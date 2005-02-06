Fresh Asparagus and Chicken Casserole

So I'm rating MY version of the recipe b/c it did end up significantly different from the original. I did about 6 or 7 chicken tenders. I also used whole wheat pasta too. I used about half a bunch of asparagus, a half can of vegetable broth, red pepper, and dried onion, garlic and celery flakes and the oregano. I was out of sour cream, so I ended up substituting a package of lite cream cheese. I also didn't have any parm, so I used what I had, which was pizza cheese. And despite all that, it really turned out quite good. I think next time I would do a little more chicken and asparagus in the mix and up the spices just a smidge. Surprisingly, I really liked the cream cheese in it! I also left it covered for 20 minutes to help keep the noodles moist, and uncovered it the last 5-10 minutes. Oh, and I threw on some bacon bits as an afterthought when I took the lid off. That seemed to add just enough flavor without making it seem too bacon-tasting. I definitely will be making this version again with the few tweaks I mentioned! Thanks for a great place to start!