Garlic Chicken

Applauds to Carol.The BEST chicken breast ever. I am not a enthusiastic chicken lover and I find it difficult to find a good moist chicken breast recipe with flavor. The recipe calls for 2 tsp.of garlic crushed(not 2 cloves).This could be why everyone says to double up on garlic because they are counting cloves instead of teaspoons of garlic. I used 7 BIG cloves of garlic and upped the oil 1/4c and bread crumbs, Cheese combo 1/4c for 6 breast. Baked for 30 min. Per--fect. This is not fried/baked chicken. This is a Exquisite dish and the aroma is Heavenly. IF there are left over,place on a salad for a nice lunch. Encore
Prepared EXACTLY as written. Very quick, very easy, very bland. It needs something, but my goal is to prepare allrecipe's recipes exactly as written and give my opinion on the original recipe, not to tweak it into a different recipe all together. Next.
All I can say about this chicken is OH-MY-GAWD! It is so delicious and so easy! Don't make any changes to this recipe, it's perfect as it is. I followed the alfredo sauce recipe on this site and made fettucine alfredo to go with this chicken. My husband took one bite of the chicken and said "why do we ever eat out!?" You must try this recipe! It's a keeper! The absolute best thing is how easy it is to make such a tasty dish!
This recipe was super easy. The chicken has a very nice garlic smell while cooking. The taste is mild and not over powering. If you are looking for a strong garlic taste this is not it. However, since I was cooking for a one year old and a picky husband the taste was perfect. The recipe is super fast, taking only a few minutes to warm the oil and roll the chicken in the coating. The only thing I did wrong was using chicken breast tenders rather than chicken breasts. I don't recommend this. You have to decrease the cooking time to prevent the chicken from drying out and the coating does not get crispy. The chicken was just starting to get crispy when I had to remove it from the oven. I think it would have been even better if I had been able to cook it at least another 15 minutes. I will make it again using whole chicken breasts in the future.
Pretty yummy! Very easy. The chicken was tender and had a nice flavor. I asked my husband if it was a keeper and he said "Oh yeah!" The only thing is I bought the real parmesan cheese still in shredded form and couldn't figure how the cheese and bread crumbs were going to stick to the chicken! My husband said,"I think you're supposed to use the powdered stuff in the green can." Oopps. That makes sense. Make sure you start off with the stuff in the green can. You know that stuff you put on spaghetti!
WOW! Delicious with little effort! I changed this: I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs because they are RELIABLY more moist then breasts (always trim off any extra fat with kitchen sheers). I ran the garlic and olive oil through my mini-blender so it was like a smooth garlic emulsion oil (I did warm the oil in the microwave as suggested). I tossed 1/2 the chicken into a ziplock, poured in the garlic oil....tossed in the other half of the chicken and closed the bag. I hand squished the garlic oil all throughout the chicken by kneading the bag. That saves the messy step of hand dipping each piece into the oil and then into the crumbs. I used Italian bread crumbs with the grated cheese and coated the pieces as suggested. It was excellent!!. It really was very easy, tasty and light!! Baked 400° for 23 minutes.
MISSSNOOP
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2007
For those who prefer a stronger garlic flavour instead of olive oil substitute garlic oil or make your own by adding 2 Tbs chopped garlic to 1 cup olive or canola oil,let stand for 24 hrs in fridge and use within a week. Add GRANULATED garlic powder to the crumb mixture, use Romano cheese instead of Parmesan for a more distinct flavour.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2002
pounded the chicken breasts so they would be more tender, also added lots more garlic, used italian seasoned bread crumbs, and needed almost two times the amount of crumbs anc cheese asked for. overall, very delicious.
This was a very good and easy recipe. I had been making something similar but cooking the chicken in a covered skillet. The oven-method is much cleaner! I used Italian bread crumbs and sprinkled fresh parmesan on the top of the breasts. In the future I'll add the parmesan at the end as the cheese got a little crunchy.
