amount.
This was wonderful! I had been looking for a great chicken salad recipe and this was it. I doubled the avocado and it was quite tasty! Enjoy!
I really loved all the texture and flavors that this recepie brought together. I did use fat free mayo and added a little dijon mustard. I can't help it I always have to add or change something, but this was an awesome recepie. This will become my permanent chicken salad recepie.
i really enjoyed this twist on chicken salad, however i left out the raisins. i think the apples and avacodo are what make the recipe great!
This was so delicious! I love all of the fruit and nuts mixed with the chicken and condements. I was worried because my ovacado was really ripe and spreadable, so I could n't cube it. I was afraid that it would taste funny with the mayo, but there was no need because it turned out great! Even though I used light mayo. This was a hit!
This makes for a very nice lunch for us. I poached my boneless skinless chicken breast in about 1/4 cup water and about the same amount of very garlicy Italian salad dressing. I pan roasted the walnuts and used a mix of golden and regular raisins and Granny Smith apple. I did not use all of the mayo mix. We ate this with a slice of toasted sourdough bread. I left out the avocado because mine was looking a little sad, and many of the reviewers said they left it out. When hubby was eating, he asked what I'd think of adding avocado! So for the leftovers tomorrow I will do just that! Thanks for a nice lunch!
Great, light salad combination. I substituted Bing cherries for the grapes because I didn't have any grapes. Everything blended very well. I will make it again.
Really good!
This is the best chicken salad ever! I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. Such a perfect blend of flavors! I'll definitely make this again and again!
Something was missing. Very common tasting, no pizazz!
I made this for my card group and they loved it! I left out the curry powder and used Miracle Whip instead of mayo & sour cream, I also used red seedless grapes...it was wonderful.
