Garlic Chicken

This recipe was super easy. The chicken has a very nice garlic smell while cooking. The taste is mild and not over powering. If you are looking for a strong garlic taste this is not it. However, since I was cooking for a one year old and a picky husband the taste was perfect. The recipe is super fast, taking only a few minutes to warm the oil and roll the chicken in the coating. The only thing I did wrong was using chicken breast tenders rather than chicken breasts. I don't recommend this. You have to decrease the cooking time to prevent the chicken from drying out and the coating does not get crispy. The chicken was just starting to get crispy when I had to remove it from the oven. I think it would have been even better if I had been able to cook it at least another 15 minutes. I will make it again using whole chicken breasts in the future.