I first made this recipe several months ago when I was scrambling last minute to find something to make for dinner. I always have garlic, bread crumbs, olive oil, and parmesan cheese on hand, so this recipe was perfect, and was absolutely delicious! After perusing all the reviews, I followed some tips and upped the crumbs & cheese. Since we loooove garlic, I used more of that too (3 large cloves worth). I also used Italian Seasoned bread crumbs and like others have mentioned, the cooking time was more like 25-30 minutes, not 30-35.... I've since made it several more times, and now I regularly use even more garlic (about 4 cloves), 1/3 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup bread crumbs (half Panko crumbs and half Italian), and 1/2 cup parmesan. I made it at a dinner party for 12 and it was a huge hit. It's so moist and flavorful, even my hard-to-please father-in-law who doesn't usually like chicken breasts (he prefers dark meat chicken) raved about it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2004
Taking advice of others, b/c we love garlic, I used 5 cloves of garlic and the seasoned bread crumbs. I also added 1/4 stick of butter to baking dish. When chicken was cooked, I poured juices into small saute pan and added 1 TBL of cornstarch mixed with 1/4 cup water. Then added some Half and Half and heated, stirring until thickened. Once thickened, I added some parmesan cheese. This made a wonderful creamy sauce to pour over chicken. I served with garlic mashed potatoes. YUM!!!
Definitely add the parmesan cheese during the last five minutes of cooking. I also added salt, pepper, parsley, and garlic powder to the bread crumbs. Pretty good overall. *Note....I made this recipe again, and I used the parmesan in the can instead of fresh (which should have been specified)....it was much better with the cheese in the can mixed with the breadcrumb coating and the fresh parmesan added the last five minutes of baking...This was wonderful this way! I also added extra garlic the second time around.
Wow, this was so good!! I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs with a little black pepper added in. I only made 2 chicken pieces (not 4) but i did not cut the recipe in half. There still seemed to be just the right amount of oil/garlic and crumbs. I also used 5 large garlic cloves, so I used way more garlic than was called for. Any remaining oil/garlic was drizzled over chicken right before baking. I would definitely recommend 5 cloves per 2 chicken breasts, it turned out very flavorful but not overpowering. Absolutely wonderful chicken!
This recipe is so simple yet full of flavor and delicious. I didn't know chicken breasts could be so moist. I let the chicken marinate in the olive oil and garlic a couple hours before baking. The only added salt, pepper and pepper flakes. My husband was happily surprised and said it was the best chicken he had ever tasted. Thanks for this recipe!
Fantastic! One of the best chicken recipes I have ever tried. Great flavor and the chicken was juicy and tasted amazing! I whipped up some garlic/parmesan/cheesy mashed potatoes and steamed broccolli to go with it. With the help of a glass of sweet red wine, it was as good or better than many restaurant meals I've had!!
This recipe was AMAZING as is! The easiest chicken I have ever made, super moist, lots of flavor and done in half an hour! The only change I made was to use butter instead of olive oil, as another user suggested, and it really brought out the wonderful garlic flavor. I didn't use any measurements for this recipe...I took all of the ingredients and kind of threw them in at my own discretion...worked out perfectly!
The reason I did not give this 5 stars is because the first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly and didn't find it to be anything special. The second time, I added some fresh rosemary to the garlic mixture, some ground pepper and about a tablespoon of Italian seasoning to the breadcrumbs, pounded the chicken breasts a little thinner and turned the breasts once halfway through baking. When I did that, it was perfect. 25 minutes baking time was plenty, if I'd kept it in any longer it would have overbrowned. This dish is also very versatile. I have served this with cheese sauce, spaghetti sauce, rice, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pasta--just about anything goes well with it. This is also one of the easiest recipes I have ever made, and I always have the ingredients on hand. I don't think I will ever make breaded chicken any other way again. Thanks, Carol, for this super-easy recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2002
This recipe is for a good home-made shake and bake type chicken. Don't skimp on the olive oil/garlic/bread crumbs/parmesan cheese. I also seasoned the chicken before dipping with garlic & onion powders & black pepper. My picky husband & toddler both enjoy this recipe as well.
I've always made this with butter, but can't wait to try it with garlic-infused oil. However, I think 425 is way too hot. I've always baked the chicken for 35-45 minutes at 350 and it comes out evenly cooked and juicy. I've also used herb-seasoned stuffing mix instead of the breadcrumbs. You just have to crush it in a food processor first.
YUM!!!! Soooooooooo good! The only reason I didn't give this 5 stars is because I had to make a couple modifications. The recipe as written is 4 stars, but it is 5 stars if you do this: double the garlic (at least!). You can't even taste the garlic unless you use at least 2x the amount. Also, if you pound the breasts thin and then broil them instead of bake them, they will be crispy and golden on both sides, and moist and juicy inside. This is definitely going to be my go-to recipe for breaded chicken.
