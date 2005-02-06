Fresh Asparagus and Chicken Casserole
Great in the spring when asparagus first comes in and you can get it fresh.
This is a great meal when slightly altered, even my picky hubby liked it. I boiled the chicken to cook it, and added 2 boulion cubes. I used that as my chicken stock. I also boiled the asparagus for a few minutes in the stock, before adding it to the mix. I sauted the celery with the onion and added 2 cloves of garlic. I also added salt, pepper and basil along with the oregeno. My biggest diversion from the recipe was the addition of cream of mushroom. When I added the sour cream, it became very grainy and watery, so the cream of mushroom definitely helped. I think any cream of would do. I mixed everything together, and didn't layer it as described. finally, I topped it with a fancy shredded parm and romano.Read More
this dish created soooo much water!!! I used all fresh veggies so i should've known better. the sour cream got all clumpy and gross. i dont know if i will make it again- at least change some of the ingredients first.Read More
I thought this was a great recipe except I made a few changes to what I had on hand and what we prefer. I omitted the peppers and celery since I didn't have any and replaced with chopped onion, sundried tomatoes and mushroom. sauteed all veggies in olive oil (including the asparagus) and fresh chopped garlic, red pepper flakes before adding to sr.cream mixture. substituted 1/4 cooking wine & 3/4 cup broth. added can of cream of chicken soup with sour cream to give more sauce, I didn't think the sour cream would be enough and would dry up while cooking. I also substituted 1/2 cup basil (or cilantro) for oregano because those spices are our favorites and oregano is pretty bland. I also added some monterey jack and some crushed french fried onions to the top after putting it all together in the pan, I used a 9x13 casserole dish. This was one of the best dishes I've ever made and will certainly make it many times in the future. My husband also loved it.
Everyone loved this dish. It does take quite a bit time to prep the dish but well worth it. I made it a little easier by just mixing the sauce with the noodles and pouring it into the casserole dish. I then just cut up the asparagus and stuck the pieces into the casserole. This is a yummy casserole!!! I used fat reduced sourcream and wholegrain egg noodles.
I almost feel guilty reviewing this recipe because I changed it up so much! But the basics were there - chicken, asparagus, sour cream, parmesan and noodles. What I changed was in response to the reviews as to it being runny. Instead of using chicken stock, I used a can of cream of mushroom soup. I also sauteed the asparagus along with the onions and added garlic and mushrooms, omitted the red pepper (yuck!). Then instead of putting it in a casserole, I dumped it all in a crock pot and cooked it on low for 5-6 hours. Turned out great - flavor wasn't bland at all and it was saucy instead of soupy. I'd make it again.
Very Good... I used 1 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup mayonaise instead and thickened the sauce with flour & milk before assembling. I increased the noodles to 12 oz and assembled it in this order noodles, chicken, asparagus, noodles and topped it off with the remaining chicken and cheese.. It was well liked... Thanks for a great find.. Cheryl
This was a great recipe I will use again. Can't wait to try it on hubby. The only change I made was I simmered the asparagus with the chicken stock and saute' onions and celery together and added 2 cloves of garlic to the onions and celery this brought up the flavour quite a bit. This is a keeper
Great recipe...by following other reviewer's suggestions and changing/adding a few other things on my own, this is a keeper! For starters, I used at least 10 oz's medium-width egg noodles, 2+ cups chicken, and only 1 cup sour cream. Next time, I'll try 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup cream of mushroom soup to cut down on the fat a little. Along with the onion, I sauteed a small (1/2lb?) box of white mushrooms. I didn't have straight oregano, so I substituted 1 tsp Italian herb mix, along with white pepper, red pepper flakes and seasoned salt to taste. Along with the simmering chicken mixture, I added 1/2 cup canned corn and 1TBSP flour to thicken. Thanx to a great reviewer's tip to speed the recipe up a bit, I did mix noodles, chicken mixture and asparagus all together before adding to the casserole dish;I only added 1/2 lb or so of asparagus because I wasn't sure if my husband and I liked a whole 1lb.! I topped it all off with a Parmesan/Monterey Jack cheese combo and breadcrumbs. It barely fit in a 2 quart casserole dish but aluminum foil lightly folded around the top and edges helped! After cooking it for 30 minutes, the asparagus was still quite crisp, which some people love, but I left it in for 5-10 more minutes...really tasty. Thank you!
