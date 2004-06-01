Garlic Chicken

Simple to make, just dip and bake! Garlicky goodness in a breaded chicken dish. Yum!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil and garlic in a small saucepan over low heat until warmed, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer garlic and oil to a shallow bowl.

  • Combine bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese in a separate shallow bowl.

  • Dip chicken breasts in the olive oil-garlic mixture using tongs; transfer to bread crumb mixture and turn to evenly coat. Transfer coated chicken to a shallow baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink and juices run clear, 30 to 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 30.3g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 72.8mg; sodium 261.2mg. Full Nutrition