We call this oven fried chicken and just love it. This is a great dish to play around with. Try Panko bread crumbs, or crushed corn flakes for something different. (Use your imagination here, some folks even use crushed pretzels and love it!) You can also sub mayo or melted butter for the olive oil, but you'll get more health benefits from olive oil. You can also vary the herbs in your breading. this is just a fun, delicious, juicy and tender dish, no matter how you go!
This was VERY good!! For the bread crumbs I just had stuffing mix on hand so I put that in the food processor to crush and used it to coat the chicken. I also was short on time so I cut the chicken into strips so they would cook faster. They were in the oven for 20 minutes and turned out great! It was really good! My husband loved it and so did my in-laws. I will definitely make this again. Thank you for this easy yet delicious recipe!
I used panko crumbs which gave a much more crunchy finish. In addition, instead of all olive oil, I used half olive oil and half butter, which gave a richer flavor. You could also use this recipe as a base for chicken parmesan, and just add tomato/pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese on top of each chicken breast
Very good! I upped the cheese and breadcrumbs to 1/3 cups each. I also used 4 crushed garlic cloves and added some pepper & onion powder. It was a little on the dry side. I do plan on making this again.
I have used this recipe many times. I added crushed red pepper to the oil also. After the oil cools i place chicken into oil and let sit for 1/2 hour or so. I use panko crubs in with my parm bread crumbs. I also season the breast meat with salt and pepper first. And i always use more garlic than called for. I like to use this recipe for chicken sandwiches.
I just made this recipe and we loved it! It was extremely juicy,not greasy at all like the Italian dressing review stated.I even poured all the remaining olive oil over the breasts in the pan followed by the rest of bread crumb mixture.
CLARKSARK
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2001
This is a wonderful recipe that I have been making for years with just a few changes - try it, you'll love it!! Instead of the oil use one cube butter or margarine, soften the garlic in the butter to infuse the flavor, remove the crushed garlic clove. Then combine 5 tsp dijon mustard with the butter, coat the chicken, roll in breadcrumb/parmesan mixture and continue as directed!!
I could give a "5" but the fact that I needed to add some seasoning, brings it down to a "4". The basic recipe works well, (made it first the way the recipe was written) second time I added 1 tsp. celery salt, 1/2 tsp. red pepper and course ground pepper. The result was finger licking good, it was so juicy! Thanks for the recipe!
After reading all of the reviews of this recipe I couldn't wait to try it! I made it last night and WOW!! It was really very very easy to make and the chicken was so moist! The only thing I would do differently is to turn the chicken over once during baking in case you wanted the bottom to be browner. Otherwise, if you just put it on the plate, no one notices! It was very tasty with the potato cassarole from this site (with the hash browned potatoes, cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese) and a green salad!
This was delicious and looked great, too! The only change I made was adding some Cheddar cheese on top of the chicken for the last 10 minutes of baking. TO THE PERSON WHO DIDN'T WARM THE OIL AND GARLIC TOGETHER...YES, OF COURSE IT MADE A DIFFERENCE IN THE FLAVOR! You MUST warm the garlic in the oil, that's how the garlic infuses its flavor into the oil.
This was delicious! My whole family gobbled it up and wanted more. The directions weren't clear on making the garlic infused oil so I looked somewhere else and found a recipe to bring the oil to medium heat and add garlic for 3 - 5 minutes. Take the oil off the heat and let it sit until cool. Then cover for an hour to infuse before using. WE will make this recipe over and over again.
Family loved this recipe! Had a couple over for dinner and wife said she wouldn't normally have chosen a garlic chicken, but that she was pleasantly surprised at how good this was! Used jar minced garlic with olive oil, refrig powder parm and Italian breadcrumbs. Will definitely use this recipe again!!!!
I wanted a simple, no-frills recipe with loads of taste - and this was just right! I used five cloves of garlic, and added in some garlic powder, onion salt, and pepper into the bread crumb mixture because it's extremely easy to customize this one. I recommend sprinkling on some extra parmesan cheese about five minutes before you remove it from the oven for some extra flavor and crunch. It leaves all sorts of wonderful crunchy bits on the bottom of the pan that you'll want to scrape and pile onto the chicken. The chicken stayed very moist and flavorful, and I imagine it would serve very well for leftovers. If you want a basic garlic chicken recipe, this one is excellent!
I'm 15, and I live with my dad and my brother. My dad works nights and his break is at 6, so I usually make dinner for everyone. I've never made chicken before, so when I looked up recipes and thought I would give this one a try. It was SO easy. My dad and brother loved it and said it was better than anything my italian mother had ever made. I don't even like chicken, but I love this and will definitely make it again.