Very dee-licious! I added yellow pepper also and used fresh asagio along with the fresh parmesan. I doubled the cheese amount. Some sweet basil and garlic powder were also added. Instead of layering in dish I just mixed it all together. Lots of flavor and texture. Will make often! Thanx kathy!
Delicious casserole. The sour cream gave it a nice bit of zing, that most cream sauces just don't have. In the future, I'll probably add a bit more spice. Great way to add asparagus to a meal.
I changed this recipe a lot, but it's a great base recipe. I didn't want a lot of fat, so I only used 1 tsp of olive oil and fat free sour cream. I was a little concerned with the recipe being soupy, so I mixed 2 tbl of flour with the sour cream before adding and it worked great. I added garlic, shallots, fresh mushrooms, italian seasoning, season salt, and extra marjoram. Once I cooked the veggies and chicken, I added the broth, sour cream and spices, then I let it simmer for a little while to thicken a bit. I mixed the cheese in the sauce. Once it started to thicken, I combined with Whole Wheat Rotini in a casserole dish. It turned out great. Next time I'll triple the chicken (there just wasn't enough) and cut the sour cream in half (a little too mcuh). Great recipe!
Great stuff!! I added a little Monterey Jack on top along with the parmesan, but everything else was to the letter on the recipe and it came out really good... maybe just a little salt.. Thanks!!
i had to make this with green beens instead of asparagus...out of season...but it was still fantastic. I used the called for amount of chicken stock for simmering, but before adding the sauce to the dish, I pored some of the liquid out. I feel that made it not saucy enough though. I think next time I'll leave the stock the way it calls and see what happens. I also added the noodles to the veggie and sauce mixture, mixed it all up and then pored half in the casserole dish, placed the uncooked, fresh green beans on the mixture and then added the remaining noodle/veggie/sauce mixture. I topped with the called for parmesan and added 1/2 cup of shredded asiago cheese...it was great. Next time I think I will added half the parmesan to the mixture & top with the remaining and the asiago.
We loved the taste of this dish. However, it was necessary to use a 2 quart casserole instead of a 1 1/2. Also I cut down on the noodles. Carol
This was okay, nothing that really stood out. I used a LOT of spices during the prep of this dish, and it was still a little bland. I also used cream of celery soup/sour cream mix with just a splash or two of chicken broth as my sauce...I imagine using a whole cup of stock might make it too runny. I don't think I'd make it again, only because it wasn't anything that the family really enjoyed. Thanks anyway!
Yummy summertime casserole! I used greek plain yogurt in place of sourcream because thats what I had on hand. I only had 5 ounces of it so I guestimated the difference by adding milk and flour. The sauce was watery and I should have tweaked it more before putting it all together in the oven. I didn't have celery either so added some green bell peppers. I also added garlic, red pepper flakes, lemon pepper, cumin. My husband and I enjoyed this casserole and he had seconds which is saying something. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
I agree with a few other folks--it was kind of watery. I'll try again and omit the chicken stock. I used low fat sour cream and added some garlic and few red pepper flakes. This is definitely a keeper with some modifications. I plan to try the recipe with broccalli next time.
Very disappointing .... due to blandness even after adding garlic. I used par-boiled broccoli (asparagus is too expensive in winter) but the result would be the same using the called-for asparagus. We will eat the leftovers but putting horseradish/sour cream on top. I will not be making this again.
I made this recipe the other night. I had never cooked asparagus before. I was wondering about not cooking the asparagus first. It came out fine. I did as others suggested and added some garlic powder, and grated Parmesan cheese. I was surprised how good it was. It is even better leftover.
May want to cook asperagus when cooking other vegetables in dish
This meal was excellent! The only change I made was blending everything together before putting it in the oven. This one is a keeper. My husband loved it!
I left out the oil (used Pam), added tons of seasonings (garlic powder, paprika, basil, and chopped garlic), left out the oregeno, subbed cr of chicken for chicken broth and used less sour cream, subbed lowfat mont jack for parm. My daughter and husband loved this dinner served w/ spinach salad.
I liked it very much; it was easy to prepare. However, next time I might add some garlic.
Very goood! Didn't have red pepper so used some sundried tomato for colour. Just mixed it all together and threw in casserole dish and topped with parmesan.
I used cream of mushroom soup and a little milk instead of the chicken broth as others said it was runny. I cooked the asparagus for about 10-15 mins before I put it in the casserole and it was still a little hard. Next time I think I would use another veggie like broccoli. The flavor was ok but it felt like something was missing, not sure what yet.
pretty good, but lacked flavor. needed more spices or something.
