No-Cream Pasta Primavera

Rating: 3 stars Three stars as written, calling for balsamic vinegar, four stars leaving it out. Pasta primavera implies that fresh, spring vegetables are used--it doesn't really matter, specifically, what they are. I used what I had in the fridge--grape tomatoes, zucchini, red bell pepper, carrots and mushrooms. I sauteed the mushrooms with sliced shallots and fresh minced garlic in olive oil, then stirred in the roasted vegetables and pasta (I used linguine). Couldn't help myself, I had to add extra butter! The fresh basil and parsley, as well as a good Italian seasoning blend, really contribute a lot to this dish. Perfect with our roast chicken dinner. Helpful (229)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this recipe! It was the perfect recipe for a recent dinner party where one of the guests was on a vegan fast. I substituted margarine for butter and served the cheese on the side. I would recommend adding more vegetables - I added about 1 cup of broccoli and 1 yellow pepper. I also added a lot more basil (approximately 1 cup of chopped basil leaves). Great recipe to get you in the mood for spring and summer. Thanks! Helpful (147)

Rating: 5 stars This was extraordinarily good! I didn't have zucchini or asparagus so I just used more yellow squash, and didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used a can of diced-then-drained which I added last to the sauteed onion and garlic to warm them up. To the veggies I added a dash of red pepper flakes which I always do. This is, without a doubt, one of the tastiest dishes I've ever eaten. Yummy. Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! This is awesome. I was looking for a relatively healthy main dish and found this recipe. Who knew it would also taste so good! I forgot to top it with cheese at the end, and I didn't miss it. I didn't have zucchini or green beans so I doubled the squash and asparagus. I used Gemelli pasta--the little spirals and they worked great. For a recipe with so many ingredients, it ended up being really easy. The lemon and balsalmic flavors really made this dish perfect. Even great as leftovers! Great date meal, especially for vegetarians (my boyfriend's only complaint was no protein). I will definitely make this again, and bring it to my next pot luck! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars Just delicious!! I used 3 yellow crookneck,2 pale green patti pan, 3 zucchini,1 eggplant, a whole pint of grape tomatoes, red pepper flakes and reduced the olive oil to 1 tablespoon when roasting the veggies. I cooked the carrot , which I had preshredded stuff, with the onion and garlic on the stovetop. I left out the butter and used vegetable stock to saute the onion mixture. I served this with whole wheat pasta and used freshly grated Romano cheese. Wonderful, light and tasty! This is going into permanent dinner rotation. Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Very versatile. You could pretty much add any kind of veggies you want. A little of this a little of that. I didn't bother measuring anything. Will be making again. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great easy dinner option at our house. We make it quite frequently. It also helps clean out the fridge of various veggies that need to be used. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This was very easy to make although I did use the vegetables that I had on hand. I used broccoli cauliflower and bell peppers and topped it with cilantro and roasted it. I really like cilantro and it goes great with anything. I had to roast the veggies for about 20 mins because it took longer for the cauliflower. I also only had linguine on hand but I followed the instructions for penne and it was still great. The balsamic vinegar added a touch of sweetness to the pasta and it was amazing! I will definitely be making this again. Helpful (29)