Excellent! Husband loved it; made it twice in a week and a half! Second time was better than the first. 1) instead of warm the oil/garlic in the pan, I put the oil, minced garlic, and a tiny bit of garlic powder in a ziplock bag and let it sit for about 10 minutes with the chicken breasts in it. ("massage" around to make sure its evenly spread) 2) Used the directed amount of (italian) bread crumbs and parmesan cheese (fresh grated 1/4 cup from a large block)...but in addition added some more garlic powder (eye balled) to the mix. Put in large baggie and shook well. 3) Placed the chicken breasts into the dry mix bag, shake and rub to make sure all is covered. Place in pan, pour rest of mix evenly on top of chicken Came out FANTASTIC! The extra garlic powder and fresh parmesan REALLY brought out the flavor! I'll definitely keep this recipe around and make it again soon.
We loved it! You have to try it. It couldn't be easier or faster to put together. I used about 6 large cloves of garlic and increased the Olive Oil to 1/3 cup. Heated in the microwave for about 1-1 1/2 minutes. I doubled the amount of bread crumbs and Parmesan due to using 6 chicken breasts. The only thing I will be doing different next time is to add salt and maybe more seasoning if m using plain bread crumbs again but at some point I'll try Italian bread crumbs. The house smelled amazing. Great with Pasta or a mix Rice/Orzo.
2011-01-24 I marinated the chicken breasts in Kraft Light House Italian dressing overnight for more flavor. Even though the chicken was coated and baked right after removing from the refrigerator, it cooked very quickly and was somewhat dry after only 30 minutes. The flavor was good - my daughter said they tasted like chicken nuggets.)
This was awesome! First time ever that baked, breded chicken has come out crispy! I took regular breasts and sliced them in half horizontally, to make 2 thin breasts out of each. Came out juice, crispy, and flavorful! This will be a regular staple in our house, can't wait to play around with the seasonings!
We served this at our wedding 17 years ago and have been making it ever since!! The only differences are we use melted butter simmered with crushed garlic and we use shredded parmesan. ALWAYS get rave reviews!!
I make a similar dish. For those who had trouble with the cheese adhering, try using panko and fresh grated parmesan, from a chunk of aged parmesan. The pre shredded cheese does not have the correct texture. Forget the green can stuff. That is not even cheese! You can also dip the chicken in beaten egg before breading instead of coating it with oil. The egg helps the crumbs stick. Then drizzle the oil/garlic mixture over it before baking. Panko makes a very light crispy crust that is delightful when combined with parmesan cheese. It is my go to breading choice, no matter what I am cooking.
simple and quick. i doubled the garlic, added salt and pepper to the bread crumbs and turned the oven to 450 and cooked for 30 minutes. came out with some crisp to the coating. also poured the remaining olive oil and garlic mixture into my casserole with the chicken, and added enough olive oil to come up on the chicken about 1/4 inch. the resulting garlic oil was tasty for dipping french bread in.
I used chicken tenders and added more garlic. I soaked the chicken in the oil in for a while and added some dried basil to the crumbs and cheese. I tried a tip I saw on here about refrigerating the breaded chicken for about 15 minutes before cooking It really does help the breading stay on. I almost forgot to say that I oooked this for the first time for some dinner guests and we all loved it!! Delicious and moist. Linda
Followed instructions exactly and it turned out PERFECT!! It was so delicious, but it could use just a bit of salt. I suggest using Panko (sp?) bread crumbs since they're bigger and don't get soggy at all.
This was amazing! I left my chicken to soak overnight in the oil/garlic mixture..... i'll have to try it again just dipped to see if it made a difference but darn this was good. Hah, i'll even try breadcrumbs next time (I was out of those so I crushed up some pita puff chips- and hoped for the best). Other reviewers were right about the parmesan, tastes great- don't skip it! I will definitely make this again! Thank you!
This dish was wonderful. Anytime you can bake chicken breasts in the oven and have them come out moist - it's a winner! Super crunchy and flavorful. I will for sure make this again, using this basic recipe for many dishes ie. chicken parmesan etc.
This is my first review ever but this is the first time I was compelled to leave my thoughts. This recipe was easy and just fantastic with flavor! I am not a big fan of garlic but the flavor with the crispy coating was fantastic! The recipe calls for 2 tsp of garlic, I used 1 tbsp as my family LOVES garlic. Go by tsp not cloves. I used Italian bread crumbs and grated parmesan not shredded parmesan. The chicken was moist and flavorful. Someone recommended after heating oil and garlic to put in plastic bag and add chicken. TERRIFIC IDEA, much less mess. I let the chicken sit for about 30 min in oil/garlic mixture. Then coated and cooked as recipe states. YUMMMMM! I had no left overs. Thank you for a great recipe! Definitely passing on to all my friends!