This was really delicious! I used carrots instead of the red peppers and for liquid used a can of cream of chicken soup, a half cup of milk and about a half cup of sour cream. I cooked it for about 40 minutes and it turned out great. Even the cat liked it :)
Very easy and tasty recipe. I didn't bother with layers, just threw the whole mess into a casserole. My only complaint was that the sauce was runny. A tablespoon of cornstarch fixed that problem though.
I found this absolutely flavorless. In the end I had to add a can of cream of mushroom soup to save this. Will not make again.
I really enjoyed this dish, I used more than 8oz of noodles though, probably about 10, and I added a can of cream of mushroom and didn't use the whole amount of sour cream. I loved it and will be making it again soon!
My family enjoyed this casserole but it wouldn't fit in a 1-1/2 qt. dish. It barely fit in a 2 qt. dish. My husband thought it needed more salt and it was a little runny, but we all had second helpings. I will make it again, possibly thickening the sauce with flour next time and adding more chicken.
This was really good! I did take the suggestions from others and cut down on the chicken stock and add a can of cream of chicken soup. I also threw in the asparagus with all of the other veggies to cook. Delicious!
As others, I agree this recipe needed a boost. I cooked it according the directions and it was runny and bland, but the basic ingredients are great. I used broccoli that I partially cooked instead of asparagus. I would cut the sour cream at least in half next time. I heated up a can of cream of celery soup with about a half can milk, melted a cup of shredded cheddar, a tblps plus of horseradish, poured over the casserole, mixed together and added Italian bread crumbs on top.
I found this recipe to be easy and delicious. My husband loved it. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect. I noticed in the first review that the asparagus was not completely cooked but mine was perfect. I did use very young, tender, slim spears. The red pepper gave a particularly good flavor...Don't leave it out. especially good
A very tasty recipe. The ingredients overwhelm the one and one half quart casserole. The asparagus didn't quite cook. A bit too juicy. 4oz. egg noodles, 3/4 cup stock, 1/2 lb asparagus (blanched)--my thoughts for the next time. My husband loved it!
Good hearty meal - could use some more spice.
This needs to be doubled.Thanks
I liked that this recipe had a lot of veggies in it. My husband changed his vote from a 3 to a 4 because he enjoyed the leftovers too.
I agree with most of the recent reviewers...this recipe lacked flavor and was too watery.
UGH! I really wanted this recipe to come out amazing but that didn't happen.. at all. This was bland, boring and overall a complete bust. It was quite beautiful but will definitely NOT be making this again as written. The entire recipe needs to be updated to include seasoning or something.
So I'm rating MY version of the recipe b/c it did end up significantly different from the original. I did about 6 or 7 chicken tenders. I also used whole wheat pasta too. I used about half a bunch of asparagus, a half can of vegetable broth, red pepper, and dried onion, garlic and celery flakes and the oregano. I was out of sour cream, so I ended up substituting a package of lite cream cheese. I also didn't have any parm, so I used what I had, which was pizza cheese. And despite all that, it really turned out quite good. I think next time I would do a little more chicken and asparagus in the mix and up the spices just a smidge. Surprisingly, I really liked the cream cheese in it! I also left it covered for 20 minutes to help keep the noodles moist, and uncovered it the last 5-10 minutes. Oh, and I threw on some bacon bits as an afterthought when I took the lid off. That seemed to add just enough flavor without making it seem too bacon-tasting. I definitely will be making this version again with the few tweaks I mentioned! Thanks for a great place to start!
This is a pretty good recipe, except it's missing something that would make it 5 stars, maybe some mushrooms or some other spice; I'm not sure since I am just starting out. I added some garlic and used fat-free sour cream, but it still needs more. My husband liked it, and he doesn't usually like asparagus!
was not that impressed. It was ok.. but I probably wont make again.
Great recipe..no leftovers. Will have to mske double batch next time. Thanks for sharing this recipe with me.
This dish was scrumptious. I followed the changes that Shannon C suggested in her review. I made this the night before to take to a pot luck dinner. I had used 12 ounces of noodles because it’s what I had on hand and also used Cream of Celery soup. The mixture seemed too thick before putting it in the oven so I lightened it up with some more sour cream. When taste tasting it, I discovered that this recipe was delicious cold. I decided to go ahead and cook it as per the recipe. However, my sister-in-law and I both agreed that this dish was better cold than hot. I will continue to make this recipe, but only as a cold salad. This will make a lovely addition to my salad luncheons during the warm months.
