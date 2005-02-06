Fresh Asparagus and Chicken Casserole

Great in the spring when asparagus first comes in and you can get it fresh.

By Kathy Sauers

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish.

  • Cook noodles in a large pot of boiling water for 5 minutes, or until almost tender. Drain, and rinse under cold water.

  • Heat the olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook onion for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add chicken, red bell pepper, celery, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream and oregano.

  • Spread half of the chicken mixture into the prepared dish. Arrange the asparagus over the chicken, spread cooked noodles evenly over the asparagus, and top with 5 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Cover with the remaining chicken mixture. Sprinkle with the reserved Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 76.6mg; sodium 322.8mg. Full Nutrition