This was tasty and very easy. I do think it needed some more seasoning.. perhaps some crushed red pepper or some italian seasoning mixed in with the crumbs. I marinated this overnite in the garlic and oil and then left out the oil when baking
I love this recipe and should've thought of it myself! but you know, when you're stressing about what to make for dinner at the last minute, you get flustered! this is made with things I always have on hand and was totally delish!
This was good and easy to prepare, and my very picky husband said he would eat it again. However, next time I'll definitely add more garlic (probably doubled), and maybe some herbs as well. For us, the basic recipe was bland, but a great start! Will be added to regular rotation.
4 stars as is 5 with modifications. I followed this recipe to a tee the first time and thought the results were pretty good, but not exceptional. My hubby and I like our food with more complex flavors so I added the following to the breadcrumbs: (approx) 1/2 C honey crunch wheat germ, 1 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp fresh ground pepper, 1/2 tsp paprika). Wheat germ adds folic acid, vitamin E, and fiber without affecting the taste. After dipping the chicken in the garlic oil, I coated it with the crumbs, dipped in egg, and coated it with some more crumbs. Before putting it in the oven, I drizzed virgin coconut oil on top (butter or olive oil would work too). The hubby liked this dish before I made these changes, but after the changes, he was very enthusiastic about dinner and leftovers and declared that this needed to go in the regular rotation.
I let the chicken marinate in the olive oil and garlic a couple of hours before coating and cooking it. I used minced garlic because I did not have any other. I used some garlic salt on the breasts before coating them. I also added some seasoned salt to the coating mixture just to spice it up a little. My husband said "this is one of the better ones. It really appealed to my taste." I think I will try Italian bread crumbs next time. The chicken was very moist and tender enough to cut with a fork. I turned the oven to broil for the last 5 minutes just to make them crispier. I will definitely make this again and again.
You wouldnt believe how one little accident can change how you cook . Company was on thier way. dinner was almost ready. getting ready to bread the chicken. when I dropped a whole can of bread crumbs on the floor. Not having any bread in the house(only the rolls for dinner) I popped three or four English muffine in the blender and then mixed it with the cheese,and proceeded to bread the chicken as called for in the recipe. What a wonderful discovery. I will never go back to regular dry bread crumbs again.
This is such an easy recipe. I cooked this when we had company and everyone loved it. I usually add a little salt, red pepper, and black pepper to the bread crumbs and cheese just to give it a little more flavor. This is a great weeknight meal because it's fast and I usually have the ingredients on hand.
Very good recipe! Simple and quick but tasted like it took hours to make. I didn't change a thing, except I used fresh chopped garlic and a lot of it. Served it with tricolor pasta tossed with olive oil and garlic and sauteed broccoli. I think I would like to try this as a base for my chicken parm next. Thanks Carol!
Quick, easy, and delicious, my favorite cooking terms!My own personal preference forced me to add 2t garlic powder, since we like anything garlicky. I pounded the breasts to 1/4 in thick to break down the connective tissue so it would absorb more of the flavors. Perfect! We loved it. Thanks Carol.
This was very easy and good! I love Garlic so I would add more garlic next time or marinade it all day if I were just making the chicken. However I made up for it by complimenting it with the Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce recipe from this site, which was awesome with this and served it over the chicken, and Garlic and Herb flavored Fettucine. I also served cresent rolls and green beans. A definate crowd pleaser!
I wish I could give more stars! This recipe is wonderful and healthy! Other garlic chicken recipes often include lots of butter. I especially liked this recipe because didn't include any. The only change I made was to season the chicken breasts with a bit of salt and pepper and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice before coating them in the garlic oil. I have tried several other Garlic Chicken recipes, but this one is the BEST. Super, super easy and very tasty! Thanks for sharing!
Used lots more garlic ~ 1/2 oil 1/2 butter. Italian seasoned bread crumbs instead of plain and it came out perfect =D I would reccomend using thin breast. I used thin breast and only cooked for about 30 min. at 375. Turned out so moist and flavorful. Everyone wanted seconds..some thirds =) Served with Baked Ziti I (without the beef) from this site. Resturant quality meal!!