We loved this dish!! I doubled the recipe up and reheated leftovers were as good as the first time. Next time I'm going to try it with tuna or crab instead of chicken. We will definitely have this again!
We love it just the way it is. Thanks!
I loved this recipe, but the rest of the family didn't like it as much. I had increased the seasonings and added significant garlic and onion powder, but it could use a little something extra. I also added sour cream for more moisture and shredded parmesan in the casserole. Also mixed it all together as others suggested. Also needs additional baking or pre-steaming/cooking of asparagus for asparagus to not be so crunchy. Overall, good...but needs many adjustments for flavor, cooking and assembly.
Made the adjustments that were recommened and this recipe was excellent!
A waste of good chicken and asparagus. Followed recipe exactly
Really happy I came across this recipe! If the original recipe called for more spice I would have given it a 5; however, I added basil, red pepper flakes, italian seasoning, fresh garlic and some salt and pepper (didn't use exact measurements...went by eye and taste). I only used 1 cup of low fat sour cream and a can of cream of mushroom soup, and used about 12oz of whole wheat egg noodles. I love the zing the sour cream gives to the dish and I will definitely be making this again.
Not sure if it's far of me to rate this recipe as I did things COMPLETELY different...but it was the basis of it, so I might as well. I cooked two boneless/skinless cubed chicken breast in my dutch oven first while I boiled the egg noodles. Once the chicken was no longer pink, I added a cut up green pepper, 1/2 a white onion, two celery stalks cut up, two minced garlic cloves and all the asparagus along with maybe a cup+ of chicken stock. I let that simmer for maybe 5 mins, then added the sour cream and oregano as well as some basil and a can of cream of mushroom. I let that cook for another 5 mins then I mixed the egg noodles in with the whole lot and put it into a 9x13 baking dish. I shredded fresh parm on top (no clue how much, I like cheese so probably a lot!) and baked for just under a half hour. It was pretty good - I think it does need another spice and maybe have parm mixed into the whole thing rather then just on top. I'll make it again and try other things.
I found this too bland to ever cook again. My kids wouldn't even eat it. Sadly, I had added more herbs than it said and it still came out bland.
This turned out really watery! Great ingredients. Hmmm...
Nice flavor, but the asparagus was hard as a rock -- need to cook before adding. Also very runny. Perhaps better to add cream of chicken soup instead of chicken stock? I would also recommend mixing everything together rather than layering to keep the noodles moist and would use salt, pepper, and parmesan in the casserole as well as on top.
We liked this a lot, but I was concerned about the abundant liquid other reviewers warned of, so I sauteed the asparagus before adding it to the casserole. It wasn't runny at all. I also added salt, but how much depends on how salty your chicken broth is. My children all thought it was great and nobody stopped with just one serving!
Definitely works with gluten free noodles. I used rigatoni.
Maybe this recipe has potential, but as is, it seems very bland to me. I added two cloves of garlic, a can of cream of chicken soup, some processed yellow squash (I try to sneak in veggies whenever I can), plus some salt and pepper. I tried it as soon as it came out of the oven, and, even after the additions, it still turned out quite tasteless. So, after it cooked, I added basil, quite a bit of garlic powder, more cheese, and stuck fresh mushrooms throughout, then put it in the fridge. When I heated it back up, I let it cook long enough for the 'shrooms to cook. It was better, but not outstanding. Still needs some zest (not the soap). I will peruse the reviews to see if anyone has good suggestions to zing this up a bit. I think this has potential to be a four-star recipe, but only two stars as it is.
My family and I enjoyed this recipe. I used turkey rather than chicken and added a yellow pepper to the mixture. I used one cup of chicken broth and had no problems with that quantity. I added the asparagus to the other veggies because what I had was thick stemmed and it probably wouldn't have gotten very tender during baking. I also used low fat sour cream. I topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and shredded colby-jack. Will definitely make this again.
This was a good base recipe. I followed the recipe to a T and I founf it a bit bland. I may use it in the future as a base and add to it but definately wouldnt serve it "as is" again.
I added cream of celery soup and the sour cream into the noodles. I also cooked the chicken in bite sized pieces with a zuchinni, mushrooms, asparagus and onion seasoned with garlic powder and pepper. I mixed in a little Cheddar, put it in a buttered dish, covered with bread crumbs and dotted it with butter. Yum!! Thank you for the great idea!
everyone loved this recipe and so did i! next time i will add cream of chicken or cream of mushroom because it was a little watery, but overall ill make it again! yum:)
This dish was delicous and really easy to make.
Yummy AND healthy! Even my 20 mo. old son loved this. Thanks!
I was a little nervous about some of the reviewers commenting that the recipe was bland, but I had all the ingredients on hand to make this. I made the following changes and the results were not too bad. I used a can of healthy requests cream of chicken soup instead of the 1 1/2 cups sour cream. I added about 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese to the chicken mixture. I added only a dollop of sour cream to the chicken mixture After making this, I thought that maybe adding a little Mrs Dash would give the recipe a nice flavor too, but we were already eating.... Its not too bad for a weeknight meal- certainly easy to make. We were in a time crunch, so I just simmered the chicken mixture and asparagus together until all veggies were tender and then mixed all with the noodles and served.
overall it tasted good but the sauce was very runny and it was kind of expensive to make for what it is.
I made this for my in-laws 3/2005 and the raves were great! Nothing left afterwards, everyone devoured it. A very simple recipe, quick and easy. I did use a multiple cheese blend with the parmesan.
Made it per the recipe it was awesome.
Seriously D'lish especially with what you have in your fridge which is what I had to do. I used Chicken Breast Tenders that I sauteed in Garlic, Onion and EVOO. I then Simmered the Asparagus, Celery and Carrot together with chicken stock and a lil more EVOO, and a splash of balsamic vinaigrette. I cooked up the egg noodles and when they were done I only had less than a 1/2cp nonfat sour cream so I improvised and added 2 tbs of Mayo with olive oil to the sour cream. I mixed the veggie/chicken mixture in with the egg noodles, added a dash of celery salt and placed in my pampered chef's baking dish and sprinkled lowfat colby/jack cheese about 1/2 cp, and a scattering of parm on top. I then topped it with Paprika for lil spice and color. I baked at 350 for 25 min and let it set out for 5 min before serving. Served with a salad of romaine and green lettuce and chunks of tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette. This was very filling, and my five yr old loved it.
This recipe is much too wet. Perhaps 1/4 cup of stock?? Also, it seem to need something to thicken it--flour, more cheese, etc?
I just made this recipe last night for the first time. My family loved it. I was fairly easy. I would only suggest adding maybe 1 teaspoon kosher salt while assembling it, sprinkle over chicken mixture. I used "light" sour cream and I added 3 different cheeses on top of the casserole, which just added to the flavor. I used Asiago, Parm and Romano. I would also add 1-3 fresh pressed garlic cloves to the saute next time. I pulled up this recipe because I had all the ingredients and wanted to try something different. It worked out great!! I use a recipe as a "base" and add or take away items as I deem fit, I try to always put a healthy spin on recipes I try. My family is trying to eat as healthy as possible. I would recommend this recipe and we will be making this again and again.
Not as good as I would have hoped. It has a really bland flavor & some of the noodles get too cooked & crunchy. My husband gave it a 6 out of 10... I gave it a 4 out of 10. I won't be making this again.
This was a bit of a disappointment. It smelled so good while it was cooking, but the end flavor was somewhat bland. I added parmesan cheese while it was cooking, but that didn't quite do the trick.
I don't like asparagus but I LOVE this recipe!!
This is a nice way to celebrate spring's harvest of fresh asparagus. I really enjoyed and will make it again. Thank you!
My husband and son loved it!!
My husband and I loved it.
We enjoyed this recipe, I made as written except I didn't have asparagus so used broccoli, but will try with asparagus as soon as I can get some nice fresh stuff.
Excellent! Our family loved this. Added salt.
I agree with everything Mama Cass said and more. It was runny, the asparagus was hard, and it was bland due to the layering. I will NOT make this again.
Easy and tasty, but I find red peppers a little strong to mix with asparagus, which has a fairly delicate taste , so I left that out. I will use more asparagus next time. I I think it would be good with broccoli too.
This was just okay. A good way to clean out the fridge, but I'm not keeping this in my permanent file. I did add a splash of white wine, minced garlic, and a can of mushrooms to liven it up a little.