Ok, money is tight because payday is Friday and the holidays are fast approaching. I needed a recipe that used what I had on hand and came across this one. After a VERY LONG DAY, arrived home and the beau & I got to work. YUMMY! Our fresh garlic went bad so we sauted with a dry garlic - the house SMELLED wonderful! Can't wait to try this with the good stuff! We baked it out in a toaster oven (cut one large breast into 4 pieces). The top started to burn a little so we flipped it halfway. It looked as good as it smelled. We paired it with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. I'm SO EXCITED I have leftovers for tonight! Will try it with fresh garlic next time, but I wouldn't change a thing. So flavorful.
Thank you Carol for this great garlicky treat! I've made this recipe a dozen or so times now, as written, and my whole family loves it. Best features are that it's fast, easy, and very versatile. I've cut the breasts diagonally into strips and served them over a large garden salad with rolls, placed them over parmesan angel hair pasta, and served them over fettuccini alfredo. Each way is delicious!
This is a great recipe & it will go in my "family favorite" folder! I didn't have bread crumbs on hand so I used fine cracker crumbs instead - I'm sure that this kept the breading from being "loose", as one person described it. It was nicely crispy & I will probably always substitute the cracker crumbs for the bread crumbs.
This is a wonderful recipe and thank you for sharing it. Many times I have made Chicken Parmesan with this recipe, just by adding my own Italian sauce to the bottome of a baking dish and placing the completed Garlic Chicken on top of it; add a little more sauce on top of chicken and sprinkle with shredded mozzerella cheese and bake. It delicious!
Absolutely delicious! I made fresh breadcrumbs in my food processor and pulsed in the parmesan. The only change I made was adding some Italian seasonings, salt, and pepper to jazz up the breadcrumbs. I baked two lean breasts at 400 for 30 minutes and they were perfect. The breading was so delicious and perfectly golden. The chicken, despite being very lean, turned out extremely tender and juicy. It didn't taste greasy at all. This recipe is DEFINITELY a keeper! Thanks Carol!
I took off a star because the recipe needs just a little flair - some salt, pepper, and maybe an herb or two. Parsley at least. Then the cooking time was off for me...half hour at 425 would have burnt them. The evoo cooking off the chicken started to burn and smoke after about 15 minutes so I turned the oven down to 325 to finish. They were done even with the decrease in temp at about 20 min.
Great recipe! I had large thick chicken breasts so I needed more bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese then the recipe called for. Next time I'll either filet the breast or get some that are not quite as thick so you can taste the breading from each side per bite. Because of their size it took approx 40 minutes in the oven. Also, next time I will use a rack as the chicken got a bit soggy at the bottom. I paired this with the recipe for oven roasted asparagus (which also calls for Parmesan cheese) from this website and it was a big hit for my family! Will cook again and again. Easy and delicious!
A HUGE hit with my husband! He raved about this chicken for days and asked when I would make it again. I added italian seasoning mix to the bread crumb/parm. cheese mix and added way more garlic to the oil/garlic mix. Also I baked on a dark, non-stick cookie sheet and this helped to "crisp" the other side of the chicken. I will definitely make again--thanks!
Ohh this was tasty. My son prefers bone in chix, so I used legs for him (which I put in the oven 25 minutes before) and tenders (20 min) for the spawn and myself. I cheated and used jarred minced garlic which I mixed in with the bread crumb/parm cheese mixture and added salt, pepper, paprika & onion powder to it as well. The chicken was soooooo tender and juicy. Thanks for the easy & tasty recipe Carol!
Yummy and easy. I butterflied my chicken breasts and they were tender yet crispy, and it cut the cooking time down by 10 minutes. I added in some fresh grated parmesan, about 1/4 cup, since it adds a rich flavor and goes so well with the garlic. Thanks for the nice recipe I plan to make often.
This was absolutely amazing. My boyfriend and I couldn't believe how good this tasted with such a small amount of effort. It was crispy on the outside while moist on the inside. The flavor of the garlic was perfect. The only thing in the recipe I changed was adding some garlic salt to the bread crumb mixture. I'll definitely been doing this again, especially when I don't really feel like cooking.
The recipe calls for 2 tsp.of garlic crushed(not 2 cloves).This could be why everyone says to double up on garlic because they are counting cloves instead of teaspoons of garlic. I used 7 BIG cloves of garlic and upped the oil 1/4c and bread crumbs, Cheese combo 1/4c for 6 breast. Baked for 30 min. Per--fect.