Excellent and easy. A few changes though. I omitted peppers, added 1/2 cup white wine after sautéing onion and added asparagus with celery & chix stock. I also added 1/2 tsp. rosemary, salt and pepper (maybe more, I didn't measure) with the sour cream. I then added prepared rice to the mixture (no layering) and blended in fresh parm cheese and some swiss, and finally a little more of both cheeses on top to bake in stoneware casserole dish. Some complained it was too bland but my stock is well seasoned which probably helped the overall flavor. Both kids (4 & 7) had seconds - not a regular occurrence. Thanks, we love it!
Oh My! Used my canned chicken stock with fresh herbs from my garden. Added lots of homegrown garlic, and some creme cheese to the sour creme to make one cup. Added fresh basil leaves and topped with with Asiago cheese and french fried onions (from another reviewer) Thanks for posting this great recipe. Oh the chicken was grilled the night before. YUMMY!
My whole family liked this receipe even my finicky 7 year old. The only exception to the receipe is that I didn't have sour cream so I used Cream of Mushroom Soup. As well next time I would saute the asparagus a bit in the chicken broth before baking - it was far to crispy for our taste buds. But overall everyone said a winner.
This recipe was very easy and didn't take much effort at all. The only thing I would suggest is adding a pinch of your favorite spices to the chicken mixture to liven it up a bit because it was a little bland.
Great recipe that's a bit different. I too made some changes. Microwaved the asparagus just a bit to soften somewhat, also added garlic salt, basil instead of oregano. Along with the parmesan cheese some shredded Monterey Jack as a topping as well as the first layer, this also helps thicken sauce. I think you can adjust this even more with any spices or veggies that appeal to you.
I love this dish!
It really wasnt' that good. Not enough flavor and too soupy. Maybe would be better with cream of mushroom soup instead of sour cream.
Very good. Loved it!
I thought that this casserole was good based on the changes I made, if I had made this as-is, I would have ended up with a very bland casserole. I used pimiento rather than red pepper to skip having to chop, I enjoy pimiento in casseroles anyways. I omitted celery as I had none. I added a bit of sage and thyme in addition to the oregano. After baking the casserole I stirred it, adding additional sour cream, with a pinch of nutmeg and a tsp of brown and serve, heating it through for about ten minutes in the oven. After these changes we all enjoyed it. As per previous reviews complaining of crunchy asparagus, fresh asparagus is crisp and we enjoyed it.
I fixed this for some guest and we all thought it was a great dish! Being able to use fresh aspargus with noodles was what I enjoyed most. It was also a nice looking dish.
The directions say to use a 1.5 quart casserole dish, which is way too small. Also, it's hard to call this a chicken casserole when there is barely any chicken in it. One cup of chopped chicken is not enough for a six person casserole. Overall, I liked the flavor but had to add more salt and pepper.
I used a little more chicken (maybe 1½ cups) and I omitted the red pepper (my husband doesn't care for it), but followed the recipe otherwise. Well, I mixed everything together instead of layering, but the taste would have been the same.... And we weren't impressed. It seemed like a waste of asparagus as its flavour was overwhelmed by everything else. I think we would have preferred it more made with spinach and the asparagus on the side. We just didn't really care for it. But thanks for sharing, Kathy. With tweaking, it might be more to our taste. :)
I knew I was taking a big risk with this one, but also knew there would be opportunity to make adjustments since everything is pre-cooked and then layered. Adjust I did! The chicken mixture is very bland and watery. I started with well seasoned chicken and subbed a green pepper for the red. Then I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes. In an attempt to thicken it, I decided to add 4oz of shredded parmesan to the mixture. The end result was o.k., but 1c of chicken doesn't go far and was barely noticeable. There is a lot of room for improvements with this recipe and you just have to tweak it to satisfy your tastes.
I thought there was too much tarragon in the sauce. I will make it again, but I will cut back on the tarragon
We thought this was a great recipe. It is refreshing to find a nice cassarole that does not use canned soup. Unexpected guests dropped in and they loved it. I did need to use a 2 quart dish and since I did not have celery on hand I left it out. Will make this often.
This is a really good recipe, especially with fresh asparagus. I didn't have a red bell pepper, so I left that out. I added a cup of shredded 4 cheese mix to the "wet ingredients" and I sprinkled another cup of it on the top before I put it in the oven. And I didn't fiddle with layers. I put the cooked pasta (bow ties) on the bottom of the greased casserole and combined all the other ingredients and poured them over the noodles. After 30 min @350F it was golden and YUMMY!!
